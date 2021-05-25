

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L), a distributor of industrial and electronics products, Tuesday posted lower pre-tax profit for the full year, but revenue grew 2.5 percent, with 1.4 percent growth in like-for-like revenue, reflecting strong market share gains in all key markets.



The Group's profit before tax slid 19.5 percent to 160.6 million pounds, and earnings per share slid more than 20 percent to 27.7 pence. On an adjusted basis, profit before tax declined by 15.5 percent to 181.7 million pounds, and earnings per share slipped by 17 percent to 31.3 pence.



Operating profit for the period decreased by 18.6 percent to 167.2 million pounds, while adjusted operating profit was down 14.7 percent to 188.3 million pounds.



For the full year, the Group's revenue grew by 2.5 percent to 2.00 billion pounds, with total digital revenue accounting for 63 percent of Group revenue. Adjusting for the year-on-year impact of acquisitions, fewer trading days and foreign exchange movements, like-for-like revenue growth was 1.4 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ELECTROCOMPONENTS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de