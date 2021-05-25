Lief Labs Receives Export Achievement Award from Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce

Lief plans future service expansion in Eastern Europe, Australia and other international markets

VALENCIA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that the firm has received the Export Achievement Award from the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce in recognition of Lief's demonstrated success in internationally exporting its manufacturing services over the past two years. The Export Achievement Award was presented to Lief at a special virtual event on May 6th, hosted by the L.A. Area Chamber. The virtual event was held during the World Trade Week Southern California Kickoff Conference, which brought together over 430 virtual attendees, including representatives from over 30 nations to support and celebrate global trade in Los Angeles.



Nathan Cox, Chief Business Development Officer of Lief Labs (Left) and Adel Villalobos, CEO of Lief Labs (Right) celebrate Lief Labs' Export Achievement Award from the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce

International trade continues to be an important segment in the dietary supplement space. Lief plans to continue its efforts to vet different countries through the U.S. commercial services program and utilize other international trade resources to identify emerging global markets that have high demand for the firm's dietary supplement manufacturing services. Lief has also added internal regulatory support to increase the firm's capabilities in navigating the ever-changing regulatory requirements which govern the dietary supplement space and vary from country to country.

"Lief Labs is honored to receive the Export Achievement Award and we are grateful for the L.A. Area Chamber's ongoing efforts to promote and support global trade for businesses in our region," said Nathan Cox, Chief Business Development Officer at Lief Labs. "Lief's primary focus has been on the Middle East and Southeast Asia, where there is high demand for U.S.-made dietary supplement goods, and we also see exciting opportunities to continue to expand in Eastern Europe, Australia and other international markets in the future."

About Lief Labs

Lief Labs is a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements. Our in-house Product Development and R&D team creates the best tasting and most cutting-edge formulations of supplements. Lief also houses a 200,000 sq ft full-service, brand-new, state-of-the-art, Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) manufacturing facility, which offers custom solutions for a multitude of supplement categories. Lief collaborates with entrepreneurial firms to help them build premier brands. Our turnkey solutions allow us to engage in seamless partnerships that help brands with scalability and sustainable growth. Lief hosts the Beyond the Supps podcast which covers a wide range of topics such as entrepreneurship, social media, quality control, health & wellness, and the impact the dietary supplement industry has worldwide. The company is based in Valencia, CA. To learn more, please visit www.lieflabs.com.

