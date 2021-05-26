New Point of Presence in Ljubljana will provide additional high-speed IP transit options for ISPs and enterprises throughout this global innovation and start-up hub

Hurricane Electric, the world's largest IPv6-native Internet backbone announced today that it has deployed a new Point of Presence (PoP) at Telemach Ljubljana. The new PoP is located at 49 Brnciceva, Ljubljana 1231, Slovenia.

Telemach Ljubljana is a modern data center providing the metropolitan area with 99.982% reliability, N+1 redundancy in power and cooling, and comprehensive security measures for their colocation and cloud services clients. This data center is strategically located to provide reliable service to customers in and around this Central European regional economic center.

This PoP is Hurricane Electric's 1st location in Slovenia and 7th in the region. It will provide enterprises in the Greater Ljubljana area with improved fault tolerance, load balancing and congestion management in the delivery of next generation IP connectivity services.

According to Invest in Slovenia, many foreign investors are attracted to Slovenia's strategic position in Central Europe, as well as its transport and ITC infrastructure, and industry clusters. Additionally, Slovenia is home to numerous established IT companies, and Information Systems outsourcing has grown to become the largest market in Slovenia, followed by systems integration and hardware support. Slovenia also boasts robust start-up communities, with many concentrated in technology parks such as Technology Park Brdo-Ljubljana.

Customers of Telemach and those in and around Ljubljana now have a variety of new connectivity options and access to Hurricane Electric's extensive IPv4 and IPv6 network through 100GE (100 Gigabit Ethernet), 10GE (10 Gigabit Ethernet) and GigE (1 Gigabit Ethernet) ports. Additionally, customers at the facility are able to exchange IP traffic with Hurricane Electric's vast global network, which offers over 20,000 BGP sessions with more than 9,000 different networks via more than 250 major exchange points and thousands of customer and private peering ports.

"Hurricane Electric is excited to continue expanding its global network throughout Central Europe," said Mike Leber, President, Hurricane Electric. "This new PoP will provide additional connectivity options for Telemach's customers and organizations throughout Ljubljana, while satisfying high-speed global connectivity needs."

About Hurricane Electric

Hurricane Electric operates its own global IPv4 and IPv6 network and is considered the largest IPv6 backbone in the world. Within its global network, Hurricane Electric is connected more than 250 major exchange points and exchanges traffic directly with more than 9,000 different networks. Employing a resilient fiber-optic topology, Hurricane Electric has no less than five redundant 100G paths crossing North America, four separate 100G paths between the U.S. and Europe, and 100G rings in Europe and Asia. Hurricane also has a ring around Africa and a PoP in Australia. Hurricane Electric offers IPv4 and IPv6 transit solutions over the same connection. Connection speeds available include 100GE (100 gigabits/second), 10GE, and gigabit ethernet.

