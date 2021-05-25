Sparebank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: Mandatory notification of trade - SpareBank 1 SMN's savings programme allocates equity certificates

SpareBank 1 SMN has in relation to the group's savings programme for employees, distributed equity certificates to employees in accordance with their savings amount at a price of NOK 117.96 per equity certificate.

After allocation the bank owns 606 equity certificates.

Trondheim, 25 May 2021



Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

CFO, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act