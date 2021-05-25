DJ Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (TIPG LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 25-May-2021 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 24-May-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 116.8953 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10156067 CODE: TIPG LN ISIN: LU1452600270 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1452600270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPG LN Sequence No.: 107127 EQS News ID: 1200120 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1200120&application_name=news

