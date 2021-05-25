Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.05.2021
Biden-Dekret öffnet Mega-Markt für Relay Medical!
25.05.2021 | 15:51
Pexip Service Now Supports Avaya Video Conferencing Systems

Helps Avaya customers extend the reach of meeting room solutions

OSLO, Norway, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pexip, a leading provider of enterprise video conferencing and collaboration solutions, today announced that Avaya endpoints can now register to the Pexip Service. This enables Avaya customers to use their hardware to place and receive point-to-point calls with other video systems internally and externally, as well as join meetings from providers such as Pexip, Cisco, Microsoft, Google, Zoom and BlueJeans*, without the need to deploy additional video conferencing infrastructure. Registering Avaya endpoints to Pexip's global quality of service network provides high-quality video meetings and helps:

  • Maximize the ROI of video conference rooms
  • Modernize video conference call control management
  • Reduce the need for large investments in new hardware

Customers can take advantage of Pexip Service features including:

  • Unlimited video calling to any standards-based video address
  • Automated network management for optimal call quality
  • Skype for Business interoperability gateway add-on (with premium subscription)
  • Plug 'n' play activation
  • Automated contacts directory
  • Access to an automated network management for optimal call quality with Pexip's own network of Points of Presence (PoPs) distributed globally

To learn more, please contact Pexip here. For a full list of supported Avaya endpoints, please click here.

*Additional interoperability licenses may be required. Read more here.

CONTACT:

Gillian Dalslaaen
VP Marketing
gillian@pexip.com, tel. +47 40461025

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/19292/3353248/a10decaca50e0bd3_org.jpeg

Avaya XT Series

© 2021 PR Newswire
