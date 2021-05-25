Spanish energy company Iberdrola and American power generation products producer Cummins have signed an agreement to promote a green hydrogen value chain in Spain by 2023. Denmark-based green hydrogen infrastructure company Everfuel has launched its H2 station roll-out plan for Denmark, targeting up to 19 fueling sites by the end of 2023. South Korean automotive manufacturer Hyundai Motor has said it would begin production of the world's first mass-produced, heavy-duty truck powered by hydrogen, in August this year.Spanish energy company Iberdrola and American power generation products producer ...

