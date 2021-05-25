AVerMedia Launches AS311 Speakerphone with Advanced Noise Suppression

Conference calls where never so smooth and clear as they are about to be

TAIPEI, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AVerMedia Technologies, Inc., a leader in audiovisual technology, is pleased to introduce the AS311 USB Conference Speakerphone. The AS311 transmits clear, easily audible sound and ensures that any conference call in remote working / learning spaces, huddle rooms, and offices will not be disturbed by background noises such as keyboards, phone ringing or dogs barking, no more struggles. With this release AVerMedia now offers a complete ecosystem that can easily be integrated into any conferencing space.

"We are very excited to bring our expertise to the speakerphone market," said Michael Kuo, President and CEO of AVerMedia. "This is another step in our effort to elevate the ease of collaboration with audio and video technology for all kinds of people and situations."

The AS311 is designed to ensure smooth communication when making an important business deal, providing a remote medical consultation, or even hybrid teaching / learning from a huddle room, public offices, work stations or personal space. It uses artificial intelligence to accurately identify and reduce common background noises, including construction and traffic noise, allowing important conversations, presentations, and lessons to proceed without interruption. Clear audio is also maintained by acoustic echo cancellation, which prevents the AS311's microphone from picking up sound from its speaker. Users also have the freedom to move around the room as they conference, thanks to an omnidirectional microphone with a range of 3 meters.

In addition to excellent audio the AS311 is designed for maximum ease of use. Setup is extremely simple, with only a plug and play USB connection to a computer needed to start conferencing, and compatibility is available with popular conferencing platforms. Managing calls is both simple and silent, thanks to the built-in LED touch controls to adjust the volume and mute the microphone. Finally, the AS311 can be placed in whatever location users find most convenient due to its compact size.

The AS311 joins AVerMedia's webcam lineup to form a complete, easy-to-use working ecosystem for conferences from huddles rooms, offices, personal space and workstations and remote learning. AVerMedia webcams' sharp video complements the AS311's clear audio to provide a lifelike communication experience. AVerMedia webcams also give users the freedom to move around the room as they conference by leveraging wide-angle lenses and AI-powered auto tracking. AVerMedia conferencing products all require very little effort to set up, so anyone can connect with ease, whether for work or leisure.

Photo download: here

The AS311 is now available upon request; Please send your inquiries to vcsales@avermedia.com and our representative will be contacting you within 24 hours.