DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS ACCUVAC-D001 CANCER VACCINE GENERATES EFFECTIVE LONG-LASTING ANTI-TUMORAL RESPONSE
Vancouver, BC, Canada, May 25, 2021 - Defence Therapeutics Inc. ("Defence" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the completion of its AccuVAC-D001 cancer vaccine pre-clinical study. The AccuVAC-D001 cancer vaccine demonstrated a 70% cure rate of mice with pre-established solid tumors, this AccuVAC-D001 cancer vaccine confirms an effective anti-tumoral response.
Non-specific degradation of endocytosed cancer antigens by endo-lysosomal organelles in dendritic cells (DCs) is a major limitation in the field of cancer vaccination. Defence AccuVACTM addresses this with its engineered novel antigen formulation. The AccuVACTM protects endocytosed antigen from non-specific endosomal degradation by promoting its escape via endosomal membrane disruption. As such, endocytosed antigens accumulate - in their closest native state - in the cytosol of DC cells consequently resulting in efficient antigen cross-presentation to responding immune cells.
AccuVACTM dramatically improved protein processing and cross-presentation by ex vivo developed monocyte-derived DCs, which elicited potent CD4 and CD8 T-cell responses compared to the use of naked antigen. The net outcome culminates into effective anti-tumoral responses curing 70% of animals with pre-established solid tumors.
"The solid results of the AccuVACTM study demonstrates how this strategy can be positively adapted to engineered universal DC vaccines. This puts Defence and its technology on the path for future development of universal therapeutic vaccines for cancer and infectious diseases vaccines", says Mr. Plouffe, CEO of Defence Therapeutics.
Vaccines Market Size 2021, is Projected to Reach USD $104.87 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.7% according to Future Business Insights.
