For a limited time, from today, eligible prospective investors can participate in the crowdfund*

The highly anticipated crowdfunding round from Curve, the fast-growing financial super app, is live.

Prospective investors, including new and existing customers, can find the full details of the crowdfund live on Crowdcube's website [http://www.crowdcube.com/curve].

The launch of the crowdfunding round follows a highly popular pre-registration campaign, which allowed those who signed up to receive advance details of how to invest. In the first 24 hours of Curve's announcement on May 11th of its intention to crowdfund, 21,000 individuals signed up to register their interest to invest in the limited number of shares on offer today.

Shachar Bialick, Founder and CEO of Curve, said: "Today's the day for those who have followed our crowdfunding campaign closely to be able to invest and join in the next stage of our amazing journey. We're customer obsessed, so it should come as no surprise that this campaign has been all about our customers. We simply wouldn't be where we are without them, and I can't wait to welcome a new wave of customers and supporters as shareholders in Curve.

Curve launched the campaign to give its growing customer base an opportunity to share in its future success following the rapid growth it has seen recently. Since its record-breaking crowdfund in September 2019, Curve's valuation has tripled to £591.7m. Between February 2020 and March 2021 Curve:

More than doubled its customer base to over 2 million

Expanded its workforce by over 100

Saw its gross transaction value grow to £2.6 billion

The proceeds of the crowdfunding round and its successful Series C round will be used to fuel the company's international expansion and product innovation.

*The issuing of securities is subject to local laws and regulations, some of which place additional requirements on issuers. As a result, Curve has decided to restrict its offer of securities in certain EEA countries. Full details are available on Curve's pitch page on Crowdcube's website (see link above).

About Curve

Curve is an all in one financial super app. Its mission is to be a one-stop shop for all the financial needs of a consumer; a single point of access to a wide range of financial products and services, bundling together all your money into one smart card and an even smarter app. Unlike other services available in the market today, Curve allows customers to connect and supercharge their legacy banks to the 21st century, without leaving their bank or signing up to a new bank. Curve is live in 31 markets across the UK and European Economic Area (EEA).

Curve provides a host of benefits to its customers:

Combines a customer's Mastercard and Visa debit and credit cards in one card.

Enables customers' cards to fit into Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, FitBit Pay and many more, even if their banks do not support this integration.

Curve provides 1% cash back on selected retailers for the first 30 days, or for an unlimited time on Curve's paid subscriptions.

With Curve's patented Go-Back-In-Time feature, Curve customers may be able to swap their spend to a different account, up to 90 days after the purchase was made.

Increased security and privacy Curve simplifies customers' lives by providing them with only one pin to remember; keeping other sensitive card numbers safe by using Curve when spending online; providing real time spending notifications and the ability to lock the Curve card directly from the app.

Peace of mind Curve's premium Metal offering provides mobile phone insurance and travel insurance to ensure customers can focus on living their lives, rather than worrying about losing their phone or bags when they travel.

Curve supports Mastercardand Visa networks. The Curve Card and e-money, related to cards issued in the UK, is issued by Curve OS Limited, authorised in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority to issue electronic money (firm reference number 900926). The Curve Card and e-money, related to cards issued in the EEA, is issued by Curve Europe UAB, authorised in Lithuania by the Bank of Lithuania (electronic money institution license No. 73 issued on 22 of October, 2020).

For more information go to www.curve.com, like our Facebook page and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter @imaginecurve and Instagram @imaginecurve.

About the crowdfund

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale or subscription in any jurisdiction, and should not be relied upon in connection with any offer. Any investment decision should be based solely on the basis of the terms of the investment, which will be made available to eligible potential investors in due course.

Not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the USA, Canada, and Japan or any other state or jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful.

Investing involves risk and should be done only as part of a diversified portfolio. Investing equity in start-ups and early stage businesses involves risks, including illiquidity, lack of dividends, loss of investment and dilution. Crowdcube is targeted exclusively at investors who are sufficiently sophisticated to understand these risks and make their own investment decisions. Approved as a financial promotion by Crowdcube Capital Limited which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (No. 650205).

