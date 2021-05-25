DJ Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (GISG LN) Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 25-May-2021 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist DEALING DATE: 24-May-2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.1283 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3370000 CODE: GISG LN ISIN: LU1910940425 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1910940425 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GISG LN Sequence No.: 107191 EQS News ID: 1200184 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 25, 2021 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)