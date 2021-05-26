Panther Securities Plc - Update on refinance, property, accounts & dividend

26 May 2021

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

Panther Securities PLC

(the "Company" or the "Group")

Update on refinance, property valuations and annual accounts and declaration of dividend

Further to the Company's announcement made on 23 March 2021, the Board provides the following updates:

Refinance

The Group is pleased to confirm that credit approval has been obtained for the refinancing of our term loans from the second Lender. The refinancing therefore has full credit approval from both Lenders and is expected to complete by the end of the July 2021 (which was the current extension). The new facility is a £66 million three year term loan, a reduction from the current £75 million facility.

Property valuations

Following confirmation of the full credit approval, the Board confirms that the valuation figures reported on 26 February 2021 are now final.

Declaration of Dividend

The Directors are pleased to announce that an interim dividend of 6p per share has been declared for the year ended 31 December 2020. This will be payable on 2 July 2021 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 11 June 2021 (ex-dividend on 10 June 2021). In addition, the Directors intend to propose a final dividend of 6p per share for the year ended 31 December 2020. Subject to shareholder approval at the next annual general meeting of the Company (currently expected to be on 30 June 2021), this final dividend will be payable on 14 October 2021 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 3 September 2021 (ex-dividend on 2 September 2021).

Results for the year ended 31 December 2020

The results for the year ended 31 December 2020 have been announced separately today.

