DJ Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc (GHYU LN) Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-May-2021 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 24-May-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 21.7311 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 822000 CODE: GHYU LN ISIN: LU2099295466 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2099295466 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GHYU LN Sequence No.: 107216 EQS News ID: 1200209 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1200209&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 25, 2021 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)