Hibernia REIT plc: Preliminary results for the -18

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) Hibernia REIT plc: Preliminary results for the financial year ended 31 March 2021 26-May-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PRELIMINARY RESULTS For the financial year ended 31 March 2021 26 May 2021 Hibernia REIT plc ("Hibernia", the "Company" or the "Group") today announces preliminary results for the financial year ended 31 March 2021 (the "financial year"). Highlights include: Continued high rent collection rates reflecting strong tenant base ? 99% of rent due for the financial year ended Mar-21 now received or on agreed payment terms ? Post financial year end, contracted rent received or on agreed payment terms is as follows: ? Commercial[1]: 99% for Q/E Jun-21 ? Residential[2]: 98% for May-21; >99% for Apr-21 Net loss due to negative property revaluations but further increase in distributable income ? Annual contracted rent of EUR67.1m at Mar-21, up 2.2% since Mar-20, and office WAULT of 5.8yrs, down 9.4% ? Six new office leases on 45,600 sq. ft. adding EUR2.6m, or EUR0.3m net of lease expiries and adjustments on let space ? Three rent reviews and five lease variations agreed, adding incremental rent of EUR0.7m ? Five bolt-on acquisitions adding EUR0.5m of new rent ? Diluted IFRS loss per share of 3.7 cent due to negative revaluation movement on portfolio (Mar-20: EPS of 8.8 cent) ? EPRA EPS[3] of 6.3 cent, up 13.4% on last year due to increase in rental income (Mar-20: 5.5 cent) ? Final DPS of 3.4 cent, bringing the total for the financial year to 5.4 cent, up 13.7% (Mar-20: 4.75 cent) Modest decline in portfolio value, mainly coming in the first quarter of our financial year ? Portfolio value of EUR1,427.4m, down 4.4%[4] in the financial year and down 0.7% in H2, primarily due to lower net ERVs and higher yields assumed on our office assets ? 12-month Total Property Return[5] of -0.2% vs MSCI Ireland Property All Assets Index (excl. Hibernia) of -1.5% ? EPRA NTA per share3 of 172.7 cent, down 3.7% in the financial year but up 0.4% in H2, helped by the share buyback Robust balance sheet: flexibility and investment capacity further enhanced post year end by new US private placement ? Net debt of EUR278.8m, LTV3 of 19.5% (Mar-20: EUR241.4m, LTV 16.5%) ? EUR125m of 10- and 12-year unsecured US private placement notes with avg. coupon of 1.9% to be issued in late Jul-21 ? Weighted average debt maturity of 3.4 years at Mar-21, or 5.2 years pro-forma new USPP (Mar-20: 4.4 years) ? Cash and undrawn facilities net of committed expenditure of EUR110m, or EUR235m pro-forma of new USPP (Mar-20: EUR136m) Disciplined capital allocation ? EUR16.8m in development expenditure, mainly on two schemes to deliver 62,500 sq. ft. of Grade A office space (38% pre-let): both expected to complete by Jul-21, following delays due to lockdowns (Mar-20: EUR21.3m) ? EUR11.1m invested in five bolt-on property acquisitions (Mar-20: EUR23.3m) ? EUR25m share buyback programme successfully executed; 23.1m shares repurchased and cancelled, an average price per share of EUR1.08 (Mar-20: 17.6m shares repurchased for EUR25m, an average price per share of EUR1.42) Progress on strategic priorities of: ? 1) Clustering ? Full planning now in place for Clanwilliam and Harcourt schemes, which can be commenced in the next seven and 18 months, respectively, and can deliver 539,000 sq. ft. of clustered, Grade A office space ? These schemes will take the proportion of Hibernia's office assets by value in clusters from 39%[6] to 65%[7] ? 2) ESG excellence ? Commitment to become a Net Zero Carbon business by 2030 and to align with the TCFD recommendations by 2022 ? Real-time energy consumption monitoring system installed and operating in our managed in-place offices ? Received a four-star GRESB rating for the first time 2020 and a B- score in our inaugural CDP response Kevin Nowlan, Chief Executive Officer of Hibernia, said: "Our business has delivered a resilient performance in the financial year despite the extraordinary circumstances resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. While we recorded a net loss due to a modest decline in portfolio value, our continued high rent collection rates have helped deliver double-digit growth in EPRA earnings and dividends. "Since introducing COVID-19 safeguards in our buildings, our primary focus has been on the long-term evolution of the portfolio to meet changing occupier expectations. We believe asset clustering and ESG excellence will be key elements for us in providing the type of flexible, efficient, amenity-rich office space occupiers increasingly want and we have made good progress with both in the financial year. Our Clanwilliam Court and Harcourt Square schemes now have full planning permission and both can be started over the next 18 months; when complete they will increase the proportion of our office portfolio held in clusters to 65%. We have also published our Sustainability Statement of Intent, which sets challenging, long-term targets and outlines our commitment to becoming a net zero carbon business by 2030. "Our leverage remains amongst the lowest in the pan-European REIT universe, giving us substantial capacity and strategic flexibility for value-enhancing investment opportunities. In the financial year we invested EUR11m in small acquisitions to enhance our existing properties, EUR17m in development expenditure and executed a highly accretive EUR25m share buyback programme. Since March 2021 we have increased our available funding and average debt maturity by agreeing to issue EUR125m of 10- and 12-year US private placement notes. "With Ireland's vaccination programme gathering pace and a government roadmap for the easing of lockdown restrictions, optimism is growing and this is starting to be seen in active demand for office space and tenant enquiries. While the near-term outlook is likely to remain tied to progress on "unlocking", we are optimistic on our longer-term prospects given our clear strategy, exciting development pipeline, balance sheet strength and talented team." Chief executive officer's statement

At the onset of the pandemic, our key priority was safeguarding our buildings for our tenants, visitors and staff. Since then, our attention has returned to the longer term and ensuring our business is evolving to meet changing occupier expectations.

Challenging market conditions Property investment volumes and Dublin office take-up in 2020 fell by 58% and 54%, respectively, versus 2019 due to the impact of the pandemic, and the market remained subdued in Q1 2021, with COVID-19 restrictions in Ireland at their highest level. As we have noted before, the structural changes that have occurred in the Irish property market since 2007 (greater institutional ownership, less debt) have increased the market's resilience to external shocks and this, together with the strong Dublin office market fundamentals immediately prior to the pandemic and support from governments and central banks, has resulted in a relatively modest negative impact on market pricing to date despite the rise in vacancy rates. Prime central Dublin office yields have remained at around 4% since the start of the pandemic and prime headline rents stood at around EUR57.50psf at March 2021 versus EUR62.50 a year earlier.

Resilient performance Given market conditions, our leasing activity in the financial year was limited and contracted rent grew 2.2% to EUR67.1m, primarily as a result of new lettings, rent reviews and lease variations. Our rent collection rates for the financial year have averaged 99% and this, as well as leases signed in previous years, good cost control and the accretive EUR25m share buyback executed in the year, resulted in a 13.4% increase in EPRA EPS to 6.3 cent. We have proposed a final dividend per share of 3.4 cent, taking the total in respect of the financial year to 5.4 cent, an increase of 13.7%. The value of our property portfolio declined 4.4% like-for-like, with the majority of this occurring in the first quarter of the financial year, shortly after the onset of the pandemic, resulting in a net loss per share of 3.7 cent for the year and a 3.7% decrease in EPRA NTA per share to 172.7 cent.

Balance sheet strength Our leverage remains amongst the lowest in the European REIT universe, giving us significant strategic flexibility. At 31 March 2021 the LTV ratio was 19.5% and we had EUR110m of cash and undrawn facilities net of commitments. Since then, we have agreed to issue an additional EUR125m of 10- and 12-year US private placement notes with an average coupon of 1.9%, increasing our investment capacity, significantly extending our average debt term and reducing our average cost of debt. These new notes will help fund the delivery of our office clusters at Clanwilliam Court and Harcourt Square.

Responding to changing occupier expectations by focusing on clusters and ESG excellence We believe office clusters and ESG excellence will be key for us in providing the type of flexible, efficient, amenity-rich office space with strong wellness and ESG credentials that occupiers are increasingly seeking. This was our strategic direction prior to the pandemic and we had already completed our first cluster, the Windmill Quarter, and recruited a full-time Sustainability Manager to lead our ESG programme. The pandemic is accelerating many of these changes in occupier requirements and consequently we are concentrating on refining our clustering strategy and accelerating our ESG initiatives to deliver top-grade office space suited to new, agile working and wellness. We have now received full planning approval for our new office clusters at Clanwilliam Court and Harcourt Square and we are working to further enhance the active communal areas within these schemes. Both developments can be started over the next 18 months and, when complete, will increase the proportion of our office portfolio held in clusters to 65%. We have also set new, long-term targets in our recently published Sustainability Statement of Intent and committed to becoming a Net Zero Carbon business by 2030.

Portfolio rich in opportunity As well as our developments at Clanwilliam Court and Harcourt Square, which can be started in the near term, our portfolio has many other opportunities for enhancing shareholder value. We invested EUR16.8m in development expenditure in the financial year, mostly on 2 Cumberland Place and 50 City Quay. These schemes, which will deliver 62,500 sq. ft. of new office space, 62% of which is still available to let (ERV: EUR2.2m), were scheduled to complete in early 2021 but have been delayed by the shutdown of development sites and are now expected to complete in July 2021. Longer term, we are assessing our in-place office portfolio for improvement opportunities and we own 155.2 acres of land and industrial assets in Dublin with potential for rezoning in future for mixed-use schemes.

Optimistic on longer-term outlook With Ireland's vaccination programme gathering pace and a government roadmap for the easing of lockdown restrictions, optimism is growing and this is starting to be seen in active demand for office space and tenant enquiries. While the near-term outlook is likely to remain tied to progress on "unlocking", we are optimistic on our longer-term prospects. We have a clear strategy to provide occupiers with the type of office space they want, a portfolio rich in opportunity, and the financial strength and the team in place to deliver our plans.

Kevin Nowlan, Chief Executive Officer

Market review General economy

Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic and a 3.4% decline in global GDP in 2020 (source: the OECD), the Irish economy has performed very strongly, recording GDP growth of 3.3% in 2020, the fastest in the developed world. Much of this was due to the contribution of the multinational-dominated sectors, such as technology and pharmaceuticals. Irish output, as measured by Gross Value Added ("GVA"), in the foreign-owned sector increased by 18% in 2020, while other domestic industries declined by 9.5% (source: Goodbody).

The Irish Government continues to offer significant support to the labour market through pandemic payments and wage subsidy schemes: the standard measure of monthly unemployment was 5.8% in April 2021 (compared with 5.1% in January 2020), while the COVID-19 adjusted measure of unemployment was 22.4% if all claimants of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment ("PUP") were classified as unemployed (source: the CSO). Much of this emergency support is going to the hospitality and retail sectors, with office-based employment less impacted, particularly given the strong performance of many multinationals in Ireland. The labour market is expected to recover gradually as restrictions ease, in-line with the vaccine rollout in Ireland. Current Government expectations are that all adults in Ireland will be vaccinated by late summer 2021 and the unemployment rate (incl. PUP recipients) is projected to average 16.3% in 2021, 8.2% in 2022 and to reach 6.0% in 2024, a rate still above the pre-pandemic level of 5.1% (source: the DoF).

While global progress on vaccines and the new EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement ("TCA"), which came into force on 1 January 2021 and averted the threat of a no-deal Brexit, have been positive developments for the Irish economic outlook, nonetheless risks remain over the pace of recovery from the pandemic and there is additional friction to trade between Ireland and the UK as a result of the TCA. International tax reforms could negatively affect Ireland's attractiveness for foreign direct investment: while a lot remains uncertain at present, changes to the way multinationals are taxed have been discussed for some time by the OECD under the base erosion and profit shifting ("BEPS 2.0") process and the US is also discussing corporate tax reform. Irish property market overview

As we have noted before, the structural changes that have occurred in Ireland's property market since 2007, namely greater levels of institutional ownership and less debt, have given it greater resilience than existed historically. Furthermore, the Dublin office market entered the pandemic with much healthier fundamentals than it had prior to the Global Financial Crisis in 2008, due in part to the limited speculative development funding available this cycle. While prime headline quoting rents in March 2020 and March 2008 were both in excess of EUR60psf, the Dublin office vacancy rate in March 2020 was 6.5% versus 12.3% in March 2008 and the unlet office space under construction totalled 3.0m sq. ft. (6.9% of existing stock) in March 2020 versus 4.6m sq. ft. (14.9% of existing stock) in March 2008 (source: Knight Frank, Property Market Analysis). Irish property investment market

Total investment volumes in 2020 were EUR3.0bn, down 58% on the record volumes transacted in 2019 but broadly in line with volumes in 2017 (EUR2.3bn) and 2018 (EUR3.6bn). The PRS and office sectors again dominated, together accounting for 78% of volumes (2019: 77%). Irish investors (excluding Irish REITs) accounted for only 15% of investment in 2020 (2019: 18%), indicative of the continued interest from international investors in Irish property despite significant restrictions on mobility and travel (source: Knight Frank). Investment volumes remained resilient in Q1 2021 even though Ireland was at the highest level of COVID-19 restrictions throughout: investment spend amounted to EUR1.3bn (Q1 2020: EUR0.7bn). The residential and office sectors again dominated, representing 60% and 31% of total Q1 2021 volumes, respectively. International capital continues to seek opportunities to invest in Irish property, with 55% of Q1 investment acquired by overseas investors (Q1 2020: 87%) (source: Knight Frank). Top five office investment transactions (12 months to March 2021)

Building Price Capital value Buyer Buyer nationality Project Tolka Portfolio, D2/4 EUR290m EUR994 Blackstone American Bishop's Square, D2 EUR183m EUR1,003 GLL Real Estate Partners German 28 Fitzwilliam, D2 EUR178m EUR1,309 Amundi Real Estate French Baggot Plaza, D4 EUR141m EUR1,090 Deka Immobilien German 76 Sir John Rogerson's Quay, D2 EUR95m EUR1,026 AM Alpha German Top five total EUR887m

Source: Knight Frank.

Knight Frank reports that prime Dublin office yields have tightened to 3.75% at March 2021 (March 2020: 4%), given the level of competitive demand in the market for the best Dublin office assets, though other agents remain at c.4%. CBRE states that despite some uncertainty about the future of the office, which is unlikely to dissipate until such time as the majority of office workers return to their buildings, the office sector remains the preferred sector for institutional investors in Europe with most focussed on securing core and core-plus opportunities. PRS investment activity has continued to be robust. In 2020, the sector comprised 38% of overall investment (2019: 33%) and in the first quarter of 2021, it comprised 60% of investment (Q1 2020: 15%) (source: Knight Frank). In its Spring 2021 yield matrix, Cushman & Wakefield reports that PRS yields for prime Dublin properties remain stable within a range of 3.75-4.25%. Top five PRS investment transactions (12 months to March 2021)

Building Price Price per Buyer Buyer unit nationality Confidential portfolio, Dublin/Kildare EUR450m Confidential Ardstone Irish Cheevers Court & Halliday House, Dun Laoghaire EUR195m EUR530k per SW3/DWS German unit The Prestige Portfolio, North Dublin EUR145m EUR457k per SW3/DWS German unit Off-market portfolio, North, South & West EUR140m Confidential GIC/Orange Capital Partners Singaporean Dublin suburbs Blackwood Square, Santry, Dublin 9 EUR124m EUR416k Quad Real Property Group/Roundhill Canadian Capital Top five total EUR1,054m

Source: Knight Frank.

In the 12 months to 31 March 2021, the MSCI Ireland Property All Assets Index (the "Index") delivered a total property return of -1.5%, excluding Hibernia (March 2020: 4.4%). Over this period the Industrial sector has been the top performer in the Index, with a total return of 11.0%, followed by the "Other" sector (which includes PRS) at 4.7% (March 2020: 7.7% and 4.2%, respectively). Offices delivered a total return of 1.2% (March 2020: 6.3%). Hibernia's Total Property Return over the same period was -0.2%, outperforming the Index, excluding Hibernia, by 1.3 percentage points. Dublin office occupational market

Following a strong start to 2020, the onset of the pandemic resulted in a significant slowdown in letting activity. Total take-up was 1.5m sq. ft., a decline of 54% on 2019, with 0.8m sq. ft. of this coming in Q1 2020, before the pandemic took hold (source: Knight Frank). Unsurprisingly, demand was driven by sectors which have continued to generate economic and employment growth: 64% of take-up was from the multinational-dominated TMT sector (2019: 55%). Only five letting transactions for more than 50,000 sq. ft. occurred in 2020, compared with 12 transactions in 2019. The city centre continued to be occupiers' preferred location choice, accounting for 51% of volumes in 2020 (2019: 68%) (source: Knight Frank), and this figure was somewhat lower than usual due to one particularly large letting in the suburbs of 0.25m sq. ft. that completed in Q1 2020. With the highest level of COVID-19 restrictions in place for the whole of Q1 2021, including the closure of construction sites and a ban on property inspections, the Dublin office market saw the lowest quarterly take-up on record with <0.05m sq. ft. transacted (Q1 2020: 0.8m sq. ft) (source: Knight Frank). Top 10 office lettings (12 months to March 2021)

Tenant Sector Building Area (sq. ft.) % of total take-up Amazon TMT 2 Burlington Plaza, D4 76k 10% Microsoft TMT 3 Dublin Landings, D1 44k 6% HSE State 1 Heuston South Quarter, D8 44k 6% OPW State 1GQ, George's Quay, D2 42k 6% Gilead Pharma North Dock 2, D1 31k 4% Ryanair Other 230/240 Airside Business Park, North Suburbs 30k 4% 3M TMT 2 Cumberland Place, D2 24k 3% OPW State Paramount Place, North Suburbs 24k 3% Rabobank Finance 76 Sir John Rogerson's Quay, D2 24k 3% Twilio TMT 78 Sir John Rogerson's Quay, D2 20k 3% Top 10 total 358k 49%

Source: Knight Frank. Please note Hibernia classifies 3M as 'healthcare' or 'other' in its industry classification.

Our active demand tracker, run in conjunction with Cushman & Wakefield, saw a c.30% fall in active demand to 2.3m sq. ft. between February 2020 and December 2020. The first signs of a recovery are now beginning to emerge, with 2.7m sq. ft. of active demand at the end of March 2021, representing a 17% increase on the position at the end of December 2020. CBRE notes that several requirements that had been on hold have been reactivated and some new requirements initiated. Although the intensity of the requirements (i.e. how soon the occupiers want the space) remains relatively low, indicating occupier caution, it is encouraging to note that CBRE is reporting approximately 0.5m sq. ft. of reserved office space at the end of March 2021, which bodes well for leasing activity as COVID-19 restrictions ease. Recent figures from the CSO show that in the final quarter of 2020, the technology sector recorded an annual increase in employment of 9%. Looking solely at Dublin, the sector saw an annual increase in employment of 4%, equating to 3,000 additional people employed. This trend is being translated into active demand for office space, with approximately 30% of active demand at March 2021 coming from the technology sector.

The overall Dublin office vacancy rate (which includes "shadow" or "grey" space) increased to 9.9% at 31 March 2021 from 6.5% at 31 March 2020. The Grade A vacancy rate in the city centre, where all of Hibernia's office portfolio is located, was 9.8%, up from 5.9% at 31 March 2020 (source: Knight Frank). Of the 3.4pp increase in overall Dublin office vacancy since 31 March 2020, 1.8pp related to 0.8m sq. ft. from un-let new buildings completing and 1.2pp related to 0.5m sq. ft. of grey space coming back into the market as tenants offered surplus space for sub-leasing: the remaining 0.4pp came from lease expiries. Knight Frank estimates that approximately 0.25m sq. ft. of space could potentially come to the grey space market in the next six to nine months, driven by space being made available by the banking and public sectors. The main agents have marked down their headline prime Dublin office rent assumptions by 7-10% and are also suggesting increased tenant incentives in some cases. Knight Frank reports that prime rents in Dublin currently stand at EUR57.50psf (Mar-20: EUR62.50psf). Office development pipeline

We currently expect 7.5m sq. ft. of gross new space to be delivered between 2021 and 2024 for the whole of Dublin (none completed thus far due to the recently lifted lockdown), of which 83% will be in the city centre. 45% of office stock under construction in Dublin has been let or reserved (46% in the city centre), meaning there is 2.6m sq. ft. under construction but not yet let (2.1m sq. ft. in the city centre). Since we reported in May 2020, the expected supply in Dublin between 2020 and 2023 is down 7% to 7.1m sq. ft. and the expected supply in the city centre over the same period is down 2% to 5.6m sq. ft. (source: Knight Frank/Hibernia).

Year Dublin city centre supply All Dublin supply 2021f 1.5m sq. ft. (79% pre-let) 1.7m sq. ft. (73% pre-let) 2022f 1.7m sq. ft. (42% pre-let) 2.1m sq. ft. (43% pre-let) 2023f 1.6m sq. ft. (28% pre-let) 1.8m sq. ft. (26% pre-let) 2024f 1.4m sq. ft. (28% pre-let) 1.9m sq. ft. (21% pre-let) Total 2021-24 6.2m sq. ft. (44% pre-let) 7.5m sq. ft. (40% pre-let)

Source: Knight Frank/Hibernia. *Note: There have been no development completions so far in 2021 due to the recently lifted lockdown. Residential/PRS

There were 20,700 new home completions in 2020, down 1.9% on 2019 (source: the ESRI). This was a good outcome given the various pandemic restrictions, but nevertheless represented the first year-on-year decline since 2012, putting Ireland even further behind the estimated natural demographic demand for at least 34,000 units per annum (source: the Central Bank of Ireland). For 2021, the restrictions in effect for the first four months of the year, under which most construction work was no longer deemed essential, are likely to have had an adverse effect on overall housing supply. The ESRI expects 15,000 units to be completed in 2021 and 16,000 in 2022. Dublin accounted for 29% of all Irish delivery in 2020, slightly below the 33% proportion recorded in 2019, and when combined with the commuter counties around Dublin, the Greater Dublin Area ("GDA") accounted for 50% of Irish completions in 2020 (2019: 55%) (source: the CSO). Within the GDA, houses accounted for 69% of completions and apartments for 31% in 2020, still far from the aspirations of the Ireland 2040 plan for compact urban growth. At 19% of total completions, apartment building in Ireland is running at the lowest level of any EU member state, with the average being 59% (source: the European Commission). Knight Frank estimates that there continues to be EUR3bn of capital looking to deploy into PRS in Ireland and this is likely to keep prime yields in the sector stable

at 3.75-4.00%.

The latest data from the Residential Tenancies Board ("RTB") for Q4 2020 show that nationally rents grew by 2.7% year-on-year and that the standardised average rent stood at EUR1,256 per month. Rents grew faster outside Dublin than within: Dublin rents grew by 2.1% year-on-year while the GDA excluding Dublin grew by 5.0% and other regions outside the GDA grew by 3.4%. Apartment rents grew 2.0% in Dublin and 2.7% outside Dublin.

Business review Progress against strategic priorities for FY21

We have made good progress with the strategic priorities set out in the 2020 Annual Report, and we summarise this in the table below. As outlined in the CEO's Statement much of our attention in the financial year has been on the longer term and ensuring our business is evolving to meet changing occupier expectations: this is the basis for our strategic focus on office clusters and ESG excellence.

Strategic priority Key targets Progress in 12 months to March 2021 ? Let remaining space in 2 ? In-place office vacancy of 7% (9% Cumberland Place including Clanwilliam and Marine) ? Get office vacancy rate to 5% ? Contracted rental income +2% to or below EUR67.1m 1. Grow rental income and, where possible, ? Agree two outstanding rent ? Net rental income +8% to EUR63.3m WAULTs to drive dividends per share reviews and five rent reviews ? Three rent reviews and five lease upcoming during FY21 variations agreed, adding ? Minimise impact from COVID-19 incremental rent of EUR0.7m on rental income ? Average rent collection rates running at 99% in FY21 ? 2 Cumberland Place still on ? Deliver 2 Cumberland Place on budget but completion delayed by budget in late 2020 COVID-19 site lockdowns and now ? Enhance and progress pipeline expected in Jul-21 2. Complete 2 Cumberland Place and work to schemes to improve potential ? Final grant of planning obtained optimise development pipeline to maximise returns for 152,000 sq. ft. redevelopment risk-adjusted returns for shareholders ? Assess timing of upcoming of Clanwilliam Court (e.g. optimising clusters, progressing projects in light of market ? We continue to assess our re-zonings) conditions upcoming schemes in the current ? Assess existing in-place market portfolio for future value-add ? We are assessing in-place opportunities portfolio for future opportunities ? Continue to seek to dispose of ? EUR11.1m deployed in five assets which do not meet our acquisitions adjacent to existing expectations for forward Hibernia assets 3. Continue to recycle capital and make returns ? EUR16.8m invested in development selective investments to enhance Group ? Make acquisitions or expenditure returns investments where we see ? EUR25m share buyback programme opportunities to enhance Group executed: 23.1m shares acquired returns in the medium term and cancelled at an average price of EUR1.08 ? At Mar-21 cash and undrawn ? Maintain sufficient cash and facilities were EUR110m net of undrawn facilities for any committed expenditure investment opportunities that ? In May-21 the Group agreed to 4. Maintain balance sheet flexibility to arise issue EUR125m of new 10- and take advantage of investment ? Ensure level of indebtedness 12-year USPP notes, adding opportunities as they arise does not bring the Group close financial capacity and extending to breaching any of the the average term financial covenants in its debt ? The Group has significant facilities headroom on all its financial covenants (please see Financial Review for further details) ? Real-time energy monitoring system installed and operational ? Reduce energy consumption and ? Energy consumption and GHG GHG emissions per square metre emissions reductions of 23% and on a like-for-like and absolute 26% achieved on a like-for-like 5. Continue to improve environmental basis basis and 21% and 26% on an efficiency of the portfolio ? Achieve LEED Platinum absolute basis certification at 2 Cumberland ? On track for LEED Platinum in 2 Place Cumberland Place ? Revise Sustainability Strategy ? New Sustainability Statement of Intent published, including a commitment to become a Net Zero Carbon business by 2030 Disposals and acquisitions

We made no disposals (March 2020: none) and invested EUR11.1m in five acquisitions, all of which are adjacent to or within close proximity of existing Hibernia assets and were "bolt-on" in nature (March 2020: EUR23.3m). In addition, on 31 March 2021 we transferred three assets acquired as part of a loan portfolio in 2014 into investment property at a cost of EUR0.6m. We continue to review acquisition and disposal opportunities though we will be disciplined in pursuing these, assessing them against investment in the material development opportunities within our portfolio (see developments and refurbishments section below for more details). Portfolio overview

At 31 March 2021 the investment property portfolio consisted of 39 assets valued at EUR1,427.4m (March 2020: 36 assets valued at EUR1,465.2m) which can be categorised as follows:

Value as at March 2021 % of portfolio Equivalent yield1 Passing rent Contracted rent ERV (all assets) 1. Dublin CBD offices Traditional Core EUR415m 29% 5.0%2 EUR22.6m EUR22.7m EUR22.7m IFSC EUR178m 12% 4.8% EUR8.3m EUR8.3m EUR10.9m South Docks EUR546m3 38% 4.4% EUR26.9m EUR27.2m EUR27.8m Total Dublin CBD offices EUR1,139m3 80% 4.7%2 EUR57.9m EUR58.2m EUR61.4m 2. Dublin CBD office developments4 EUR62m 4% - - EUR1.5m EUR3.6m 3. Dublin residential5 EUR168m6 12% 3.8%7 EUR6.0m7 EUR6.0m7 EUR6.7m7 4. Industrial/ other EUR59m 4% 3.2%8 EUR1.5m EUR1.5m EUR2.2m Total EUR1,427m3,6 100% 4.5%2,7,8 EUR65.3m7 EUR67.1m7 EUR73.8m7 1. Yields on unsmoothed values and excluding the adjustment for 1WML owner-occupied space. 2. Harcourt Square, Clanwilliam Court and Marine House yields are calculated as the passing rent over the total value

(after costs) which includes residual land value. Excludes Iconic Offices in Clanwilliam Court. 3. Excludes the value of space occupied by Hibernia in 1WML. 4. 2 Cumberland Place and 50 City Quay. 5. Includes 1WML residential element (Hanover Mills). 6. Valuation assuming 80% net-to-gross and purchaser costs as per C&W at Mar-21. 7. Residential income on net basis assuming Hibernia cost where asset is stabilized and 80% net-to-gross otherwise. 8. Current rental value assumed as ERV as these assets are valued using a combination of price per acre and on an

income basis.

Note: differences in summation of totals in above table are due to rounding.

The key statistics of our office portfolio, which comprised 84% of our overall property portfolio by value at 31 March 2021 and 89% by contracted rent (March 2020: 85% and 88%, respectively), are set out below. The WAULT to break/ expiry of our completed office developments (the majority of our office income) is 8.1 years. By comparison, our acquired office assets have a WAULT to break or expiry of just under three years, with those assets in our development pipeline (Marine House, Clanwilliam Court and Harcourt Square) having a WAULT of 1.3 years: this is to facilitate future redevelopment activity.

Contracted WAULT to WAULT to % of rent % of next rent % of rent MTM2 at rent ERV review1 break/ upwards only review cap & next lease event expiry collar EUR26.9m EUR26.6m 2.8yrs 15% - 85% 1. Acquired in-place (EUR48psf) (EUR47psf) 1.8yrs office portfolio EUR9.7m EUR9.7m Development pipeline 1.3yrs - - 100% assets3 (EUR42psf) (EUR42psf) 1.3yrs Investment assets EUR17.2m EUR16.9m 3.7yrs 23% - 77% (EUR52psf) (EUR51psf) 2.1yrs 2. Completed office EUR31.3m EUR31.1m 1.9yrs 8.1yrs - 29% 71% developments4 (EUR54psf) (EUR54psf) Whole in-place office EUR58.2m EUR57.7m 1.9yrs 5.6yrs 7% 15% 78% portfolio (EUR51psf) (EUR51psf) EUR1.5m EUR1.4m 3. Committed office-let7 5.0yrs 10.0yrs 0% 0% 100% (EUR61psf) (EUR59psf) EUR59.7m EUR59.2m Total office portfolio 1.9yrs 5.8yrs 7% 15% 78% (EUR51psf) (EUR51psf) 4. Vacant in-place office - EUR3.7m5 - - - - - (EUR47psf) 5. Committed office-unlet6 - EUR2.2m - - - - - (EUR55psf) Whole in-place office - EUR65.0m - - - - - portfolio (after vacancy) (EUR51psf) 1. To earlier of review or expiry. 2. Mark-to-market. 3. Hibernia assumption that ERV of near term development pipeline is equal to current contracted rent. 4. 1 Cumberland Place, SOBO Works, 1&2DC, 1WML, 2WML, 1SJRQ. 5. Includes parking and retail in office buildings. 6. 2 Cumberland Place and 50 City Quay. 7. In Apr-20 3M signed a pre-lease in 2 Cumberland Place.

Since 31 March 2020 Group contracted rent has increased by 2.2% to EUR67.1m, with the main drivers being the pre-let to 3M in 2 Cumberland Place and the five other new leases signed, which outweighed the loss of income from the expiry of some leases in Marine House and Clanwilliam Court. Three rent reviews and five lease variations added a further EUR0.7m. The vacancy rate of the in-place office portfolio, which was 7% by lettable area in March 2020, remained 7% at 31 March 2021, excluding Marine House and Clanwilliam Court which we expect to redevelop in the near term: including these two assets it rose to 9%. For further details on the vacant space and the increase in contracted rent, please refer to the asset management section below and for further details on our plans for Marine House and Clanwilliam Court please see the developments and refurbishments section below.

At 31 March 2021 our 10 largest tenants, all of which are large, multinational companies or state entities, accounted for 54% of our Group contracted rent of EUR67.1m. By sector, technology and state entities accounted for 58% of contracted rent (please see the selected portfolio information on pages 8 to 9). As noted elsewhere in this document, our rent collection statistics have remained strong throughout the pandemic. Portfolio performance

In the financial year ended 31 March 2021 the portfolio value decreased EUR68m, or 4.4% on a like-for-like basis (i.e. excluding acquisitions, disposals and capital expenditure). In the prior financial year, the portfolio value increased EUR23m, or 2.0% on a like-for-like basis, with gains in the investment portfolio and our development assets reduced by the 1.5pp increase in the rate of commercial stamp duty in Ireland in late 2019.

Value at March Value at March 2020* Capex Acquis-itions H1 H2 2021* Like-for-like 1 Revaluation Revaluation change (all assets) (all assets) Traditional Core EUR435m EUR0.6m - (EUR21m) EUR1m EUR415m (EUR20m) (4.7%) IFSC EUR205m - - (EUR14m) (EUR13m) EUR178m (EUR27m) (13.1%) South Docks EUR555m2 EUR2.2m EUR6.9m (EUR18m) - EUR546m2 (EUR17m) (3.1%) 1. Total Dublin CBD EUR1,194m2 EUR2.8m EUR6.9m (EUR53m) (EUR12m) EUR1,139m2 (EUR64m) (5.4%) offices 2. Dublin CBD office EUR51m EUR15.1m - (EUR3m) (EUR1m) EUR62m (EUR4m) (5.7%) developments 3. Dublin residential EUR159m EUR0.2m EUR0.9m3 EUR4m EUR3m EUR168m EUR7m 4.5% 4. Industrial/other EUR61m - EUR3.9m3 (EUR5m) (EUR1m) EUR59m (EUR5m) (7.7%) Total EUR1,465m2 EUR18.1m EUR11.7m (EUR57m) (EUR11m) EUR1,427m2 (EUR66m) (4.4%) 1. Including acquisition costs. 2. Excludes the value of space occupied by Hibernia in 1WML. 3. Includes the internal transfer of three non-core assets into investment property.

Note: At Mar-20, 50 City Quay was included in the South Docks segment. At Sep-20, this property was undergoing a substantial refurbishment and so it was moved to Dublin CBD Office Developments.

*Note: In the Mar-20 valuation C&W included a material uncertainty clause for all assets valued, in line with RICS guidance. In the Sep-20 valuation C&W removed the material uncertainty clause for assets within the "Dublin residential" group and in the Mar-21 valuation C&W removed the material uncertainty clause for all assets within portfolio.

The valuation decrease in the portfolio during the financial year, which came mostly in the first quarter as the initial impact of the pandemic was felt, was driven by the following: ? CBD offices: 5.4% reduction in value, largely due to a combination of yield expansion and lower net effective rents

applied across the office portfolio. While yields on our most prime offices and near-term developments (1SJRQ,

Harcourt Square, Clanwilliam Court and Marine House) remained unchanged, yields on other offices moved out between

5bps and 20bps. Headline office ERVs remained largely unchanged, but an additional three months rent free (over an

assumed 10-year term) was generally assumed, resulting in a c. 3% reduction in net effective rents across the

office portfolio. The value of our near-term developments (Harcourt Square, Clanwilliam Court and Marine House)

declined due to the quantum of rental income left to be paid under the current leases (prior to development)

reducing, but the residual site values remained broadly flat. ? CBD office development: 5.7% reduction in value due to the same valuation assumption changes applied to the CBD

offices segment noted above. In addition, the assumed period required to let the vacant space once these properties

(2 Cumberland Place and 50 City Quay) reach practical completion was increased. ? Residential: 4.5% increase in value, mainly due to yield compression driven by the weight of capital seeking

investment opportunities in Dublin PRS. ? Industrial/other: 7.7% reduction in value, primarily due to lower values per acre applied to our land at Newlands.

While the industrial portfolio has experienced some yield compression and ERV growth, the value increase has been

offset by a reduction in the value attributed to future development potential as a result of the uncertainty

arising from the pandemic. Developments and refurbishments

Capital expenditure on developments in the financial year was EUR16.8m (2020: EUR21.3m) and mostly related to 2 Cumberland Place, our main active development. In August 2020 work started at 50 City Quay, a small refurbishment project in the Windmill Quarter. Both schemes have been delayed by the COVID-19 restrictions in Ireland and are expected to be completed in July 2021, delivering a total of 62,500 sq. ft. of Grade A office space, 38% of which is pre-let. In the financial year we also received a final grant of planning for the redevelopment of Clanwilliam Court. This means the three office schemes in our near-term development pipeline now have full planning permission to deliver 539,000 sq. ft. of Grade A office space, and can be started in early 2022 (Marine House & Clanwilliam Court, most likely as one project) and early 2023 (Harcourt Square). Committed development schemes

Construction is nearing completion at 2 Cumberland Place and 50 City Quay, with delivery expected in July 2021. 24,000 sq. ft. of the 58,000 sq. ft. of offices in 2 Cumberland Place was pre-let to 3M Digital Science Community Ltd, a subsidiary of the 3M Company, in April 2020. In August 2020 work commenced on the refurbishment of 50 City Quay. The 4,500 sq. ft. office building is situated in the Windmill Quarter, adjacent to 1SJRQ and faces the River Liffey. The completion of both schemes has been impacted by COVID-19 restrictions, most notably the closure of construction sites in Ireland from early January until early May 2021 and both are now expected to complete in July 2021. Nonetheless, we are not expecting material cost overruns on either scheme.

Please see further details on the schemes below:

Total area post Full Est. Capex to Est. total cost Office Expected practical completion (sq. ft.) purchase capex complete (incl. land) ERV1 ERV1 completion ("PC") date price 2 Cumberland 58k office2 Place, D2 EUR0m3 EUR35m EUR2m EUR598psf4 EUR3.4m EUR56.65psf Jul-21 1k retail/café 50 City Quay, 4.5k EUR3m EUR1m EUR1m EUR935psf EUR0.3m EUR55.00psf Jul-21 D2 62.5k office2 Total committed EUR3m3 EUR36m EUR3m EUR617psf EUR3.7m EUR56.53psf 1k retail/café 1. Per C&W headline office ERV at Mar-21. 2. In Apr-20, 24,000 sq. ft. (41%) was pre-let to 3M on a 10-year lease 3. The site forms part of Cumberland Place and at the time of acquisition of Cumberland House no value was ascribed to

it. 4. Office demise only. Development pipeline

We received a final grant of planning from An Bord Pleanála, the planning appeals board, for the 152,000 sq. ft. redevelopment of Clanwilliam Court after Dublin City Council's initial planning approval was the subject of a third-party appeal. This means we have planning permission now for the three office projects in our near-term development pipeline, Marine House, Clanwilliam Court and Harcourt Square. Together these schemes can deliver 539,000 sq. ft. of Grade A office space in Dublin's Traditional Core, a net increase of 283,000 sq. ft. and a 25% increase in the size of our current in-place office portfolio. We are also assessing the longer-term redevelopment potential of certain other assets within the portfolio.

We can start the redevelopment of Marine House and Clanwilliam Court from early 2022, when the existing leases expire, and we can start the redevelopment of Harcourt Square from early 2023. All three schemes should be profitable under most market conditions: based on the planning approvals we have in place, the valuations of the three properties at 31 March 2021 (which include the present value of the income remaining on the leases) equate to aggregate capital values of EUR306[6] per buildable sq. ft. and the estimated capital expenditure required to deliver the schemes is EUR555 per buildable sq. ft., an all-in cost of EUR861[7] per buildable sq. ft.

We continue to hold 155.2 acres of land with potential for mixed-use development schemes in the longer term: re-zoning will be necessary in all cases and consequently the timing of any future developments remains uncertain at present.

Current area Area post Full Office Sector completion purchase Comments price1 (sq. ft.) (sq. ft.) ? Full planning for refurbishment and extension of Marine House to provide 50k sq. ft. of office accommodation Marine House Office 41k 50k EUR30m ? Leases expire during 2021 ? Redevelopment opportunity post 2021 141k office ? Potential to create an office cluster similar Clanwilliam Office 93k EUR59m to Windmill Quarter (with Marine) Court 11k ancillary ? Final planning grant received Aug-20 ? Leased to OPW until Dec-22 ? Site offers potential to create cluster of 337k office office buildings with shared facilities or a Harcourt Office 122k EUR77m major HQ Square ? Planning granted for 337k sq. ft. of offices (343k incl. reception areas) Total office & ancillary EUR166m 256k 539k Current area Area post Full Mixed-use Sector completion purchase Comments (sq. ft.) (sq. ft.) price1 ? Strategic transport location Newlands Industrial 143.7 acres n/a EUR48m2 (Gateway) / other ? Potential for future mixed-use redevelopment subject to re-zoning Dublin 128k on ? Strategic transport location Industrial Industrial n/a EUR12m ? Potential for future mixed-use development Estate 7.7 acres subject to re-zoning Malahide Road 66k warehouse & ? Potential for future mixed-use development Industrial Industrial 17k office on 3.8 n/a EUR8m subject to re-zoning Park acres Total mixed-use EUR68m 155.2 acres n/a 1. Including transaction costs and capex spent to date. 2. Initial consideration. Asset management

Net capital expenditure on maintenance amounted to EUR0.7m in the financial period or EUR0.3m net of refunds (March 2020: EUR0.8m). Contracted rent increased by 2.2% to EUR67.1m (March 2020: EUR65.7m) as a result of: ? Six new lettings adding EUR2.6m, including a pre-let of EUR1.5m; ? Rent reviews concluded and lease variations adding EUR0.7m; ? Acquisitions adding EUR0.5m; and ? Lease expiries, breaks, surrenders and adjustments reducing contracted rent by EUR2.3m.

Some other key statistics at 31 March 2021: ? The vacancy rate of the in-place office portfolio was 7% based on lettable area (March 2020: 7%) and this available

space had an ERV of EUR3.1m, excluding retail and parking (March 2020: EUR4.0m). Including Marine House and Clanwilliam

Court, where the leases are being allowed to expire to enable redevelopment, the vacancy rate was 9%; ? Average rent across the in-place office portfolio was EUR51psf (March 2020: EUR50psf) and the ERV was also EUR51psf