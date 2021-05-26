Court Reporting and Litigation Top Honors Awarded to PohlmanUSA

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / PohlmanUSA Court Reporting and Litigation Services, a St. Louis, MO based court reporting company, has recently been named a top winner by Missouri Lawyers Weekly's Reader Rankings. These awards are based on reader's votes and PohlmanUSA won 1stin multiple categories including, court reporting and deposition service, case management solutions, online deposition, courtroom presentation, and more. The firm is incredibly honored to be recognized by their community as one of the top litigation support companies in Missouri and hopes to continue to provide the level of elite service that led to clients voting for them as top winners for these awards.

Missouri Lawyers Weekly states, "As it does every year, our 2021 Reader Rankings issue for Missouri Lawyers Media complements our suite of honor awards. It keeps the tradition as yet another form of recognition. But instead of recognizing individuals, we recognize businesses and organizations. They're the ones who support you each day across the spectrum of your lawyering needs."

With over 30 years of experience, PohlmanUSA offers the most reliable court reporting and litigation services in Missouri and nationwide, thanks in part to a willingness to make extensive use of state-of-the-art technology. By constantly looking to add new technologies to their arsenal of court reporting and litigation tools, the PohlmanUSA team has managed to stay ahead of other similar services in the area and has earned a reputation for being extremely reliable.

"Everything we do, discovery through trial, comes with our award-winning concierge-level of service," says Debbie Walters, CEO of PohlmanUSA. "We pride ourselves on our ability to innovate and customize our services based on client needs and feedback. We listen to our internal team who works closest with our clients, so we can refine and improve our services. We continuously evolve to be more valuable to our clients."

The firm takes pride in being 'operationally phenomenal,' meaning that when one works with PohlmanUSA they can expect everything to be done to the very highest standards possible. Accuracy and efficiency are two virtues the firm does not compromise on. PohlmanUSA is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, from where they deploy whatever people and resources are necessary around the country (no matter where they are needed). Whether the client is in a major city or a small town, they have access to PohlmanUSA's extensive knowledge and advanced tools. Contact PohlmanUSA to learn more.

"We ensure that you only work with the best - no matter where you are," Walters says. "We partner with an expansive network of more than 5,000 experienced professionals with extensive bodies of work, including asbestos, pharmaceutical, scientific, medical devices, odor nuisance, and more." Every member of the PohlmanUSA team is a seasoned professional, so clients can be sure they will receive the most accurate and timely delivery of their services

PohlmanUSA Court Reporting and Litigation Services is recognized nationwide as the leading provider of technology-driven records retrieval, court reporting, and litigation services. For over 30 years, Pohlman has specialized in complex multiparty litigation by creating innovative products and customized solutions for clients. Pohlman is committed to delivering exceptional customer service and anticipating clients' needs.

