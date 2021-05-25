

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL):



-Earnings: $33.47 million in Q3 vs. -$161.93 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.41 in Q3 vs. -$6.81 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $35.91 million or $1.51 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.26 per share -Revenue: $713.42 million in Q3 vs. $432.54 million in the same period last year.



