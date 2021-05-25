

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States reported comparatively lower number of daily coronavirus cases and deaths on Monday.



With 19866 new infections reporting in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases in the country has risen to 33,922,937, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



Such lower daily figures were reported at the beginning stages of the pandemic in the U.S.



325 COVID-related deaths reported in the same period took the national total to 604,416.



A total of 27,563,930 people have so far recovered from coronavirus infection in the country.



Providing an update on the Biden administration's wartime COVID-19 response, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the United States is averaging about 24,000 coronavirus cases per day, down from nearly 184,000 cases per day when President Joe Biden took office. And daily death rate has dropped nearly 85 percent since January 20.



She said a range of companies have stepped up to ensure getting the vaccine to everyone. Big businesses - from Target to Tractor Supply - are trying to ensure that their employees have access to vaccine and paid time off to get vaccinated.



To boost vaccination rates, United Airlines is offering rewards like free first-class flights and other sweepstakes to vaccinated travelers. Uber and Lyft on Monday started offering free rides to all Americans to vaccination sites until July 4.



Psaki said that on Monday, President Biden signed H.R. 1318, the Alaska Tourism Restoration Act. This law will allow large cruise ships to visit Alaska this year, a critical step toward returning to normal in a state where 1 in 10 jobs is in the tourism industry.



The United States has warned its citizens against travelling to Japan over the country's Covid-19 surge. A fresh wave of the pandemic is sweeping across the country just weeks before the Tokyo Olympics.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 4 Travel Health Notice for Japan due to COVID-19, indicating a very high level of the pandemic in the country.



India reported comparatively lower new cases and deaths of Covid-19 on Tuesday.



The 196,427 new cases are the lowest single-day rise in more than a month, while 3,511 new fatalities were the lowest single-day death toll since May 4.



