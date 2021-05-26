Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Biden-Dekret öffnet Mega-Markt für Relay Medical!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.05.2021 | 08:04
12 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Panther Securities Plc - Update on refinance, property, accounts & dividend

Panther Securities Plc - Update on refinance, property, accounts & dividend

PR Newswire

London, May 25

26 May 2021

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

Panther Securities PLC
(the "Company" or the "Group")

Update on refinance, property valuations and annual accounts and declaration of dividend

Further to the Company's announcement made on 23 March 2021, the Board provides the following updates:

Refinance

The Group is pleased to confirm that credit approval has been obtained for the refinancing of our term loans from the second Lender. The refinancing therefore has full credit approval from both Lenders and is expected to complete by the end of the July 2021 (which was the current extension). The new facility is a £66 million three year term loan, a reduction from the current £75 million facility.

Property valuations

Following confirmation of the full credit approval, the Board confirms that the valuation figures reported on 26 February 2021 are now final.

Declaration of Dividend

The Directors are pleased to announce that an interim dividend of 6p per share has been declared for the year ended 31 December 2020. This will be payable on 2 July 2021 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 11 June 2021 (ex-dividend on 10 June 2021). In addition, the Directors intend to propose a final dividend of 6p per share for the year ended 31 December 2020. Subject to shareholder approval at the next annual general meeting of the Company (currently expected to be on 30 June 2021), this final dividend will be payable on 14 October 2021 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 3 September 2021 (ex-dividend on 2 September 2021).

Results for the year ended 31 December 2020

The results for the year ended 31 December 2020 have been announced separately today.

For further information:

Panther Securities plc:Tel: 01707 667 300
Andrew Perloff/ Simon Peters
Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)Tel: 020 3328 5656
David Worlidge/ Alex Brearley
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.