Sport & Outdoor Industry expert Markus Hefter joins Polygiene

STOCKHOLM, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Polygiene announces the appointment of the Sport and Outdoor Industry and ISPO veteran Markus Hefter as Commercial Director for the EMEA region. After over 20 years of leading roles in the live communications & events industry he is now joining the team at Polygiene - his latest role being Exhibition Group Director for ISPO Munich, the world's leading trade fair for the sports business OutDoor by ISPO, the largest annual European trade fair for the outdoor sector. As Commercial Director for EMEA he can take advantage of his extensive network and long experience in the global Sports and Outdoor industry. He joins Polygiene in September.

Markus Hefter explains, "I have known Polygiene for many years and have followed its achievements and activities and find it impressive how the brand has positioned itself, and also developed. The credible and consistent orientation around the topic of sustainability, but also the business development, such as the successful IPO a few years ago or the recent purchase of Addmaster, are expressions of that.

- For my next professional step, it was very important for me to continue working with the entire Sports and Outdoor industry, to maintain the good relationships and to be able to contribute my experience in the best possible way. I am very excited to become part of the Polygiene team in September. I believe that together we can achieve a lot," he continues.

"I am very happy to welcome Markus to the Polygiene EMEA team where we have a long tradition of working closely and extensively with quality brand partners from the Sport and Outdoor World in which Markus has been actively involved over the past 18 years. We look forward to further build and strengthen those relationships together - with a strong focus on extending our sustainable product benefits into other areas, such as lifestyle, denim and workwear, as well," says Haymo Strubel, VP Commercial Operations EMEA Polygiene.Andreas Holm, Chief Commerical Officer Polygiene concludes, "I have known Markus for many years via the ISPO network and I am very happy to have him onboard in our EMEA region which marks an important part in building the Global Polygiene Commercial organization. Markus brings a lot of competence and extensive knowledge from his time at ISPO working closely together with quality brands building their success and that is very similar to what we want to achieve as an ingredient brand. He will be a great asset to the company."





