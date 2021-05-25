Marion, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2021) - Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is proud to present a video of the recent April 21st tour of the Marion, NC bottling plant where the company manufactures its BE WATERTM brand. Kenneth Porter, bottling plant manager, offers a video tour of the plant's operations, capabilities, resources, packaging and water testing procedures. The video supplements the previously reported long-term plant improvements captured in the company's March 15, 2021 press release.

To see the April 21st Marion, NC bottling plant tour video please click the following link: https://youtu.be/jgGLH7hi9DQ.

Within the video, Mr. Porter discusses the artesian water bottling line process from bottle receipt to manufacturing to testing to packaging to delivery preparation. Highlights of the video include:

Empty bottles once received are rinsed and drained for extra sterilization.

The bottling line contains 6, 12 and 24-pack capabilities.

Regular drinking water is available through large reverse osmosis tanks.

The onsite filtering system can run up to 38,000 gallons of reverse osmosis water per day; and 140,000 gallons per day of spring water.

Quality assurance occurs in the in-house lab daily and hourly to include the following tests: pH/TDS, turbidity (liquid clarity), conductivity, net contents and microbiological to include bacteria, yeast, mold and coliform detection along with independent lab testing.

Backup palletizing procedures are present in case the production line is delayed or gridlocked to maintain currency and productivity.

PLC controlled electric panel is used for risk detection and automated line review in case the need exists to temporarily halt operations of the line.

A team of packers prepares and packs boxes and pallets for customer delivery.

Amy McNally, VP of Marketing and Regulatory Affairs states "We are pleased to showcase the bottling plant as a way of demonstrating just how far we've come since commencing production in March of 2020," said Ms. McNally. "Just thirty miles outside of Ashville, this beautiful property nestled in Marion, North Carolina, is the perfect location for Greene Concepts to continue to expand its production capabilities as we grow our company footprint."

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, "Ken Porter does an excellent job of showcasing the strengths of our bottling plant through the plant tour video. Ken holds 36 years of high-speed food and beverage production and comes highly credentialed and accredited to include Pepsi CQV processing, PLC, TQM, TPM, MRP, ERP, HACCP, OSHA & GMP regulations, NSF, Lean Manufacturing champion and Six Sigma Black Belt. As all can see in the video, we are ready and more than capable of handling inventory from multiple high-volume customers efficiently and effectively while meeting and exceeding all regulatory requirements."

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company with the company's main plant operations in Marion, North Carolina. The Company owns and operates a bottling and beverage facility. The bottling facility has as its water sources a combination of seven spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer that is located deep below the Pisgah National Forest. The Company specializes in its premium artesian bottled water brand, BE WATER (www.bewaterbeyou.com), to support total body health and wellness.

