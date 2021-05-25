Drumz Plc - Notice of AGM and Accounts sent to shareholders

The Notice of the 2021 Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), which will be held at 11.30am on 18 June 2021. In view of the current prevailing guidance from the British Government in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic and specifically the restrictions on large gatherings, the 2021 AGM will be convened with the minimum quorum of shareholders (which will comprise the Company's directors) to conduct the business of the meeting.

In the interests of the health and safety of our shareholders and colleagues, and in accordance with applicable UK Government guidance, we are strongly recommending shareholders do not attend the AGM in person this year and would encourage shareholders register their votes in advance of the meeting by appointing the Chairman of the AGM as proxy, with their voting instructions.

Further details are included in the Notice of AGM.

Printed copies of both documents have been posted to those shareholders who have opted out of receiving electronic communications from the Group.

Drumz plc + 44 (0) 20 3582 0566

Angus Forrest, Chief Executive Officer

About Drumz:

Drumz plc (AIM): DRUM) is an investing company focused on investing in and acquiring established software businesses that own good technology, have quality customers and which could better exploit their assets and accelerate their growth with the injection of experienced management and new funds.

Drumz will, where necessary, make available some of its experienced management team and provide finance to facilitate the necessary changes, so that the value of the businesses in which Drumz invests will be transformed over a two to four year period. In due course, the new Directors expect to dispose of such businesses, in whole or in part, in order to realise value for Drumz and its shareholders.