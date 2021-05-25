DJ Custodian REIT plc: Disposal of Properties

Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Disposal of Properties 25-May-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 May 2021 Custodian REIT plc ("Custodian REIT" or the "Company") Disposal of Properties Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, is pleased to announce the disposal of a property from its portfolio. The Company has sold a retail unit in Nottingham at auction for GBP0.7m, in line with the most recent valuation. A lease renewal had recently been completed with The White Company on a five year lease with 2.5 year tenant only break option with annual rent decreasing from GBP140k to GBP65k. The disposal has reduced the Company's high street retail sector weighting by income from 10% to 9%. Commenting on the disposal, Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of Custodian Capital Limited (the Company's external fund manager), said: "This asset was not aligned with the strategy of the Company as we did not anticipate future rental recovery. We expect to invest the sale proceeds in higher quality assets with greater prospects for income and capital growth, better supporting the Board's objective of increasing dividends in a sustainable way." - Ends - For further information, please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 www.custodiancapital.com Numis Securities Limited Hugh Jonathan Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com Camarco Ed Gascoigne-Pees Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984 www.camarco.co.uk

Notes to Editors

Custodian REIT is a UK real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK, principally characterised by properties with individual values of less than GBP10m at acquisition.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting sub GBP10m lot size, regional properties, the Company intends to provide investors with an attractive level of income and the potential for capital growth, becoming the REIT of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

For more information visit www.custodianreit.com and www.custodiancapital.com. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: CREI LEI Code: 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 107048 EQS News ID: 1199971 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1199971&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 25, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)