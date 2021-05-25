DJ Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (FINW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 25-May-2021 / 09:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 24-May-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 242.4338 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7023552 CODE: FINW LN ISIN: LU0533033071 =----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0533033071 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FINW LN Sequence No.: 107086 EQS News ID: 1200079 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1200079&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 25, 2021 03:23 ET (07:23 GMT)