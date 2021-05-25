Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2021) - World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF) ("WSGF") invites short-term vacation property rental entrepreneurs ("rentrepreneurs") and investors looking to back short-term vacation property rental income opportunities, to register on WSGF's new Peer to Peer (P2P), Fintech, Alternative Short-Term Rental Purchase Finance Application (App), called Vaycaychella.





Go to the Vaycaychella website to get started - www.vaycaychella.com.

Click on the "Get Started" button.

Register today with the Vaycaychella support team and our dedicated online team will be there every step of the way to help you realize your short-term vacation rental property business objectives.

Vaycaychella allows anyone and everyone access to purchasing a short-term rental vacation property that can be listed on Airbnb, Vrbo and Booking.com.

The Vaycaychella App lets buyers create a profile to present their own talent and experience in addition to presenting the potential of the property to generate income.

Anyone can register as an investor - individuals or institutions. Registered investors can view details on the prospective short-term vacation rental properties and the individuals behind the vacation rental businesses that will be running the property.

Registered investors should check back frequently. The App is just getting started, give Rentrepreneurs time to post their projects. Keep coming back and see what's new and find the one that's right for you.

The Vaycaychella App can help entrepreneurs finance property purchases in California and Florida, for example, as well as financing property purchases in Cuba and Kenya. Vaycaychella is particularly enthusiastic about bringing P2P finance to the world's developing economic regions.

Vaycaychella believes its long-term success will be closely aligned with the opportunity to connect social responsibility and vacation fun and the ability to profit by becoming a vacation property owner or a P2P investor empowering the vacation property owner in both the developed and developing world economies.

The $1.6 trillion global travel industry is one of the largest and fastest growing business sectors.

The Vaycaychella App is a product of WSGF's subsidiary, also called Vaycaychella.

WSGF acquired Vaycaychella last year and made Vaycaychella its primary business focus. WSGF is in the process of changing its name to reflect the new business focus.

Vaycaychella, prior to being acquired by WSGF, built a pilot alternative finance business for short-term rental vacation properties backing a portfolio of beach rentals in the Caribbean. Vaycaychella built a portfolio valued at $1.2 million.

Vaycaychella has continued to expand its pilot portfolio since coming under WSGF notably adding a Boutique Hotel in Havana, Cuba expected to be opening soon.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/. At the company website, you will find a blog with frequent industry publications on the short-term rental market in general, as well as entries specific to Vaycaychella.

