Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: TORM plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares - directed issue

The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 26 May 2021 in the ISIN below. ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: TORM A --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 76,686,024 shares (USD 766,860.24) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 782,546 shares (USD 7,825.46) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 77,468,570 shares (USD 774,685.7) --------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: USD 9.2 --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: USD 0.01 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TRMD A --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 120191 --------------------------------------------------------- _________________________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=861052