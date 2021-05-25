Nexen Tire to supply premium N'FERA Sport tires for the new Porsche Panamera

SEOUL, Korea, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexen Tire, a leading global tire manufacturer, announced that it will supply the N'FERA Sport in sizes 265/45 R19 105Y XL and 295/40 R19 108Y XL as original equipment (OE) tires for the new version of the Porsche second-generation Panamera.



Nexen Tire's N'FERA Sport is a European premium sports tire that provides excellent drainage performance through 3+1 wide grooves and features asymmetric patterns suitable for high-speed driving. It also demonstrates excellent performance in wet and dry conditions.

Furthermore, it also applies 3D grooves to the side to greatly improve the stability and handling performance of high-speed driving through optimization of pattern design, and also uses new compounds that maximize grip and braking force.

"We are very excited to continue our OE supply partnership with quintessential luxury car manufacturer Porsche," said Travis Kang, CEO and Vice Chairman of Nexen Tire. "Nexen Tire has a vision to grow as a global tire company as manifested by our excellence in design and technology, and care for our customers and local communities we operate in."

Leveraging its OE supply to Porsche, Nexen Tire plans to carry out a range of marketing campaigns globally to strengthen its premium brand image.

Meanwhile, the N'FERA Sport has been recognized for its excellent performance by major European auto trade magazines such as ACE Lenkrad, AUTOBILD, ADAC Motorwelt (Germany), TCS (Switzerland), and ÖAMTC's Auto Touring (Austria) in their performance tests, receiving strong reviews and recommendations. The premium tire was also awarded the main prize in the product design category at the Red Dot Design Awards 2020.

About Nexen Tire

Nexen Tire, established in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer headquartered in South Korea. Nexen Tire, one of the world's fastest growing tire manufacturers, currently interacts with approximately 150 countries around the world and owns four manufacturing plants - two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. Another plant in Žatec, the Czech Republic has also begun operation in 2019. Nexen Tire produces tires for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks with advanced technology and excellence in design. Nexen Tire supplies OE tires to global car makers in various countries around the world. In 2014, the company achieved a grand slam of the world's top 4 design awards for the first time amongst the various tire makers in the world.

