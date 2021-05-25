The pilot project is combining hydrogen fuel cell generators with a combined capacity of 500 kW with a 570 kW solar array and 1.1 MWh of lithium-ion batteries. It is planned to come online in the spring of 2022.Japanese electronics manufacturer Panasonic is building a pilot hydrogen plant combined with photovoltaics and storage at its fuel cell factory in Kusatsu, Shiga Prefecture, in central Japan. The plant is described as an "in-house" system relying on hydrogen fuel cell generators with a combined capacity of 500 kW, a 570 kW solar array, and lithium-ion batteries with an aggregate storage ...

