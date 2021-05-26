Hodlnaut Announces New Token Swap Feature

Hodlnaut users can now execute trades and swap asset pairs instantly within the platform.

SINGAPORE, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hodlnaut (https://www.hodlnaut.com/) announced today a new token swap feature that allows users to seamlessly swap and execute trades between five asset pairs - BTC, ETH, DAI, USDC and USDT.

The new token swap feature allows HODLers to opt for the type of asset they wish to earn interest on by enabling them to directly manage their portfolio and rebalance their asset holdings without the need to leave the Hodlnaut platform.

Seamless Savings on Fees and Transactions

The new update will provide a seamless user experience by removing the inconvenience of a two-step trading process and unnecessary wallet transaction fees by allowing users to swap two tokens directly within the Hodlnaut dashboard.

"We constantly listen to our users and build features that would make their experience with Hodlnaut better," says Hodlnaut co-founder Juntao Zhu.

"We foresee that the new token swap feature will not only be a welcome addition to our platform but one that will attract more HODLers eager to earn interest on different assets."

Hodlnaut offers competitive interest rates (up to 10.5% APY on five asset classes) to individual investors with a Hodlnaut Interest Account by lending it to rigorously vetted institutions in the form of crypto loans.

To use the token swap feature today, please visit https://www.hodlnaut.com/

About Hodlnaut

Hodlnaut is a cryptocurrency lending platform enabling investors to earn interest from their cryptocurrency holdings. The company aims to help holders get the most out of their crypto assets and currently has a 20% month-on-month growth rate. It is a secure and trusted platform with a seamless and easy-to-use interface. As of April 2021, Hodlnaut has a verified US$243M of Crypto assets under management independently verified by Crowe Singapore.

Hodlnaut offers competitive interest rates to interest account holders by lending their cryptocurrency to rigorously vetted institutional borrowers in the form of crypto loans.