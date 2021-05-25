Pierer Mobility präsentiert als 18. Unternehmen in der Austrian Visual Worldwide Roadshow: "Pierer Mobility Group - The Leading European Powered Two-Wheeler Group. Our DNA: Continued Growth, High Innovation Rate, Premium Brands, Pioneer in Powered Two-Wheeler (PTW)-Elektrification. This presentation informs about: market data, unit sales, registrations, strategic partnerships, group figures and much more main topics, for example about electrification/ offroad & urban e-mobility, ESG, etc. For further information please contact the IR team at: ir@pierermobility.com or +43 (0) 7242 / 69 402." https://boerse-social.com/austrianworldwideroadshow/presentation/pierer_mobility/3925/5 Dazu der GB: ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...