Dienstag, 25.05.2021
Biden-Dekret öffnet Mega-Markt für Relay Medical!
WKN: A116ZH ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45  
25.05.2021 | 08:31
Custodian REIT plc: Disposal of Properties

DJ Custodian REIT plc: Disposal of Properties 

Custodian REIT plc (CREI) 
Custodian REIT plc: Disposal of Properties 
25-May-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
25 May 2021 
 
Custodian REIT plc 
 
("Custodian REIT" or the "Company") 
 
Disposal of Properties 
 
Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, is pleased to announce the disposal of a property from 
its portfolio. 
 
The Company has sold a retail unit in Nottingham at auction for GBP0.7m, in line with the most recent valuation. 
 
A lease renewal had recently been completed with The White Company on a five year lease with 2.5 year tenant only break 
option with annual rent decreasing from GBP140k to GBP65k. The disposal has reduced the Company's high street retail 
sector weighting by income from 10% to 9%. 
 
Commenting on the disposal, Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of Custodian Capital Limited (the Company's 
external fund manager), said: 
 
"This asset was not aligned with the strategy of the Company as we did not anticipate future rental recovery. We 
expect to invest the sale proceeds in higher quality assets with greater prospects for income and capital growth, 
better supporting the Board's objective of increasing dividends in a sustainable way." 
 
- Ends - 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Custodian Capital Limited 
Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 
                           www.custodiancapital.com 
Numis Securities Limited 
Hugh Jonathan      Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
             www.numiscorp.com 
Camarco 
Ed Gascoigne-Pees Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984 
         www.camarco.co.uk

Notes to Editors

Custodian REIT is a UK real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK, principally characterised by properties with individual values of less than GBP10m at acquisition.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting sub GBP10m lot size, regional properties, the Company intends to provide investors with an attractive level of income and the potential for capital growth, becoming the REIT of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

For more information visit www.custodianreit.com and www.custodiancapital.com. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJFLFT45 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      CREI 
LEI Code:    2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  107048 
EQS News ID:  1199971 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1199971&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 25, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
