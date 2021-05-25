Really Simple Systems Appoints Helen Armour to the New Position of General Manager

PETERSFIELD, United Kingdom, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cloud CRM vendor, Really Simple Systems, has today announced the appointment of Helen Armour to the newly created position of General Manager, responsible for the day-to-day management of the company's commercial operations worldwide.

Helen joined Really Simple Systems in January 2015, since when she has headed up the marketing department, while making major contributions to the company's business development and growth. This new position has been created in response to a period of significant growth for Really Simple Systems and makes provision for the company's ambitious plans for growth.

Helen brings extensive business management experience to the role along with a strong commercial acumen and a track record of increasing business efficiency and profitability. In her new role, Helen will head up the customer facing functions of sales and support, as well as the management of Really Simple Systems' partner organisations.

Commenting on her new appointment, Helen said, "I am excited and honoured to be appointed as General Manager at Really Simple Systems, especially at such an exciting time for the company. We have a great CRM product and the team here work incredibly hard, so I'm looking forward to building upon the strategies that will support our continued success."

Really Simple Systems' founder and CEO, John Paterson, added "Really Simple Systems has fared well, despite the challenging environment over the last 12 months, and we now find ourselves in a strong position to take advantage of a growing market. Appointing Helen as General Manager marks a new era for the company that I feel will inject a new energy into the business and reinforce our strong customer-focused ethic."

About Really Simple Systems

Established in 2006, Really Simple Systems is one of the world's largest providers of cloud-based CRM software. Designed for small and mid-sized businesses operating B2B, its customers range from single user start-ups to 200 user systems, including the Red Cross, the Royal Academy of Arts, the British Museum and NHS. Featuring integrated modules for email marketing and customer service, Really Simple Systems CRM is credited as being super-easy to use with excellent customer support.

