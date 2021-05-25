

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's jobless rate increased in April, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



The unemployment rate for the 15 to 74 age group rose to 9.0 percent in April from 8.0 percent in the same month last year. In March, jobless rate was 8.1 percent.



The number of unemployed persons increased by 30,000 to 244,000 in April from 214,000 in the last year.



The employment rate rose to 70.1 percent in April from 69.6 percent in the same month last year. The number of employed persons grew by 29,000 from a year ago to 2.475 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

