CEO of BLU Loyalty, the Customer Loyalty and Customer Engagement Specialists, wins 2021 BWM CEO Award

LONDON, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CEO of BLU Loyalty has been named in the 2021 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards. Tony Gougassian was the outright winner in his category, 'Best CEO in the Loyalty Programs Industry - Middle East'.

The awards seek to identify and honour the Most Respected C-level executives across the globe from a variety of different sectors. Unlike many other business awards that focus on the overall success of a company, here the spotlight is on the success of individuals who make the corporations tick- namely senior executives such as CEOs, Managing Directors, Directors and senior-level management. The intention is to give a worthy individual the recognition they deserve, whilst using their example to inspire other companies and business leaders to achieve similar levels of success.

BLU Loyalty offers plug-and-play and bespoke customer loyalty and customer engagement solutions to all types of businesses, allowing them to better connect, engage and interact with their customers based on relevant customer data and insights. Tony Gougassian has been at the forefront of the evolution in this industry in the Middle East, helping brands and business organisations develop winning marketing strategies that build brand loyalty.

Established in 2013 in UAE, BLU Loyalty is a prime example of how successful customer loyalty and customer engagement solutions can help businesses thrive. Prior to setting up the company, Tony had worked for Visa in their Dubai office for nearly a decade looking after a number of markets within the Gulf and Middle East region.

His experience in the loyalty sector stemmed originally from working within the electronic payments industry, at a time when banks issuing credit cards needed to add a rewards programme feature as part of the list of benefits available to customers. With increasing competition, the issuers needed to keep finding attractive methods of valuing loyalty and rewarding consumers for using their cards via retailers. In time, this drive for market share led to such generous rewards programmes being offered that only the larger providers were able to operate them profitably. BLU Loyalty has helped bridge the gap between big and small organizations, establishing a level playing field that all can benefit from.

The approach was to offer an end-to-end customer loyalty solution that would include not only the technology applications like the backend loyalty management system, customer loyalty portal and customer loyalty mobile application, but also all the related content to complement the loyalty value proposition.

The result is that businesses of all sizes can now get a comprehensive customer loyalty programme set up in no time. Tony explained to Business Worldwide Magazine, "Since its inception in 2013, the BLU Loyalty offering has now been extended to a wide variety of businesses across many sectors of industry. It soon became clear to us that our plug-and-play programme would be beneficial to not only credit card issuers, but also to all businesses wishing to leverage insightful data on consumer trends. In short, the loyalty programme has become the primary tool to use in the new digital age for both customer data collection and consumer engagement."

