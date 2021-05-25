Shareholders will vote on whether to approve the sale of ten solar farms to generate $320 million towards paying down its heavy debt pile.The great GCL-Poly solar project sell-off is set to continue next month with shareholders to vote on the divestment of another 672 MW of Chinese project capacity to generate around RMB2.05 billion ($320 million) to help pay down a RMB16.9 billion ($2.64 billion) short-term debt pile. With the details of a deal to sell 183 MW of solar capacity to two state-owned entities for a projected RMB660 million ($103 million) windfall having already been announced, polysilicon ...

