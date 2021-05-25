Liverpool, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2021) - Supurva Healthcare Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: SPRV) (the "Company") has adopted a series of initiatives that will be made available with every acquisition. At the completion of each acquisition, the Company will have an independent inspection by professionals of the building to include mechanical systems, electrical, plumbing, HVAC, indoor air quality, roofs, elevators, doors, and windows.

The Company plans to install a new monitored air purification system in common areas. Tenants will be incentivized to install this industry leading air scrubber technology in their medical offices. The air purification system will proactively destroy contaminants on surfaces and in the air almost immediately. This air purification system destroys microscopic contaminants including viruses, mold, mildew, odor causing bacteria, pollen, dust, and COVID-19. The system works around the clock.

The Company also intends to install an IOT (a system of interrelated computing devices) smart building platform which will allow both SPRV and its Tenants to develop monitoring and reporting solutions including lighting controls, energy management, utility monitoring and reporting. Existing building management systems will be integrated into this smart building platform.

John Murphy CEO stated these initiatives support the Company's commitment to "Improving the Patient-Tenant Experience". The implementation of air purification systems has become a critical expectation for the safety and comfort of patients and staff. We have chosen to take the initiative and invest in this technology at the time of acquisition and provide economic incentives for our Tenants so all that enter a Supurva building can do with confidence.

Murphy further stated that the Company's commitment to an IOT smart building platform reflects the importance and benefits property technology provides. The Company and Tenants will share in this information and reporting that will help develop cost effective solutions to improve the buildings systems, communications and responses to the needs of patients, providers and their staff.

Safe Harbor

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations, and/or (iii) its growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and other similar expressions and variations, thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results is and will be included in the Company's filings with the SEC.

For additional information:

(888) 448-3877

Email: investor@sprv.com

Website: https://sprvcorp.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/sprvcorp

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/84968