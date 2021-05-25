YuLife Expands Partnership with Fiit to Ensure Members Benefit from the Digital Fitness Boom

YuLife will enable employers to inspire active lifestyles and contribute to their employees' wellbeing by rewarding members for joining Fiit's at-home workouts

LONDON, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YuLife , the tech-driven insurance company on a mission to inspire life, today announced a deepening of their existing partnership with the UK's leading digital fitness experience, Fiit, to reward members for working out via the interactive platform with the collective aim of helping users maintain a healthy, balanced lifestyle.. Employers who enrol in YuLife's pioneering group risk insurance policies will now be able to provide their employees with a premium subscription to Fiit's on-demand digital workouts while also rewarding them with YuCoin for completing classes. YuLife's YuCoin can be exchanged for bonuses and discounts from leading UK brands or given to select charities.

At-home workouts have been popular for decades, but the COVID-19 pandemic has fuelled a boom in home-based workouts. According to the Leisure Database Company , home workouts ballooned from 8% to 53% during 2020. This is further supported by the fact that Fiit saw a 182% increase in active users on its platform over the last year. Even after the pandemic ends, the home fitness market is expected to continue growing, with the global market valuation predicted to be $59.23 billion by 2027 .

"Ease and incentive are the essential components to making lasting positive lifestyle changes," said Sammy Rubin, CEO of YuLife. "This partnership is an industry first for the insurance sector. It reflects significant changes in the wellbeing landscape and attests to our dedication to enabling people to level-up and lead better and healthier lives. At-home workouts are not a Corona fad but represent the future of exercise and we are thrilled to be facilitating more avenues for our members to become active and healthy. Expanding our partnership with Fiit was a natural progression of an already budding relationship."

"YuLife and Fiit are pioneers of our respective industries, harnessing the latest technologies and data-driven approaches to provide daily value to our customers and members," saidDaniel Shellard, CEO of Fiit. "Being active is an essential part of general well-being and both YuLife and Fiit are dedicated to improving people's lives and caring for employees. As we continue on our mission to make fitness a habit for everybody we're excited to be deepening our relationship with YuLife and look forward to providing an enhanced service to their members ensuring they stay active and motivated."

With 87% of British office workers reporting they would be more likely to stay with an employer who looks after their wellbeing, organizations are looking at ways to tangibly contribute to their employees' health and lifestyles beyond symbolic gym discounts. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, companies are reassessing the traditional employee benefits model to examine more innovative offerings that dovetail with changes in individual and social behaviour in a bid to encourage people to get active.

Through the Fiit platform, YuLife members will have unlimited access to a regular schedule of workouts and access to its 700+ classes led by the world's most in-demand trainers. With a range of workouts, from HIIT to Barre and Strength to Yoga, there is something for everyone. Fiit classes are divided into 10-, 25- and 40-minute sessions, making it easier for members to select workouts that accommodate their schedules. The partnership will also foster a community of active users whereby members inspire each other through online challenges , group classes and interactive leaderboards.

Fiit is now readily available via the YuLife app providing users with a more rounded wellbeing offer.

About YuLife

YuLife is a tech-driven insurance company on a mission to inspire life and turn financial products into a force for good. By harnessing the power of gamification and the latest behavioural science, YuLife insurance rewards healthy living and puts everyday wellness within reach of everyone. Founded in 2016, YuLife is headquartered in London and backed by serial investors and VCs including Creandum, MMC Ventures, Notion Capital, LocalGlobe and Anthemis Exponential Ventures.

https://www.YuLife.com/ .

About Fiit

Website: https://fiit.tv

Co-Founded in 2017 by a team of ex-Google employees, Fiit is on a mission to make exercise a habit for everybody, helping millions of people globally reap the benefits of regular exercise.

Fiit enables you to stream interactive fitness classes straight to your phone, tablet or TV. Work out any time and place with the most in-demand industry experts. With three studios, there is an unrivalled choice of classes - including HIIT, strength training, combat, yoga, pilates, mobility classes and breathwork.

Members can choose from any of the 700+ workouts - either on-demand or in scheduled group classes with live leaderboards - plus over 20 training plans tailored to different fitness goals.

The Fiit app is compatible with more than 25 leading fitness devices, including Fitbit, MyZone, Samsung Watch and Apple Watch, or alternatively, you can purchase a Fiit device, enabling you to track your progress and join live leaderboard classes. Fiit is available on three price plans, monthly (£20), quarterly (£45) and yearly (£120) and new subscribers can enjoy a 14-day free trial.

Fiit has amassed a Nationwide following, with members completing over 6.5 million classes on the app. The digital fitness experience coined the 'Netflix of Fitness', Fiit offers an open ecosystem and is available on iOS, Android, Amazon Fire and Sky Q where it joins the platform as its first fitness streaming partner.

