MobiCard Inc.: Make the Most Out of Remote Work Together With MobiCard

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / The future of work has changed, and more employers implement remote or hybrid solutions for their employees. As the landscape evolves and organizations adapt, so too must the tools that they have at their disposal. MobiCard's digital business card platform is a modern spin on the traditional business card. MobiCard users can create and design their own business cards in a way that looks and feels familiar. However, the platform also comes equipped with digital integration and tracking capabilities one would expect from the next generation of business cards.

"Industries across the board are going smart, whether it's smart homes, smart TVs, or smartphones," says Nicholis Santana, CFO at MobiCard. "MobiCard is the smart version of the traditional business card. Analytics, read receipts, and social media integration open up so many extra dimensions when it comes to this kind of business networking, especially now that more flexible working options are being adopted. When you're confident in your tools and you know how effective they are, it's much easier to decide what the next course of action is."

With traditional business cards, signals can often be passive and there aren't many ways to determine how effective they are without a callback. MobiCard helps users determine how effective their business cards are and how far their reach extends. Users get live updates allowing them to see when people have viewed their contact information. They also receive updates when their information is has been shared with others.

MobiCard can also help to optimize remote work situations. Organizations are relying on online tools to ease workflows and simplify complex tasks; employees can often get bogged down with the number of interfaces they're working with on a daily basis. MobiCard has several use cases and integration capabilities, like with social media, that makes it the ideal solution for remote teams.

MobiCard is an easy-to-use digital business card platform that allows users to create digital business cards and share them with clients. The MobiCard app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Learn more at www.freemobicard.com.

About MobiCard:

MobiCard has created a game changer in the networking arena thanks to its exclusive and revolutionary customizable digital business card platform. This flexible and robust application, makes exchanging contact information virtually a seamless experience. There's no limit to the creativity and ingenuity this app can provide for businesses and professionals alike as it provides an innovative networking solution that'll disrupt the traditional paper business card business.

