Dienstag, 25.05.2021
Biden-Dekret öffnet Mega-Markt für Relay Medical!
WKN: A1W2VW ISIN: GB00BBHXD542 Ticker-Symbol: RNE1 
Frankfurt
25.05.21
08:07 Uhr
0,450 Euro
-0,010
-2,17 %
25.05.2021 | 08:32
Gaming Realms PLC Announces Granting of Pennsylvania gaming licence

Gaming Realms granted Interactive Gaming Manufacturer Licence in U.S. State of Pennsylvania

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Gaming Realms plc (AIM: GMR), the developer and licensor of mobile focused gaming content, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded an Interactive Gaming Manufacturer Licence by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, marking the Group's third U.S. state licence and its continuing U.S. market expansion.

Pennsylvania is the fifth most populous state in the U.S. with a population of circa 13 million people. The licence will allow Gaming Realms to provide its Slingo Originals game content to the State's licenced online casino operators, a market which grew by 574% in terms of revenue in 2020. Gaming Realms expects to go live in Pennsylvania and in Michigan in the near future.

Michael Buckley, Executive Chairman of Gaming Realms, commented: "We are delighted to have been granted our licence in Pennsylvania, where iGaming revenues grew by nearly 600% in 2020. We are now licenced in the three largest states for iGaming, and look forward to more states regulating in the future.

"We have signed a number of multi-state deals and direct integration agreements with some of the largest operators in the U.S., giving an excellent opportunity to capitalise on the expansion of the exciting U.S. iGaming market."

Enquiries:

Gaming Realms plc

Michael Buckley, Executive Chairman

Mark Segal, CFO

0845 123 3773

Peel Hunt LLP - NOMAD and broker

George Sellar

Andrew Clark

Will Bell

020 7418 8900

Yellow Jersey

Charles Goodwin

Annabel Atkins

Annabelle Wills

07747 788 221

About Gaming Realms

Gaming Realms creates and licenses innovative games for mobile, with operations in the UK, U.S. and Canada. Through its unique IP and brands, Gaming Realms is bringing together media, entertainment and gaming assets in new game formats. The Gaming Realms management team includes accomplished entrepreneurs and experienced executives from a wide range of leading gaming and media companies.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Gaming Realms PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/648950/Gaming-Realms-PLC-Announces-Granting-of-Pennsylvania-gaming-licence

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
