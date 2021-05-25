Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.05.2021
PR Newswire
25.05.2021 | 16:03
82 Leser
Tamas Glanz Joins Unum as Senior Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unum (NYSE: UNM), a leading provider of financial protection benefits in the U.S. and U.K., has appointed Tamas Glanz as the Head of Mergers & Acquisitions. In this new role, he will apply his 18 years of experience in the insurance industry to shape the company's mergers and acquisition (M&A) strategy. He will also evaluate transactions and partnership opportunities to advance Unum's long-term growth and financial strategy.

"Tamas has deep expertise within the insurance industry," said Steve Zabel, Unum's Chief Financial Officer. "He will help us strengthen our acquisition capabilities, so we are prepared to capitalize on future growth or financial partnership that support our goals."

Prior to joining Unum, Glanz was Vice President of Global Mergers & Acquisitions at MetLife. Before that, he spent 10 years in the Financial Institutions Group at Morgan Stanley's Investment Banking Division, working with domestic and global insurance clients.

Glanz has an MBA from the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago.

ABOUT UNUM GROUP
Unum Group provides a broad portfolio of financial protection benefits and services through the workplace, and is the leading provider of disability income protection worldwide. Through its Unum US, Unum UK, Unum Poland, and Colonial Life businesses, the company provides disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision benefits that protect millions of working people and their families. Unum also provides leave and absence management services that streamline the leave experience for employers and employees and stop-loss coverage to help self-insured employers protect against medical costs. Unum reported revenues of $13.2 billion in 2020 and paid $7.6 billion in benefits.

For more information, connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1142596/Unum_Group_Logo.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
