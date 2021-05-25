Modern Hire Announces Integration with Greenhouse to Power More Personalized, Data-Driven Hiring Experiences

New partnership offers a more efficient, effective and fair hiring process for candidates and recruiters

CLEVELAND and DELAFIELD, Wis., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Hire , the first science-based hiring platform that enables organizations to continuously improve hiring experiences and outcomes with trusted science and technology, today announced a new integration with Greenhouse , the hiring software company.

This partnership provides Modern Hire clients with an automated process for submitting on-demand video, voice and text interviews, live interviews and assessments within their Greenhouse workflows. The integration also reduces the administrative burden on recruiters, allowing them to become more strategic talent advisors and make smarter hiring decisions. Together, Modern Hire and Greenhouse accelerate a recruiter's engagement with candidates and provide all stakeholders -- candidates, recruiters and hiring managers - with an improved hiring process and measurably better experience.

"At Modern Hire, our priority is helping enterprises hire efficiently, effectively and fairly, all while improving the candidate experience," said Dusty Woodall, Vice President of Technology at Modern Hire. "Our integration with Greenhouse is further proof that we're delivering a personalized, data-driven hiring experience to our clients and their candidates."

"Greenhouse is committed to building solutions that can manage a high volume of applicants and promote inclusive hiring processes at scale," said Garret Starr, Director of Partnerships at Greenhouse. "Partnering with companies like Modern Hire offer our customers access to the industry's best tools and reinforce how investing in a better candidate experience drives impactful results."

Modern Hire maintains active integrations with a wide range of candidate management, talent acquisition and applicant tracking systems. Modern Hire's technology integrates seamlessly for reliability, scalability, compliance and security while allowing for configurability to suit each organization's needs.

"Modern Hire's growing ecosystem of partnerships and integrations is critical to our mission," said Woodall. "Enabling seamless, cross-platform productivity for hiring teams across a wide variety of systems and functions is essential to our mission of enabling efficient, effective and fair enterprise hiring."

About Modern Hire

Modern Hire is a science-based hiring platform that improves hiring decisions with sophisticated candidate screening, predictive assessments and interviewing technology. Nearly half of the Fortune 100 use Modern Hire, a technology that combines AI, predictive analytics, workflow automation, assessment and interviewing technology in a single solution that integrates with leading HCM systems. CognitIOn by Modern Hire , the nucleus of the platform, merges expertise in industrial organizational psychology, talent selection science, advanced analytics, candidate experience, employment law, data science and the practical application of ethical AI. To learn more about how the company helps enterprise organizations meet the hiring challenges of today, visit www.modernhire.com.

About Greenhouse

Greenhouse is the hiring software company. We help businesses become great at hiring through our powerful hiring approach , complete suite of software and services, Hiring Maturity TM methodology and large partner ecosystem - so businesses can hire for what's next.

Based in New York City with offices in San Francisco, Denver and Dublin, Greenhouse Software has over 4,500 customers. Some of the smartest and most successful companies like HubSpot, Cisco Meraki, Buzzfeed, J.D. Power and Warby Parker use the Greenhouse hiring software platform to improve all aspects of hiring, helping them to attract top talent.



Greenhouse has won numerous awards including Glassdoor #1 Best Place to Work, Forbes Cloud 100, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, Inc. Magazine Best Workplace and Crain's Fast 50.



© 2021, Greenhouse Software, Inc. All rights reserved. "Greenhouse Hiring Maturity", "Talent Makers", and the G Logo are trademarks of Greenhouse Software, Inc.

