World's Largest Exclusive Fan Platform that Generated Over $300 Million in Revenue is Now Available to All Music labels

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Colabox, the world's leading music fan engagement platform is now available for all music labels and artists.

Following a seven-year exclusive partnership with Universal Music Group, Crowdcat is now making that same technology available to the entire music market with Colabox. This AI-powered engine has already created more than 20,000 unique campaigns for some of the world's top streaming artists, including Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Drake, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd and more. Under the previous exclusive deal with UMG, the platform drove 31 million fan sign-ups to CRM and generated 500 million unique fan interactions.

"At its core, Colabox is designed to bring every individual fan closer than ever to the artist or band that they love," said Richard Summers, the Chief Scientific Officer of Crowdcat. "By leveraging advancements in artificial intelligence, neuroscience, and psychometrics, we have been able to create a platform that adjusts to the needs and expectations of the fan so that the label can learn how to better interact with them."

Through a single platform, Colabox allows music labels and artists to create, schedule, and distribute unique audience engagement experiences for any album or campaign. The implementation of neuroscience-driven AI with an additional layer of psychometric analysis creates a richer and more targeted stream of fan data which can be used to increase the effectiveness of an artist's entire marketing campaign.

Colabox now makes the following features available to all music labels:

Micro Games- These snackable web games are created with unique and customized artwork to help convert audience engagement into deep and shareable interactions. These games can be created within minutes with minimal design experience. Artists using it this month include Demi Lovato and Billie Eilish.

Listening Parties- Using AI and neuroscience, Colabox crafts each audience member's unique listening experience. Artists can customize the settings of a party room - add a profanity filter, integrate their Spotify accounts and on other social media platforms, and create internal chatrooms. Artists using it this month include the Bee Gees and Imagine Dragons.

User-Generated Content Campaigns (UGC)- Artists are able to curate customized promotional campaigns using both their own content and elements designed and contributed by fans. Artists can link the integrations to their DSPs, social media platforms, or chat rooms. Artists using it this month include Justin Bieber and BTS.

Audience Analytics- Colabox captures fans' social footprints and listening patterns and automatically builds audience profiles based on this behavioral data. The self-learning engine continuously corrects and modifies the existing profiles as new listening behaviors are observed.

About Crowdcat:

Crowdcat is a science-led entertainment business. It uses cutting-edge neuroscience, psychometrics, mathematics and linguistics alongside AI and creativity to understand the DNA and behaviours of superfans in the entertainment industries. In doing so it is able to spot and qualify superfans and their behaviours. Crowdcat then caters to the needs and expectations of even the most fervent music or movie fan while providing the film, television and music industries with valuable insights on its customer base