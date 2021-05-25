Nowadays virtualization and hyperconvergence are among the concerns of many companies, IKOULA a key player in the European IaaS market aims to democratize the use of VMware technology by offering a VMware introductory offer, packaged to create and operate its own virtual datacenter(s), with a low budget.

Available at €69 month excl. VAT, this introductory offer includes 1 vCPU (2,9 Ghz), 4 GB of vRAM, 100 GB of hard disk, 1 IPv4 address and an unlimited traffic volume.

Bringing together in a single secure environment all the storage, computing and network resources necessary for any activities, the VMware Cloud Director solution puts an end to physical infrastructures in silos, and guarantees companies an optimized use of these material resources, with a maximized ROI, controlled costs as well as the interoperability and portability of their applications between their different clouds.

What are the benefits for companies using VMware?

Simplified provisioning and consumption: users benefit from a single access point, making it very easy to provision all kinds of cloud services, but also third-party services, such as Kubernetes containers or programming interfaces for DevOps.

Flexibility and responsiveness: companies will be able at any time and with just a few clicks to deploy usual or highly personalized services according to their needs.

Simple migration of workloads between different virtual data centers.

Optimized IT costs, thanks to the consolidation of resources managed through a single interface and the automation of some IT tasks.

100% French hosting of all data, in accordance with the GDPR, avoiding any foreign interference.

Technical support available 24/7

About IKOULA

Pioneer of the French Cloud since 1998, IKOULA has its own Datacenters in France, as well as two subsidiaries, in Spain and in the Netherlands. Because people are part of its DNA, IKOULA maintains a close relationship with its customers, and provides them with teams of experts available 24/7, to advise and support them in their activities. IKOULA's teams are also multilingual, in order to respond to the internationalization issues of all of its customers, located in more than 60 countries on 4 continents.

