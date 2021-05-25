ASTR Institute Announces at Home Pain Relief Breakthrough

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / The ASTR Institute is pleased to announce their Advanced Soft Tissue Release pain treatment program, once only available in a clinical setting, is now available for home use. ASTR is a treatment approach developed by Dr. Joseph Jacobs that treats pain at its source. This program takes less than 5 minutes a day, with easy to use medical tools and a holistic approach to healing. ASTR was created by a doctor that had suffered from chronic pain to treat the root cause of the pain, not just the symptoms. The ASTR treatment regimen is supported by over 45 clinical research and academic studies.

The average chronic pain patient will see 6 specialists (Physical Therapist, Chiropractor, Massage, etc.) and receive 14-25 treatments, often with inconsistent outcomes. With ASTR, 83% of patients experience significant pain relief within 1st session, and 87% were still pain free 1-2 years later based on ASTR neck study. Traditional pain treatments can be invasive, take a long time, and can be painful themselves. ASTR is gentle and non-invasive, with quicker outcomes. Advanced Soft Tissue Release (ASTR) has been registered with the US Patent and Trademark Office.

Their patented tools gently break down scar tissue and fascia restriction, while reducing the inflammation that often causes chronic pain. ASTR addresses proper nutrition, inflammation, laboratory testing, posture, body mechanics, ergonomics, lifestyle changes and exercises. Patients who are ready to treat themselves from the comfort of their own homes can now order step-by-step online programs and easy to use tool kits. These high quality programs and tool kits are also available for providers who want to provide their patients with fast, long term pain relief. While we are starting to see the world open up again, this allows patients suffering from chronic pain to stay safe from the pandemic.

Dr. Joseph Jacobs, Doctor of Physical Therapy, developed the Advanced Soft Tissue after he and his wife had suffered from chronic pain themselves. Dr. Jacobs is a 2 time cancer survivor, and that inspires him in his mission to help patients overcome their disability and pain. Dr. Jacobs used to suffer from chronic migraines, headaches, fatigue, and pain after his second cancer treatment. He could not overcome his disability and relieve his symptoms using the traditional treatments he had learned in school. This led him to develop ASTR.

Dr. Jacobs talked about his motivations to develop ASTR for home use, "It is hard for a lot of patients to leave their home with chronic pain especially during COVID pandemic. There is an urgent need to have a safe convenient self-treatment option for patients at home. I am so excited to be the first to offer patient an option to use medical tools and online self-treatment programs that they can used to relieve pain in the comfort of their home. After my second cancer treatment I used to suffer from chronic fatigue, pain, migraines and headaches. I could not find long-term relief with the modalities that I learn in school that what led me to invent ASTR treatment."

ABOUT Dr. Joseph Jacobs

Joseph Jacobs, DPT, ACN, ASTRs is a Doctor of Physical Therapy, Advanced Clinical Nutritionist, and Functional Medicine Practitioner & Instructor. He is the inventor of ASTR, having received approval for 8 patents. Dr. Jacobs is a 2 time cancer survivor, once as a child and once as an adult that left him with chronic pain. He holds a doctorate of physical therapy degree from Dominican College in New York and a bachelor's degree concentrated in hotel & restaurant management from Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey.

Dr. Jacobs began researching and developing his new specialty to treat patients' pain more effectively than methods he had learned in school. From 2011 to 2021 he continued to develop the maneuvers, tools, and methodologies that ASTR is composed of, and he continues to refine the elements of ASTR through ongoing research.

ABOUT ASTR Institute

Founded in 2018, the ASTR Institute is focused on providing patients with the tools to treat and educate themselves. The Institute is also focused on educating medical providers on how to help their patients treat the root causes of their pain. They offer a wide variety of home pain treatment options on their online shop, allowing patients more flexibility and providers more options to offer their patients.

