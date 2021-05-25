Radancy Names 20+ Year Sales Veteran, Michael Littlewood as Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Radancy, the talent technology leader, announced that Michael Littlewood, an essential member of the executive management team, has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Mike will drive all Radancy's global revenue generating activities, including direct sales, partner sales and new product sales.

With 26 years of industry experience, Mike has held several prominent positions in Radancy's sales department, including Director, Digital Sales; Vice President, Enterprise Sales and Senior Vice President, New Business Development for North America. He has a proven track record of exceeding goals, driving increased revenues, and improving geography-based market share. Under his leadership over the last 4 years as Radancy's Executive Vice President of Global New Business, Mike has tripled the size of the company's global sales organization, which has led to his team of seasoned sales professionals to win 165 new clients during this time. His commitment to execution and collaboration has paved a path for his team's continuous success and Radancy's revenue growth. During his tenure, Mike has been exposed to some of the most recognized brands in world and has proceeded to forge strong relationships with one-third of the Fortune 100 companies.

Applying his expansive sales knowledge, Mike was also an integral part of the team who helped spearhead the recent launch of Radancy's new brand.

"I am excited to continue to work with the best global sales organization in our industry," says Mike Littlewood, Chief Revenue Officer at Radancy. "Using my vast expertise, I look forward to continuing to further Radancy's position as the global talent technology leader."

"Much of Radancy's success can be attributed to Mike Littlewood and we look forward to the next phase of global growth and building new client relationships," said Michelle Abbey, President & CEO of Radancy. "This is a pivotal time for employers as we seek to address the evolving needs of the industry."

About Radancy

Radancy is the global talent technology leader intelligently solving the most critical challenges for employers and delivering results that strengthen their organizations. Our unified platform, augmented by rich data and deep industry expertise, is revolutionizing how employers attract and hire the talent they need.

