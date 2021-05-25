Corporate Visions Tapped to Lead Professional Development Track at World's Largest Customer Success Conference

Corporate Visions' award-winning skills training to be featured as exclusive professional development track during Gainsight's Pulse Everywhere pre-conference academy experience.

RENO, Nev., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gainsight, the world's leading customer success software company, has invited Corporate Visions to exclusively lead the professional development track at Gainsight's Pulse Everywhere customer success conference. The track will be part of the pre-conference Pulse Academy Live event, expected to draw 20,000 customer success professionals.

Based on Corporate Visions' Expand Value skills training, the session will be an immersive four-hour workshop focused on increasing customer success managers' commercial savviness. This includes several behavioral science-based concepts for winning more renewals, conducting more effective business reviews, and introducing expansion opportunities.

"This is a strong endorsement for our customer success professional development programs," said Tim Riesterer, Chief Strategy Officer at Corporate Visions and co-author of The Expansion Sale. "Gainsight's technology and their annual conference is the industry standard for customer success professionals. We're honored to have been selected to lead the professional skills training part of their program."

"We're thrilled to have Corporate Visions participate in this year's Pulse Academy Live," said Nick Mehta, CEO at Gainsight. "Customer success plays such a vital role in the commercial engine of modern digital businesses. And there's a need for skills training to help those teams to take a more purposeful and strategic role in those commercial customer conversations."

Learn more about Pulse Academy Live and register at https://hopin.com/events/pulse-academy-live.

About Corporate Visions

Corporate Visions is the leading provider of science-backed sales, marketing, and customer success training and consulting services. Global B2B companies work with Corporate Visions to articulate value in their customer conversations in three ways:

Make Value Situational by distinguishing between customer acquisition and customer expansion.

Make Value Specific by aligning conversations with the Customer Deciding Journey.

Make Value Systematic by unifying marketing, sales, and customer success to speak in one voice.

About Gainsight

Gainsight's innovative technology helps companies prevent churn by identifying at-risk customers, creating systematic processes to mitigate concerns, and efficiently ramping up engagement efforts. The company's Customer Cloud offers a powerful set of solutions focused on customer success, product experience, revenue optimization, and customer data that enable businesses to put the customer at the center of everything they do. Learn how leading companies like GE Digital, SAP Concur, and Box use Gainsight at www.gainsight.com.

