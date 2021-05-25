DJ Lyxor MSCI World Industrials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Industrials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (INDW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Industrials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 25-May-2021 / 09:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Industrials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 24-May-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 477.7465 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 27844 CODE: INDW LN ISIN: LU0533033584 =------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU0533033584 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INDW LN Sequence No.: 107088 EQS News ID: 1200081 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1200081&application_name=news

