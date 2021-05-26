Hibernia REIT plc: Preliminary results for the -32

DJ Hibernia REIT plc: Preliminary results for the financial year ended 31 March 2021
Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) Hibernia REIT plc: Preliminary results for the financial year ended 31 March 2021 26-May-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PRELIMINARY RESULTS For the financial year ended 31 March 2021 26 May 2021 Hibernia REIT plc ("Hibernia", the "Company" or the "Group") today announces preliminary results for the financial year ended 31 March 2021 (the "financial year"). Highlights include: Continued high rent collection rates reflecting strong tenant base ? 99% of rent due for the financial year ended Mar-21 now received or on agreed payment terms ? Post financial year end, contracted rent received or on agreed payment terms is as follows: - Commercial[1]: 99% for Q/E Jun-21 - Residential[2]: 98% for May-21; >99% for Apr-21 Net loss due to negative property revaluations but further increase in distributable income ? Annual contracted rent of EUR67.1m at Mar-21, up 2.2% since Mar-20, and office WAULT of 5.8yrs, down 9.4% - Six new office leases on 45,600 sq. ft. adding EUR2.6m, or EUR0.3m net of lease expiries and adjustments on let space - Three rent reviews and five lease variations agreed, adding incremental rent of EUR0.7m - Five bolt-on acquisitions adding EUR0.5m of new rent - Diluted IFRS loss per share of 3.7 cent due to negative revaluation movement on portfolio (Mar-20: EPS of 8.8 cent) ? EPRA EPS[3] of 6.3 cent, up 13.4% on last year due to increase in rental income (Mar-20: 5.5 cent) ? Final DPS of 3.4 cent, bringing the total for the financial year to 5.4 cent, up 13.7% (Mar-20: 4.75 cent) Modest decline in portfolio value, mainly coming in the first quarter of our financial year ? Portfolio value of EUR1,427.4m, down 4.4%[4] in the financial year and down 0.7% in H2, primarily due to lower net ERVs and higher yields assumed on our office assets ? 12-month Total Property Return[5] of -0.2% vs MSCI Ireland Property All Assets Index (excl. Hibernia) of -1.5% ? EPRA NTA per share3 of 172.7 cent, down 3.7% in the financial year but up 0.4% in H2, helped by the share buyback Robust balance sheet: flexibility and investment capacity further enhanced post year end by new US private placement ? Net debt of EUR278.8m, LTV3 of 19.5% (Mar-20: EUR241.4m, LTV 16.5%) ? EUR125m of 10- and 12-year unsecured US private placement notes with avg. coupon of 1.9% to be issued in late Jul-21 ? Weighted average debt maturity of 3.4 years at Mar-21, or 5.2 years pro-forma new USPP (Mar-20: 4.4 years) ? Cash and undrawn facilities net of committed expenditure of EUR110m, or EUR235m pro-forma of new USPP (Mar-20: EUR136m) Disciplined capital allocation ? EUR16.8m in development expenditure, mainly on two schemes to deliver 62,500 sq. ft. of Grade A office space (38% pre-let): both expected to complete by Jul-21, following delays due to lockdowns (Mar-20: EUR21.3m) ? EUR11.1m invested in five bolt-on property acquisitions (Mar-20: EUR23.3m) ? EUR25m share buyback programme successfully executed; 23.1m shares repurchased and cancelled, an average price per share of EUR1.08 (Mar-20: 17.6m shares repurchased for EUR25m, an average price per share of EUR1.42) Progress on strategic priorities of: ? 1) Clustering - Full planning now in place for Clanwilliam and Harcourt schemes, which can be commenced in the next seven and 18 months, respectively, and can deliver 539,000 sq. ft. of clustered, Grade A office space - These schemes will take the proportion of Hibernia's office assets by value in clusters from 39%[6] to 65%[7] ? 2) ESG excellence - Commitment to become a Net Zero Carbon business by 2030 and to align with the TCFD recommendations by 2022 - Real-time energy consumption monitoring system installed and operating in our managed in-place offices - Received a four-star GRESB rating for the first time 2020 and a B- score in our inaugural CDP response Kevin Nowlan, Chief Executive Officer of Hibernia, said: "Our business has delivered a resilient performance in the financial year despite the extraordinary circumstances resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. While we recorded a net loss due to a modest decline in portfolio value, our continued high rent collection rates have helped deliver double-digit growth in EPRA earnings and dividends. "Since introducing COVID-19 safeguards in our buildings, our primary focus has been on the long-term evolution of the portfolio to meet changing occupier expectations. We believe asset clustering and ESG excellence will be key elements for us in providing the type of flexible, efficient, amenity-rich office space occupiers increasingly want and we have made good progress with both in the financial year. Our Clanwilliam Court and Harcourt Square schemes now have full planning permission and both can be started over the next 18 months; when complete they will increase the proportion of our office portfolio held in clusters to 65%. We have also published our Sustainability Statement of Intent, which sets challenging, long-term targets and outlines our commitment to becoming a net zero carbon business by 2030. "Our leverage remains amongst the lowest in the pan-European REIT universe, giving us substantial capacity and strategic flexibility for value-enhancing investment opportunities. In the financial year we invested EUR11m in small acquisitions to enhance our existing properties, EUR17m in development expenditure and executed a highly accretive EUR25m share buyback programme. Since March 2021 we have increased our available funding and average debt maturity by agreeing to issue EUR125m of 10- and 12-year US private placement notes. "With Ireland's vaccination programme gathering pace and a government roadmap for the easing of lockdown restrictions, optimism is growing and this is starting to be seen in active demand for office space and tenant enquiries. While the near-term outlook is likely to remain tied to progress on "unlocking", we are optimistic on our longer-term prospects given our clear strategy, exciting development pipeline, balance sheet strength and talented team." Contacts: Hibernia REIT plc +353 (0)1 536 9100 Kevin Nowlan, Chief Executive Officer Tom Edwards-Moss, Chief Financial Officer Murray Consultants Doug Keatinge: +353 86 037 4163, dkeatinge@murraygroup.ie Andrew Smith: +353 83 076 5717, asmith@murraygroup.ie About Hibernia REIT plc Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT"), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices. Results presentation details There will be a results presentation at 10.00 a.m. Dublin time, today, 26 May 2021. If you think you will want to ask a question at the end, please register for the phone call as you will not be able to do this from the webcast. Webcast URL: https://www.investis-live.com/hibernia-reit/609bb4d933d2290a004f8bc5/iuhj Participants - Call pre-registration To pre-register for this call, please go to the following link: Log-in instructions https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/client/7636/ hibernia-reit-2021-preliminary-results/ You will receive your access details via email. During the presentation Your line will be muted as you join the call. What to expect You will have the opportunity to ask a question. To register, press *1 on your telephone keypad. To remove the question, press *2. The operator will prompt you when to speak.
Disclaimer This announcement contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties because they relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Group or the industry in which it operates to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this announcement. The Group will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revision or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events, circumstances, unanticipated events, new information or otherwise except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.
Chief executive officer's statement
At the onset of the pandemic, our key priority was safeguarding our buildings for our tenants, visitors and staff. Since then, our attention has returned to the longer term and ensuring our business is evolving to meet changing occupier expectations.
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
May 26, 2021 02:03 ET (06:03 GMT)
DJ Hibernia REIT plc: Preliminary results for the -2-
Challenging market conditions Property investment volumes and Dublin office take-up in 2020 fell by 58% and 54%, respectively, versus 2019 due to the impact of the pandemic, and the market remained subdued in Q1 2021, with COVID-19 restrictions in Ireland at their highest level. As we have noted before, the structural changes that have occurred in the Irish property market since 2007 (greater institutional ownership, less debt) have increased the market's resilience to external shocks and this, together with the strong Dublin office market fundamentals immediately prior to the pandemic and support from governments and central banks, has resulted in a relatively modest negative impact on market pricing to date despite the rise in vacancy rates. Prime central Dublin office yields have remained at around 4% since the start of the pandemic and prime headline rents stood at around EUR57.50psf at March 2021 versus EUR62.50 a year earlier.
Resilient performance Given market conditions, our leasing activity in the financial year was limited and contracted rent grew 2.2% to EUR67.1m, primarily as a result of new lettings, rent reviews and lease variations. Our rent collection rates for the financial year have averaged 99% and this, as well as leases signed in previous years, good cost control and the accretive EUR25m share buyback executed in the year, resulted in a 13.4% increase in EPRA EPS to 6.3 cent. We have proposed a final dividend per share of 3.4 cent, taking the total in respect of the financial year to 5.4 cent, an increase of 13.7%. The value of our property portfolio declined 4.4% like-for-like, with the majority of this occurring in the first quarter of the financial year, shortly after the onset of the pandemic, resulting in a net loss per share of 3.7 cent for the year and a 3.7% decrease in EPRA NTA per share to 172.7 cent.
Balance sheet strength Our leverage remains amongst the lowest in the European REIT universe, giving us significant strategic flexibility. At 31 March 2021 the LTV ratio was 19.5% and we had EUR110m of cash and undrawn facilities net of commitments. Since then, we have agreed to issue an additional EUR125m of 10- and 12-year US private placement notes with an average coupon of 1.9%, increasing our investment capacity, significantly extending our average debt term and reducing our average cost of debt. These new notes will help fund the delivery of our office clusters at Clanwilliam Court and Harcourt Square.
Responding to changing occupier expectations by focusing on clusters and ESG excellence We believe office clusters and ESG excellence will be key for us in providing the type of flexible, efficient, amenity-rich office space with strong wellness and ESG credentials that occupiers are increasingly seeking. This was our strategic direction prior to the pandemic and we had already completed our first cluster, the Windmill Quarter, and recruited a full-time Sustainability Manager to lead our ESG programme. The pandemic is accelerating many of these changes in occupier requirements and consequently we are concentrating on refining our clustering strategy and accelerating our ESG initiatives to deliver top-grade office space suited to new, agile working and wellness. We have now received full planning approval for our new office clusters at Clanwilliam Court and Harcourt Square and we are working to further enhance the active communal areas within these schemes. Both developments can be started over the next 18 months and, when complete, will increase the proportion of our office portfolio held in clusters to 65%. We have also set new, long-term targets in our recently published Sustainability Statement of Intent and committed to becoming a Net Zero Carbon business by 2030.
Portfolio rich in opportunity As well as our developments at Clanwilliam Court and Harcourt Square, which can be started in the near term, our portfolio has many other opportunities for enhancing shareholder value. We invested EUR16.8m in development expenditure in the financial year, mostly on 2 Cumberland Place and 50 City Quay. These schemes, which will deliver 62,500 sq. ft. of new office space, 62% of which is still available to let (ERV: EUR2.2m), were scheduled to complete in early 2021 but have been delayed by the shutdown of development sites and are now expected to complete in July 2021. Longer term, we are assessing our in-place office portfolio for improvement opportunities and we own 155.2 acres of land and industrial assets in Dublin with potential for rezoning in future for mixed-use schemes.
Optimistic on longer-term outlook With Ireland's vaccination programme gathering pace and a government roadmap for the easing of lockdown restrictions, optimism is growing and this is starting to be seen in active demand for office space and tenant enquiries. While the near-term outlook is likely to remain tied to progress on "unlocking", we are optimistic on our longer-term prospects. We have a clear strategy to provide occupiers with the type of office space they want, a portfolio rich in opportunity, and the financial strength and the team in place to deliver our plans.
Kevin Nowlan, Chief Executive Officer
Market review General economy
Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic and a 3.4% decline in global GDP in 2020 (source: the OECD), the Irish economy has performed very strongly, recording GDP growth of 3.3% in 2020, the fastest in the developed world. Much of this was due to the contribution of the multinational-dominated sectors, such as technology and pharmaceuticals. Irish output, as measured by Gross Value Added ("GVA"), in the foreign-owned sector increased by 18% in 2020, while other domestic industries declined by 9.5% (source: Goodbody).
The Irish Government continues to offer significant support to the labour market through pandemic payments and wage subsidy schemes: the standard measure of monthly unemployment was 5.8% in April 2021 (compared with 5.1% in January 2020), while the COVID-19 adjusted measure of unemployment was 22.4% if all claimants of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment ("PUP") were classified as unemployed (source: the CSO). Much of this emergency support is going to the hospitality and retail sectors, with office-based employment less impacted, particularly given the strong performance of many multinationals in Ireland. The labour market is expected to recover gradually as restrictions ease, in-line with the vaccine rollout in Ireland. Current Government expectations are that all adults in Ireland will be vaccinated by late summer 2021 and the unemployment rate (incl. PUP recipients) is projected to average 16.3% in 2021, 8.2% in 2022 and to reach 6.0% in 2024, a rate still above the pre-pandemic level of 5.1% (source: the DoF).
While global progress on vaccines and the new EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement ("TCA"), which came into force on 1 January 2021 and averted the threat of a no-deal Brexit, have been positive developments for the Irish economic outlook, nonetheless risks remain over the pace of recovery from the pandemic and there is additional friction to trade between Ireland and the UK as a result of the TCA. International tax reforms could negatively affect Ireland's attractiveness for foreign direct investment: while a lot remains uncertain at present, changes to the way multinationals are taxed have been discussed for some time by the OECD under the base erosion and profit shifting ("BEPS 2.0") process and the US is also discussing corporate tax reform. Irish property market overview
As we have noted before, the structural changes that have occurred in Ireland's property market since 2007, namely greater levels of institutional ownership and less debt, have given it greater resilience than existed historically. Furthermore, the Dublin office market entered the pandemic with much healthier fundamentals than it had prior to the Global Financial Crisis in 2008, due in part to the limited speculative development funding available this cycle. While prime headline quoting rents in March 2020 and March 2008 were both in excess of EUR60psf, the Dublin office vacancy rate in March 2020 was 6.5% versus 12.3% in March 2008 and the unlet office space under construction totalled 3.0m sq. ft. (6.9% of existing stock) in March 2020 versus 4.6m sq. ft. (14.9% of existing stock) in March 2008 (source: Knight Frank, Property Market Analysis). Irish property investment market
Total investment volumes in 2020 were EUR3.0bn, down 58% on the record volumes transacted in 2019 but broadly in line with volumes in 2017 (EUR2.3bn) and 2018 (EUR3.6bn). The PRS and office sectors again dominated, together accounting for 78% of volumes (2019: 77%). Irish investors (excluding Irish REITs) accounted for only 15% of investment in 2020 (2019: 18%), indicative of the continued interest from international investors in Irish property despite significant restrictions on mobility and travel (source: Knight Frank). Investment volumes remained resilient in Q1 2021 even though Ireland was at the highest level of COVID-19 restrictions throughout: investment spend amounted to EUR1.3bn (Q1 2020: EUR0.7bn). The residential and office sectors again dominated, representing 60% and 31% of total Q1 2021 volumes, respectively. International capital continues to seek opportunities to invest in Irish property, with 55% of Q1 investment acquired by overseas investors (Q1 2020: 87%) (source: Knight Frank). Top five office investment transactions (12 months to March 2021)
Building Price Capital value Buyer Buyer nationality Project Tolka Portfolio, D2/4 EUR290m EUR994 Blackstone American Bishop's Square, D2 EUR183m EUR1,003 GLL Real Estate Partners German 28 Fitzwilliam, D2 EUR178m EUR1,309 Amundi Real Estate French Baggot Plaza, D4 EUR141m EUR1,090 Deka Immobilien German 76 Sir John Rogerson's Quay, D2 EUR95m EUR1,026 AM Alpha German Top five total EUR887m
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
May 26, 2021 02:03 ET (06:03 GMT)
DJ Hibernia REIT plc: Preliminary results for the -3-
Source: Knight Frank.
Knight Frank reports that prime Dublin office yields have tightened to 3.75% at March 2021 (March 2020: 4%), given the level of competitive demand in the market for the best Dublin office assets, though other agents remain at c.4%. CBRE states that despite some uncertainty about the future of the office, which is unlikely to dissipate until such time as the majority of office workers return to their buildings, the office sector remains the preferred sector for institutional investors in Europe with most focussed on securing core and core-plus opportunities. PRS investment activity has continued to be robust. In 2020, the sector comprised 38% of overall investment (2019: 33%) and in the first quarter of 2021, it comprised 60% of investment (Q1 2020: 15%) (source: Knight Frank). In its Spring 2021 yield matrix, Cushman & Wakefield reports that PRS yields for prime Dublin properties remain stable within a range of 3.75-4.25%. Top five PRS investment transactions (12 months to March 2021)
Building Price Price per Buyer Buyer unit nationality Confidential portfolio, Dublin/Kildare EUR450m Confidential Ardstone Irish Cheevers Court & Halliday House, Dun Laoghaire EUR195m EUR530k per SW3/DWS German unit The Prestige Portfolio, North Dublin EUR145m EUR457k per SW3/DWS German unit Off-market portfolio, North, South & West EUR140m Confidential GIC/Orange Capital Partners Singaporean Dublin suburbs Blackwood Square, Santry, Dublin 9 EUR124m EUR416k Quad Real Property Group/Roundhill Canadian Capital Top five total EUR1,054m
Source: Knight Frank.
In the 12 months to 31 March 2021, the MSCI Ireland Property All Assets Index (the "Index") delivered a total property return of -1.5%, excluding Hibernia (March 2020: 4.4%). Over this period the Industrial sector has been the top performer in the Index, with a total return of 11.0%, followed by the "Other" sector (which includes PRS) at 4.7% (March 2020: 7.7% and 4.2%, respectively). Offices delivered a total return of 1.2% (March 2020: 6.3%). Hibernia's Total Property Return over the same period was -0.2%, outperforming the Index, excluding Hibernia, by 1.3 percentage points. Dublin office occupational market
Following a strong start to 2020, the onset of the pandemic resulted in a significant slowdown in letting activity. Total take-up was 1.5m sq. ft., a decline of 54% on 2019, with 0.8m sq. ft. of this coming in Q1 2020, before the pandemic took hold (source: Knight Frank). Unsurprisingly, demand was driven by sectors which have continued to generate economic and employment growth: 64% of take-up was from the multinational-dominated TMT sector (2019: 55%). Only five letting transactions for more than 50,000 sq. ft. occurred in 2020, compared with 12 transactions in 2019. The city centre continued to be occupiers' preferred location choice, accounting for 51% of volumes in 2020 (2019: 68%) (source: Knight Frank), and this figure was somewhat lower than usual due to one particularly large letting in the suburbs of 0.25m sq. ft. that completed in Q1 2020. With the highest level of COVID-19 restrictions in place for the whole of Q1 2021, including the closure of construction sites and a ban on property inspections, the Dublin office market saw the lowest quarterly take-up on record with <0.05m sq. ft. transacted (Q1 2020: 0.8m sq. ft) (source: Knight Frank). Top 10 office lettings (12 months to March 2021)
Tenant Sector Building Area (sq. ft.) % of total take-up Amazon TMT 2 Burlington Plaza, D4 76k 10% Microsoft TMT 3 Dublin Landings, D1 44k 6% HSE State 1 Heuston South Quarter, D8 44k 6% OPW State 1GQ, George's Quay, D2 42k 6% Gilead Pharma North Dock 2, D1 31k 4% Ryanair Other 230/240 Airside Business Park, North Suburbs 30k 4% 3M TMT 2 Cumberland Place, D2 24k 3% OPW State Paramount Place, North Suburbs 24k 3% Rabobank Finance 76 Sir John Rogerson's Quay, D2 24k 3% Twilio TMT 78 Sir John Rogerson's Quay, D2 20k 3% Top 10 total 358k 49%
Source: Knight Frank. Please note Hibernia classifies 3M as 'healthcare' or 'other' in its industry classification.
Our active demand tracker, run in conjunction with Cushman & Wakefield, saw a c.30% fall in active demand to 2.3m sq. ft. between February 2020 and December 2020. The first signs of a recovery are now beginning to emerge, with 2.7m sq. ft. of active demand at the end of March 2021, representing a 17% increase on the position at the end of December 2020. CBRE notes that several requirements that had been on hold have been reactivated and some new requirements initiated. Although the intensity of the requirements (i.e. how soon the occupiers want the space) remains relatively low, indicating occupier caution, it is encouraging to note that CBRE is reporting approximately 0.5m sq. ft. of reserved office space at the end of March 2021, which bodes well for leasing activity as COVID-19 restrictions ease. Recent figures from the CSO show that in the final quarter of 2020, the technology sector recorded an annual increase in employment of 9%. Looking solely at Dublin, the sector saw an annual increase in employment of 4%, equating to 3,000 additional people employed. This trend is being translated into active demand for office space, with approximately 30% of active demand at March 2021 coming from the technology sector.
The overall Dublin office vacancy rate (which includes "shadow" or "grey" space) increased to 9.9% at 31 March 2021 from 6.5% at 31 March 2020. The Grade A vacancy rate in the city centre, where all of Hibernia's office portfolio is located, was 9.8%, up from 5.9% at 31 March 2020 (source: Knight Frank). Of the 3.4pp increase in overall Dublin office vacancy since 31 March 2020, 1.8pp related to 0.8m sq. ft. from un-let new buildings completing and 1.2pp related to 0.5m sq. ft. of grey space coming back into the market as tenants offered surplus space for sub-leasing: the remaining 0.4pp came from lease expiries. Knight Frank estimates that approximately 0.25m sq. ft. of space could potentially come to the grey space market in the next six to nine months, driven by space being made available by the banking and public sectors. The main agents have marked down their headline prime Dublin office rent assumptions by 7-10% and are also suggesting increased tenant incentives in some cases. Knight Frank reports that prime rents in Dublin currently stand at EUR57.50psf (Mar-20: EUR62.50psf). Office development pipeline
We currently expect 7.5m sq. ft. of gross new space to be delivered between 2021 and 2024 for the whole of Dublin (none completed thus far due to the recently lifted lockdown), of which 83% will be in the city centre. 45% of office stock under construction in Dublin has been let or reserved (46% in the city centre), meaning there is 2.6m sq. ft. under construction but not yet let (2.1m sq. ft. in the city centre). Since we reported in May 2020, the expected supply in Dublin between 2020 and 2023 is down 7% to 7.1m sq. ft. and the expected supply in the city centre over the same period is down 2% to 5.6m sq. ft. (source: Knight Frank/Hibernia).
Year Dublin city centre supply All Dublin supply 2021f 1.5m sq. ft. (79% pre-let) 1.7m sq. ft. (73% pre-let) 2022f 1.7m sq. ft. (42% pre-let) 2.1m sq. ft. (43% pre-let) 2023f 1.6m sq. ft. (28% pre-let) 1.8m sq. ft. (26% pre-let) 2024f 1.4m sq. ft. (28% pre-let) 1.9m sq. ft. (21% pre-let) Total 2021-24 6.2m sq. ft. (44% pre-let) 7.5m sq. ft. (40% pre-let)
Source: Knight Frank/Hibernia. *Note: There have been no development completions so far in 2021 due to the recently lifted lockdown. Residential/PRS
There were 20,700 new home completions in 2020, down 1.9% on 2019 (source: the ESRI). This was a good outcome given the various pandemic restrictions, but nevertheless represented the first year-on-year decline since 2012, putting Ireland even further behind the estimated natural demographic demand for at least 34,000 units per annum (source: the Central Bank of Ireland). For 2021, the restrictions in effect for the first four months of the year, under which most construction work was no longer deemed essential, are likely to have had an adverse effect on overall housing supply. The ESRI expects 15,000 units to be completed in 2021 and 16,000 in 2022. Dublin accounted for 29% of all Irish delivery in 2020, slightly below the 33% proportion recorded in 2019, and when combined with the commuter counties around Dublin, the Greater Dublin Area ("GDA") accounted for 50% of Irish completions in 2020 (2019: 55%) (source: the CSO). Within the GDA, houses accounted for 69% of completions and apartments for 31% in 2020, still far from the aspirations of the Ireland 2040 plan for compact urban growth. At 19% of total completions, apartment building in Ireland is running at the lowest level of any EU member state, with the average being 59% (source: the European Commission). Knight Frank estimates that there continues to be EUR3bn of capital looking to deploy into PRS in Ireland and this is likely to keep prime yields in the sector stable
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
May 26, 2021 02:03 ET (06:03 GMT)
DJ Hibernia REIT plc: Preliminary results for the -4-
at 3.75-4.00%.
The latest data from the Residential Tenancies Board ("RTB") for Q4 2020 show that nationally rents grew by 2.7% year-on-year and that the standardised average rent stood at EUR1,256 per month. Rents grew faster outside Dublin than within: Dublin rents grew by 2.1% year-on-year while the GDA excluding Dublin grew by 5.0% and other regions outside the GDA grew by 3.4%. Apartment rents grew 2.0% in Dublin and 2.7% outside Dublin.
Business review Progress against strategic priorities for FY21
We have made good progress with the strategic priorities set out in the 2020 Annual Report, and we summarise this in the table below. As outlined in the CEO's Statement much of our attention in the financial year has been on the longer term and ensuring our business is evolving to meet changing occupier expectations: this is the basis for our strategic focus on office clusters and ESG excellence.
Strategic priority Key targets Progress in 12 months to March 2021 - Let remaining space in 2 - In-place office vacancy of 7% (9% Cumberland Place including Clanwilliam and Marine) - Get office vacancy rate to 5% - Contracted rental income +2% to or below EUR67.1m 1. Grow rental income and, where possible, - Agree two outstanding rent - Net rental income +8% to EUR63.3m WAULTs to drive dividends per share reviews and five rent reviews - Three rent reviews and five lease upcoming during FY21 variations agreed, adding - Minimise impact from COVID-19 incremental rent of EUR0.7m on rental income - Average rent collection rates running at 99% in FY21 - 2 Cumberland Place still on - Deliver 2 Cumberland Place on budget but completion delayed by budget in late 2020 COVID-19 site lockdowns and now - Enhance and progress pipeline expected in Jul-21 2. Complete 2 Cumberland Place and work to schemes to improve potential - Final grant of planning obtained optimise development pipeline to maximise returns for 152,000 sq. ft. redevelopment risk-adjusted returns for shareholders - Assess timing of upcoming of Clanwilliam Court (e.g. optimising clusters, progressing projects in light of market - We continue to assess our re-zonings) conditions upcoming schemes in the current - Assess existing in-place market portfolio for future value-add - We are assessing in-place opportunities portfolio for future opportunities - Continue to seek to dispose of - EUR11.1m deployed in five assets which do not meet our acquisitions adjacent to existing expectations for forward Hibernia assets 3. Continue to recycle capital and make returns - EUR16.8m invested in development selective investments to enhance Group - Make acquisitions or expenditure returns investments where we see - EUR25m share buyback programme opportunities to enhance Group executed: 23.1m shares acquired returns in the medium term and cancelled at an average price of EUR1.08 - At Mar-21 cash and undrawn - Maintain sufficient cash and facilities were EUR110m net of undrawn facilities for any committed expenditure investment opportunities that - In May-21 the Group agreed to 4. Maintain balance sheet flexibility to arise issue EUR125m of new 10- and take advantage of investment - Ensure level of indebtedness 12-year USPP notes, adding opportunities as they arise does not bring the Group close financial capacity and extending to breaching any of the the average term financial covenants in its debt - The Group has significant facilities headroom on all its financial covenants (please see Financial Review for further details) - Real-time energy monitoring system installed and operational - Reduce energy consumption and - Energy consumption and GHG GHG emissions per square metre emissions reductions of 23% and on a like-for-like and absolute 26% achieved on a like-for-like 5. Continue to improve environmental basis basis and 21% and 26% on an efficiency of the portfolio - Achieve LEED Platinum absolute basis certification at 2 Cumberland - On track for LEED Platinum in 2 Place Cumberland Place - Revise Sustainability Strategy - New Sustainability Statement of Intent published, including a commitment to become a Net Zero Carbon business by 2030 Disposals and acquisitions
We made no disposals (March 2020: none) and invested EUR11.1m in five acquisitions, all of which are adjacent to or within close proximity of existing Hibernia assets and were "bolt-on" in nature (March 2020: EUR23.3m). In addition, on 31 March 2021 we transferred three assets acquired as part of a loan portfolio in 2014 into investment property at a cost of EUR0.6m. We continue to review acquisition and disposal opportunities though we will be disciplined in pursuing these, assessing them against investment in the material development opportunities within our portfolio (see developments and refurbishments section below for more details). Portfolio overview
At 31 March 2021 the investment property portfolio consisted of 39 assets valued at EUR1,427.4m (March 2020: 36 assets valued at EUR1,465.2m) which can be categorised as follows:
Value as at March 2021 % of portfolio Equivalent yield1 Passing rent Contracted rent ERV (all assets) 1. Dublin CBD offices Traditional Core EUR415m 29% 5.0%2 EUR22.6m EUR22.7m EUR22.7m IFSC EUR178m 12% 4.8% EUR8.3m EUR8.3m EUR10.9m South Docks EUR546m3 38% 4.4% EUR26.9m EUR27.2m EUR27.8m Total Dublin CBD offices EUR1,139m3 80% 4.7%2 EUR57.9m EUR58.2m EUR61.4m 2. Dublin CBD office developments4 EUR62m 4% - - EUR1.5m EUR3.6m 3. Dublin residential5 EUR168m6 12% 3.8%7 EUR6.0m7 EUR6.0m7 EUR6.7m7 4. Industrial/ other EUR59m 4% 3.2%8 EUR1.5m EUR1.5m EUR2.2m Total EUR1,427m3,6 100% 4.5%2,7,8 EUR65.3m7 EUR67.1m7 EUR73.8m7 1. Yields on unsmoothed values and excluding the adjustment for 1WML owner-occupied space. 2. Harcourt Square, Clanwilliam Court and Marine House yields are calculated as the passing rent over the total value
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
May 26, 2021 02:03 ET (06:03 GMT)
DJ Hibernia REIT plc: Preliminary results for the -5-
(after costs) which includes residual land value. Excludes Iconic Offices in Clanwilliam Court. 3. Excludes the value of space occupied by Hibernia in 1WML. 4. 2 Cumberland Place and 50 City Quay. 5. Includes 1WML residential element (Hanover Mills). 6. Valuation assuming 80% net-to-gross and purchaser costs as per C&W at Mar-21. 7. Residential income on net basis assuming Hibernia cost where asset is stabilized and 80% net-to-gross otherwise. 8. Current rental value assumed as ERV as these assets are valued using a combination of price per acre and on an
income basis.
Note: differences in summation of totals in above table are due to rounding.
The key statistics of our office portfolio, which comprised 84% of our overall property portfolio by value at 31 March 2021 and 89% by contracted rent (March 2020: 85% and 88%, respectively), are set out below. The WAULT to break/ expiry of our completed office developments (the majority of our office income) is 8.1 years. By comparison, our acquired office assets have a WAULT to break or expiry of just under three years, with those assets in our development pipeline (Marine House, Clanwilliam Court and Harcourt Square) having a WAULT of 1.3 years: this is to facilitate future redevelopment activity.
Contracted WAULT to WAULT to % of rent % of next rent % of rent MTM2 at rent ERV review1 break/ upwards only review cap & next lease event expiry collar EUR26.9m EUR26.6m 2.8yrs 15% - 85% 1. Acquired in-place (EUR48psf) (EUR47psf) 1.8yrs office portfolio EUR9.7m EUR9.7m Development pipeline 1.3yrs - - 100% assets3 (EUR42psf) (EUR42psf) 1.3yrs Investment assets EUR17.2m EUR16.9m 3.7yrs 23% - 77% (EUR52psf) (EUR51psf) 2.1yrs 2. Completed office EUR31.3m EUR31.1m 1.9yrs 8.1yrs - 29% 71% developments4 (EUR54psf) (EUR54psf) Whole in-place office EUR58.2m EUR57.7m 1.9yrs 5.6yrs 7% 15% 78% portfolio (EUR51psf) (EUR51psf) EUR1.5m EUR1.4m 3. Committed office-let7 5.0yrs 10.0yrs 0% 0% 100% (EUR61psf) (EUR59psf) EUR59.7m EUR59.2m Total office portfolio 1.9yrs 5.8yrs 7% 15% 78% (EUR51psf) (EUR51psf) 4. Vacant in-place office - EUR3.7m5 - - - - - (EUR47psf) 5. Committed office-unlet6 - EUR2.2m - - - - - (EUR55psf) Whole in-place office - EUR65.0m - - - - - portfolio (after vacancy) (EUR51psf) 1. To earlier of review or expiry. 2. Mark-to-market. 3. Hibernia assumption that ERV of near term development pipeline is equal to current contracted rent. 4. 1 Cumberland Place, SOBO Works, 1&2DC, 1WML, 2WML, 1SJRQ. 5. Includes parking and retail in office buildings. 6. 2 Cumberland Place and 50 City Quay. 7. In Apr-20 3M signed a pre-lease in 2 Cumberland Place.
Since 31 March 2020 Group contracted rent has increased by 2.2% to EUR67.1m, with the main drivers being the pre-let to 3M in 2 Cumberland Place and the five other new leases signed, which outweighed the loss of income from the expiry of some leases in Marine House and Clanwilliam Court. Three rent reviews and five lease variations added a further EUR0.7m. The vacancy rate of the in-place office portfolio, which was 7% by lettable area in March 2020, remained 7% at 31 March 2021, excluding Marine House and Clanwilliam Court which we expect to redevelop in the near term: including these two assets it rose to 9%. For further details on the vacant space and the increase in contracted rent, please refer to the asset management section below and for further details on our plans for Marine House and Clanwilliam Court please see the developments and refurbishments section below.
At 31 March 2021 our 10 largest tenants, all of which are large, multinational companies or state entities, accounted for 54% of our Group contracted rent of EUR67.1m. By sector, technology and state entities accounted for 58% of contracted rent (please see the selected portfolio information on pages 8 to 9). As noted elsewhere in this document, our rent collection statistics have remained strong throughout the pandemic. Portfolio performance
In the financial year ended 31 March 2021 the portfolio value decreased EUR68m, or 4.4% on a like-for-like basis (i.e. excluding acquisitions, disposals and capital expenditure). In the prior financial year, the portfolio value increased EUR23m, or 2.0% on a like-for-like basis, with gains in the investment portfolio and our development assets reduced by the 1.5pp increase in the rate of commercial stamp duty in Ireland in late 2019.
Value at March Value at March 2020* Capex Acquis-itions H1 H2 2021* Like-for-like 1 Revaluation Revaluation change (all assets) (all assets) Traditional Core EUR435m EUR0.6m - (EUR21m) EUR1m EUR415m (EUR20m) (4.7%) IFSC EUR205m - - (EUR14m) (EUR13m) EUR178m (EUR27m) (13.1%) South Docks EUR555m2 EUR2.2m EUR6.9m (EUR18m) - EUR546m2 (EUR17m) (3.1%) 1. Total Dublin CBD EUR1,194m2 EUR2.8m EUR6.9m (EUR53m) (EUR12m) EUR1,139m2 (EUR64m) (5.4%) offices 2. Dublin CBD office EUR51m EUR15.1m - (EUR3m) (EUR1m) EUR62m (EUR4m) (5.7%) developments 3. Dublin residential EUR159m EUR0.2m EUR0.9m3 EUR4m EUR3m EUR168m EUR7m 4.5% 4. Industrial/other EUR61m - EUR3.9m3 (EUR5m) (EUR1m) EUR59m (EUR5m) (7.7%) Total EUR1,465m2 EUR18.1m EUR11.7m (EUR57m) (EUR11m) EUR1,427m2 (EUR66m) (4.4%) 1. Including acquisition costs. 2. Excludes the value of space occupied by Hibernia in 1WML. 3. Includes the internal transfer of three non-core assets into investment property.
Note: At Mar-20, 50 City Quay was included in the South Docks segment. At Sep-20, this property was undergoing a substantial refurbishment and so it was moved to Dublin CBD Office Developments.
*Note: In the Mar-20 valuation C&W included a material uncertainty clause for all assets valued, in line with RICS guidance. In the Sep-20 valuation C&W removed the material uncertainty clause for assets within the "Dublin residential" group and in the Mar-21 valuation C&W removed the material uncertainty clause for all assets within portfolio.
The valuation decrease in the portfolio during the financial year, which came mostly in the first quarter as the initial impact of the pandemic was felt, was driven by the following: - CBD offices: 5.4% reduction in value, largely due to a combination of yield expansion and lower net effective rents
applied across the office portfolio. While yields on our most prime offices and near-term developments (1SJRQ,
Harcourt Square, Clanwilliam Court and Marine House) remained unchanged, yields on other offices moved out between
5bps and 20bps. Headline office ERVs remained largely unchanged, but an additional three months rent free (over an
assumed 10-year term) was generally assumed, resulting in a c. 3% reduction in net effective rents across the
office portfolio. The value of our near-term developments (Harcourt Square, Clanwilliam Court and Marine House)
declined due to the quantum of rental income left to be paid under the current leases (prior to development)
reducing, but the residual site values remained broadly flat. - CBD office development: 5.7% reduction in value due to the same valuation assumption changes applied to the CBD
offices segment noted above. In addition, the assumed period required to let the vacant space once these properties
(2 Cumberland Place and 50 City Quay) reach practical completion was increased. - Residential: 4.5% increase in value, mainly due to yield compression driven by the weight of capital seeking
investment opportunities in Dublin PRS. - Industrial/other: 7.7% reduction in value, primarily due to lower values per acre applied to our land at Newlands.
While the industrial portfolio has experienced some yield compression and ERV growth, the value increase has been
offset by a reduction in the value attributed to future development potential as a result of the uncertainty
arising from the pandemic. Developments and refurbishments
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
May 26, 2021 02:03 ET (06:03 GMT)
DJ Hibernia REIT plc: Preliminary results for the -6-
Capital expenditure on developments in the financial year was EUR16.8m (2020: EUR21.3m) and mostly related to 2 Cumberland Place, our main active development. In August 2020 work started at 50 City Quay, a small refurbishment project in the Windmill Quarter. Both schemes have been delayed by the COVID-19 restrictions in Ireland and are expected to be completed in July 2021, delivering a total of 62,500 sq. ft. of Grade A office space, 38% of which is pre-let. In the financial year we also received a final grant of planning for the redevelopment of Clanwilliam Court. This means the three office schemes in our near-term development pipeline now have full planning permission to deliver 539,000 sq. ft. of Grade A office space, and can be started in early 2022 (Marine House & Clanwilliam Court, most likely as one project) and early 2023 (Harcourt Square). Committed development schemes
Construction is nearing completion at 2 Cumberland Place and 50 City Quay, with delivery expected in July 2021. 24,000 sq. ft. of the 58,000 sq. ft. of offices in 2 Cumberland Place was pre-let to 3M Digital Science Community Ltd, a subsidiary of the 3M Company, in April 2020. In August 2020 work commenced on the refurbishment of 50 City Quay. The 4,500 sq. ft. office building is situated in the Windmill Quarter, adjacent to 1SJRQ and faces the River Liffey. The completion of both schemes has been impacted by COVID-19 restrictions, most notably the closure of construction sites in Ireland from early January until early May 2021 and both are now expected to complete in July 2021. Nonetheless, we are not expecting material cost overruns on either scheme.
Please see further details on the schemes below:
Total area post Full Est. Capex to Est. total cost Office Expected practical completion (sq. ft.) purchase capex complete (incl. land) ERV1 ERV1 completion ("PC") date price 2 Cumberland 58k office2 Place, D2 EUR0m3 EUR35m EUR2m EUR598psf4 EUR3.4m EUR56.65psf Jul-21 1k retail/café 50 City Quay, 4.5k EUR3m EUR1m EUR1m EUR935psf EUR0.3m EUR55.00psf Jul-21 D2 62.5k office2 Total committed EUR3m3 EUR36m EUR3m EUR617psf EUR3.7m EUR56.53psf 1k retail/café 1. Per C&W headline office ERV at Mar-21. 2. In Apr-20, 24,000 sq. ft. (41%) was pre-let to 3M on a 10-year lease 3. The site forms part of Cumberland Place and at the time of acquisition of Cumberland House no value was ascribed to
it. 4. Office demise only. Development pipeline
We received a final grant of planning from An Bord Pleanála, the planning appeals board, for the 152,000 sq. ft. redevelopment of Clanwilliam Court after Dublin City Council's initial planning approval was the subject of a third-party appeal. This means we have planning permission now for the three office projects in our near-term development pipeline, Marine House, Clanwilliam Court and Harcourt Square. Together these schemes can deliver 539,000 sq. ft. of Grade A office space in Dublin's Traditional Core, a net increase of 283,000 sq. ft. and a 25% increase in the size of our current in-place office portfolio. We are also assessing the longer-term redevelopment potential of certain other assets within the portfolio.
We can start the redevelopment of Marine House and Clanwilliam Court from early 2022, when the existing leases expire, and we can start the redevelopment of Harcourt Square from early 2023. All three schemes should be profitable under most market conditions: based on the planning approvals we have in place, the valuations of the three properties at 31 March 2021 (which include the present value of the income remaining on the leases) equate to aggregate capital values of EUR306[6] per buildable sq. ft. and the estimated capital expenditure required to deliver the schemes is EUR555 per buildable sq. ft., an all-in cost of EUR861[7] per buildable sq. ft.
We continue to hold 155.2 acres of land with potential for mixed-use development schemes in the longer term: re-zoning will be necessary in all cases and consequently the timing of any future developments remains uncertain at present.
Current area Area post Full Office Sector completion purchase Comments price1 (sq. ft.) (sq. ft.) - Full planning for refurbishment and extension of Marine House to provide 50k sq. ft. of office accommodation Marine House Office 41k 50k EUR30m - Leases expire during 2021 - Redevelopment opportunity post 2021 141k office - Potential to create an office cluster similar Clanwilliam Office 93k EUR59m to Windmill Quarter (with Marine) Court 11k ancillary - Final planning grant received Aug-20 - Leased to OPW until Dec-22 - Site offers potential to create cluster of 337k office office buildings with shared facilities or a Harcourt Office 122k EUR77m major HQ Square - Planning granted for 337k sq. ft. of offices (343k incl. reception areas) Total office & ancillary EUR166m 256k 539k Current area Area post Full Mixed-use Sector completion purchase Comments (sq. ft.) (sq. ft.) price1 - Strategic transport location Newlands Industrial 143.7 acres n/a EUR48m2 (Gateway) / other - Potential for future mixed-use redevelopment subject to re-zoning Dublin 128k on - Strategic transport location Industrial Industrial n/a EUR12m - Potential for future mixed-use development Estate 7.7 acres subject to re-zoning Malahide Road 66k warehouse & - Potential for future mixed-use development Industrial Industrial 17k office on 3.8 n/a EUR8m subject to re-zoning Park acres Total mixed-use EUR68m 155.2 acres n/a 1. Including transaction costs and capex spent to date. 2. Initial consideration. Asset management
Net capital expenditure on maintenance amounted to EUR0.7m in the financial period or EUR0.3m net of refunds (March 2020: EUR0.8m). Contracted rent increased by 2.2% to EUR67.1m (March 2020: EUR65.7m) as a result of: - Six new lettings adding EUR2.6m, including a pre-let of EUR1.5m; - Rent reviews concluded and lease variations adding EUR0.7m; - Acquisitions adding EUR0.5m; and - Lease expiries, breaks, surrenders and adjustments reducing contracted rent by EUR2.3m.
Some other key statistics at 31 March 2021: - The vacancy rate of the in-place office portfolio was 7% based on lettable area (March 2020: 7%) and this available
space had an ERV of EUR3.1m, excluding retail and parking (March 2020: EUR4.0m). Including Marine House and Clanwilliam
Court, where the leases are being allowed to expire to enable redevelopment, the vacancy rate was 9%; - Average rent across the in-place office portfolio was EUR51psf (March 2020: EUR50psf) and the ERV was also EUR51psf
(March 2020: EUR51psf); - Three office rent reviews were active over 60,000 sq. ft. of office space, with a modest ( contracted rent expected (March 2020: two rent reviews active over 30,000 sq. ft. with a Office: - Five new offices leases agreed over 21,600 sq. ft., adding EUR1.1m per annum of gross new rent, and one pre-let on
24,000 sq. ft., adding a further EUR1.5m per annum. Net of expiries, breaks, surrenders and adjustments on let or
licensed space, the total incremental new rent was EUR0.4m per annum. The term certain of the five new leases is 4.1
years and the term certain of the pre-let is 10 years. - Two rent reviews were concluded over 30,000 sq. ft., increasing contracted rent by EUR0.6m: in aggregate the revised
rents were approximately 60% ahead of the previous contracted rents and modestly ahead of the ERV at the date of
review.
Industrial: - One rent review concluded over 22,000 sq. ft. and three lease extensions signed over 217,000 sq. ft., increasing
contracted rent by EUR0.1m per annum.
Residential: - A 3pp increase in the vacancy rate on our 334 residential units to 8% resulted in the contracted annual rent at 31
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
May 26, 2021 02:03 ET (06:03 GMT)
DJ Hibernia REIT plc: Preliminary results for the -7-
March 2021 reducing by EUR0.1m compared with 31 March 2020. - All let units are subject to the rental cap regulations. Key asset management transactions by property - Central Quay, South Docks: In November 2020 we agreed to let 12,000 sq. ft. to Hines Real Estate Ireland Limited
("Hines") on a long lease on terms in line with the June 2020 ERV. Hines previously occupied 8,000 sq. ft. in
Clanwilliam Court and its lease there was terminated. The move resulted in a net increase in Hibernia's contracted
annual rent of EUR0.2m. In January 2021 we let a 3,000 sq. ft. ground floor unit to Europ Assistance S.A. on a
10-year lease, adding EUR0.1m to contracted rent, in line with the September 2020 ERV. Separately, Invesco has served
notice to exercise a break option on its lease of 11,000 sq. ft. in the building with effect from November 2021:
this will result in a 12-month rental penalty. - 2 Cumberland Place, Traditional Core: Construction of the 58,000 sq. ft. office building is approaching completion
(see further details above). In April 2020 we agreed to lease 24,000 sq. ft. to 3M Digital Science Community Ltd, a
subsidiary of 3M Company, on a 10-year lease on terms ahead of the September 2019 ERV. - Hardwicke House, Traditional Core: In December 2020, two rent reviews over 30,000 sq. ft. were concluded modestly
ahead of ERV at the date of review, adding EUR0.6m to contracted rent. - Gateway, D22/24: In July 2020 we agreed lease extensions for two of the terminals to July 2021 and we have agreed a
rent review on another unit of the site, which is also let on short term rolling leases. In total these agreements
have increased our contracted rent by EUR0.2m per annum. - Marine House, Traditional Core: Most of the leases in the 41,000 sq. ft. office building expired in June 2020. We
have taken the decision to offer short term lease arrangements to align with the neighbouring blocks in Clanwilliam
Court, where leases mostly expire in late 2021 or early 2022. At present Marine House is 53% occupied, generating
rent of EUR0.8m per annum. Key in-place office properties with vacancy at period end
As noted above, the in-place office portfolio vacancy rate at 31 March 2020 was 7% and it remained at this level at 31 March 2021, excluding Marine House and Clanwilliam Court, where the leases are being run down to facilitate redevelopment of the properties in the near term. Including Marine House and Clanwilliam Court, the office vacancy rate at 31 March 2021 was 9%. The main office investment assets with vacancy are: - Central Quay, South Docks: 11,000 sq. ft. of office accommodation available to lease; - The Forum, IFSC: all 47,000 sq. ft. of office accommodation and 50 car parking spaces are available to lease; and - Other: 9,000 sq. ft. of available space. Future rent reviews, break options and lease expiries
The table below summarises upcoming rent reviews and lease expiries by financial year, as well as setting out the ERVs for this space, at 31 March 2021. As noted in the footnote below, only a relatively small amount of income, EUR6.0m, is subject to break options over the next five years.
Note: The table above shows upcoming rent reviews and expiries: break options amount to an additional EUR6.0m over the period to Mar-25 as follows :EUR0.2m in FY22, EUR2.8m in
FY23, EUR1.4m in FY24 and EUR1.5m in FY25
1. EUR9.0m of this income is capped & collared at next review and a further EUR4.0m is subject to upward only rent review provisions.
Sustainability/ESG
Improving our sustainability performance is a key strategic priority. In the four years to December 2020 (our sustainability data is measured on a calendar year basis), we achieved a reduction of over 50% in greenhouse gas emissions intensity from landlord-obtained utilities in our managed offices on a like-for-like basis and a reduction of over 55% on an absolute basis. Our performance in 2020 (a reduction of 26% in greenhouse gas emissions intensity from landlord-obtained utilities in our managed offices on a like-for-like basis and on an absolute basis when compared against 2019) was helped by the reduction in office usage due to the pandemic and also as a result of the real-time energy monitoring system we have installed in our managed office buildings. We received our third successive EPRA Gold Award for the quality of our sustainability performance disclosures in 2020, our first four star GRESB rating and a B minus rating in our response to the CDP Climate Change questionnaire - a positive result for our first submission.
As mentioned in previous statements, a major area of focus for us in the financial year was assessing pathways towards Net Zero Carbon emissions and considering the disclosure recommendations of the TCFD. In April 2021 we published "Transforming Dublin Responsibly", our Sustainability Statement of Intent. This replaced our existing Sustainability Strategy, setting long-term targets for the business, including commitments to become a Net Zero Carbon business by 2030 and to fully align our disclosures with the TCFD recommendations by 2022. For further details please see the sustainability section of our website (https://www.hiberniareit.com/sustainability).
Financial review
1. An alternative performance measure ("APM"). The Group uses a number of such financial measures to describe its performance, which are not defined under IFRS and which are therefore considered APMs. In particular, measures defined by EPRA are an important way for investors to compare similar real estate companies. For further information see Supplementary Information at the end of this report.
The key drivers of the 6.5 cent decrease in EPRA NTA per share since 31 March 2020, were: - A 9.9 cent per share reduction due to revaluation losses on the property portfolio, including a 0.5 cent per share
reduction from active developments: 6.9 cent of these revaluation losses came in the first quarter; - A 6.3 cent per share increase from EPRA earnings; - Payment of the FY20 final dividend and FY21 interim dividend, which reduced NTA by 5.0 cent per share; and - Other items, primarily the share buy-back, which increased NTA by 2.1 cent per share.
EPRA earnings were EUR42.2m, up 10.8% (or EUR4.1m) compared with the prior financial year due to: - A full year of income from leases agreed in the prior year, which added EUR5.1m to earnings. These included leases
within completed office developments (e.g. 1SJRQ, 2WML) and leases in our office investment assets (e.g. South Dock
House, Observatory); - Activity in the current financial year, including rent reviews, new lettings, acquisitions and rent waived, which
added EUR0.8m to earnings; - Lease expiries and terminations, which reduced earnings by EUR1.2m; and - A modest increase in costs (primarily a larger finance expense due to a larger drawn debt position) which reduced
earnings by EUR0.6m.
The Group recorded an after-tax loss of EUR25.2m in the financial year, a reduction of 141.3% over the prior year profit after tax of EUR61.0m, due to revaluation losses on the investment property portfolio of EUR67.6m (2020: revaluation gain of EUR22.9m). Funding position
Group leverage target: our through-cycle target remains a loan to value ratio of 20-30%.
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
May 26, 2021 02:03 ET (06:03 GMT)
DJ Hibernia REIT plc: Preliminary results for the -8-
The Group's debt funding is fully unsecured and comprises a revolving credit facility ("RCF") and private placement notes. The weighted average maturity of the Group's debt at 31 March 2021 was 3.4 years (March 2020: 4.4 years), with no debt due before December 2023. In May 2021, the Group agreed to issue EUR125m of new private placement notes to five institutional investors, with closing occurring in late July 2021. The new notes will help finance the Group's development pipeline and provide long-term, low-cost funding. Pro-forma for the new private placement notes the weighted average maturity of the Group's debt at 31 March 2021 was 5.2 years. Please see the table below for further details on the Group's debt facilities.
At 31 March 2021, net debt was EUR278.8m (March 2020: EUR241.4m), equating to an LTV of 19.5% (March 2020: 16.5%). The main capital expenditure items driving the increase in net debt in the financial year were development expenditure of EUR16.8m, acquisition expenditure of EUR11.1m and the share buyback of EUR25m (please see further details below in capital management). Cash and undrawn facilities at 31 March 2021 amounted to EUR116m or EUR110m, net of committed expenditure (March 2020: EUR154m and EUR136m, respectively). Pro-forma for the new private placement notes, cash and undrawn facilities at 31 March 2021 amounted to EUR241m or EUR235m, net of committed expenditure. Assuming full investment of the available facilities in property, including the new private placement notes, the LTV, based on market values at 31 March 2021, would be c. 31%.
The Group has significant headroom on the financial covenants on its borrowings: the table below outlines the principal financial covenants and the headroom above each at 31 March 2021.
Group hedging policy: to ensure the majority of the interest rate risk on drawn debt balances is fixed or hedged.
In December 2020, the Group entered interest rate caps on EUR200m of notional debt for a premium of EUR0.6m, taking advantage of the low interest rate expectations at the time. These caps have a strike rate of 0.25% EURIBOR and cover the five-year period to December 2025. The Group's existing interest rate hedging instruments on EUR125m of notional debt, which have a strike rate of 0.75% EURIBOR, are expected to expire in December 2021. At 31 March 2021 the Group's interest rate risk on its RCF drawings of EUR227m (2020: EUR187m) were mitigated by these instruments, which cover EUR325m of notional exposure (2020: EUR125m) and the Group had EUR75m of fixed coupon private placement notes (2020: EUR75m). This means 143% of the interest rate risk on the RCF drawings was hedged (2020: 67%) and 132% of the Group's overall interest rate risk on its debt was fixed or hedged (2020: 76%). The "over-hedged" position at 31 March 2021 results in no additional financial risk to the Group. Please see the table below for further details on the Group's hedging instruments at 31 March 2021.
In August 2020, given the prevailing share price, we announced a EUR25m share buyback programme to complete the return to shareholders of the proceeds of the sale of 77 Sir John Rogerson's Quay, which were received in early 2019. The share buyback programme completed on 16 November 2020, at which point 23.1m shares had been repurchased and cancelled at an average purchase price per share of EUR1.08. The buyback programme was accretive to both EPRA NTAPS and EPRA EPS, with the effects seen particularly in the second half of the financial year, when the majority of the shares were repurchased and cancelled. No shares are being held in treasury. Rent collection
Our tenants are important stakeholders in our business, and we have been working closely with them to offer support, where needed, in the current circumstances. This has included allowing some tenants to pay rent monthly in advance rather than quarterly in advance on a temporary basis and, in a limited number of cases, rent deferrals or waivers. On average our rent collection rates in the financial year averaged 99% across our commercial and residential properties. Commercial tenants[1]
As shown in the table below, our commercial rent collection has remained strong since the start of the pandemic.
At close of business on 24 May 2021, 98% of the rent due for the month of May had been received and the occupancy rate in our residential units was 94%. At the same point in April, 98% of that month's contracted rent had been received and the occupancy rate was 93%. We have now received 99% of the April rent due. Across FY21 we have now received 99% of rent due and the occupancy rate averaged 94%. Dividend
Group dividend policy: to distribute 85-90% of rental profits via dividends each financial year, in compliance with the requirement of the Irish REIT legislation to distribute at least 85%. The interim dividend in a financial year will usually be 30-50% of the total ordinary dividends paid in respect of the prior financial year.
The Board has proposed a final dividend of 3.4 cent per share (March 2020: 3.0 cent), taking the total dividend for the financial year to 5.4 cent per share. This is a 13.7% increase on prior year (March 2020: 4.75 cent) and represents 86% of EPRA EPS for the financial year (March 2020: 86%). Subject to approval at the Group's AGM on 27 July 2021, the final dividend is expected to be paid on 30 July 2021 to shareholders on the register at 2 July 2021. The final dividend will be a Property Income Distribution in respect of the Group's property rental business, as defined under the Irish REIT legislation.
Selected portfolio information
1. Summary EPRA measures
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
May 26, 2021 02:03 ET (06:03 GMT)
DJ Hibernia REIT plc: Preliminary results for the -9-
Note: These EPRA measures are APMs. Please see Supplementary Information at the end of this report for further details.
2. Top 10 tenants by contracted rent and percentage of contracted rent roll1
1. Includes net residential rents and excludes income from joint arrangement with Iconic Offices in Clanwilliam Court.
3. Contracted rent by tenant type
4. In-place office contracted rent and WAULT progression
1. Excl. arrangement with Iconic Offices at Block 1, Clanwilliam.
2. To earlier of break or expiry.
3. By net lettable office area. Office area only (i.e. excl. retail, basement, gym, Townhall etc.).
4. Excl vacancy in near term development properties - i.e. Marine House and Clanwilliam Court. Including these the vacancy rate would be 9%.
PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES
The Board has carried out a thorough assessment of the principal risks and uncertainties facing the Group, together with the potential impact on the business and the mitigating actions and controls that are in place. In dealing with COVID-19 we have focused not just on the near-term effects, but on the possible long-term impacts. The direct impact of COVID-19 on the Group's business has been relatively modest, the risks it currently presents primarily centre around how quickly economic and property market activity can recover and whether it changes occupier and/or investor behaviour to the detriment of the Group in the longer term. In 2019-20 we identified COVID-19 as an emerging risk: we now see it as an operating risk in all aspects of our business and consider its effects as part of the environment in which we operate.
The principal risks and uncertainties facing the Group are set out below on pages 19 to 23, together with the potential impact and the mitigating actions and controls in place. Further detail on the Group's approach to risk management and mitigation will be included in the 2021 Annual Report, due to be published in June 2021. The main changes to our principal risks since 31 March 2020 are:
Key risks added (excluding amalgamations): - Uncertain recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Key risks removed (excluding amalgamations): - COVID-19 pandemic (we now see it as an operating risk in all aspects of our business and therefore do not treat it
as a separate risk). - Weakening economy. - Contractor or subcontractor default. - Poor asset management.
Residual impacts increased: - Ireland's attractiveness is negatively impacted. - Failure to motivate and retain team resulting in failure to execute the Group's business plan.
Residual impacts reduced: - None.
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
May 26, 2021 02:03 ET (06:03 GMT)
DJ Hibernia REIT plc: Preliminary results for the -10-
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
May 26, 2021 02:03 ET (06:03 GMT)
DJ Hibernia REIT plc: Preliminary results for the -11-
Consolidated income statement For the financial year ended 31 March 2021
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income For the financial year ended 31 March 2021
Consolidated statement of financial position As at 31 March 2021
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
May 26, 2021 02:03 ET (06:03 GMT)
DJ Hibernia REIT plc: Preliminary results for the -12-
Consolidated statement of cash flows For the financial year ended 31 March 2021
The consolidated statement of cash flows, including the comparative information, has been presented here using the direct approach under International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 7 Statement of Cash Flows. In previous financial statements the indirect approach has been presented. Further details on this change can be found in note 2.a.
Consolidated statement of changes in equity For the financial year ended 31 March 2021
Section I - General
This section contains the significant accounting policies and other information that apply to the Group's financial statements as a whole. Those policies applying to individual areas such as investment property are described within the relevant note to the consolidated financial statements. This section also includes a summary of the new European Union ("EU") endorsed accounting standards, amendments and interpretations that have not yet been adopted and their expected impact on the reported results of the Group. 1. General information
Hibernia REIT plc (the "Company"), registered number 531267, together with its subsidiaries and associated undertakings (the "Group"), is engaged in property investment and development (primarily office) in the Dublin market with a view to maximising its shareholders' returns.
The Company is a public limited company and is incorporated and domiciled in Ireland. It is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland. The address of the Company's registered office is 1WML, Windmill Lane, Dublin, D02 F206, Ireland.
The ordinary shares of the Company are listed on the primary listing segment of the Official List of Euronext (the "Irish Official List") and the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority (the "UK Official List" and, together with the Irish Official List, the "Official Lists") and are traded on the regulated markets for listed securities of Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange plc. 2. Basis of preparation 2.a Statement of compliance and basis of preparation
These consolidated financial statements of Hibernia REIT plc are non-statutory consolidated financial statements for the purpose of the Companies Act 2014. The Auditor has not completed its audit but the Directors do not expect that there will be changes to the financial information between these non-statutory consolidated financial statements and the statutory financial statements that will be contained in the Annual Report. The Annual Report of the Group is expected to be published in late June 2021. The consolidated financial statements of Hibernia REIT plc have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as adopted by the EU and the Companies Act 2014. IFRS as adopted by the EU differ in certain respects from IFRS as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). The Group financial statements therefore comply with Article 4 of the EU IAS Regulation. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis, except for the revaluation of investment properties, owner-occupied buildings and derivative financial instruments that are measured at fair value at the
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
May 26, 2021 02:03 ET (06:03 GMT)
DJ Hibernia REIT plc: Preliminary results for the -13-
end of each reporting period. Historical cost is generally based on the fair value of the consideration given in exchange for goods and services. The financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2020 that are presented in the consolidated financial statements represent an abbreviated version of the full financial statements for that year on which the independent Auditor, Deloitte Ireland LLP, issued an unqualified audit report with no emphasis of matter and are not annexed to these financial statements. The consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended 31 March 2020 (the "Annual Report 2020") are available upon request from the Company Secretary or from www.hiberniareit.com. The financial statements for the financial year ended 31 March 2020 have been filed in the Companies Registration Office.
The Group has decided to adopt the direct approach in preparing the consolidated statement of cash flows in these financial statements in place of the indirect approach which has been used in prior financial periods. The consolidated cash flow statement in these consolidated financial statements is therefore presented on this basis. The comparatives have also been presented in line with this approach. The Group has chosen to make this accounting policy change in order to provide more relevant and reliable information for readers of the financial statements. The main impact of this form of presentation is to present the Group's operating cash flows in a clearer and more useful way, with no need for reconciliation to arrive at the major operating cash flows, such as cash received from rental income. No other amendments to presentation are included as this change does not impact net asset values, profitability or any other financial disclosures.
Apart from the change in presentation above, the Group has made no other amendments to its accounting policies nor has the Group early adopted any forthcoming IASB standards (note 3). 2.b Alternative performance measures ("APMs")
The Group uses alternative performance measures to present certain aspects of its performance. These are explained and, where appropriate, reconciled to equivalent IFRS measures in the Supplementary Information section (unaudited) at the end of this document. The main APMs used are those issued by the European Public Real Estate Association ("EPRA"), which is the representative body of the listed European real estate industry. EPRA issues guidelines and benchmarks for reporting both financial and sustainability measures. These are important in allowing investors to compare and measure the performance of real estate companies across Europe on a consistent basis. EPRA earnings and EPRA Net Tangible Assets ("NTA") are presented within the consolidated financial statements and are fully reconciled to IFRS as these two measures are among the key performance indicators for the Group's business. 2.c Functional and presentation currency
These consolidated financial statements are presented in euro, which is the Company's functional currency and the Group's presentation currency. 2.d Basis of consolidation
The consolidated financial statements incorporate the financial statements of the Company and entities controlled by the Company (its subsidiaries). The accounting policies of all consolidated entities are consistent with the Group's accounting policies. The financial statements of subsidiaries are included in the consolidated financial statements from the date on which control commences until the date on which control ceases. The Group controls an entity when it has power over the entity and the ability to use its power over the entity to affect the returns. All intragroup assets and liabilities, equity, income, expenses and cash flows relating to transactions between members of the Group are eliminated in full on consolidation. 2.e Assessment of going concern
The consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis.
The Board has assessed the viability of the Group over a four-year period to March 2025. It is satisfied that a forward-looking assessment of the Group for this period is sufficient to enable a reasonable assessment of viability, and also in order to opine on the appropriateness of the going concern basis of preparation of the financial statements. This assessment considers the Group's current position and the principal and emerging risks that it faces (see pages 19 to 23 for further detail). All of these risks are considered to be material in the assessment of going concern and viability. The Group has acted to mitigate the impacts recognised, and this is also summarised on pages 19 to 23.
An analysis of revenue and a disaggregation of income is outlined in notes 5 and 6. Due to the nature of rental collections, a significant portion of revenue is collected in advance of its due date and 88% of commercial rent for the quarter ending 30 June 2021 had been collected within seven days of the gale date rising to 97% within 60 days of the gale date. 98% of the residential rent due for the month of May 2021 had been collected by the date of this Statement. Information on the Group's financial assets and approach to credit risk is contained in Section IV: introduction, note 20 and note 29.d.
Detail on the financial performance and financial position of the Group is provided in the consolidated financial statements. In particular, note 29 includes details on the Group's financial risk management and exposures.
The Group has a cash balance as at 31 March 2021 of EUR32m (March 2020: EUR28m), is generating positive operating cash flows and, as discussed in note 24, has in place debt facilities with average maturity of 3.4 years, no debt maturities until December 2023, and an undrawn balance of EUR93m at 31 March 2021 (March 2020: EUR133m). In addition, the Group has agreed to issue an additional EUR125m in fixed rate private placement notes in July 2021. These bring the Group's average maturity of debt at 31 March 2021 to 5.2 years on a pro-forma basis. The Group's capital commitments at 31 March 2021 were EUR3m (March 2020: EUR18m). As at 31 March 2021, the Group's low leverage (LTV 19.5%) means it could withstand a 59% decline in its portfolio value and a 77% decline in earnings before interest and tax (60% decline in rental income) without breaching debt covenants at that date. The weighted average unexpired lease term ("WAULT") is 5.8 years (March 2020: 6.4 years) for the office portfolio. There are no reasons to expect that the Group will not be able to meet its liabilities as they fall due for the foreseeable future.
Therefore, the Directors have concluded that the going concern assumption remains appropriate. 2.f Significant judgements
Not all of the Group's accounting policies require the Directors to make difficult, subjective or complex judgements. Any judgements made are continually evaluated and are based on historical experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. The following are the significant judgements used in preparing these consolidated financial statements:
Net asset value of the Group
The Company's shares are trading at a significant discount to the net asset value per share reported in these consolidated financial statements: at 31 March 2021 the closing share price was EUR1.104 and the discount to both the IFRS NAV per share and the EPRA NTA per share was 36%. As at close of business on 25 May 2021, being the last day before the publication of these Preliminary Results, the share price was EUR1.16 and the discount to both was 33%. The Group's main assets are its investment properties, which comprise 96% of total assets or 124% of net asset value. These are independently valued at the financial year end and are measured at fair value in line with IFRS 13. More information on the valuation of the Group's investment properties can be found in below and in note 16 to these consolidated financial statements. The Group's property, plant and equipment is mainly its head office in 1WML, which is also carried at fair value and independently valued at 31 March 2021. The balance of assets are assessed for impairment under a simplified expected credit loss model. The Group carries no intangible assets or goodwill. As outlined above, the Group has sufficient headroom above its debt covenants to ensure that its financing remains in place. It is therefore the opinion of the Directors that no impairment on the net asset value of the Group is indicated, despite the discount to NAV/NTA at which its shares currently trade.
Valuation of investment property
The valuation of the Group's property portfolio is a key element of the Group's Net Asset Value as well as impacting variable executive and employee remuneration. The Directors have appointed an independent valuer (Cushman & Wakefield, the "Valuer") to perform the valuations and report to them on its opinion as to the fair value of these properties. However, the nature of the valuation process is inherently subjective and values are derived using comparable market transactions and the Valuer's assessment of market sentiment. This is therefore a significant judgement on this basis.
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
May 26, 2021 02:03 ET (06:03 GMT)
DJ Hibernia REIT plc: Preliminary results for the -14-
The Group's investment properties are held at fair value and were valued at 31 March 2021 by the Valuer. Investment property is valued in accordance with guidance in the appropriate sections of the Valuation Technical and Performance Standards ("VPS") and the Valuation Practice Guidance Applications ("VPGA") contained within the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors ("RICS") Valuation - Global Standards 2019 (the "Red Book"). Valuations are compliant with the International Valuation Standards ("IVS"). Fair value under IFRS 13 is "the price that would be received to sell an asset, or paid to transfer a liability, in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date". The Red Book confirms that the references in IFRS 13 to market participants and a sale make it clear that for most practical purposes fair value is consistent with market value. Further information on the valuations and the sensitivities is given in note 16. Property valuations are complex and involve data which is not publicly available, and a degree of judgement. The valuations are based upon the key assumptions of estimated rental values and market-based yields.
The Directors have reviewed the valuation process undertaken, changes in market conditions, recent transactions in the market, valuation movements on individual buildings and the Valuer's expectations in relation to future rental growth and yield movement. With the continued market uncertainty as a result of both the pandemic and Brexit, the Directors have also considered the extent to which this has been impacting the property investment and occupational markets in relation to both liquidity and activity. When the Valuer assessed the Group's property portfolio as at 31 March 2020, it did so on the basis of a material uncertainty clause given the initial disruption caused by the pandemic and the limited market evidence available at that date. While market conditions may move rapidly in response to changes in the control or future spread of COVID-19, the valuations are no longer subject to a material uncertainty clause: the Valuer has indicated that property markets are mostly functioning again, with transaction volumes and other relevant evidence at levels where an adequate quantum of market evidence exists on which it could base its valuation opinion as at 31 March 2021. The Directors have concluded that the valuation is suitable for inclusion in the Group's consolidated financial statements at 31 March 2021. Valuation basis of investment property
The valuation approach for each property, while generally similar, differs based on the physical and investment and/ or development attributes of the property. A judgement must be made to decide on the valuation premise appropriate for each asset as its 'highest and best use'. This judgement impacts on the valuation technique that is appropriate for the measurement, considering the availability of data with which to develop inputs that represent the assumptions that market participants would use when pricing the property. All valuations are at Level 3 in the fair value hierarchy. 'Highest and best use'
All investment properties in the Group's portfolio are valued in accordance with their current use, which is also the highest and best use except for the following: - Harcourt Square, Marine House and Clanwilliam Court Blocks 1, 2 and 5 where, in accordance with IFRS 13:27, the
valuations take into account the redevelopment potential upon expiry of the current leases which reflects the
highest and best use. It is the Directors' intention to pursue the redevelopment of these properties when the
leases expire. Planning permission is in place for these developments. These properties are valued on a combination
of an investment basis until the end of the leases and on a residual basis thereafter. - Newlands (including Gateway) which is currently partly rented on short-term leases, has been valued on a price per
acre basis as early stage plans are in place to redevelop this property in future and this approach reflects the
highest and best use of this property. - Properties in Malahide Road Industrial Park and Dublin Industrial Estate which are currently partly rented on
short-term leases, have been valued on a basis that includes recognition of their potential as redevelopment sites. - A disused building which is valued on a residual basis but with regard to city centre land values per acre. - 2 Cumberland Place is close to practical completion and therefore the valuation methodology is on an investment
basis, with outstanding capital expenditure recognised within the valuation. - 50 City Quay refurbishment is close to practical completion and therefore the valuation methodology is on an
investment basis, with outstanding capital expenditure recognised within the valuation. 2.g Analysis of sources of estimation uncertainty
Valuation of investment property
Although valuations are based on the Directors' best knowledge of the amount, event or actions, actual results may differ from those estimates. The Group's investment properties are held at fair value and were valued at 31 March 2021 by the Valuer on the basis discussed in 2.f above. Further information on the valuations and the sensitivities around the inputs used is given in note 16.
The Board conducts a detailed review of each property valuation to ensure that appropriate assumptions have been applied. The most significant estimates affecting the valuation included yields and estimated rental values ("ERVs"). For development projects, other assumptions including costs to completion and risk premium assumptions are also factored into the valuation. In accordance with the Group's policy on revenue recognition from leases, the valuation provided by the Valuer is adjusted only by the fair value of the income accruals ensuing from the recognition of lease incentives and the deferral of lease costs. The total reduction in the Valuer's investment property valuation in respect of these adjustments at 31 March 2021 was EUR8.7m (March 2020: EUR8.1m).
There were no other significant judgements or key estimates that might have a material impact on the consolidated financial statements at 31 March 2021. 2.h Treatment of tax basis in relation to properties
Asset sales
Following changes to the Irish REIT legislation introduced in October 2019, if a REIT disposes of an asset of its property rental business and does not (i) distribute the gross disposal proceeds to shareholders by way of dividend; (ii) reinvest them into other assets of its property rental business (whether by acquisition or capital expenditure) within a three-year window (being one year before the sale and two years after it); or (iii) use the disposal proceeds to repay (a) debt specifically used to acquire, enhance or develop the property sold or (b) other debt in limited circumstances, then the REIT will be liable to tax at a rate of 25% on 85% of the gross disposal proceeds, subject to having sufficient distributable reserves. No sales of assets of the Group's property rental business have happened since these rule changes took effect in October 2019. In addition, the Group has a very substantial development pipeline over the near and medium term in which to reinvest any sales proceeds. As a result, the Group does not anticipate having to pay tax on uninvested sales proceeds for the foreseeable future and no deferred tax has been provided in the Group's accounts relating to this. Recently completed commercial assets
Under the Irish REIT legislation, assets where the cost of development exceeds 30% of the market value of the asset at the date of commencement of development and which are sold within three years of practical completion of the development could be liable to tax at a rate of 25% on the profits made from the sale. In the case of Hibernia, assets which meet these criteria at 31 March 2021 are: 2WML (completed early 2019) and 1SJRQ (also completed early 2019). In addition, 2 Cumberland Place and 50 City Quay are under construction and are expected to complete in mid-2021. All these assets are held for long-term property rental and since none of these assets is expected to be sold within three years of completion, no deferred tax has been provided in the Group's accounts for this eventuality. Recently completed residential assets
Hanover Mills (completed in early 2018): this property is held for long-term property rental and was developed on this basis. VAT was payable on the construction costs which has been treated as irrecoverable and recognised as part of the capital costs of the project. If the property was sold within five years of completion, the Group would be obliged to charge VAT on the sale but would be entitled to a recovery of the VAT incurred on the construction costs on an apportioned basis according to the VAT life of the building. It is not intended to sell this property within the five-year period and, in the opinion of the Directors, no amendment to the Valuer's valuation of this asset is deemed necessary. 3. Application of new and revised International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") Changes in accounting standards
The following standards and interpretations were effective for the Group from 1 April 2020 but did not have a material impact on the results or financial position of the Group: Amendments and interpretations which became effective during the year but had no material impact on the Group's financial statements - Amendments to References to the Conceptual Framework in IFRS Standards; - Amendment to IAS 1 and IAS 8 Definition of Material; - Amendment to IFRS 3 Definition of a Business; and - Amendments to IFRS 9, IAS 39 and IFRS 7 (September 2019) Interest Rate Benchmark Reform Phase 1. Standards, amendments, and interpretations in issue but not yet effective nor adopted early
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
May 26, 2021 02:03 ET (06:03 GMT)
DJ Hibernia REIT plc: Preliminary results for the -15-
The Directors do not anticipate that these standards or amendments will have any material effect on the Group's financial statements. - Amendments to IAS 1 Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current; - Amendments to IAS 1 and IFRS Practice Statement 2 Disclosure of Accounting Policies; - IFRS 10 and IAS 28 (amended) Sale or Contribution of Assets between an investor and its Associate or Joint Venture.
This is indefinitely deferred; - Amendments to IFRS 3 Reference to the Conceptual Framework; - Amendments to IAS 8 Definition of Accounting Estimates; - Amendments to IFRS 9, IAS 39, IFRS 7, IFRS 4 and IFRS 16 Interest Rate Benchmark Reform - Phase 2; - Amendments to IAS 12 Income Taxes: Deferred Tax related to Assets and Liabilities arising from a Single
Transaction; - Amendments to IFRS 16 (amended) Covid-19-Related Rent Concessions; - Amendments to IAS 16 (amended) Property, Plant and Equipment: Proceeds before Intended Use; - Amendments to IAS 37 Onerous contracts: the Costs of Fulfilling a Contract; and - Annual Improvements to IFRS Standards 2018-2020 (May 2020).
Section II - Performance
This section includes notes relating to the performance of the Group for the year, including segmental reporting, earnings per share and Net Asset Value per share as well as specific elements of the consolidated statement of income. 4. Operating segments 4.a Basis for segmentation
The Group is organised into five business segments, against which the Group reports its segmental information. There were previously six. The 'other' category, which contained assets which were acquired as part of a portfolio purchase but were not intended for the investment property portfolio, has been discontinued as the remaining assets, which were held at a fair value of EUR0.6m, have been transferred into investment property (note 16). This segment is therefore no longer managed separately as there are no assets left in this category nor are any planned for the future. The 'industrial/land' segment was renamed 'industrial/other' as there are some immaterial assets included here that are investment property but do not readily fall into the other segment classifications.
These segments mainly represent the different investment property classes. The Group has divided its business in this manner as the various segments differ in their character and returns profiles depending on market conditions and reflect the strategic objectives that the Group has targeted. The following table briefly describes each segment:
The Board reviews the internal management reports, including budgets, at least quarterly at its scheduled meetings. There is some interaction between reportable segments, for example completed development property is transferred to income-generating segments. These transfers are made at fair value on an arm's length basis using values determined by the Group's Valuer. 4.b Information about reportable segments
The Group's key measure of underlying performance of a segment is total income after revaluation gains and losses, which comprises revenue (rental and service charge income), property outgoings, revaluation of investment properties and other gains and losses. Total income after revaluation gains and losses includes rental income, which is used as the basis to report key measures such as EPRA Net Initial Yield ("NIY") and EPRA 'topped-up' NIY. These APMs (detailed in the Supplementary Information section at the back of this report) measure the cash passing rent returns on market value of investment properties before and after an adjustment for the expiry of rent-free periods or other lease incentives, respectively.
An overview of the reportable segments is set out below: Group consolidated segment analysis
For the financial year ended 31 March 2021
For the financial year ended 31 March 2020
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
May 26, 2021 02:03 ET (06:03 GMT)
DJ Hibernia REIT plc: Preliminary results for the -16-
All of the Group's assets, revenue, and costs are based in the Dublin area, mainly in central Dublin. 4.d Major customers
The Group closely monitors its tenants, and in particular its largest tenants, by contribution to its contracted rent roll. The top 10 tenants are presented below based on contracted rents as at the financial year end. This is concentrated on office tenants as the next largest segment, residential, consists mainly of private individuals and therefore contains no major concentration of credit risk.
The Group's top 10 tenants are as follows, expressed as a percentage of Group contracted rent:
As at 31 March 2021
1. Contracted rent includes residential rents on a gross basis. As at 31 March 2020
The Group recognises revenue from the following major sources: - Rental income; - Service charge income; and - Other ad-hoc income such as surrender premia and fees from other activities associated with the Group's property
business.
Revenue is measured based on the consideration to which the Group expects to be entitled in a contract with a customer and excludes amounts collected on behalf of third parties. The Group recognises revenue when it transfers control of a product or service to a customer.
Rental income
Rental income is the Group's major source of income and arises from properties under operating leases. Rental income, including fixed rental uplifts, is recognised in the consolidated income statement on a straight-line basis over the period of the lease until the next break or expiry. All incentives given to tenants under lease arrangements are recognised as an integral part of the net consideration agreed for the use of the leased asset and are therefore recognised on the same straight-line basis. Contingent rents, being lease payments that are not fixed at the inception of a lease, such as turnover rents, are recorded as income in the period in which they are earned.
Lease modifications, a change in the scope or consideration for the lease, result in the commencement of a new lease and rental income is recognised including any changes to the lease terms, from the date of the modification over the remaining period of the lease.
Service charge income
The Group manages the majority of its multi-let buildings under service contracts. These contracts operate for rolling one-year periods over which the Group provides communal services such as security, cleaning, waste and other occupation services to the tenants in its buildings. The tenants pay a service charge, based on the area they occupy, which is collected in advance based on budgeted costs. This income stream is recognised as revenue in accordance with the policy described under 'Property-related income and expenses' below.
Other income
All other income is recognised in accordance with the following model:
1. Identify the contract with a customer.
2. Identify all the individual performance obligations within the contract.
3. Determine the transaction price.
4. Allocate the price to the performance obligations.
5. Recognise revenue as the performance obligations are fulfilled.
Property-related income and expenses
Property-related income and expenses comprise service charge income (revenue from contracts with customers) and service charge expenses (costs of goods and services) as well as other property expenses. The Group enters into property management arrangements with tenants as part of its activities. These arrangements constitute a separate performance obligation to the obligations under the rental leases. Buildings with multiple tenants share the costs of common areas and pooled services under these arrangements. The Group manages these costs for tenants and earns a management fee for the provision of shared services on a cost-plus basis. As a landlord, costs of vacant areas are absorbed by the Group and included in other property expenses.
The service charge income stream is accounted for as a single performance obligation which is satisfied over time because the tenant simultaneously receives and consumes the benefits of the Group's activities in providing services under the agreement. Service charge income and expenditure is therefore recognised on an input basis. Tenants reimburse expenses in advance based on budgets, with over and under spends reconciled and settled annually. Service charge accounts are maintained for each managed building and the application and management of funds are independently reviewed on the tenants' behalf.
Property operating expenses comprise expenses relating to properties that are not recharged to tenants, i.e. void costs, residential management costs and other related property expenses. Revenue can be analysed as follows:
Further information on the sources and characteristics of revenue and rental income is provided in note 6.
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
May 26, 2021 02:03 ET (06:03 GMT)
DJ Hibernia REIT plc: Preliminary results for the -17-
Included in property expenses is an amount of EUR0.9m (March 2020: EUR1.0m) relating to void costs on office properties, i.e. costs relating to properties which were available to let but were not income-generating for at least part of the financial year. Property operating expenses
The Group's business is the rental of its investment properties, the development of properties for its investment portfolio and the provision of managed multi-let buildings to its tenants. The Group's revenue consists of rental income, service charge income and other ad-hoc receipts from its property business such as surrender premia. The majority of its contracts are longer-term, with some being 10 years or greater, excluding residential tenancy arrangements which are generally one year in duration. Service charge arrangements are generally provided for under the lease contract but constitute a different performance obligation, the conditions attaching to which are negotiated annually.
Note 4 'Operating segments' discloses the analysis of revenue and income and expense in line with the Group's business model, i.e. by investment property category. In order to complete the disaggregation of revenue by categories that depict how the nature, amount, timing and uncertainty of revenue and cash flows are affected by economic factors, analyses of the revenue for the period by duration of lease contracts (to next break date) and by tenant industry sector are provided below. Additional information on portfolio characteristics that impact on income is set out in the business review. Total revenue by duration of lease contract (based on next break date or expiry)
Service charge income is included within the one-year segment as these arrangements, while provided for under the lease contracts, are generally negotiated on an annual basis. Other income is once-off in nature and is recognised in the one year or less duration. Financial year ended 31 March 2021
During the financial year the tenant industry sectors were reviewed and amended to provide greater clarity. The comparative information has also been updated.
There were no sales of investment property during this or the prior financial year. 8. Administration expenses Accounting policy
Administration expenses are recognised on an accruals basis in the consolidated income statement.
Operating profit for the financial year has been stated after charging:
All fees paid to Non-Executive Directors are for services as Directors of the Company. Non-Executive Directors receive no other benefits. Annualised Non-Executive Directors' fees are EUR565k (March 2020: EUR625k).
'Professional fees - property' are those incurred in relation to legal and other expenses associated with acquisitions/ disposals/lettings which did not proceed, planning consulting in relation to future development projects and other similar expenses relating to property. 'Professional fees - corporate' are various fees relating to legal, internal audit, tax and other consulting services not relating directly to property.
Fees are paid to the Valuer in return for its services in providing independent valuations of the Group's investment properties on an at least twice-yearly basis. The fees are charged on a fixed rate per property valuation. Auditor's remuneration (excluding VAT)
statements. 9. Employment
The average monthly number of persons (including Executive Directors) directly employed during the financial year in the Group was 35 (March 2020: 36).
Total employees at financial year end:
No amount of staff costs was capitalised into investment properties.
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
May 26, 2021 02:03 ET (06:03 GMT)
DJ Hibernia REIT plc: Preliminary results for the -18-
The staff costs for the above employees were:
Staff costs are allocated to the following expense headings:
buildings. 10. Share-based payments Accounting policy
The Group has a number of share-based payment arrangements in place. These share-based payments are transactions in which the Group receives services in exchange for its equity instruments or by incurring liabilities for cash amounts based on the price of the Group's shares. The equity-settled share-based payment awards granted under these arrangements are measured at the fair value of the award at the date of grant. The cost of the award is charged to the consolidated income statement over the vesting period of the awards based on the probable number of awards that will eventually vest, with a corresponding credit to shareholders' equity.
The impact of the revision of the original estimates, if any, is recognised in profit or loss such that the cumulative expense reflects the revised estimate, with a corresponding adjustment to the share-based payment reserve. When these shares vest they are assessed for tax purposes at the current market share price and employee taxes are generally settled through payroll in cash. Employees therefore receive the number of shares net of taxes at vesting date. Share-based payments that are cash-settled are remeasured at fair value at each accounting date. At the end of each reporting period, the Group revises its estimate of the number of equity instruments expected to vest.
Movements in share-based payments during the financial year by scheme
Financial year ended 31 March 2021
Financial year ended 31 March 2020
Remuneration Policy
This policy was introduced in 2018 and was described in full in the 2018 Annual Report and is available on our website. A revised remuneration policy will be published in our 2021 Annual Report and put to shareholders at the 2021 AGM.
Remuneration consists of the following:
1. Basic pay
2. Annual bonus
3. Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP")
The split between personal and Group performance targets is set depending on an employee's ability to influence Group outcomes, but all employees have an element of Group performance within their targets. We have also started to include ESG criteria within certain employees' targets. All Group employees are eligible to participate in the Annual Bonus scheme while the LTIP applies to Executive Directors and to members of the Senior Management Team, other than in exceptional circumstances. 10.a Annual Bonus
Two thirds of any annual bonus award is usually settled in cash and one third in the grant of shares in the Company, subject to a three-year service condition. The deferred shares awarded under the annual bonus are subject only to continued employment. The fair value of the share award is therefore the number of shares granted at the closing share price on the date of grant. An allowance in relation to expected departures is made and the amount amortised over the vesting period. 848k share awards were calculated as potentially due in respect of the financial year ended at 31 March 2021, subject to approval by the Remuneration Committee (March 2020: 930k). At 31 March 2021, 1,074k shares remained to be provided for in respect of the 2019, 2020 and 2021 financial years. 10.b Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP")
The LTIP commenced during the financial year ended 31 March 2020 with the first grant on 31 July 2019. This award consists of nil-cost options which vest after three years. Under the LTIP, recipients are granted a variable number of equity instruments depending on market and other conditions as illustrated below.
There is a two-year restricted holding period post vesting, but this is not subject to measurement as all conditions terminate on vesting. The LTIP awards are measured as follows:
Non-market-based conditions: The fair value of the shares to be issued is determined using the grant date market price. The expected number of shares is calculated based on the expectations of the number of shares which may vest at the vesting date and amortised over the vesting period. At each accounting date, the calculation of the number of shares is revised according to current expectations or performance. The number of shares is discounted using an estimate of the expected employee departure rate.
Market-based condition: The relative TSR performance condition measures the Company's TSR performance against the constituents of the FTSE EPRA NAREIT Developed Europe index. The expected performance of Hibernia REIT plc shares over the vesting period is calculated using a Monte Carlo simulation of 10,000 possible outcomes which are then averaged. Inputs are share price volatility and the average growth rate of comparators. These inputs are calculated with reference to relevant historic data and financial models. It should be recognised that the assumption of an average growth rate is not a prediction of the actual level of returns that will be achieved. The volatility assumption in the distribution gives a measure of the range of outcomes that may occur on either side of this average value. This is used to amortise the fair value of an expected cost over the vesting period. The service condition is ignored for this calculation but applied in accruing the amounts due. On vesting, any difference in amounts accrued versus actual outcomes is amended through reserves.
At 31 March 2021
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
May 26, 2021 02:03 ET (06:03 GMT)
DJ Hibernia REIT plc: Preliminary results for the -19-
At 31 March 2020
One-third of each award made is subject to a relative TSR measure against the constituents of the FTSE EPRA NAREIT Developed Europe Index. One-third each is made against TPR and TAR measures. 600k shares were provided for the TPR element as at 31 March 2021 (March 2020: 190k), 173k shares (March 2020: 130k) were provided against the TAR element based on the performance for the period and 353k shares (March 2020: 92k) were provided against the TSR element based on the fair value calculated using a TSR pricing model as described above. Results and inputs are summarised in the table below.
Investment Management Agreement ("IMA") performance-related payments to Vendors and staff
IMA performance-related payments refer to those payments that were made under the IMA for each financial year and settled mainly in shares of the Company until the expiry of the agreement on 26 November 2018. These arrangements expired with the introduction of the 2018 Remuneration Scheme and all remaining balances have been settled since 31 March 2021.
Employee incentives - interim arrangements
This covered employees who were providing services that were not part of the original IMA. This arrangement expired with the introduction of the 2018 Remuneration Scheme and the final vesting date was 31 March 2021. The remaining balances have been settled since 31 March 2021. 11. Finance income and expense Accounting policy
Finance expenses directly attributable to the construction of investment properties, which take a considerable length of time to prepare for rental to tenants, are added to the costs of those properties until such time as the properties are substantially ready for use. All other finance expenses and income are recognised in the income statement as they occur using the effective interest method. The effective interest method is a method of calculating the amortised cost of a financial asset or financial liability (or group of financial assets or financial liabilities) and of allocating the interest income, interest expense and fees paid and received over the relevant period.
The effective interest expense on borrowings arises as a result of the recognition of interest expense, commitment fees and arrangement fees.
Finance income is interest earned on the Group's cash deposits.
Interest costs capitalised in the financial year were EUR0.3m (March 2020: EUR0.1m) in relation to the Group's development and refurbishment projects. The capitalisation rate used is the effective interest rate on the cost of borrowing applied to the portion of investment that is financed from borrowings. 12. Income tax expense Accounting policy
Income tax expense comprises current and deferred tax. It is recognised in profit or loss except insofar as it applies to business combinations or to items recognised in other comprehensive income.
Current tax: Current tax is the expected tax payable or receivable on the taxable income or loss for the year, using tax rates enacted or substantively enacted at the reporting date, and any adjustment to tax payable in respect of previous years. Hibernia REIT plc has elected for Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") status under section 705E of the Taxes Consolidation Act, 1997. As a result, the Group does not pay Irish corporation tax on the profits and gains from its qualifying rental business in Ireland provided it meets certain conditions. With certain exceptions, corporation tax is still payable in the normal way in respect of income and gains from a Group's residual business that is, its non-property rental business. Reconciliation of the income tax expense for the financial year:
The Directors confirm that the Group has remained in full compliance with the Irish REIT rules and regulations up to and including the date of this report. 13. Dividends Accounting policy
Interim dividends are recognised as a liability of the Company when the Board of Directors resolves to pay the dividend and the shareholders have been notified in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association. Final dividends of the Company are recognised as a liability when they have been approved by the Company's shareholders at the AGM.
1. Based on shares in issue at close of business at 25 May 2021 of 661.8m.
The Board has proposed a final dividend of 3.4 cent per share (March 2020: 3.0 cent) which is subject to approval by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 27 July 2021 and has therefore not been included as a liability in these consolidated financial statements. This dividend is expected to be paid on 30 July 2021 to shareholders on the register at 2 July 2021. All of this proposed final dividend of 3.4 cent per share will be a Property Income Distribution in respect of the Group's property rental business (March 2020: 3.0 cent). The total dividend, interim paid and final proposed for the financial year ended 31 March 2021 is 5.4 cent per share (March 2020: 4.75 cent per share) or EUR35.7m (March 2020: EUR32.5m).
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
May 26, 2021 02:03 ET (06:03 GMT)
DJ Hibernia REIT plc: Preliminary results for the -20-
Under the REIT regime, the Company is required to distribute a minimum of 85% of the Group's property rental business profits annually and the Group's dividend policy is to pay out 85-90% of its property rental business profits annually. The Company has complied with this requirement; the total dividends for the year ended March 2021 equate to 87% of property rental income (March 2020: 85%). 14. Earnings per share
There are no convertible instruments, options, or warrants on ordinary shares in issue as at 31 March 2021, other than those dealt with under note 10 above, 'Share-based payments'. The Company has established a reserve of EUR3.0m (March 2020: EUR2.1m) which is mainly for the issue of ordinary shares relating to the payment of share-based payments. It is estimated that approximately 3.4m ordinary shares (March 2020: 2.4m shares) will be issued in total, 2.3m of which are provided for at 31 March 2021 and a further 1.1m of which will be recognised over the next three years. The dilutive effect of these shares is disclosed below.
The calculations are as follows: Weighted average number of shares
year-end or shortly after and which have not been recognised at year-end but will be recognised over the next two
to three years Basic and diluted earnings per share (IFRS)
1. EPRA earnings and EPRA earnings per share are alternative performance measures and are calculated in accordance with the EPRA Best Practices Recommendations Guidelines October 2019. EPRA earnings, earnings from operational activities, are presented as they are a key measure of the Group's underlying operating result and an indication of the extent to which current dividend payments are supported by earnings. Unrealised changes in valuation, gains or losses on disposals of properties and certain other items are excluded as they are not considered to be part of the core activity of an investment property company. 15. IFRS NAV, EPRA NTA per share and Total Accounting Return ("TAR")
The IFRS NAV is calculated as the value of the Group's assets less the value of its liabilities based on IFRS measures and is equal to total equity.
EPRA NTA1
Recommendations Guidelines October 2019. The underlying assumption behind the EPRA NTA calculation assumes entities
buy and sell assets, thereby crystallising certain levels of deferred tax liability.
Total Accounting Return ("TAR")
Total Accounting Return, a key performance indicator and APM, is calculated as the increase in EPRA Net Tangible Assets ("NTA") per share for the period over the previous period-end EPRA NTA per share and adding back dividends per share paid during the period, expressed as a percentage of opening EPRA NTA per share.
Section III - Tangible assets
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
May 26, 2021 02:03 ET (06:03 GMT)
DJ Hibernia REIT plc: Preliminary results for the -21-
This section contains information on the Group's investment properties and other tangible assets. All investment properties are fully owned by the Group. The Group's investment properties are carried at fair value and its other tangible assets at depreciated cost, except for land and buildings which are adjusted to fair value. 16. Investment property Accounting policy
Investment properties are properties held to earn rental income and/or for capital appreciation (including property under construction for such purposes). Properties are treated as acquired at the point at which the Group assumes the significant risks and rewards of ownership. This occurs when:
1. It is probable that the future economic benefits that are associated with the investment property will flow to the Group;
2. There are no material conditions which could affect completion of the acquisition; and
3. The cost of the investment property can be measured reliably.
Investment properties are measured initially at cost, including transaction costs. After initial recognition, investment properties are measured at fair value. Gains and losses arising from changes in the fair value of investment properties are included in the consolidated income statement in the period in which they arise.
Investment properties and properties under development are professionally valued on a twice-yearly basis, or as required, by qualified external valuers using inputs that are observable either directly or indirectly for the asset in addition to unobservable inputs and are therefore classified at Level 3. The valuation of investment properties is further discussed above under notes 2.f and 2.g.
The valuations of investment properties and investment properties under development are prepared in accordance with the appropriate sections of the Professional Standards, the Valuation Technical and Performance Standards ("VPS") and the Valuation Applications ("VPGA") contained within the RICS Valuation - Global Standards 2019 (the "Red Book"). It follows that the valuations are compliant with the International Valuation Standards. When the Group begins to redevelop an existing investment property, or property acquired as an investment property, for future use as an investment property the property remains an investment property and is accounted for as such. Expenditure on investment properties is capitalised only when it increases the future economic benefits associated with the property. All other expenditure is charged to the consolidated income statement. Interest and other outgoings, less any income, on properties under development are capitalised. Borrowing costs, that is interest and other costs incurred in connection with borrowing funds, are recognised as part of the costs of an investment property where directly attributable to the purchase or construction of that property. Borrowing costs are capitalised in accordance with the policy described in note 11.
In accordance with the Group's policy on revenue recognition (note 5), the value of accrued income in relation to the recognition of lease incentives under operating leases over the term of the lease is adjusted in the fair value assessment of the investment property to which the accrual relates.
Where amounts are received from departing tenants in respect of dilapidations, i.e. compensation for works that the tenant was expected to carry out at the termination of a lease but the tenant, in agreement with the Group, pays a compensatory sum in lieu of carrying out this work, the Group applies these amounts to the cost of the property. The value of the work to be done is therefore reflected in the fair value assessment of the property when it is assessed at the end of the period.
An investment property is derecognised on disposal, i.e. when the significant risks and rewards of ownership are transferred outside the Group's control, or when the investment property is permanently removed from use and no future economic benefits are anticipated from the disposal. Any gain or loss arising on derecognition of the property (calculated as the difference between the net disposal proceeds and the carrying amount of the asset) is included in the consolidated income statement in the period in which the property is derecognised. At 31 March 2021
property at 31 March 2021 (see note 4 in relation to the change in operating segments). 4. On 9 November 2018 the Group agreed to acquire 92.5 acres adjacent to its holdings in Newlands from the Irish Rugby
Football Union (the "IRFU") for an initial consideration of EUR27m. If rezoning is achieved before November 2028 the
IRFU will be due additional consideration equating to 44% of the value of Hibernia's total land interests of 143.7
acres in the Newlands site at rezoning, less the initial consideration. At 31 March 2020
1. A VAT refund of EUR0.5m was accounted for during the financial year arising as a result of the grant of VAT inclusive leases within a redeveloped property in 2DC, following its refurbishment. Gross acquisitions in the financial year were therefore EUR23.3m.
2. This includes capital expenditure on 1WML, SJRQ and 2WML after their transfer to the office segment.
3. The Group moved to a new head office in 1WML in late 2019. The space previously occupied by the Group in South Dock House has been leased to a tenant during the financial year and was transferred to investment property at fair value on the date on which it changed in use.
4. On 9 November 2018 the Group agreed to acquire 92.5 acres adjacent to its holdings in Newlands from the Irish Rugby Football Union (the "IRFU") for an initial consideration of EUR27m. If rezoning is achieved before November 2028 the IRFU will be due additional consideration equating to 44% of the value of Hibernia's total land interests of 143.7 acres in the Newlands site at rezoning, less the initial consideration.
There were no transfers between fair value levels during the financial year. Approximately EUR0.3m of financing costs were capitalised at an effective interest rate of 2.1% in relation to the Group's developments and major refurbishments (March 2020: EUR0.1m). No other operating expenses were capitalised during the financial year. Valuations as at 31 March 2021
The valuations used to determine fair value for the investment properties in the consolidated financial statements are determined by the Group's Valuer and are in accordance with the provisions of IFRS 13. C&W has agreed to the use of its valuations for this purpose. As discussed in notes 2.f and 2.g, property valuations are inherently subjective as they are made on the basis of assumptions made by the Valuer and therefore are classified as Level 3.
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
May 26, 2021 02:03 ET (06:03 GMT)
DJ Hibernia REIT plc: Preliminary results for the -22-
Valuations are completed on the Group's investment property portfolio on at least a half-yearly basis and, in accordance with the appropriate sections of the Professional Standards, the Valuation Technical and Performance Standards ("VPS") and the Valuation Practice Applications ("VPGA") contained within the RICS Valuation - Global Standards 2019 (the "Red Book"). It follows that the valuations are compliant with the International Valuation Standards. Fair value under IFRS 13 is "the price that would be received to sell an asset, or paid to transfer a liability, in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date". The Red Book confirms that the references in IFRS 13 to market participants and a sale make it clear that for most practical purposes fair value is consistent with market value.
The method that is applied for fair value measurements categorised within Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy is the yield methodology using market rental values capitalised with a market capitalisation rate or yield or other applicable valuation technique. Using this approach for the Group's investment properties, values of investment properties are arrived at by discounting forecasted net cash flows at market derived capitalisation rates. This approach includes future estimated costs associated with refurbishment or development, together with the impact of rental incentives allowed to tenants. Thus development properties are assessed using a residual method in which the completed development property is valued using income and yield assumptions and deductions are made for the estimated costs to complete, including finance costs and developers' profit, to arrive at the current valuation estimate. In effect, this values the development as a proportion of the completed property.
In the financial year ended 31 March 2021, for most properties the highest and best use is the current use except as discussed in note 2.f. In these instances, the Group may need to achieve vacant possession before redevelopment or refurbishment may take place and the valuation of the property takes account of any remaining occupancy period on existing leases. The table below summarises the methods applied for each investment property segment and highlights properties where the approach has been varied in this financial year.
Capital expenditure ("capex") during the financial year is analysed below according to the EPRA Best Practices Recommendation Guidelines. All amounts are from the IFRS financial statements of the Group without adjustment and are reconciled below. 1. Acquisitions: amounts spent for the purchase of investment properties including purchase costs capitalised. 2. Development: amounts spent on investment properties under construction or recently completed and related project
costs capitalised, including internal costs allocated. 3. 'In-place' investment properties: amounts spent on the completed operational portfolio including:
a. Incremental lettable area: amounts spent to add additional lettable space to 'in-place' investment property;
b. No incremental lettable space: amounts spent to enhance the property without increasing lettable areas; and
c. Tenant incentives: any amounts spent on the investment property as incentive for tenants. 4. Capitalised interest: capitalised finance costs which are added to the carrying value of investment properties.
The Group has no joint ventures; all of its properties are located in the Dublin area. Expenditure is therefore analysed into portfolio property type only.
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
May 26, 2021 02:03 ET (06:03 GMT)
DJ Hibernia REIT plc: Preliminary results for the -23-
leases within a redeveloped property in 2DC, following its refurbishment. Gross acquisitions in the financial year
were therefore EUR23.3m. 2. Capex relating to development or major refurbishment of 1SJRQ, 1&2WML, and 2 Cumberland Place. 3. Amounts are stated after taking account of dilapidation payments received from vacating tenants. 4. Financing expenses capitalised and expenditure on existing properties in relation to future planning for
redevelopment.
Reconciliation of the Valuer's valuation report amount to the carrying value of investment property in the consolidated statement of financial position:
valuations using a cash flow based approach while income recognition for accounting purposes spreads tenant
incentives and lease related costs over the lease term. Information about fair value measurements using unobservable inputs (Level 3)
The valuation techniques used in determining the fair value for each of the categories of assets is market value as defined by VPS 4 of the Red Book, being the estimated amount for which an asset or liability should exchange on the valuation date between a willing buyer and a willing seller in an arm's length transaction after proper marketing wherein the parties had acted knowledgeably, prudently and without compulsion, and is in accordance with IFRS 13. Included in the inputs for the valuations above are future development costs, where applicable, and sensitivity data is provided on these.
As outlined above, the main inputs in using a market-based capitalisation approach are the ERV and equivalent yields. ERVs, apart from in multi-family residential properties, are not generally directly observable and therefore classified as Level 3. Yields depend on the Valuer's assessment of market capitalisation rates and are therefore Level 3 inputs. The tables below summarise the key unobservable inputs used in the valuation of the Group's investment properties at 31 March 2021. There are interrelationships between these inputs as they are both determined by market conditions and the valuation result in any one period depends on the balance between them. The Group's residential properties are mainly multi-family units and therefore ERVs are based on current market rents observed for units rented within the property. ERV is included in the below table for completeness. Key unobservable inputs used in the valuation of the Group's investment property
31 March 2021
operating expenses.
31 March 2020
operating expenses. Sensitivity data
The sensitivities below illustrate the impact of movements in key unobservable inputs on the fair value of investment properties. These are ERV, equivalent yields and development construction costs (residual appraisals). To calculate these impacts only the movement in one unobservable input is changed as if there is no impact on the other. In reality there may be some impact on yields from an ERV shift and vice versa. However, this gives an assessment of the maximum impact of shifts in each variable. The tables illustrate the impacts from a 5% or 10% ERV and a 25bp or 50bp shift in equivalent yield on the valuations as included in the consolidated financial statements at 31 March 2021 and 31 March 2020. ERV and equivalent yields
31 March 2021
31 March 2020
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
May 26, 2021 02:03 ET (06:03 GMT)
DJ Hibernia REIT plc: Preliminary results for the -24-
A 5% decrease or increase in construction costs would result in a decrease or increase in the total value of the portfolio of EUR10m as at 31 March 2021 (March 2020: EUR10m). Development construction costs are an unobservable input to residual appraisals which are used in valuing those properties that are pipeline development assets. 17. Property, plant and equipment Accounting policy
Owned property which is occupied by the Group for its own purposes is derecognised as investment property at the date occupation commenced and recognised as owner-occupied property within property, plant and equipment at its fair value at that date. Similarly, property which ceases to be occupied by the Group is derecognised as property, plant and equipment and recognised as investment property at fair value on the date of change of use. Property used for administration purposes is stated in the consolidated statement of financial position at its revalued amount. Revaluations are performed with sufficient regularity such that the carrying amounts do not differ materially from those that would be determined using fair values at the end of each accounting period.
Any revaluation increase from this property is recognised in other comprehensive income and accumulated in equity, except to the extent that it reverses a revaluation decrease for the same asset previously recognised in profit or loss, in which case the increase is credited to profit or loss to the extent of the decrease previously expensed. A decrease in the carrying amount of this property arising on revaluation is recognised in profit or loss to the extent that it exceeds the balance, if any, held in the property's revaluation reserve relating to a previous revaluation of that asset. On derecognition, the accumulated reserve for that property remains in reserves until the asset is either sold or decommissioned, at which date the accumulated reserve relating to that asset is released directly to revenue reserves.
Depreciation on revalued property is recognised in profit or loss. On the subsequent sale or retirement of a revalued property, the attributable revaluation reserve is transferred directly to retained earnings.
Fixtures and fittings are stated at cost less accumulated depreciation and impairment losses.
Depreciation is recognised to write off the cost or value of assets less their residual value over their useful lives. The estimated useful lives, residual values and depreciation method are reviewed at the end of each reporting period, with the effect of any changes in estimate accounted for on a prospective basis.
The estimated useful lives for the main asset categories are:
As at 31 March 2021
At 31 March 2020
now been leased to a tenant and so is recognised in investment property. The space in 1WML now occupied by the
Group has now been recognised in land and buildings as owner-occupied property. 2. Disposals relate to furniture and fittings in South Dock House.
Land and buildings: The Group's head office at 1WML was revalued by the Group's Valuer in accordance with the valuation approach described under note 16. It was measured at fair value at the financial year end using a yield methodology using market rental values capitalised with a market capitalisation rate. These fair value measurements use significant unobservable inputs. The inputs used are disclosed in the table below.
Section IV - Financing including equity and working capital
This section focuses on the financing of the Group's activities, including the equity capital, bank borrowings and working capital. It also covers financial risk management. Financial instruments
A financial instrument is any contract that gives rise to a financial asset of one entity and a financial liability of another entity. The Group has identified financial assets and liabilities in its financial position and the accounting policy for these is summarised in this note. Financial instruments may be further analysed between current and non-current depending on whether these will fall due within 12 months after the balance sheet date or beyond.
Financial assets: This classification depends on the business model and the contractual terms of the cash flows. Financial assets that are held to collect contractual cash flows where those cash flows represent solely payments of principal or interest are measured at amortised cost. At initial recognition the Group measures the financial assets at fair value plus (except for those at fair value through profit or loss) transaction costs. The difference between the recognition value and the redemption value is recognised in the income statement over the contractual terms using the effective interest rate method.
On initial recognition the Group classifies its financial assets in the following measurement categories: - Those to be measured subsequently at fair value (either through other comprehensive income or through profit or
loss). - Those to be measured subsequently at amortised cost.
The Group de-recognises a financial asset when the contractual rights to the cash flows from the financial asset expire or it transfers the rights to receive the contractual cash flows in a transaction in which substantially all of the risks and rewards of ownership of the financial asset are transferred or in which the Group neither transfers nor retains substantially all of the risks and rewards of ownership and it does not retain control of the financial asset. On de-recognition of a financial asset, the difference between the carrying amount of the asset and the sum of (i) the consideration received (including any new asset obtained less any new liability assumed) and (ii) any cumulative gain or loss that had been recognised in other comprehensive income is recognised in profit or loss. Relevant costs incurred with the disposal of a financial asset are deducted in computing the gain or loss on disposal.
The Group's financial assets comprise cash and cash equivalents at bank, trade and other receivables, and derivative instruments.
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
May 26, 2021 02:03 ET (06:03 GMT)
DJ Hibernia REIT plc: Preliminary results for the -25-
Financial liabilities: These are initially recognised at the fair value of the considerations received less directly attributable transaction costs. Subsequent to initial recognition, financial liabilities are recognised at amortised cost. The difference between the recognition value and the redemption value is recognised in the income statement over the contractual terms using the effective interest rate method. This category includes trade and other payables and borrowings. Financial liabilities are derecognised in full when the Group is discharged from its obligation, they expire, or they are replaced by a new liability with substantially modified terms.
The Group's non-equity financing is all unsecured and comprises a revolving credit facility and private placement notes. The majority of this debt is fixed rate or hedged through derivatives to protect against major rises in interest rates.
The Group's financial assets and liabilities and the methods used to calculate fair value are listed in note 29.b.
Effective interest method: The Group uses the effective interest method of calculating the amortised cost of a debt instrument and of allocating interest income and expense over the relevant period. The effective interest rate is the rate that exactly discounts estimated future cash receipts or payments (including all fees and points paid or received that form an integral part of the effective interest rate, transaction costs and other premiums or discounts) through the expected life of the financial asset or liability, or, where appropriate, a shorter period, to the gross carrying amount of a financial asset or the amortised cost of a financial liability.
Impairment of financial assets: The Group recognises a loss allowance for expected credit losses on debt instruments, trade receivables and other financial assets. The amount of expected credit loss ("ECL") is updated at each reporting date to reflect changes in credit risk since initial recognition of the respective financial instrument. IFRS 9 allows entities to apply a 'simplified approach' for trade receivables, contract assets and lease receivables. The simplified approach must be used for trade receivables with no significant financing approach and the Group has chosen to apply this to all trade receivables as only some minor receivables have a financing component. The simplified approach allows the recognition of lifetime ECL on all these assets without the need to identify significant increases in credit risk (see note 20). Lifetime ECL represents the ECL that will result from all possible default events over the expected life of a financial instrument. The Group uses a provision matrix to calculate these ECL.
In order to perform this assessment, the Group classifies its assessment into three stages: - Step 1: Group trade receivables: The Group has chosen to use a tenant risk assessment which is based on the
tenant's industry, its knowledge of its payment history and other factors as relevant to group financial assets
into credit risk categories. - Steps 2 to 4: The Group uses the period since inception to gather loss data. As only minor losses have occurred,
the Group has used forward looking economic factors to determine appropriate loss rates to apply to each sub-group
determined in step 1 as divided into past due categories, thus creating a matrix for provision of ECL. - Stage 5: The ECL for each sub-group determined in step 1 is calculated by multiplying the loss rate calculated in
steps 2 to 4 to the balance of each age-band for the receivables in each group. Once ECL of each age-band for the
receivables has been calculated, total ECL of the portfolio is provided.
A financial asset is considered to be credit-impaired where payments are past due and there is no engagement with the Group to make arrangements to bring the payment schedule up to date. A financial asset is considered to be in default if the debtor has failed to pay all rent and other charges due for a period of three months, has failed to agree payment terms for the clearance of the balance and there are no legal grounds for suspended payment or the debtor has failed to engage or has moved out of the property and is considered a high-risk debtor. Each circumstance is individual and Management may use discretion when deciding if such amounts are recoverable. Rent continues to be recognised in rental income, with the appropriate ECL being recognised, until the financial asset is considered to be in default. Once in default, these amounts are still due but not recognised in profit or loss. Amounts considered to be in default are fully impaired. When legal proceedings are instigated to recover the debt, the costs of these are charged to profit or loss. 18. Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents includes cash at bank in current accounts and deposits held on call with banks. EUR8.4m is held in accounts for service charges prepaid, sinking fund contributions and rent deposits from tenants. The management of cash and cash equivalents is discussed in note 29. Please also refer to note 24.b on the net debt calculations. In addition, the Company holds funds in excess of its regulatory minimum capital requirement at all times. 19. Other financial assets Accounting policy
Derivatives: The Group utilises derivative financial instruments to hedge interest rate risks on its borrowings. Derivatives designated as hedges against interest rate risks are accounted for as cash flow hedges. Hedge relationships are documented at inception. This documentation identifies the hedge, the item being hedged, the nature of the risks being hedged and how the effectiveness is measured during its duration. Hedges are measured for effectiveness at each accounting date and the accounting treatment of changes in fair value revised accordingly. The Group's cash flow hedges are against variability in interest costs and the effective portion is recognised in equity in the hedging reserve, with the ineffective portion being recognised in profit or loss within finance expenses.
Cash flow hedges are the Group's hedging instruments on its borrowings. The Group has a policy of having the majority of its interest rate exposure on its debt hedged or fixed. As at 31 March 2021, as well as having EUR75m of fixed coupon private placement notes, it has hedged the interest rate exposure on EUR325m of its revolving credit facility (March 2020: EUR125m) using a combination of caps and swaptions to limit the EURIBOR element of interest payable to 0.75% on EUR125m of notional debt and 0.25% on EUR200m of notional debt. This means that at 31 March 2021 all of the Group's drawn debt is either fixed or hedged (March 2020: 76%). 20. Trade and other receivables Accounting policy
Trade and other receivables are initially recognised when they are originated. Trade and other receivables that do not contain significant financing components, which is assessed at initial recognition, are measured at the transaction price. Trade and other receivables which do contain a significant financing component are recognised at fair value at the recognition date and subsequently measured at amortised cost using the effective interest rate method.
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
May 26, 2021 02:03 ET (06:03 GMT)
DJ Hibernia REIT plc: Preliminary results for the -26-
The non-current balance is mainly non-financial in nature; EUR0.4m (March 2020: EUR0.7m) relates to amounts receivable from tenants in relation to capital expenditure funded initially by the Group to be recovered over the relevant lease term, with the balance consisting of deferred income and expenditure amounts relating to the lease incentives and deferred lease costs. These amounts, as they are receivable over the term of the lease, have a financing element. The Group has chosen to apply the simplified ECL model to these. The Group introduced an internal rating system for tenants in the 2020 financial year in order to ensure proactive management of amounts due. Tenants that are potentially at risk are discussed on a weekly basis. The Group has a diverse range of tenants, many of which are large multinational companies, and our rent collection statistics have remained strong (note 2.e).The current balance of trade and other receivables has no concentration of credit risk as it comprises mainly prepayments (note 29.d). The ECL allowance is calculated according to the provision matrix and totals EUR519k (March 2020: EUR97k). In addition, ECL of EURnil (March 2020: EUR50k) were realised in the year. 21. Issued capital and share premium Accounting policy
The equity of the Company consists of ordinary shares issued. Shares issued are recorded at the date of issuance. The par value of the issued shares is recorded in the share capital account. The excess of proceeds received over the par value is recorded in the share premium account. Direct issue costs in respect of the issue of shares are accounted for in the retained earnings reserve, net of any related tax deduction.
At 31 March 2021
At 31 March 2020
0.1m ordinary shares with a nominal value of EUR0.10 were issued on 23 April 2020 in settlement of share-based payments relating to remuneration (see further details below). 4.6m ordinary shares were issued in the financial year ended 31 March 2020 in settlement of share-based payments totalling EUR6.2m. Shares cancelled during the financial year - share buyback programme
On 7 August 2020, the Company commenced a EUR25m share buyback programme which completed on 16 November 2020. This EUR25m share buyback was accretive to net asset value per share and earnings per share and completed the return to shareholders of the proceeds from the sale of 77 Sir John Rogerson's Quay, which started with the EUR25m share buyback programme undertaken in the 2020 financial year. In total, 23.1m shares were acquired and cancelled in this financial year at an average price of EUR1.08 per share. In the financial year ended 31 March 2020, 17.5m shares were acquired and cancelled at an average price of EUR1.42 per share. Share-based payments
The Group's remuneration scheme includes awards which are made in shares or nil-cost share options and which are payable to employees only after fulfilling service and/or performance conditions. Amounts provided for at 31 March 2021 were 2.3m shares and a maximum of a further 1.1m potential shares remain to be accrued as at the financial year end. Amounts due at 31 March 2020 were 1.5m shares and a further 0.9m potential shares remained to be accrued.
On 29 July 2020 conditional awards of the Company's ordinary shares of EUR0.10 cent each ("LTIP Shares") under the LTIP were granted to Executive Directors and other key management personnel totalling 2.4m shares. These vest after three years subject to performance and service conditions. Share capital
Ordinary shares of EUR0.10 each:
There are no shares issued which are not fully paid. 22. Other reserves
The Group's head office is carried at fair value and the remeasurement of this property is made through other comprehensive income or loss (note 17). If disposed of, the property revaluation reserve relating to the premises sold will be transferred directly to retained earnings. 22.b Cash flow hedging reserve
The cash flow hedging reserve represents the cumulative effective portion of gains or losses arising on changes in fair value of hedging instruments entered into for cash flow hedges. The cumulative gain or loss arising on changes in fair value of the hedging instruments that are recognised and accumulated under the heading of cash flow hedging reserve is reclassified to profit or loss when the hedged transaction affects the profit or loss consistent with the Group's accounting policy.
No income tax arises on this item.
Cumulative gains or losses arising on changes in fair value of hedging instruments that have been tested as ineffective and reclassified from equity into profit or loss during the financial year are included in the following line items:
The share-based payment reserve comprises amounts reserved for the issue of shares in respect of variable remuneration. These are discussed further in note 10. 23. Retained earnings, distributable reserves, and dividends on equity instruments Retained earnings
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
May 26, 2021 02:03 ET (06:03 GMT)
DJ Hibernia REIT plc: Preliminary results for the -27-
The following table is included to show the amount of retained earnings available for distribution to the owners of the parent company at the end of the financial year. Distributable reserves - Company only
have been eliminated for the purpose of the above calculation
In August 2020, a final dividend of 3.0 cent per share (EUR20.5m) and in January 2021 an interim dividend of 2.0 cent per share (EUR13.2m) were paid to the holders of fully paid ordinary shares. A final dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2021 of 3.4 cent per share (c. EUR22.5m) has been proposed (March 2020: 3.0 cent per share or EUR20.5m) (note 13).
On 9 April 2020, EUR50m in share premium was converted to distributable reserves on foot of a capital reorganisation which took place during the financial year.
The Directors confirm that the Company continues to comply with the dividend payment obligations contained within the Irish REIT legislation. 24. Financial liabilities Accounting policy
A financial instrument is classified as a financial liability where it contains an obligation to repay. These are accounted for at amortised cost. Financial liabilities that are classified as amortised cost are initially measured at fair value minus any transaction costs. Accounting at amortised cost means that any difference between the proceeds (net of transaction costs) and the redemption value is recognised in profit or loss or capitalised into investment property over the period of the borrowings using the effective interest method (see Section IV: introduction). 24.a Borrowings
Movements in borrowings during the financial year:
The Group has a stated policy of not incurring debt above 40% of the market value of its property assets and has a through-cycle leverage target of 20-30% loan to value ("LTV"). Under the Irish REIT rules the LTV ratio must remain under 50%.
The Group has an unsecured revolving credit facility ("RCF") of EUR320m provided by Bank of Ireland, Wells Fargo, Barclays Bank Ireland and Allied Irish Banks. This facility, which expires in December 2023, is denominated in euro and is subject to a margin of 2.0% over three-month EURIBOR. The Group has entered into derivative instruments so EUR200m of its EURIBOR exposure is capped at 0.25% and the balance at 0.75% as at the financial year end, in accordance with the Group's hedging policy (note 29.d.ii).
The Group also has EUR75m of private placement notes with an average maturity of 6.3 years as at 31 March 2021 (March 2020: 7.3 years) which are held by two institutional investors. Coupons of 2.525% are fixed so long as the Group's credit rating remains investment grade. An additional EUR125m in 10- and 12-year senior private placement will be issued on 23 July 2021 bringing the average maturity of fixed debt to 9.3 years as at that date. These new notes will also be unsecured, with an average fixed coupon of 1.9%.
Where debt is drawn to finance material refurbishments and developments that take a substantial period of time to take into use, the interest cost of this debt is capitalised. Approximately EUR252k of financing costs were capitalised at an effective interest rate of 2.1% in relation to the Group's developments and major refurbishments during the financial year (March 2020: EUR141k).
All costs related to financing arrangements are amortised using the effective interest rate. The Directors confirm that all covenants have been complied with and are kept under review. There is significant headroom on the financial covenants (note 2.e). 24.b Net debt reconciliation and LTV
Net debt and LTV are key metrics in the Group. Net debt is redemption value of borrowings as adjusted by cash available for use. LTV is the ratio of net debt to investment property value at the measurement date.
balances are not viewed as available funds for the purposes of the above calculation.
Reconciliation of opening to closing net debt:
1. Cash is reduced by the amounts held in relation to rent deposits, sinking funds and similar arrangements as these balances are not viewed as available funds for the purposes of the above calculation. 25. Deferred tax liabilities Accounting policy
Deferred tax is recognised in respect of temporary differences between the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities for financial reporting purposes and the amounts used for taxation purposes. Deferred tax assets are only recognised where it is probable that the amounts will be recoverable.
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
May 26, 2021 02:03 ET (06:03 GMT)
DJ Hibernia REIT plc: Preliminary results for the -28-
The Group is not generally liable for direct corporate taxes as it has REIT status (see note 12). Where it is anticipated that certain assets may not qualify as assets of the property rental business (defined in legislation) or where tax may be due on assets of the property rental business, deferred tax liabilities may be recognised on unrealised gains recognised on these assets as future taxes may be payable on these gains. There were no unrecognised deferred tax assets in the financial year that might be available to offset against these liabilities.
Trade payables are initially measured at fair value and subsequently measured at amortised cost using the effective interest rate method.
Cash is held against balances due for service charges prepaid and sinking fund contributions, EUR5.8m (March 2020: EUR3.7m), and rental deposits from tenants, EUR2.7m (March 2020: EUR2.5m). Sinking funds are monies put aside from annual service charges collected from tenants as contributions towards expenditure on larger maintenance items that occur at irregular intervals in buildings managed by Hibernia. Trade and other payables are interest free and have settlement dates within one year. The Directors consider that the carrying value of the trade and other payables approximates to their fair value. 27. Contract liabilities Accounting policy
Contract liabilities arise as a result of service charge contracts, the accounting for which is discussed in note 5.
Contract liabilities arise from service charge payables. Service charge arrangements form a single performance obligation under which the Group purchases services for multi-let buildings and recharges them to tenants. The movements for the purchase of services and income relating to these activities are presented below.
Service charge arrangements are typically managed over a calendar year. Tenants are issued budgets in advance of each year and charged quarterly in advance with their lease rental payments. This performance obligation is met on an ongoing basis by the provision of services under the agreements and the payment of suppliers, for the most part, on a monthly basis for which funds are in place quarterly in advance from the occupiers. Any excess funds received are held in service charge accounts until they are used or refunded. At the end of each year, service charge accounts are independently audited and any under or over expenditure for that year is refunded or charged to the tenant. Service charge amounts typically cover operating expenses for the multi-let buildings. 28. Cash flow information 28.a Purchase of investment property
The Group takes calculated risks to realise its strategic goals and this exposes the Group to a variety of financial risks. These include, but are not limited to, market risk (including interest and price risk), liquidity risks and credit risk. These financial risks are managed in an overall risk framework by the Board, in particular by the Chief Financial Officer, and monitored and reported on by the Risk & Compliance Officer. The Group monitors market conditions with a view to minimising the volatility of the funding costs of the Group. The Group uses derivative financial instruments such as interest rate caps and swaptions to manage some of the financial risks associated with the underlying business activities of the Group. 29.b Financial assets and financial liabilities
The following table shows the Group's financial assets and liabilities and the methods used to calculate fair value.
Fair value is the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date.
For financial reporting purposes, fair value measurements are categorised into Level 1, 2 or 3 based on the degree to which inputs to the fair value measurements are observable and the significance of the inputs to the fair value measurement in its entirety, which are described as follows:
Level 1: quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities.
Level 2: valuation techniques for which the lowest level of inputs which have a significant effect on the recorded fair value are observable, either directly or indirectly.
Level 3: valuation techniques for which the lowest level of inputs that have a significant effect on the recorded fair value are not based on observable market data.
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
May 26, 2021 02:03 ET (06:03 GMT)
DJ Hibernia REIT plc: Preliminary results for the -29-
The following tables present the classification of financial assets and liabilities within the fair value hierarchy and the changes in fair values measurements at Level 3 estimated for the purposes of making the above disclosure. As at 31 March 2021
Movements of assets measured at fair value in Level 3
This reconciliation includes investment property measured at fair value. Measurement of these assets is described in note 16 'Investment property' and in the table at the start of this note.
1. Includes development, refurbishment and remedial expenditure. 29.d Financial risk management
This note explains the Group's exposure to financial risks and how these risks could affect the Group's future financial performance.
The policies for managing each of these and the principal effects of these policies on the results for the financial year are summarised below: i. Risk management framework
The Group's Board has overall responsibility for the establishment and oversight of the Group's risk management framework. The Audit Committee is responsible for developing and monitoring the Group's risk management policies. Risk management policies are established to identify and analyse the risks faced by the Group, to set appropriate risk limits and controls and to monitor risks and adherence to limits. All of these policies are regularly reviewed in order to reflect changes in the market conditions and the Group's activities. The Audit Committee is assisted in its work by internal audit, conducted by PwC Ireland, which undertakes periodic reviews of different elements of risk management controls and procedures. ii. Market risk
Market risk is the risk that the fair value or cash flows of a financial instrument will fluctuate due to changes in market prices. Market risk reflects interest rate risk, currency risk and other price risks. The Group has no financial assets or liabilities denominated in foreign currencies. The Group's financial assets mainly comprise cash and cash equivalents, and trade receivables. Financial liabilities comprise short-term payables, private placement notes and bank borrowings. Therefore the primary market risk is interest rate risk.
Interest rate risk: The Group's policy is to ensure the majority of the interest rate risk on its drawn debt is fixed or hedged. Only eligible hedging instruments (external interest rate swaptions and caps) are used against eligible hedged items (interest rates payable on financial liabilities that are reliably measurable). There is a formal designation and documentation in place for the hedging relationship and the risk management objective and this is reviewed on an at least annual basis.
The Group has both fixed and variable rate borrowings. Variable rate borrowings consist of an unsecured revolving credit facility which is referenced to EURIBOR and the Group has hedged against increases in EURIBOR by entering into interest rate caps and swaptions to restrict EURIBOR on EUR200m of notional debt to 0.25% and on a further EUR125m of notional debt to 0.75%. The following therefore illustrates the potential impact on profit and loss for the financial year of a 1% or 2% increase in EURIBOR. The table below illustrates the hedges in place and their impact under a 1% and 2% increase in EURIBOR based on variable rate drawn balances at the financial year end.
As at 31 March 2021
2021. As at 31 March 2020
Exposure to interest rates is limited to the exposure of the Group's interest expense from borrowings. Variable rate borrowings were EUR227m (March 2020: EUR187m) and gross debt was EUR302m in total at the financial year end of which EUR75m was fixed rate private placement notes (March 2020: EUR262m of which EUR75m was fixed). The Group's drawings under its facilities were based on a EURIBOR rate of 0% throughout the financial year. iii. Credit risk
Credit risk is the risk of loss of principal or loss of a financial reward stemming from a counterparty's failure to repay a loan or otherwise meet a contractual obligation. Credit risk is therefore, for the Group and Company, the risk that the counterparties underlying its assets default.
The Group has the following types of financial assets and cash that are subject to credit risk:
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
May 26, 2021 02:03 ET (06:03 GMT)
DJ Hibernia REIT plc: Preliminary results for the -30-
Cash and cash equivalents: These are held with major Irish and European institutions. The Board has established a cash management policy for these funds which it monitors regularly. This policy includes ratings restrictions, BB or better, and related investment thresholds, maximum balances of EUR25-50m with individual institutions dependent on rating, to avoid concentration risks with any one counterparty. The Group has also engaged the services of a Depository to ensure the security of the cash assets.
Trade and other receivables: Rents are generally received in advance from tenants and therefore there tends to be a low level of credit risk associated with this asset class. As part of the Group's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a credit rating system was introduced for tenants. This is used, together with an analysis of past loss patterns and future expectations of economic impacts, to create a matrix for the calculation and provision of ECL (note 20). Included in trade receivables is a net amount of EUR0.7m relating to expenditure on fit-outs that is recoverable from tenants over the duration of the lease (March 2020: EUR1.0m). This amount is monitored closely in the current economic environment due to its long-term nature. Otherwise, the Group has small balances in trade receivables which are immaterial in the context of credit risk.
Trade receivables are managed under a 'held-to-collect' business model as described in note 20. ECL on financial and contract assets recognised during the financial year were EUR423k (March 2020: EUR147k). Details on the Group's policy on providing ECL can be found in the introduction to Section IV. The Group has a diverse range of tenants, many of which are large multinational companies, (57% of its contracted rent is from the technology sector and state entities), and to date our rent collection statistics have remained strong (note 2.e).
The maximum amount of credit exposure is therefore:
Liquidity risk is the risk that the Group will not be able to meet its financial obligations as they fall due. The Group ensures that it has sufficient available funds to meet obligations as they fall due. Net current assets, a measure of the Group's ability to meet its current liabilities, at the financial year end were:
The nature of the Group's activities means that the management of cash is particularly important and is managed over a four-year period. The budget and forecasting process includes cash forecasting, capital and operational expenditure projections, cash inflows and dividend payments on a quarterly basis over the four-year horizon. This allows the Group to monitor the adequacy of its financial arrangements.
In addition to a cash balance of EUR23m (excludes cash from sinking funds and tenant deposits) (March 2020: EUR21m), the Group had access at 31 March 2021 to EUR93m (March 2020: EUR133m) in undrawn amounts under its revolving credit facility (note 24.a), which matures in December 2023. In July 2021, the Group will receive an additional EUR125m from the issue of US private placement debt (note 34.3)
Exposure to liquidity risk
Listed below are the contractual cash flows of the Group's financial liabilities. This includes contractual maturity in relation to borrowings which is also the earliest maturity of the facilities assuming that covenants are not breached. Covenants are reviewed quarterly and scenario analyses performed as to the circumstances under which these covenants could be breached in order to monitor going concern and viability (see also note 2.e). Only trade and other payables relating to cash expenditure are included; the balance relates either to non-cash items or deferred income. These include interest margins payable and contracted repayments. EURIBOR is assumed at 0% throughout the financial year.
At 31 March 2021
At 31 March 2020
The Group's objectives when managing capital are to: - safeguard its ability to continue as a going concern, so that it can continue to provide returns for shareholders
and benefits for other stakeholders; and - maintain an optimal capital structure to minimise the cost of its capital,
In order to manage its capital, the Group may adjust the amount of dividends paid to shareholders (while ensuring it remains compliant with the dividend distribution requirements of the Irish REIT regime), return capital to shareholders, issue new shares or sell assets to reduce debt. On 7 August 2020, the Company commenced a EUR25m share buyback programme which completed on 16 November 2020 (note 21). The Group is also obliged to distribute at least 85% of its property rental income annually via dividends under the REIT regime regulations.
Capital comprises share capital, retained earnings and other reserves, as disclosed in the consolidated statement of changes in equity. At 31 March 2021 the total capital of the Group was EUR1,148m (March 2020: EUR1,231m).
The key performance indicators used in evaluating the achievement of strategic objectives, and as performance measurements for remuneration, are as follows: - Total Property Return ("TPR") %: Measures the relative performance of the Company's investment property portfolio
versus the Irish property market, as calculated by MSCI. - Total Accounting Return ("TAR") %: Measures the absolute growth in the Group's EPRA NTA per share plus any ordinary
dividends paid during the financial year. - EPRA earnings per share (cent): Measures the profit after tax excluding revaluations and gains and losses on
disposals and associated taxation (if any) on a per share basis. For property companies it is a key measure of a
company's operational performance and capacity to pay dividends. - Total Shareholder Return ("TSR") %: Measures growth in share value over a period assuming dividends are reinvested
in the purchase of shares. Allows comparison of performance against other companies in the Group's listed peer
group.
The Group seeks to leverage its equity capital in order to enhance returns (note 24.a). The loan to value ratio ("LTV") is expressed as net debt (note 24.b) divided by total investment property value (as shown in the balance sheet). The Group's policy is to maintain an LTV ratio of 20-30% on a through cycle basis and not to incur debt above an LTV ratio of 40% (see note 24.b). Key loan covenants
Under the terms of the major borrowing facilities, the Group is required to comply with the following key financial covenants: - The LTV ratio must not exceed 50% - Interest cover must be greater than 1.5 times on both a 12-month historical and forward basis - The net worth (Net Asset Value) of the Group must exceed EUR400m at all times
The Group has complied with these key covenants throughout the reporting period. Other
In addition, the LTV ratio must remain under 50% under the rules of the Irish REIT regime.
The Company's share capital is publicly traded on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange.
As the Company is authorised under the Alternative Investment Fund regulations it is required to maintain a minimum of 25% of its annual fixed overheads as capital. This is managed through the Company's risk management process. The limit was monitored throughout the financial year and no breaches occurred.
Section V - Other
This section contains notes that do not belong in any of the previous categories. 30. Operating lease receivables
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
May 26, 2021 02:03 ET (06:03 GMT)
DJ Hibernia REIT plc: Preliminary results for the -31-
Future aggregate minimum rentals receivable (to the next break date) under non-cancellable operating leases are:
The Group leases its investment properties under operating leases. The weighted average unexpired lease term based ("WAULT") of the office portfolio at 31 March 2021, based on the earlier of lease break or expiry date was 5.8 years (March 2020: 6.4 years).
These calculations are based on all leases in place at 31 March 2021, i.e. including leases that are in place but have not yet commenced. 31. Capital commitments
The Group has entered into a number of development contracts to develop buildings in its portfolio. The total capital expenditure commitment in relation to these is approximately EUR3m (March 2020: EUR18m). 32. Contingent liabilities Accounting policy
Contingent liabilities are possible obligations depending on whether some uncertain future event occurs, or present obligations where payment is not probable, or the amount cannot be measured reliably. Contingent liabilities are not recognised but are disclosed unless the possibility of an outflow of economic resources is remote.
The Group has not identified any contingent liabilities which are required to be disclosed in the financial statements. 33. Related parties 33.a Subsidiaries
All transactions between the Company and its subsidiaries are eliminated on consolidation.
The following are the major subsidiaries of the Group:
Thomas Edwards-Moss (CFO) rented an apartment from the Group at market rent and paid EUR33k in rent during the financial year (March 2020: EUR14k).
Stewart Harrington (Non-Executive Director) rented an apartment from the Group for part of the financial year at market rent and paid EUR17k in rent during the financial year (March 2020: EUR9k). 33.c Key management personnel
In addition to the Executive and Non-Executive Directors, the following are the key management personnel of the Group:
Justin Dowling Director of Property
Edwina Governey Chief Investment Officer
Sean O'Dwyer Company Secretary and Risk & Compliance Officer
Frank O'Neill Director of Operations
Gerard Doherty Director of Development
The remuneration of the above key management personnel paid during the financial year was as follows:
The remuneration of Executive Directors and key management is determined by the Remuneration Committee, having regard to the performance of individuals, of the Group and market trends. 34. Events after the financial year end 1. On 22 April 2021, 154,349 ordinary shares were issued pursuant to the settlement of performance-related
remuneration awards for the year ended 31 March 2019. Following the transaction, the issued share capital of the
Company is 661,811,141 ordinary shares of EUR0.10 each. 2. The Directors have proposed a final dividend of 3.4 cent per share that is subject to approval at the AGM to be
held on 27 July 2021. 3. On 20 May 2021 the Group announced the issue of EUR125m senior unsecured fixed rate notes which will be funded on 23
July 2021 in two series as follows:
- EUR62.5m 1.88% due July 2031
- EUR62.5m 1.92% due July 2033
Pro-forma for this debt issuance, the weighted average term of the Group's debt at 31 March 2021 would have been 5.2 years, up from 3.4 years excluding the issue.
Supplementary information i. Five-year record
Based on the Group's consolidated financial statements for the financial years ended 31 March:
present EPRA NTA from then onwards (see iii.f EPPRA NAV measures for more information). There is no material change
between EPRA NAV an EPRA NTA for Hibernia. ii. Alternative performance measures
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
May 26, 2021 02:03 ET (06:03 GMT)
DJ Hibernia REIT plc: Preliminary results for the -32-
The Group has applied the European Securities and Markets Authority ("ESMA") 'Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures' in this document. An alternative performance measure ("APM") is a measure of financial or future performance, position or cash flows of the Group which is not a measure defined by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The main APMs presented are European Public Real Estate Association ("EPRA") performance measures as set out in EPRA's Best Practices Recommendations Guidelines 2019 ("BPR"). These measures are defined by EPRA in order to encourage comparability with the real estate sector in Europe (see Section iii).
The following are the APMs used in this report together with information on their calculation and relevance.
EPRA performance measures presented here and summarised on page 17 of this statement are calculated according to the EPRA BPR. EPRA performance measures are used in order to enhance transparency and comparability with other public real estate companies in Europe.
EPRA earnings, EPRA NTA and EPRA capex measures are also included within the financial statements, in which they are audited, as they are important key performance indicators for variable remuneration. All measures are presented on a consolidated basis only and, where relevant, are reconciled to IFRS figures as presented in the consolidated financial statements. iii.a EPRA earnings
EPRA earnings, earnings from operational activities, are presented as they are a key measure of the Group's underlying operating result and an indication of the extent to which current and proposed dividend payments are supported by earnings. Unrealised changes in valuation, gains or losses on disposals of properties and certain other items are excluded as they are not considered to be part of the core activity of an investment property company.
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
May 26, 2021 02:03 ET (06:03 GMT)
Current income ERV @ Mar-21
FY Expiries for near term All other lease Rent Expiries for near term All other lease Rent
development expiries review development expiries review
Mar-21 EUR0.1m EUR0.1m EUR2.9m EUR0.1m EUR0.1m EUR3.2m
Mar-22 EUR3.6m EUR0.7m EUR11.6m EUR3.6m EUR0.7m EUR11.9m
Mar-23 EUR6.0m EUR0.7m EUR8.8m EUR6.0m EUR0.5m EUR8.2m
Mar-24 - EUR3.3m EUR4.8m - EUR3.3m EUR4.7m
Mar-25 - EUR2.9m EUR11.4m - EUR2.9m EUR11.2m
Total EUR9.7m EUR7.7m EUR39.5m1 EUR9.7m EUR7.4m EUR39.3m1
As at 31 March 2021 31 March 2020 Movement
IFRS NAVPS 173.6c 179.8c (3.4)%
EPRA NTAPS1 172.7c 179.2c (3.7)%
Net debt1 EUR278.8m EUR241.4m +15.5%
Group LTV1 19.5% 16.5% +3.0pp
Financial year ended 31 March 2021 31 March 2020 Movement
(Loss)/profit after tax (EUR25.2m) EUR61.0m (141.3)%
EPRA earnings1 EUR42.2m EUR38.1m +10.8%
Diluted IFRS EPS (3.7)c 8.8c (142.0)%
EPRA EPS1 6.3c 5.5c +13.4%
Proposed final DPS1 3.4c 3.0c +13.3%
FY21 DPS1 5.4c 4.75c +13.7%
Instruments Quantum Maturity Interest cost Security
2.0% over EURIBOR on drawn funds
Revolving credit facility (five year) EUR320m December 2023 Unsecured
0.8% undrawn commitment fee (fixed)
Private placement notes (seven year) EUR37.5m January 2026 2.36% coupon (fixed) Unsecured
Private placement notes (ten year) EUR37.5m January 2029 2.69% coupon (fixed) Unsecured
Total at 31 March 2021 EUR395m 3.4 years
Private placement notes (ten year) EUR62.5m July 2031 1.88% coupon (fixed) Unsecured
Private placement notes (twelve year) EUR62.5m July 2033 1.92% coupon (fixed) Unsecured
Total including new issuance EUR520m 5.2 years
Key covenant Calculation Requirement At 31 March Headroom to covenant limit
21
Loan to value Gross debt/(portfolio<50% 20.8%1 Portfolio value would have to fall 59% before breach
value + cash) (March 2020: 65%)
Interest cover Underlying EBIT/total >1.5x 6.4x2 Underlying EBIT would have to fall 77% before breach
ratio finance costs (March 2020: 76%)
Net worth Net Asset Value >EUR400m EUR1,149m Net Asset Value would have to fall 65% before breach
(March 2020: 68%) 1. Reported LTV is calculated as net debt/portfolio value, giving a ratio of 19.5%. 2. Based on 12-month historic interest cover at 31 March 2021. Interest rate hedging
Instrument Notional Strike rate Exercise date Effective date Termination date
Cap EUR125m 0.75% n/a February 2019 December 2021
Swaption EUR125m 0.75% December 2021 December 2021 December 2023
Cap EUR200m 0.25% n/a December 2020 December 2025 Capital management
Quarter ending
Commercial rent FY21
Jun-21 (Q1 FY22)
Rent received
Within seven days 88% 89%
Within 14 days 92% 91%
Within 30 days 94% 94%
Within 60 days 97% 98.5%
Rent received at 24 May 2021 97% 98.5%
Rent on payment plans
Monthly rent not yet due 2% -
Rent deferred - 0.5%
Rent on payment plans at 24 May 2021 2% 0.5%
Rent unpaid
Rent due 1% 0.5%
Rent waived - 0.5%
Rent unpaid at 24 May 2021 1% 1% Residential tenants[2]
Financial year ended Financial year ended
EPRA performance measure Unit
31 March 2021 31 March 2020
EPRA earnings EUR'000 42,223 38,093
EPRA EPS cent 6.3 5.5
Diluted EPRA EPS cent 6.2 5.5
EPRA cost ratio - including direct vacancy costs % 25.0% 26.8%
EPRA cost ratio - excluding direct vacancy costs % 23.5% 25.2%
EPRA performance measure Unit As at 31 March 2021 As at 31 March 2020
EPRA Net Initial Yield ("NIY") % 4.4% 4.1%
EPRA "topped-up" NIY % 4.4% 4.4%
IFRS NAV EUR'000 1,148,638 1,231,149
IFRS NAV per share cent 173.6 179.8
EPRA Net Reinstatement Value ("EPRA NRV") cent 192.7 199.5
EPRA Net Tangible Assets ("EPRA NTA") cent 172.7 179.2
EPRA Net Disposal Value ("EPRA NDV") cent 171.2 178.3
EPRA vacancy rate % 8.5% 6.9%
Adjusted EPRA vacancy rate % 7.3% 6.9%
Top 10 tenants EURm % Sector
1 HubSpot Ireland Limited 10.5 16% Technology
2 OPW 6.0 9% State entity
3 Twitter International Company 5.1 8% Technology
4 Zalando 2.9 4% Technology
5 Autodesk Ireland Operations 2.8 4% Technology
6 Informatica Ireland EMEA 2.1 3% Technology
7 Riot Games 2.0 3% Technology
8 Travelport Digital Limited 1.8 3% Technology
9 Deloitte 1.7 2% Professional services
10 BNY Mellon Fund Services 1.6 2% Banking and capital markets
Top 10 tenants 36.5 54%
Remaining tenants 30.6 46%
Whole portfolio 67.1 100%
Sector EURm %
Technology 29.0 43%
State entities 9.9 15%
Insurance & Investment Management 7.1 10%
Professional services 4.1 6%
Other 2.6 4%
Media 2.3 3%
Banking & Capital Markets 1.6 2%
Aviation 1.2 2%
Car Parking 0.7 1%
Retail & Leisure 0.6 1%
Serviced offices 0.5 1%
Energy 0.2 1%
Industrial assets 1.5 2%
Residential assets 6.0 9%
Total 67.1 100%
Mar-19 Movement Mar-20 Movement Mar-21
to Mar-20 to Mar-21
All office contracted rent1 EUR50.4m +14% EUR57.7m +3% EUR59.7m
In-place office contracted rent1 EUR50.4m +14% EUR57.7m +1% EUR58.2m
In-place office WAULT2 7.5yrs -15% 6.4yrs -13% 5.6yrs
In-place office vacancy3 12% -5pp 7% - 7%4
Exposure Key controls and mitigants Key activities in 2020-21
R1: Failure to anticipate or react to market trends resulting in inappropriate business strategy
Failure to anticipate changing trends in
occupier and investor behaviour, resulting
in an inappropriate business strategy and
below target returns. Regular dialogue with existing/ potential
- Close monitoring of tenants.
In our view the pandemic has accelerated trends in the Dublin
structural changes in the workplace, with market and other major Tenant survey undertaken in late 2020 with
tenants increasingly looking for greater international cities positive feedback received and no indication
flexibility, more collaborative space, - Conversations with of a material reduction in the office space
better amenities, and stronger wellness tenants and stakeholders requirements of our tenants.
and ESG credentials. and annual tenant survey
- Regular review of Staff attended several CPD training seminars
strategy and risks and conferences to keep informed about trends
- Board and Committee in the global market.
Residual risk impact: oversight of all
significant investment A strategy review was completed by the Board
High and divestment in February 2021.
opportunities
Our Remuneration Policy, reviewed this year,
focuses on near- and longer-term performance
Risk trend: measures to align with strategy and has an
increased focus on ESG performance measures.
Increasing
R2: Uncertain recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic
- Active monitoring of
While the initial indicators are showing a economic and market
rapid economic recovery from the pandemic indicators, and regular We have been closely monitoring our markets
as the vaccine roll-out progresses, there financial forecasting, and the pace of economic recovery in Ireland
is no certainty this will continue, and stress testing and and internationally.
new strains of the virus could result in scenario planning
further disruption. - Risk appetite limits are Tenant credit risk assessment is a continuing
in place for key focus: both before and during the leasing
operating indicators. relationship. The impacts of the
- The Group has a talented macro-economic conditions are a particular
Residual risk impact: and experienced team with focus.
in-depth knowledge of our
High market Relationships with professional advisers such
- The Group has a low as tax & legal advisors, property
leverage (LTV of 19.5% at professionals and sustainability experts
Mar-21) and long office assist management to monitor market risk and
Risk trend: WAULT (5.8 years at international developments.
Mar-21)
New risk
R3: Ireland's attractiveness is negatively impacted
Ireland's economy is highly dependent on
international trade and foreign direct
investment. Regulatory or tax changes,
either domestic or international (e.g.
BEPS, US tax developments), could result The Group is a member of IIP (Irish
in Ireland becoming less attractive for Institutional Property) and continues to
investment versus other jurisdictions. - The Group regularly engage with government agencies and
This in turn could reduce demand for reviews and manages its politicians, to promote the development of a
Dublin offices from occupiers and risk profile stable, competitive real estate sector in
investors. - The Group considers a Ireland.
variety of scenarios when
The pandemic will add a considerable considering its strategic The Group engages with government departments
strain on public sector finances for many objectives, financial and regulators such as the Department of
years to come and may impact domestic forecasting, and business Finance and Revenue on matters that directly
politics and international regulation. plans impact the Group.
- Use of expert advisers
- The UK's exit from the EU The Group engages expert tax and legal
removes one of Ireland's advisers to monitor the impact of any changes
Residual risk impact: key competitors as a to government policies, and international
destination for foreign changes or trends that may impact Ireland's
High direct investment to take competitiveness, for example international tax
advantage of the EU reform and US tax developments.
Single Market
Risk trend:
Increasing
R4: Failure to respond appropriately and sufficiently to climate change risks
The Group fails to appropriately and
proactively respond to climate change
risks. This could result in a loss of Release of Sustainability Statement of Intent.
value to shareholders, as well as This includes commitments to a Net Zero Carbon
reputational damage and/or regulatory - Full-time Sustainability strategy, implementation of TCFD reporting,
issues. Manager science-based targets, and several other
- Sustainability Committee measures.
The pandemic has increased the focus on monitors our ESG
ESG and wellness in the office performance, risks, and Implementation of ISO 45001/14001 standards,
environment, thus increasing the risk of controls EHS management system.
failure to respond appropriately. - Use of external advisers
where required We have reviewed our Remuneration Policy and
- Participation in industry have proposed increasing their weighting
benchmarks to monitor our towards ESG performance measures.
Residual risk impact: ESG performance and
reporting status We have actively engaged with our main
Medium stakeholders, tenants and investors, via
meetings and a tenant survey to understand
their concerns and interests. We also carried
out our annual staff survey.
Risk trend:
Unchanged
R5: Risk of tenant default
Tenant default leading to loss of income,
reduced cash flow and poor returns.
The pandemic has highlighted the - Risk indicators regarding
importance of a robust and diverse tenant sector, tenant and
base and increased the risk of financial geographic concentration The covenant strength of all major tenants has
difficulties for some tenants. form a key part in all been assessed at least once in the financial
leasing and investment year. The covenant strength of all prospective
decisions tenants was assessed.
- A detailed assessment of
Residual risk impact: the covenant strength of The Group has a strong tenant base: during
commercial tenants is FY21 rent collection rates have remained at c.
Medium completed before agreeing 99% despite the pandemic. Where tenants have
leases and continues to legitimately requested assistance, the Group
be assessed periodically has engaged in agreeing appropriate payment
plans.
Risk trend:
Decreasing
R6: Poor or mistimed execution of development projects
- Regular review of the
pipeline and schedule
Failure to manage the development pipeline against portfolio
to deliver the profits anticipated through sectors, financing, risk
poor management and/or misjudgement of the appetites and market 2 Cumberland Place and 50 City Quay, our two
property market trends resulting in poor trends active developments were due to complete in
returns and leasing performance. - Rigorous monitoring of FY21 but have been delayed by the construction
development expenditure lockdowns in Ireland and are now expected to
Active developments have been delayed due against approved budgets complete in early July 2021. We are not
to lockdowns and the letting market has - Reputable and experienced expecting material cost overruns from the
been less active. Future tenant professionals and delays. Of the 62,500 sq. ft. the two schemes
requirements may change as a result of the contractors are will deliver, 38% was pre-let to 3M in early
pandemic. appointed, with due FY21 and we are currently engaging with
diligence completed on potential tenants regarding the remaining
main contractors before unlet space.
signing and before each
Residual risk impact: payment is made to a We have obtained full planning approval to
contractor commence the development of the Clanwilliam
Medium - Incorporation of cluster from early 2022 and the Harcourt
sustainable elements in cluster from early 2023. Both schemes have low
building design break-even rents and much of our recent focus
- Marketing of properties has been on optimising the designs for ESG and
Risk trend: starts well in advance of collaborative work. We retain flexibility on
completion date to when development commences.
Decreasing de-risk the development
portfolio
R7: Failure to motivate and retain team resulting in failure to execute the Group's business plan
- Employee remuneration is
strongly linked to Group
and individual
Loss of knowledge, experience and performance and variable
leadership could have negative impacts on pay contains a
the Group's ability to achieve its significant deferred Along with regular video calls within
strategic priorities. element departments, we have a weekly all-hands video
- Periodic assessment of call to keep our staff up to date with the
People in Ireland have been working remuneration packages for activities of all our departments. In
remotely for most of the year due to the all staff is completed to addition, we have held several virtual social
pandemic, which can cause difficulties ensure they remain events and training sessions.
with team cohesion and motivation. competitive
- Employee performance and Margaret Fleming was appointed to the role of
goal setting, with Designated Non-Executive Director for
regular performance Workforce Engagement and has held several
Residual risk impact: reviews workshops with staff during the year.
- Succession planning at a
Medium Board level is led by the The annual staff survey was completed: recent
Nomination committee. surveys have shown a high degree of employee
Staff development is also satisfaction.
supported to allow for
Risk trend: internal promotion The Nominations Committee considered
- Team events and succession planning as part of its remit.
Increasing opportunity for feedback
through surveys and team
meetings
R8: Disruption from external threat/event, cyber-attack, or fraud
Damage or losses due to fraud, error, - Business continuity and
cybercrime, or an external event may crisis management plans In accordance with public health guidance, our
result in significant disruption and are reviewed at least head office staff have been working from home
damage to the Group's portfolio, annually since mid-March 2020. The transition to remote
reputation and/or operations. - External IT consultants working has been smooth, assisted by our
complete regular testing cloud-based IT systems. Maintaining our
The pandemic has resulted in the and review of the Group's collaborative, team culture and ensuring staff
installation of new control measures in systems welfare have been a key priority.
our buildings. Working from home during - IT and security updates
the pandemic has increased the risk of are issued to all staff At the start of the pandemic, we appointed one
cyber-attacks and fraud. on a regular basis of our team to oversee our COVID-19 response
- Effective internal and we have developed an individual plan for
controls and fraud each building. This has been discussed with
prevention measures are tenants and covers access control, physical
Residual risk impact: in place and reviewed distancing measures, additional cleaning,
regularly by staff and on sanitising and signage.
Medium a scheduled basis by the
Group's internal auditor, The Group has continued to improve its IT
PwC security measures during the financial year. A
- Insurance policies review of the Group's information security
Risk trend: include cover for measures was completed in 2019 by PwC, and a
catastrophic events cyber security audit is planned for early in
Unchanged FY22.
R9: Inappropriate capital structure/lack of funds for investment
Failure to meet target returns due to
funding limitations and inability to fund - The Group has a target In December 2020, the Group entered interest
the development pipeline and/or invest in loan to value ratio of rate caps on EUR200m of notional debt. These
accretive opportunities. 20-30% through the cycle, have a strike rate of 0.25% EURIBOR and cover
which is well below debt the five-year period to December 2025.
covenant limits, and the
majority of interest rate
The pandemic has had a volatile impact on exposure fixed or hedged
financial markets which could negatively - All debt is unsecured and In May 2020, the Group agreed to issue EUR125m
affect the availability of funds and has with staggered of new 10- and 12-year unsecured US private
potential returns. maturities: the weighted placement notes with average coupon of 1.9%.
average maturity at The weighted average debt maturity at Mar-21
Mar-21 was 3.4 years of 3.4 years, has increased to 5.2 years
- Active monitoring and pro-forma the new debt issue.
Residual risk impact: assessment of current and
future financial and cash
Low flow requirements and
availability of funding At 31 March 2021 the Group had cash and
is maintained. undrawn facilities net of commitments of
- Board oversight EUR110m, rising to EUR235m including the new USPP
Risk trend: notes.
Decreasing
Financial year ended Financial year
ended
31 March 2021
31 March 2020
Notes EUR'000 EUR'000
Revenue 5 72,712 67,930
Rental income 5 66,487 61,812
Property operating expenses 5 (3,181) (3,227)
Net rental and related income 5 63,306 58,585
Operating expenses
Administration expenses 8 (13,062) (13,246)
Expected credit losses on financial assets (423) (147)
Total operating expenses (13,485) (13,393)
Operating profit before gains and losses 49,821 45,192
Gains and (losses) on investment property 7 (67,581) 22,856
Other gains 81 10
Operating (loss)/profit (17,679) 68,058
Finance income 11 1 3
Finance expense 11 (7,723) (7,198)
(Loss)/profit before income tax (25,401) 60,863
Income tax credit 12 188 180
(Loss)/profit for the financial year attributable to owners of the (25,213) 61,043
parent
EPRA earnings for the financial year 14 42,223 38,093
Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share (cent) 14 (3.7) 8.9
Diluted earnings per share (cent) 14 (3.7) 8.8
EPRA earnings per share (cent) 14 6.3 5.5
Diluted EPRA earnings per share (cent) 14 6.2 5.5
Financial Financial
year year ended
ended 31 31 March
March 2020
2021
Notes EUR'000 EUR'000
(Loss)/profit for the financial year attributable to owners of the parent (25,213) 61,043
Other comprehensive income, net of income tax
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
(Loss)/gain on revaluation of land and buildings 17 (304) 1,658
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Net fair value gain on hedging instruments entered into for cash flow hedges 22.b 676 54
Total other comprehensive income 372 1,712
Total comprehensive income for the financial year attributable to owners of the parent (24,841) 62,755
31 March 2021 31 March 2020
Notes EUR'000 EUR'000
Assets
Non-current assets
Investment property 16 1,427,413 1,465,183
Property, plant and equipment 17 7,858 8,631
Other assets 16 - 534
Other financial assets 19 972 34
Trade and other receivables 20 9,210 10,215
Total non-current assets 1,445,453 1,484,597
Current assets
Trade and other receivables 20 3,970 3,751
Cash and cash equivalents 18 31,634 28,454
Total current assets 35,604 32,205
Total assets 1,481,057 1,516,802
Equity and liabilities
Capital and reserves
Share capital 21 66,166 68,466
Share premium 21 580,444 630,276
Capital redemption reserve fund 21 4,070 1,757
Other reserves 22 6,638 5,379
Retained earnings 23 491,320 525,271
Total equity 1,148,638 1,231,149
Non-current liabilities
Financial liabilities 24 299,956 259,691
Deferred tax liabilities 25 206 395
Total non-current liabilities 300,162 260,086
Current liabilities
Financial liabilities 24 485 517
Trade and other payables 26 27,997 21,873
Contract liabilities 27 3,775 3,177
Total current liabilities 32,257 25,567
Total equity and liabilities 1,481,057 1,516,802
IFRS NAV per share (cent) 15 173.6 179.8
Diluted IFRS NAV per share (cent) 15 172.7 179.2
EPRA NTA per share (cent) 15 172.7 179.2
Financial year ended 31 Financial year ended 31
March 2021 March 2020
Notes EUR'000 EUR'000
Cash flows from operating activities
Rent received 70,775 64,734
Other property income 7,160 6,560
Property expenses paid (9,291) (8,918)
Cash paid to and on behalf of employees (6,554) (6,024)
Other administrative expenses paid (3,818) (5,606)
Interest received 1 3
Other income 13 10
Income tax refund - 81
Net cash from operating activities 58,286 50,840
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of investment property 28.a (7,978) (22,675)
Capital expenditure on investment property 28.b (20,316) (25,266)
Cash received from sale of investment property 136 34,503
Purchase of property, plant and equipment (61) (2,066)
Sale of property, plant and equipment - 50
Net cash flow (absorbed) by investing activities (28,219) (15,454)
Cash flows from financing activities
Dividends paid (33,777) (25,866)
Cash expended on share buyback (25,035) (25,036)
Borrowings drawn 42,100 57,945
Borrowings repaid (2,500) (29,968)
Finance expenses paid (7,100) (6,369)
Purchase of derivative hedges (561) -
Share issue costs (14) (10)
Net cash (outflow) from financing activities (26,887) (29,304)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 3,180 6,082
Cash and cash equivalents start of financial year 28,454 22,372
Increase in cash and cash equivalents 3,180 6,082
Net cash and cash equivalents at end of financial year 31,634 28,454
Share Share Capital Property Cash flow Share-based Retained
capital premium redemption revaluation hedge payment earnings Total
reserve fund reserve reserve reserve
EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000
Balance at 1 April 2019 69,759 624,483 - 1,889 (288) 7,556 515,140 1,218,539
Profit for the financial - - - - - - 61,043 61,043
year
Other comprehensive income - - - 1,658 54 - - 1,712
for the financial year
Balance before transactions 69,759 624,483 - 3,547 (234) 7,556 576,183 1,281,294
with shareholders
Issue of share capital 464 5,793 - - - (6,257) (10) (10)
Own shares acquired and
cancelled in the financial (1,757) - 1,757 - - - (25,036) (25,036)
year
Dividends paid - - - - - - (25,866) (25,866)
Share-based payments - - - - - 767 - 767
Balance at 31 March 2020 68,466 630,276 1,757 3,547 (234) 2,066 525,271 1,231,149
(Loss) for the financial - - - - - - (25,213) (25,213)
year
Other comprehensive income - - - (304) 676 - - 372
for the financial year
Balance before transactions 68,466 630,276 1,757 3,243 442 2,066 500,058 1,206,308
with shareholders
Capital reorganisation - (50,000) - - - - 50,000 -
Issue of share capital 13 168 - - - (181) (14) (14)
Own shares acquired and
cancelled in the financial (2,313) 2,313 - - - (25,035) (25,035)
year
Dividends paid - - - - - - (33,777) (33,777)
Share-based payments - - - - - 1,068 88 1,156
Balance at 31 March 2021 66,166 580,444 4,070 3,243 442 2,953 491,320 1,148,638
Reportable Description
segment
Office assets comprise central Dublin completed office buildings, which are either generating rental
income or are available to let. Those assets which are multi-tenanted or multi-let are mainly managed by
Office assets the Group. Income comprises rental income and service charge income, including management fees, while
expenses comprise service charge expenses and other property expenses. Where only certain floors of a
building are undergoing refurbishment, the asset generally remains in this category.
Office development assets are not currently revenue generating and are the properties that the Group has
Office currently under development in line with its strategic objectives. Development profits, recognised in
development line with progress towards the completion of the projects, enhance Net Asset Value ("NAV"), Total
assets Accounting Return ("TAR") and Total Portfolio Return ("TPR"). Once completed these assets are transferred
to the office assets segment at fair value.
Residential This segment contains the Group's completed multi-tenanted residential assets.
assets
Industrial/ This segment contains industrial units, land and other minor assets, such as retail.
other assets
Central
assets and Central assets and costs include the Group head office assets and expenses.
costs
Office Office Residential Industrial/ Central assets Group
assets development assets other assets and costs consolidated
assets position
EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000
Total revenue 63,323 - 7,164 2,225 - 72,712
Rental income 57,476 - 7,164 1,847 - 66,487
Property operating expenses (1,698) (3) (1,363) (117) - (3,181)
Net rental and related income 55,778 (3) 5,801 1,730 - 63,306
Operating expenses
Administration expenses - - - - (12,552) (12,552)
Expected credit losses on
(401) - - (22) - (423)
financial assets
Depreciation - - - - (510) (510)
Total operating expenses (401) - - (22) (13,062) (13,485)
Operating profit/(loss) before gains 55,377 (3) 5,801 1,708 (13,062) 49,821
and losses
Gains and (losses) on investment (65,439) (3,466) 7,132 (5,808) - (67,581)
property
Other gains - - - 81 - 81
Operating profit/(loss) (10,062) (3,469) 12,933 (4,019) (13,062) (17,679)
Net finance expense - - - - (7,722) (7,722)
Profit/(loss) before income tax (10,062) (3,469) 12,933 (4,019) (20,784) (25,401)
Income tax - - (41) 229 - 188
Profit for the financial year (10,062) (3,469) 12,892 (3,790) (20,784) (25,213)
attributable to owners of the parent
Total segment assets 1,149,928 62,170 168,242 58,878 41,839 1,481,057
Investment property 1,138,819 62,006 167,710 58,878 - 1,427,413
Industrial
Office Office Residential / Central assets Group
assets development assets and costs consolidated
assets other position
assets
EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000
Total revenue 59,492 - 7,197 1,241 - 67,930
Rental income 53,374 - 7,197 1,241 - 61,812
Property operating expenses (1,905) (14) (1,289) (19) - (3,227)
Net rental and related income 51,469 (14) 5,908 1,222 - 58,585
Operating expenses
Administration expenses - - - - (12,726) (12,726)
Expected credit losses on financial (147) - - - - (147)
assets
Depreciation - - - - (520) (520)
Total operating expenses (147) - - - (13,246) (13,393)
Operating profit/(loss) before gains
51,322 (14) 5,908 1,222 (13,246) 45,192
and losses
Gains and (losses) on investment 5,494 18,243 4,861 (5,742) - 22,856
property
Other gains and (losses) - - - 25 (15) 10
Operating profit/(loss) 56,816 18,229 10,769 (4,495) (13,261) 68,058
Net finance expense - - (7,195) (7,195)
Profit/(loss) before income tax 56,816 18,229 10,769 (4,495) (20,456) 60,863
Income tax - - - 152 28 180
Profit for the financial year
attributable to owners of the parent
56,816 18,229 10,769 (4,343) (20,428) 61,043
Total segment assets 1,209,584 48,000 159,969 61,868 37,381 1,516,802
Investment property 1,196,925 47,999 159,459 60,800 - 1,465,183 4.c Geographic information
Tenant Business sector Contracted rent (EUR'm)
%
HubSpot Ireland Limited Technology 10.5 15.4%
OPW State entity 6.0 8.8%
Twitter International Company Technology 5.1 7.5%
Zalando Technology 2.9 4.2%
Autodesk Ireland Operations Technology 2.8 4.1%
Informatica Ireland EMEA Technology 2.1 3.1%
Riot Games Technology 2.0 2.9%
Travelport Digital Limited Technology 1.8 2.6%
Deloitte & Touche Professional services 1.7 2.5%
BNY Mellon Fund Services (Ireland) Insurance and investment 1.6 2.3%
DAC management
Top 10 tenants 36.5 53.4%
Remaining tenants 31.8 46.6%
Whole portfolio 68.3 100.0%
Tenant Business sector Contracted rent (EUR'm)
%
HubSpot Ireland Limited Technology 10.5 15.6%
OPW State entity 6.0 8.9%
Twitter International Company Technology 5.1 7.6%
Zalando Technology 2.9 4.3%
Autodesk Ireland Operations Technology 2.8 4.2%
Informatica Ireland EMEA Technology 2.1 3.1%
Riot Games Technology 2.0 3.0%
Electricity Supply Board State entity 1.9 2.8%
Travelport Digital Limited Technology 1.8 2.7%
BNY Mellon Fund Services (Ireland) Insurance and investment 1.6 2.4%
DAC management
Top 10 tenants 36.7 54.6%
Remaining tenants 30.4 45.4%
Whole portfolio 67.1 100.0% 5. Revenue and net rental and related income Accounting policy
Financial year ended Financial year ended
31 March 2021 31 March 2020
EUR'000 EUR'000
Gross rental income1 66,157 59,937
Rental incentives 330 1,875
Rental income 66,487 61,812
Revenue from contracts with customers2 6,225 6,118
Total revenue 72,712 67,930
1. Gross rental income includes EUR0.9m relating to variable rents (March 2020: EUR1.1m). 2. Revenue from contracts with customers is service charge income. Net rental and related income
Financial year ended 31 March 2021 Financial year ended 31 March 2020
EUR'000 EUR'000
Total revenue 72,712 67,930
Costs of goods and services1 (6,150) (6,183)
Property expenses (3,256) (3,162)
Net rental and related income 63,306 58,585 1. Costs of goods and services are service charge expenses.
Financial year ended Financial year ended
31 March 2021 31 March 2020
EUR'000 EUR'000
Service charge income 6,225 6,118
Service charge expenses (6,150) (6,183)
Property expenses (3,256) (3,162)
Property operating expenses (3,181) (3,227) 6. Disaggregation of revenue and rental income
Lease contracts: One year or less Between one and five Greater than five Total
years years
EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000
Office assets 12,211 19,342 32,227 63,780
Office development - - - -
assets
Residential assets 6,854 310 - 7,164
Industrial/other assets 1,330 438 - 1,768
Total segmented revenue 20,395 20,090 32,227 72,712 Financial year ended 31 March 2020
Lease contracts:
One year or less Between one and five years Greater than five years Total
EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000
Office assets 8,379 23,205 27,747 59,331
Office development assets - - - -
Residential assets 6,769 428 - 7,197
Industrial/other assets 1,307 95 - 1,402
Total segmented revenue 16,455 23,728 27,747 67,930
Gross rental income by tenant industry sector
Financial year ended Financial year ended
31 March 2021 31 March 2020
EUR'000 % EUR'000 %
Technology 28,588 43.1 25,185 40.9
State entities 9,797 14.8 10,263 16.6
Residential 7,164 10.8 7,197 11.6
Insurance and investment management 6,748 10.1 7,126 11.5
Professional services 4,473 6.7 3,761 6.1
Media 2,203 3.3 2,044 3.3
Industrial assets 1,680 2.5 1,623 2.6
Serviced offices 1,342 2.0 1,424 2.3
Aviation 1,189 1.8 1,189 1.9
Real estate 1,049 1.6 309 0.5
Banking and capital markets 829 1.2 440 0.7
Car parking 680 1.0 662 1.1
Retail 555 0.8 401 0.6
Other 190 0.3 188 0.3
Total 66,487 100.0 61,812 100 7. Gains and (losses) on investment property
Financial year ended Financial year ended
31 March 2021 31 March 2020
EUR'000 EUR'000
Gains and (losses) on investment property (67,581) 22,856
Financial year ended 31 March 2021 Financial year ended 31 March 2020
EUR'000 EUR'000
Non-Executive Directors' costs 612 561
Staff costs 7,325 6,829
Professional fees - property 688 1,100
Professional fees - corporate 2,073 1,967
Independent Valuer's fees 346 285
Depository fees 283 315
Depreciation 510 520
Other administration expenses 1,225 1,669
Administration expenses 13,062 13,246
Financial year ended Financial year ended
31 March 2020
31 March 2021
EUR'000
EUR'000
Audit of the Group financial statements 120 117
Other assurance services1 61 68
Tax advisory services - -
Other non-audit services - -
Total 181 185 1. Other assurance services include the review of the Interim Report and audit of Group subsidiary financial
Financial year ended Financial year ended
31 March 2021 31 March 2020
Number Number
At financial year end:
Administration 26 27
Building management services
Head office staff 4 4
On-site staff 5 5
9 9
Total employees 35 36
Financial year ended Financial year ended
31 March 2021 31 March 2020
EUR'000 EUR'000
Wages and salaries (including bonuses) 5,858 5,543
Social insurance costs 644 653
Employee share-based payment expense 1,455 1,252
Pension costs - defined contribution plan 343 376
Total 8,300 7,824
Financial year ended Financial year ended
31 March 2021 31 March 2020
EUR'000 EUR'000
Administration expenses 7,325 6,829
Net property expenses1 975 995
Total 8,300 7,824 1. Part of this is recovered directly from tenants via the service charge arrangements within Hibernia managed
Balance outstanding at start Settled during Provided during Balance outstanding at end
of financial year financial year of financial year
financial year
EUR'000 '000 Shares EUR'000 '000 EUR'000 '000 Shares EUR'000 '000 Shares
Shares
a. Annual bonus 358 310 - - 480 420 838 730
b. Long-term incentive 621 411 - - 879 715 1,500 1,126
payments
c. Employee incentives - 1,087 769 (568) (391) 96 64 615 442
previous arrangements
Total 2,066 1,490 (568) (391) 1,455 1,199 2,953 2,298
Balance outstanding at Settled during Provided during Balance outstanding at
start of financial year financial year end of financial year
financial year
'000 '000
EUR'000 EUR'000 Shares EUR'000 '000 Shares EUR'000 '000 Shares
Shares
a. Annual bonus 23 17 - - 335 293 358 310
b. Long-term incentive - - - - 621 411 621 411
payments
c. IMA performance-related 6,069 4,495 (6,107) (4,519) 38 24 - -
payments payable to Vendors
c. Employee incentives - 1,464 1,087 (635) (476) 258 158 1,087 769
previous arrangements
Total 7,556 5,599 (6,742) (4,995) 1,252 886 2,066 1,490
LTIP conditions Weighting Reference Performance condition type
Service condition SC n/a
Relative Total Property Return 33% TPR Non-market
Total Accounting Return 33% TAR Non-market
Relative Total Shareholder Return 33% TSR Market
Total awards
made Balance
Grant Share price at Share equivalents provided provided
date grant date at maximum '000 shares
vesting EUR'000
'000 shares
LTIP dated 31 July 2019 31 July 1.51 1,853 600 906
2019
LTIP dated 29 July 2020 29 July 1.13 2,438 526 594
2020
Total LTIP awards as at 4,291 1,126 1,500
financial year end
Total awards
made Balance
Grant Share price at Share equivalents provided provided
date grant date at maximum '000 shares
vesting EUR'000
'000 shares
LTIP dated 31 July 2019 31 July 1.51 1,853 411 621
2019
Total LTIP awards as at 1,853 411 621
financial year end
TSR Valuation: LTIP awards dated: 31 July 2019
29 July 2020
Fair value per award (TSR tranche) (EUR per share) 0.81 1.06
Inputs Source
Risk free interest rate (%) European Central Bank (0.12) (0.80)
Expected volatility Hibernia (%) Datastream 27.7 17.1
Average comparator volatility (%) Datastream 31.7 18.6
Average comparator correlation (%) Datastream 40.5 20.8
Median 0.94 Median 1.01
Averaging factors Datastream
Hibernia 1.15 Hibernia 1.16 10.c Employee incentives - previous arrangements
Financial year ended 31 Financial year ended 31
March 2021 March 2020
EUR'000 EUR'000
Interest on revolving credit facility 5,753 5,230
Interest on private placement notes 1,888 1,894
Other finance costs 334 215
Gross finance expense 7,975 7,339
Less: Capitalised interest at an average rate of 2.1% (252) (141)
(March 2020: 2.1%)
Finance expense 7,723 7,198
Financial year ended Financial year ended
31 March 2021 31 March 2020
EUR'000 EUR'000
Profit before tax (25,401) 60,863
Tax charge on profit at standard rate of 12.5% (3,175) 7,608
Non-taxable revaluation surplus 8,365 (2,931)
REIT tax-exempt profits (5,534) (4,737)
Other (including additional tax rate on residual income) 173 (402)
Over provision in respect of prior periods (17) 282
Income tax (credit) for the financial year (188) (180)
Financial year Financial year
ended ended
31 March 2021 31 March 2020
EUR'000 EUR'000
Interim dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2021 of 2.0 cent per share (March 13,234 11,982
2020: 1.75 cent per share)
Proposed final dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2021 of 3.4 cent per share 22,502 20,543
1 (March 2020: 3.0 cent per share)
Total 35,736 32,525
Financial year ended 31 Financial year ended 31
March 2021 March 2020
Notes '000 '000
Issued share capital at beginning of financial year 684,657 697,589
Shares purchased and cancelled during the financial year (23,125) (17,573)
Shares issued during the financial year 125 4,641
Shares in issue at financial year end 21 661,657 684,657
Weighted average number of shares 673,618 688,759
Number of shares to be issued under share-based schemes 3,372 2,375
Diluted number of shares 676,990 691,134
Financial year ended 31 Financial year ended 31
March 2021 March 2020
'000 '000
Number of shares due to issue under share-based schemes 10 2,298 1,490
recognised at financial year end
Number of shares due to issue under share-based schemes not 1,074 885
recognised at financial year end1
Number of shares to be issued under share-based schemes 3,372 2,375 1. Included here are all amounts from share-based payments described in note 10 which are either granted at the
Financial year
Financial year ended 31 March ended
2021
31 March 2020
EUR'000 EUR'000
(Loss)/profit for the financial year attributable to the owners
(25,213) 61,043
of the parent
'000 '000
Weighted average number of ordinary shares (basic) 673,618 688,759
Weighted average number of ordinary shares (diluted)1 673,618 691,134
Basic earnings per share (cent) (3.7) 8.9
Diluted earnings per share (cent) (3.7) 8.8
1. In a loss making scenario, potential shares are only applied dilutive if they increase the losses under IAS 33.
Financial year ended 31 Financial year ended
March 2021
EPRA earnings Note 31 March 2020
'000
'000
Group (loss)/profit for the financial year (25,213) 61,043
Less:
Gains and (losses) on investment property 16 67,581 (22,856)
Gain on other assets (69) -
Deferred tax in respect of EPRA adjustments 12 (188) (152)
Changes in fair value of financial instruments and 112 58
associated close-out costs
EPRA earnings 42,223 38,093
EPRA earnings per share and diluted EPRA earnings
'000 '000
per share
Weighted average number of ordinary shares (basic) 673,618 688,759
Weighted average number of ordinary shares (diluted) 676,990 691,134
EPRA earnings per share (cent) 6.3 5.5
Diluted EPRA earnings per share (cent) 6.2 5.5
As at 31 March 2021 As at 31 March 2020
EUR'000 EUR'000
IFRS net assets at end of financial year 1,148,638 1,231,149
Ordinary shares in issue ('000) 661,657 684,657
IFRS NAV per share (cent) 173.6 179.8
Note '000 '000
Ordinary shares in issue 661,657 684,657
Number of shares to be issued under share-based schemes 14 3,372 2,375
Diluted number of shares 665,029 687,032
Diluted IFRS NAV per share (cent) 172.7 179.2
As at 31 March 2021 As at 31 March 2020
EUR'000 EUR'000
IFRS NAV 1,148,638 1,231,149
Include:
Revaluation of other non-current investments - -
Diluted NAV at fair value 1,148,638 1,231,149
Exclude:
Fair value of financial instruments (442) 234
NTA 1,148,196 1,231,383
Diluted number of shares at financial year end 665,029 687,032
NTA per share at financial year end (cent) 172.7 179.2 1. EPRA Net Tangible Assets ("EPRA NTA") (which is an APM) is calculated in accordance with EPRA Best Practices
As at 31 March 2021 As at 31 March 20201
Opening EPRA NTA per share 179.2c 173.3c
Closing EPRA NTA per share 172.7c 179.3c
(Decrease)/Increase in EPRA NTA per share (6.5)c 6.0c
Dividends per share paid in financial year 5.0c 3.8c
Total return (1.5)c 9.8c
Total Accounting Return ("TAR") (0.9)% 5.7% 1. The TAR calculation was based on EPRA NAV in the financial year ended 31 March 2020 under the EPRA 2016 guidelines. 2. TAR is an APM.
Office development Residential Industrial/other Total
Office assets assets assets assets
Fair value category Level 3 Level 3
EUR'000 Level 3 Level 3 Level 3 EUR'000
EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000
Carrying value at 1 April 2020 1,196,925 47,999 159,459 60,800 1,465,183
Additions:
Property purchases 6,900 - 366 3,833 11,099
Development and refurbishment expenditure 2,9331 14,973 203 - 18,109
Transferred between segments2 (2,500) 2,500 - - -
Transferred from other assets3 - - 550 53 603
Revaluations included in income statement (65,439) (3,466) 7,132 (5,808) (67,581)
Carrying value at 31 March 2021 1,138,819 62,006 167,710 58,8784 1,427,413 1. This includes capital expenditure on previously completed developments after their transfer to the office segment. 2. 50 City Quay is undergoing redevelopment and has been recognised as a development property from 30 September 2020. 3. Three assets remaining from a historical portfolio purchase have been recognised at fair value as investment
Office Residential Industrial/
Office assets development assets other Total
Fair value category Level 3 assets assets
EUR'000 Level 3 Level 3
Level 3 EUR'000 Level 3 EUR'000
EUR'000 EUR'000
Carrying value at 1 April 2019 1,173,140 16,199 153,079 53,000 1,395,418
Additions:
Property purchases 8,741 - 694 13,385 22,8201
Development and refurbishment expenditure 9,0972 13,557 825 157 23,636
Revaluations included in income statement 5,494 18,243 4,861 (5,742) 22,856
Transferred from property, plant and equipment 6,210 - - - 6,210
3
Transferred to property, plant and equipment3 (5,757) - - - (5,757)
Carrying value at 31 March 2020 1,196,925 47,999 159,459 60,8004 1,465,183
Description Fair value of Changes in the
of investment the investment fair value
property property Narrative description of the techniques used technique during
asset class the financial
EUR'm year
Yield methodology using market rental values capitalised with a market
capitalisation rate.
Exceptions to this:
- Harcourt Square is valued on an investment basis until the end of No change in
Office assets 1,139 the current lease (2022) and on a residual basis thereafter. valuation
- Marine House and Clanwilliam Court Blocks 1, 2 and 5 are valued on technique.
an investment basis until the end of the current leases (which
expire over the period 2021 to 2022) and on a residual basis
thereafter.
- The Forum is planned for refurbishment and the valuation
methodology is on an investment basis with outstanding capital
expenditure recognised within the valuation.
Residual method, i.e. Gross Development Value less Total Development
Cost less Profit equals Fair Value
- Gross Development Value ("GDV"): the fair value of the completed
proposed development (arrived at by capitalising the market rent or
estimated rental value ("ERV") with an appropriate yield,
allowances for purchasers' costs, assumptions for voids and/or rent No change in
Office free periods). The appropriate yield is based on the Valuer's valuation
development 62 opinion of the most likely tenant covenant achievable for the technique.
assets property and the most likely lease terms.
- Total Development Cost ("TDC"): this includes, but is not limited
to, construction costs, land acquisition costs, professional fees,
levies, marketing costs and finance costs.
- Developer's profit which is measured as a percentage of the TDC
(including the site value). It also takes account of letting risk.
For developments close to completion the investment yield methodology
with outstanding capital expenditure recognised is usually applied.
Residential Yield methodology using rental values capitalised with a market No change in
assets 168 capitalisation rate. Alternatively, the comparable sales method of valuation
valuation is used to value some residential assets. technique.
Yield methodology using market rental values capitalised with a market
capitalisation rate.
- The Newlands site, including the Gateway industrial park, is valued
as an early stage development site on a price per acre basis. No change in
Industrial/ 58 - Properties in Dublin Industrial Estate and Malahide Road Industrial valuation
other assets Estate are valued using market rental values capitalised with a technique.
market capitalisation rate. The values are benchmarked to capital
values per sq. ft. to take account of their current condition and
development potential.
- A disused building is valued on a residual basis with reference to
city centre land values per acre. EPRA capital expenditure
As at 31 March 2021
Industrial
Office assets Office development Residential Total
EUR'000 assets assets /other EUR'000
EUR'000 EUR'000 assets
EUR'000
Acquisitions 6,900 - 366 3,833 11,099
Development1 1,808 14,721 - - 16,529
'In-place' investment properties
Incremental lettable space - - - - -
No incremental lettable space2 98 - 203 - 301
Tenant incentives - - - - -
Expenditure on properties due for
1,027 - - - 1,027
re-development/refurbishment
Other material non-allocated types of expenditure - - - - -
9,833 14,721 569 3,833 28,956
Capitalised interest3 - 252 - - 252
Total capex 9,833 14,973 569 3,833 29,208
Conversion from accrual to cash basis (1,844) 821 113 (4) (914)
Total capex on cash basis 7,989 15,794 682 3,829 28,294
1. Capex relating to mainly development/refurbishment of 2 Cumberland Place and 50 City Quay. 2. Amounts are stated after taking account of dilapidation payments received from vacating tenants. 3. Financing expenses capitalised and expenditure on existing properties in relation to future planning for redevelopment.
As at 31 March 2020
Office assets Office development Residential Industrial/other Total
EUR'000 assets assets assets EUR'000
EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000
Acquisitions 8,741 - 694 13,385 22,8201
Development2 7,787 13,416 - - 21,203
'In-place' investment properties
Incremental lettable space - - - - -
No incremental lettable space (446)3 - 825 - 379
Tenant incentives - - - - -
Expenditure on properties due for
1,756 - - 157 1,913
re-development/refurbishment
Other material non-allocated types of - - - - -
expenditure
17,838 13,416 1,519 13,542 46,315
Capitalised interest4 - 141 - - 141
Total capex 17,838 13,557 1,519 13,542 46,456
Conversion from accrual to cash basis (173) 2,001 (220) (123) 1,485
Total capex on cash basis 17,665 15,558 1,299 13,419 47,941 1. A VAT refund of EUR0.5m was accounted for during the financial year arising as a result of the grant of VAT inclusive
As at 31 March 2021 As at 31 March 2020
Note EUR'000 EUR'000
Valuation per Valuer's certificate 1,442,788 1,480,360
Owner-occupied 17 (6,647) (7,089)
Income recognition adjustment1 (8,728) (8,088)
Investment property balance at end of financial year 1,427,413 1,465,183 1. Income recognition adjustment: this relates to the difference in valuation that arises as a result of property
Market value Estimated rental value Equivalent
yield
EUR'000 Low High Low High
Office 1,138,819 EUR25.00psf EUR62.50psf 3.99% 7.17%
Office development 62,006 EUR40.00psf EUR60.75psf 4.46% 5.60%
Residential1 167,710 EUR13,896pa EUR31,200pa 3.55% 5.19%
Industrial/land 58,578 EUR5.25psf EUR9.00psf 6.27% 8.38% 1. Average ERV based on a two-bedroom apartment. Residential yields are based on the contracted income after deducting
Market value Estimated rental value Equivalent yield
EUR'000 Low High Low High
Office 1,196,925 EUR25.00psf EUR62.50psf 3.99% 6.65%
Office development 47,999 EUR30.00psf EUR62.00psf 4.42% 4.42%
Residential1 159,459 EUR25,200pa EUR32,400pa 3.70% 5.06%
Industrial/land 60,800 EUR5.00psf EUR9.00psf 7.65% 7.94% 1. Average ERV based on a two-bedroom apartment. Residential yields are based on the contracted income after deducting
Impact on market value of a Impact on market value of a Impact on market value of Impact on market value of
5% change in the estimated 10% change in the estimated a 25bp change in the a 50bp change in the
rental value rental value equivalent yield equivalent yield
Sensitivities Increase EUR'm Decrease EUR'm Increase EUR'm Decrease EUR'm Increase EUR'm Decrease EUR'm Increase EUR'm Decrease EUR'm
Office 52.4 (52.4) 104.6 (104.6) (72.8) 81.6 (138.1) 173.4
Office 2.6 (2.6) 5.1 (5.1) (3.6) 3.9 (6.7) 8.3
development
Residential 8.3 (8.3) 16.4 (16.4) (10.6) 12.3 (19.8) 26.3
Industrial/ 0.6 (0.6) 1.4 (1.4) (0.7) 0.7 (1.4) 1.5
other
Total 63.9 (63.9) 127.5 (127.5) (87.7) 98.5 (166.0) 209.5
Impact on market value of a Impact on market value of a Impact on market value of Impact on market value of
5% change in the estimated 10% change in the estimated a 25bp change in the a 50bp change in the
rental value rental value equivalent yield equivalent yield
Sensitivities Increase EUR'm Decrease EUR'm Increase EUR'm Decrease EUR'm Increase EUR'm Decrease EUR'm Increase EUR'm Decrease EUR'm
Office 58.6 (58.6) 116.9 (116.9) (83.4) 93.2 (158.3) 198.7
Office 2.8 (2.8) 5.7 (5.7) (3.8) 4.3 (7.3) 9.2
development
Residential 8.0 (8.0) 15.8 (15.8) (9.9) 11.2 (18.6) 24.1
Industrial/ 0.3 (0.3) 0.6 (0.6) (0.3) 0.3 (0.5) 0.6
other
Total 69.7 (69.7) 139.0 (139.0) (97.4) 109.0 (184.7) 232.6 Development construction costs
Land and buildings 50 years
Fixtures and fittings/leasehold improvements 5 years
Office and computer equipment 3 years
Land and Office and computer Leasehold improvements and fixtures Total
buildings equipment and fittings
EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000
Cost or valuation
At 1 April 2020 7,155 171 1,647 8,973
Additions - 22 19 41
Revaluation recognised in other (304) - - (304)
comprehensive income
At 31 March 2021 6,851 193 1,666 8,710
Depreciation
At 1 April 2020 (66) (100) (176) (342)
Charge for the financial year (138) (39) (333) (510)
At 31 March 2021 (204) (139) (509) (852)
Carrying amount at 31 March 2021 6,647 54 1,157 7,858
Land and Office and computer Leasehold improvements and fixtures Total
buildings equipment and fittings
EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000
Cost or valuation
At 1 April 2019 5,942 207 596 6,745
Additions:
Purchases 366 71 1,649 2,086
Transferred from investment property1 5,757 - - 5,757
Disposals:
Sales2 - (107) (598) (705)
Transferred to investment property1 (6,568) - - (6,568)
Revaluation recognised in other 1,658 - - 1,658
comprehensive income
At 31 March 2020 7,155 171 1,647 8,973
Depreciation
At 1 April 2019 (299) (152) (392) (843)
Charge for the financial year (125) (35) (360) (520)
Disposals - 87 576 663
Transferred to investment property1 358 - - 358
At 31 March 2020 (66) (100) (176) (342)
Carrying amount at 31 March 2020 7,089 71 1,471 8,631 1. The Group relocated its head office from South Dock House to 1WML during the financial year. South Dock House has
Valuation inputs 31 March 2021 31 March 2020
ERV per sq. ft. EUR51.0 EUR55.0
Equivalent yield 4.20% 4.25%
As at 31 March 2021 As at 31 March 2020
EUR'000 EUR'000
Cash and cash equivalents 31,634 28,454
As at 31 March 2021 As at 31 March 2020
EUR'000 EUR'000
Opening balance 34 34
Purchases of financial derivatives 561 -
Amortised to profit and loss (299) -
Net fair value gain on hedging instruments
676 -
entered into for cash flow hedges
Closing balance at financial year end 972 34
As at 31 March 2021 As at 31 March 2020
EUR'000 EUR'000
Non-current
Property income receivables 8,876 9,590
Recoverable capital expenditure 364 661
Expected credit loss allowance (30) (36)
Balance at end of financial year - non-current 9,210 10,215
Current
Property income receivables 3,447 1,955
Recoverable capital expenditure 369 460
Expected credit loss allowance (489) (61)
3,327 2,354
Receivable from investment property sales - 136
Prepayments 484 985
Income tax refund due - 2
VAT refundable 159 274
Balance at end of financial year - current 3,970 3,751
Balance at end of financial year - total 13,180 13,966
Of which are classified as financial assets 1,265 1,591
No. of shares in Share Share premium Capital redemption Total Company
issue capital reserve reserve capital
'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000
Balance at beginning of 684,657 68,466 630,276 1,757 700,499
financial year
Shares cancelled during (23,125) (2,313) - 2,313 -
financial year
Capital reorganisation (note - - (50,000) - (50,000)
23)
Shares issued during the 125 13 168 - 181
financial year
Balance at end of financial 661,657 66,166 580,444 4,070 650,680
year
No. of Share Capital redemption Total
shares Share capital premium fund Company
in issue capital
'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000
Balance at beginning of financial year 697,589 69,759 624,483 - 694,242
Shares cancelled during the financial year (17,573) (1,757) - 1,757 -
Shares issued during the financial year 4,641 464 5,793 - 6,257
Balance at end of financial year 684,657 68,466 630,276 1,757 700,499 Shares issued during the financial year
Financial year ended Financial year ended
31 March 2021 31 March 2020
'000 of shares '000 of shares
Authorised 1,000,000 1,000,000
Allotted, called up and fully paid 661,657 684,657
In issue at end of financial year 661,657 684,657
As at 31 March 2021 As at 31 March 2020
EUR'000 EUR'000
Property revaluation 3,243 3,547
Cash flow hedging 442 (234)
Share-based payment reserve 2,953 2,066
Balance at end of financial year 6,638 5,379 22.a Property revaluation reserve
As at 31 March 2021 As at 31 March 2020
EUR'000 EUR'000
Balance at beginning of financial year 3,547 1,889
(Decrease)/increase arising on revaluation of properties (304) 1,658
Balance at end of financial year 3,243 3,547
As at 31 March 2021 As at 31 March 2020
EUR'000 EUR'000
Balance at beginning of financial year (234) (288)
Gain arising on fair value of hedging instruments entered into for cash flow 676 54
hedges
Balance at end of financial year 442 (234) 22.c Share-based payment reserve
As at 31 March 2021 As at 31 March 2020
EUR'000 EUR'000
Balance at beginning of financial year 2,066 7,556
Performance-related payments provided 1,455 1,252
Settlement of performance-related payments (568) (6,742)
Balance at end of financial year 2,953 2,066
As at 31 March 2021 As at 31 March 2020
EUR'000 EUR'000
Balance at beginning of financial year 525,271 515,140
(Loss)/profit for financial year (25,213) 61,043
Share issuance costs (14) (10)
Capital reorganisation 50,000 -
Share buyback (25,035) (25,036)
Other 88 -
Dividends paid (33,777) (25,866)
Balance at end of financial year 491,320 525,271
As at 31 March 2021 As at 31 March 2020
EUR'000 EUR'000
Retained earnings at end of financial year (Company only) 409,725 444,029
Deduct: unrealised gains and losses1 (348,927) (408,513)
Distributable reserves 60,798 35,516 1. Unrealised intercompany profits arising on the transfer of investment properties to subsidiaries of the Company
As at 31 March 2021 As at 31 March 2020
EUR'000 EUR'000
Non-current
Unsecured bank borrowings 225,317 185,109
Unsecured private placement notes 74,639 74,582
Total non-current borrowings 299,956 259,691
Current
Unsecured bank borrowings 132 159
Unsecured private placement notes 353 358
Total current borrowings 485 517
Total borrowings 300,441 260,208
The maturity of non-current borrowings is as follows: As at 31 March 2021 As at 31 March 2020
EUR'000 EUR'000
Less than one year 485 517
Between one and two years - -
Between two and five years 262,637 185,109
Over five years 37,319 74,582
Total 300,441 260,208
As at 31 March 2021 As at 31 March 2020
EUR'000 EUR'000
Balance at beginning of financial year 260,208 231,555
Bank finance drawn 42,100 57,945
Bank finance repaid (2,500) (29,968)
Interest payable 633 676
Balance at end of financial year 300,441 260,208
As at 31 March 2021 As at 31 March 2020
EUR'000 EUR'000
Cash and cash equivalents 31,634 28,454
Cash reserved1 (8,442) (7,457)
Gross debt - fixed interest rates (75,000) (75,000)
Gross debt - variable interest rates (226,990) (187,390)
Net debt at financial year end (278,798) (241,393)
Investment property at financial year end 1,427,413 1,465,183
Loan to value ratio 19.5% 16.5% 1. Cash is reduced by the amounts held in relation to rent deposits, sinking funds and similar arrangements as these
Assets Liabilities Total
Private
Unreserved cash and cash Unsecured placement Net debt
equivalents borrowings
notes
EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000
As at 1 April 2019 17,322 (159,413) (75,000) (217,091)
Loan drawdowns - (57,945) - (57,945)
Loan repayments - 29,968 - 29,968
Increase in cash and cash 6,082 - - 6,082
equivalents
Decrease in cash reserved 1 (2,407) - - (2,407)
As at 31 March 2020 20,997 (187,390) (75,000) (241,393)
Loan drawdowns - (42,100) - (42,100)
Loan repayments - 2,500 - 2,500
Increase in cash and cash 3,180 - - 3,180
equivalents
(Increase) in cash reserved 1 (985) - - (985)
As at 31 March 2021 23,192 (226,990) (75,000) (278,798)
As at 31 March 2021 As at 31 March 2020
EUR'000 EUR'000
The balance comprises temporary differences attributable to:
Unrealised gains on residual business 206 395 26. Trade and other payables Accounting policy
As at 31 March 2021 As at 31 March 2020
EUR'000 EUR'000
Current
Purchase of investment property 3,121 -
Investment property payable 1,830 4,037
Rent prepaid 12,850 8,631
Rent deposits and other amounts due to tenants 3,438 2,543
Sinking funds 2,091 1,975
Trade and other payables 4,464 4,470
PAYE/PRSI payable 203 217
Balance at end of financial year 27,997 21,873
Of which are classified as financial instruments 5,220 2,240
Contract liabilities
EUR'000
Contract liabilities at 1 April 2019 2,008
(Revenue)/expense recognised during the financial year (133)
Amounts received from customers under contracts 6,661
Amounts paid to suppliers (5,359)
Contract liabilities at 31 March 2020 3,177
(Revenue)/expense recognised during the financial year (233)
Amounts received from customers under contracts 7,157
Amounts paid to suppliers (6,326)
Contract liabilities at 31 March 2021 3,775
Financial year ended Financial year ended
31 March 2021 31 March 2020
Notes EUR'000 EUR'000
Property purchases 16 11,099 22,820
Deposit paid on investment property - (145)
Purchase of investment property outstanding (3,121) -
Cash purchases of investment properties 7,978 22,675 28.b Cash expenditure on investment property
Financial year ended Financial year ended
31 March 2021 31 March 2020
Notes EUR'000 EUR'000
Development and refurbishment expenditure 16 18,109 23,636
Decrease in investment property costs payable 2,207 1,630
Cash expenditure on investment property 20,316 25,266 29. Financial instruments and risk management 29.a Financial risk management objectives and policy
Asset/ Carrying Fair value
liability value Level calculation Assumptions
technique
Trade and Amortised Discounted Most trade receivables are very short-term, the majority less than one
other cost 3 cash flow month, and therefore face value approximated fair value on a discounted
receivables basis.
Financial Amortised Discounted The fair value of financial liabilities held at amortised cost has been
liabilities cost 3 cash flow calculated by discounting the expected cash flows at prevailing interest
rates.
Derivative Fair Calculated The fair value of derivative financial instruments is calculated using
financial value 2 fair value pricing based on observable inputs from financial markets.
instruments price
Trade and Amortised Discounted All trade and other payables that could be classified as financial
other cost 3 cash flow instruments are very short-term, the majority less than one month, and
payables therefore face value approximated fair value on a discounted basis.
Contract Amortised Discounted All contract liabilities classified as financial instruments are very
liabilities cost 3 cash flow short-term, the majority less than one month, and therefore face value
approximated fair value on a discounted basis. 29.c Fair value hierarchy
Of which are assessed as Measured at Measured at Total financial Fair value
Level Total financial instruments fair value amortised cost instruments financial
instruments
EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000
Trade and other 3 13,180 1,265 - 1,265 1,265 1,265
receivables
Derivatives at 2 972 972 972 - 972 972
fair value
Borrowings 3 (300,441) (300,441) - (300,441) (300,441) (310,341)
Trade and other 3 (27,997) 5,220 - 5,220 5,220 5,220
payables
Contract 3 (3,775) (3,775) - (3,775) (3,775) (3,775)
liabilities
(318,061) (296,759) 972 (297,731) (296,759) (306,659) As at 31 March 2020
Of which are assessed as Measured at Measured at Total financial Fair value
Level Total financial instruments fair value amortised cost instruments financial
instruments
EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000
Trade and other 3 13,966 1,591 - 1,591 1,591 1,591
receivables
Derivatives at 2 34 34 34 - 34 34
fair value
Borrowings 3 (260,208) (260,208) - (260,208) (260,208) (266,559)
Trade and other 3 (21,873) (2,240) - (2,240) (2,240) (2,240)
payables
Contract 3 (3,177) (3,177) - (3,177) (3,177) (3,177)
liabilities
(271,258) (264,000) 34 (264,034) (264,000) (270,351)
As at 31 March 2021 As at 31 March 2020
EUR'000 EUR'000
Balance at beginning of financial year 1,465,183 1,395,418
Transfers out of level 3 - -
Purchases, sales, issues and settlement
Purchases1 29,208 46,456
Transfer from other assets 603 -
Transfer to/from property, plant and equipment - 453
Fair value movement (67,581) 22,856
Balance at end of financial year 1,427,413 1,465,183
Risk Exposure arising from Measurement Management
Market risk - Derivative products - cap
interest rate Long-term borrowings at variable rates Sensitivity analysis /swaption arrangements
risk
Cash investment policy
Cash and cash equivalents, trade Ageing analysis, credit ratings with minimum ratings
Credit risk receivables, derivative financial where applicable
instruments Diversification of
deposits where merited
Liquidity risk Borrowings and other liabilities Cash flow forecasts are completed Availability of borrowing
as part of budgeting process facilities
Principal Impact on profit +1% EURIBOR Impact on profit +2% EURIBOR
Increase Increase
EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000
Amount drawn (226,990) (2,270) (4,540)
Hedging (caps)
EUR200m cap expires December 2025: strike 200,000 1,500 3,500
0.25%
EUR125m cap expires December 2021: strike 125,000 67 337
0.75%1
Impact on profit after hedging (703) (703)
1. Assumes the most favourable hedge is utilised first - so the balance is against the hedge expiring in December
Principal Impact on profit +1% EURIBOR Impact on profit +2% EURIBOR
Increase Increase
EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000
Amount drawn (187,390) (1,874) (3,748)
Hedging (caps)
EUR125m expires December 2021: strike 125,000 313 1,563
0.75%
Impact on profit after hedging (1,561) (2,185)
As at 31 March 2021 As at 31 March 2020
EUR'000 EUR'000
Other financial assets 972 34
Trade and other receivables 13,180 13,966
Cash and cash equivalents 31,634 28,454
Balance at end of financial year 45,786 42,454 iv. Liquidity risk
As at 31 March 2021 As at 31 March 2020
EUR'000 EUR'000
Net current assets at the financial year 3,347 6,638
end
Carrying amount Contractual cash flows 6 months or less 6-12 months 1-2 years 2-5 years >5 years
EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000
Non-derivatives
Borrowings 300,441 324,473 3,217 3,217 6,434 271,247 40,358
Trade payables 27,997 27,997 27,997 - - - -
Contract liabilities 3,775 3,775 3,775 - - - -
Total 332,213 356,245 34,989 3,217 6,434 271,247 40,358
Carrying amount Contractual 6 months 6-12 1-2 2-5 >5
cash flows or less months years years years
EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000
Non-derivatives
Borrowings 260,208 285,517 2,821 2,821 5,642 194,629 79,604
Trade payables 2,240 2,240 2,240 - - - -
Contract liabilities 3,177 3,177 3,177 - - - -
Total 265,625 290,934 8,238 2,821 5,642 194,629 79,604 v. Capital management
As at 31 March 2021 As at 31 March 2020
EUR'000 EUR'000
Operating lease receivables due in:
Less than one year 65,552 64,206
Between two and five years 169,348 178,678
Greater than five years 117,043 142,282
Total 351,943 385,166
Shareholding
Registered address/ /
Name Directors Company Nature of business
Country of Number of Secretary
incorporation
shares held
Justin Dowling
Hibernia REIT 1WML
Holding Windmill Lane Thomas Edwards-Moss Holding property
Company Dublin D02 F206 100%/1 Sean O'Dwyer interests
Limited Kevin Nowlan
Ireland
Frank O'Neill
Justin Dowling
Hibernia REIT 1WML
Holdco One Windmill Lane 100%/1 Thomas Edwards-Moss Kevin Sean O'Dwyer Holding property
Limited Dublin D02 F206 Nowlan interests
Ireland
Frank O'Neill
1WML Edwina Governey
Hibernia REIT Windmill Lane
Holdco Two Dublin D02 F206 100%/1 Kevin Nowlan Sean O'Dwyer General partner
Limited Ireland
Mark Pollard
Hibernia REIT 1WML Justin Dowling
Holdco Three Windmill Lane 100%/1 Sean O'Dwyer Property development
Limited Dublin D02 F206 Thomas Edwards-Moss Frank
Ireland O'Neill
Hibernia REIT 1WML Justin Dowling
Holdco Four Windmill Lane 100%/1 Sean O'Dwyer Holding property
Limited Dublin D02 F206 Thomas Edwards-Moss Frank interests
Ireland O'Neill
Hibernia REIT Justin Dowling
Building 1WML
Management Windmill Lane 100%/1 Thomas Edwards-Moss Kevin Sean O'Dwyer Property management
Services Dublin D02 F206 Nowlan
Limited Ireland
Frank O'Neill
WK Nowlan REIT 1WML Thomas Edwards-Moss Kevin
Management Windmill Lane 100%/300,000 Nowlan Sean O'Dwyer Investment
Limited Dublin D02 F206 holding company
Ireland Frank O'Neill 33.b Other related party transactions
Financial year ended
Financial year ended 31 March 2020
31 March 2021
EUR'000
EUR'000
Short-term benefits 3,751 3,385
Post-employment benefits 288 262
Other long-term benefits - -
Share-based payments 222 367
Total for the financial year 4,261 4,014
Consolidated statement of financial position 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017
EUR'm EUR'm EUR'm EUR'm EUR'm
Investment property 1,427 1,465 1,395 1,309 1,167
Other assets 54 52 77 44 43
Financial liabilities (300) (260) (231) (219) (171)
Other liabilities (32) (26) (23) (22) (25)
Net assets 1,149 1,231 1,218 1,112 1,014
Financed by:
Share capital 650 700 694 687 678
Reserves 499 531 524 425 336
Total equity 1,149 1,231 1,218 1,112 1,014
IFRS NAV per share (cent) 173.6 179.8 174.7 160.6 147.9
EPRA NTA per share (cent)1 172.7 179.2 173.3 159.1 146.3
Consolidated income statement 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017
EUR'm EUR'm EUR'm EUR'm EUR'm
Net rental income 63 59 53 46 40
Gains and (losses) on investment property (67) 23 98 88 104
Other gains and losses - - - - 2
Total operating expenses (13) (14) (19) (21) (21)
Operating profit/(loss) (17) 68 132 113 125
Net finance expense (8) (7) (8) (6) (6)
Profit/(loss) for the financial year (25) 61 124 107 119
Basic earnings per share (cent) (3.7) 8.9 17.8 15.5 17.3
Diluted earnings per share (cent) (3.7) 8.8 17.6 15.4 17.2
EPRA earnings per share (cent) 6.3 5.5 4.0 2.8 2.2
Diluted EPRA earnings per share (cent) 6.2 5.5 3.9 2.8 2.2
Dividend per share (cent) 5.4 4.8 3.5 3.0 2.2 1. For 2019 and prior years EPRA NAV is presented, under the 2016 EPRA BPR. EPRA updated these in October 2019 and we
APM Reconciled to IFRS measure: Reference Definition
Contracted rent Contracted rent under the lease agreements, and
roll n/a n/a excluding all incentives or rent abatements, for the
portfolio as at the reporting date.
Calculated using all administrative and operating
EPRA cost ratios IFRS operating expenses iii.c expenses under IFRS, net of service fees. It is
calculated including and excluding direct vacancy costs.
As EPRA earnings is used to measure the operational
IFRS (loss)/profit for the performance of the Group, it excludes all components not
EPRA earnings financial year attributable to iii.a relevant to the underlying net income performance of the
owners of the parent portfolio, such as the change in value of the underlying
investments and any gains or losses from the sales of
investment properties.
EPRA earnings Note 14
per share ("EPRA IFRS earnings per share EPRA earnings on a per share basis.
EPS") iii.a
EPRA Like-for-like rental growth compares the growth of the
like-for-like net rental income of the portfolio that has been
rental growth n/a iii.b consistently in operation, and not under development,
reporting during the two full preceding periods that are
described.
EPRA Net Total assets less total liabilities This assumes that entities never sell assets and aims to
Reinstatement as calculated under IFRS (IFRS NAV) iii.f represent the value required to rebuild the entity.
Value ("NRV")
EPRA Net
Reinstatement Total assets less total liabilities iii.f EPRA NRV calculated on a diluted basis
Value ("NRV") as calculated under IFRS (IFRS NAV)
per share
EPRA Net Total assets less total liabilities Assumes that entities buy and sell assets, thereby
Tangible Assets as calculated under IFRS (IFRS NAV) iii.f crystallising certain levels of unavoidable deferred
("NTA") tax.
EPRA Net
Tangible Assets Total assets less total liabilities iii.f EPRA NTA calculated on a diluted basis.
("NTA") per as calculated under IFRS (IFRS NAV)
share
EPRA Net Represents the shareholders' value under a disposal
Disposal Value Total assets less total liabilities iii.f scenario, where deferred tax, financial instruments and
("NDV") as calculated under IFRS (IFRS NAV) certain other adjustments are calculated to the full
extent of their liability, net of any resulting tax.
EPRA Net
Disposal Value Total assets less total liabilities iii.f EPRA NDV calculated on a diluted basis.
("NDV") per as calculated under IFRS (IFRS NAV)
share
EPRA Net Initial
Yield n/a iii.e Inherent yield of the completed portfolio using passing
rent at the reporting date.
("EPRA NIY")
EPRA 'topped-up'
Net Initial Inherent yield of the completed portfolio using
Yield ("EPRA n/a iii.e contracted rent at the reporting date.
'topped-up'
NIY")
EPRA vacancy n/a iii.d ERV of the vacant space over the total ERV of the
rate completed portfolio.
Total assets less total liabilities
IFRS net asset as calculated under IFRS
value ("IFRS (equivalent to total equity per the Note 15
NAV") consolidated statement of financial
position)
Loan to value n/a Note 24.b Net debt as a proportion of the value of investment
("LTV") properties.
Final and Number of cent to be distributed to shareholders in
interim dividend Dividend per share Note 13 dividends.
per share
Financial liabilities net of cash balances (as reduced
Net debt Financial liabilities Note 24.b by the amounts collected from tenants for deposits,
sinking funds and similar) available.
Passing rent n/a n/a Annualised gross property rent receivable on a cash
basis as at the reporting date.
Property-related Amounts expended on investment Property-related capital expenditure analysed so as to
capital property, i.e. property purchases Note 16 illustrate the element of such expenditure that is
expenditure and development and refurbishment 'maintenance' rather than investment.
expenditure
Reversionary n/a iii.g.iii Potential rent uplift available from leases with break
potential dates, expiring or review events in future periods.
Indirectly through EPRA NTA per Measures the absolute growth in the Group's EPRA NTA per
Total Accounting share (Calculated through EPRA NAV Note 15 share plus any ordinary dividends paid in the accounting
Return ("TAR") per share in financial year ended period.
31 March 2020)
Total Property TPR is the return for the period of the property
Return ("TPR") n/a n/a portfolio (capital and income) as calculated by MSCI,
the producers of the MSCI Ireland Property Index. iii. European Public Real Estate Association ("EPRA") performance measures
Financial year
ended Financial year ended 31 March
2020
31 March 2021
Note EUR'000 EUR'000
(Loss)/profit for the financial year attributable to owners of (25,213) 61,043
the parent
Adjusted for:
(Gains) and losses on investment property 16 67,581 (22,856)
(Gains) on other assets (69) -
Deferred tax in respect of EPRA adjustments (188) (152)
Changes in fair value of financial instruments and associated
112 58
close-out costs
EPRA earnings 42,223 38,093
EPRA earnings per share and diluted EPRA earnings per share '000 '000
An analysis of revenue and a disaggregation of income is outlined in notes 5 and 6. Due to the nature of rental collections, a significant portion of revenue is collected in advance of its due date and 88% of commercial rent for the quarter ending 30 June 2021 had been collected within seven days of the gale date rising to 97% within 60 days of the gale date. 98% of the residential rent due for the month of May 2021 had been collected by the date of this Statement. Information on the Group's financial assets and approach to credit risk is contained in Section IV: introduction, note 20 and note 29.d.
Detail on the financial performance and financial position of the Group is provided in the consolidated financial statements. In particular, note 29 includes details on the Group's financial risk management and exposures.
The Group has a cash balance as at 31 March 2021 of EUR32m (March 2020: EUR28m), is generating positive operating cash flows and, as discussed in note 24, has in place debt facilities with average maturity of 3.4 years, no debt maturities until December 2023, and an undrawn balance of EUR93m at 31 March 2021 (March 2020: EUR133m). In addition, the Group has agreed to issue an additional EUR125m in fixed rate private placement notes in July 2021. These bring the Group's average maturity of debt at 31 March 2021 to 5.2 years on a pro-forma basis. The Group's capital commitments at 31 March 2021 were EUR3m (March 2020: EUR18m). As at 31 March 2021, the Group's low leverage (LTV 19.5%) means it could withstand a 59% decline in its portfolio value and a 77% decline in earnings before interest and tax (60% decline in rental income) without breaching debt covenants at that date. The weighted average unexpired lease term ("WAULT") is 5.8 years (March 2020: 6.4 years) for the office portfolio. There are no reasons to expect that the Group will not be able to meet its liabilities as they fall due for the foreseeable future.
Therefore, the Directors have concluded that the going concern assumption remains appropriate. 2.f Significant judgements
Not all of the Group's accounting policies require the Directors to make difficult, subjective or complex judgements. Any judgements made are continually evaluated and are based on historical experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. The following are the significant judgements used in preparing these consolidated financial statements:
Net asset value of the Group
The Company's shares are trading at a significant discount to the net asset value per share reported in these consolidated financial statements: at 31 March 2021 the closing share price was EUR1.104 and the discount to both the IFRS NAV per share and the EPRA NTA per share was 36%. As at close of business on 25 May 2021, being the last day before the publication of these Preliminary Results, the share price was EUR1.16 and the discount to both was 33%. The Group's main assets are its investment properties, which comprise 96% of total assets or 124% of net asset value. These are independently valued at the financial year end and are measured at fair value in line with IFRS 13. More information on the valuation of the Group's investment properties can be found in below and in note 16 to these consolidated financial statements. The Group's property, plant and equipment is mainly its head office in 1WML, which is also carried at fair value and independently valued at 31 March 2021. The balance of assets are assessed for impairment under a simplified expected credit loss model. The Group carries no intangible assets or goodwill. As outlined above, the Group has sufficient headroom above its debt covenants to ensure that its financing remains in place. It is therefore the opinion of the Directors that no impairment on the net asset value of the Group is indicated, despite the discount to NAV/NTA at which its shares currently trade.
Valuation of investment property
The valuation of the Group's property portfolio is a key element of the Group's Net Asset Value as well as impacting variable executive and employee remuneration. The Directors have appointed an independent valuer (Cushman & Wakefield, the "Valuer") to perform the valuations and report to them on its opinion as to the fair value of these properties. However, the nature of the valuation process is inherently subjective and values are derived using comparable market transactions and the Valuer's assessment of market sentiment. This is therefore a significant judgement on this basis.
The Group's investment properties are held at fair value and were valued at 31 March 2021 by the Valuer. Investment property is valued in accordance with guidance in the appropriate sections of the Valuation Technical and Performance Standards ("VPS") and the Valuation Practice Guidance Applications ("VPGA") contained within the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors ("RICS") Valuation - Global Standards 2019 (the "Red Book"). Valuations are compliant with the International Valuation Standards ("IVS"). Fair value under IFRS 13 is "the price that would be received to sell an asset, or paid to transfer a liability, in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date". The Red Book confirms that the references in IFRS 13 to market participants and a sale make it clear that for most practical purposes fair value is consistent with market value. Further information on the valuations and the sensitivities is given in note 16. Property valuations are complex and involve data which is not publicly available, and a degree of judgement. The valuations are based upon the key assumptions of estimated rental values and market-based yields.
The Directors have reviewed the valuation process undertaken, changes in market conditions, recent transactions in the market, valuation movements on individual buildings and the Valuer's expectations in relation to future rental growth and yield movement. With the continued market uncertainty as a result of both the pandemic and Brexit, the Directors have also considered the extent to which this has been impacting the property investment and occupational markets in relation to both liquidity and activity. When the Valuer assessed the Group's property portfolio as at 31 March 2020, it did so on the basis of a material uncertainty clause given the initial disruption caused by the pandemic and the limited market evidence available at that date. While market conditions may move rapidly in response to changes in the control or future spread of COVID-19, the valuations are no longer subject to a material uncertainty clause: the Valuer has indicated that property markets are mostly functioning again, with transaction volumes and other relevant evidence at levels where an adequate quantum of market evidence exists on which it could base its valuation opinion as at 31 March 2021. The Directors have concluded that the valuation is suitable for inclusion in the Group's consolidated financial statements at 31 March 2021. Valuation basis of investment property
The valuation approach for each property, while generally similar, differs based on the physical and investment and/ or development attributes of the property. A judgement must be made to decide on the valuation premise appropriate for each asset as its 'highest and best use'. This judgement impacts on the valuation technique that is appropriate for the measurement, considering the availability of data with which to develop inputs that represent the assumptions that market participants would use when pricing the property. All valuations are at Level 3 in the fair value hierarchy. 'Highest and best use'
All investment properties in the Group's portfolio are valued in accordance with their current use, which is also the highest and best use except for the following: - Harcourt Square, Marine House and Clanwilliam Court Blocks 1, 2 and 5 where, in accordance with IFRS 13:27, the
valuations take into account the redevelopment potential upon expiry of the current leases which reflects the
highest and best use. It is the Directors' intention to pursue the redevelopment of these properties when the
leases expire. Planning permission is in place for these developments. These properties are valued on a combination
of an investment basis until the end of the leases and on a residual basis thereafter. - Newlands (including Gateway) which is currently partly rented on short-term leases, has been valued on a price per
acre basis as early stage plans are in place to redevelop this property in future and this approach reflects the
highest and best use of this property. - Properties in Malahide Road Industrial Park and Dublin Industrial Estate which are currently partly rented on
short-term leases, have been valued on a basis that includes recognition of their potential as redevelopment sites. - A disused building which is valued on a residual basis but with regard to city centre land values per acre. - 2 Cumberland Place is close to practical completion and therefore the valuation methodology is on an investment
basis, with outstanding capital expenditure recognised within the valuation. - 50 City Quay refurbishment is close to practical completion and therefore the valuation methodology is on an
investment basis, with outstanding capital expenditure recognised within the valuation. 2.g Analysis of sources of estimation uncertainty
Valuation of investment property
Although valuations are based on the Directors' best knowledge of the amount, event or actions, actual results may differ from those estimates. The Group's investment properties are held at fair value and were valued at 31 March 2021 by the Valuer on the basis discussed in 2.f above. Further information on the valuations and the sensitivities around the inputs used is given in note 16.
The Board conducts a detailed review of each property valuation to ensure that appropriate assumptions have been applied. The most significant estimates affecting the valuation included yields and estimated rental values ("ERVs"). For development projects, other assumptions including costs to completion and risk premium assumptions are also factored into the valuation. In accordance with the Group's policy on revenue recognition from leases, the valuation provided by the Valuer is adjusted only by the fair value of the income accruals ensuing from the recognition of lease incentives and the deferral of lease costs. The total reduction in the Valuer's investment property valuation in respect of these adjustments at 31 March 2021 was EUR8.7m (March 2020: EUR8.1m).
There were no other significant judgements or key estimates that might have a material impact on the consolidated financial statements at 31 March 2021. 2.h Treatment of tax basis in relation to properties
Asset sales
Following changes to the Irish REIT legislation introduced in October 2019, if a REIT disposes of an asset of its property rental business and does not (i) distribute the gross disposal proceeds to shareholders by way of dividend; (ii) reinvest them into other assets of its property rental business (whether by acquisition or capital expenditure) within a three-year window (being one year before the sale and two years after it); or (iii) use the disposal proceeds to repay (a) debt specifically used to acquire, enhance or develop the property sold or (b) other debt in limited circumstances, then the REIT will be liable to tax at a rate of 25% on 85% of the gross disposal proceeds, subject to having sufficient distributable reserves. No sales of assets of the Group's property rental business have happened since these rule changes took effect in October 2019. In addition, the Group has a very substantial development pipeline over the near and medium term in which to reinvest any sales proceeds. As a result, the Group does not anticipate having to pay tax on uninvested sales proceeds for the foreseeable future and no deferred tax has been provided in the Group's accounts relating to this. Recently completed commercial assets
Under the Irish REIT legislation, assets where the cost of development exceeds 30% of the market value of the asset at the date of commencement of development and which are sold within three years of practical completion of the development could be liable to tax at a rate of 25% on the profits made from the sale. In the case of Hibernia, assets which meet these criteria at 31 March 2021 are: 2WML (completed early 2019) and 1SJRQ (also completed early 2019). In addition, 2 Cumberland Place and 50 City Quay are under construction and are expected to complete in mid-2021. All these assets are held for long-term property rental and since none of these assets is expected to be sold within three years of completion, no deferred tax has been provided in the Group's accounts for this eventuality. Recently completed residential assets
Hanover Mills (completed in early 2018): this property is held for long-term property rental and was developed on this basis. VAT was payable on the construction costs which has been treated as irrecoverable and recognised as part of the capital costs of the project. If the property was sold within five years of completion, the Group would be obliged to charge VAT on the sale but would be entitled to a recovery of the VAT incurred on the construction costs on an apportioned basis according to the VAT life of the building. It is not intended to sell this property within the five-year period and, in the opinion of the Directors, no amendment to the Valuer's valuation of this asset is deemed necessary. 3. Application of new and revised International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") Changes in accounting standards
The following standards and interpretations were effective for the Group from 1 April 2020 but did not have a material impact on the results or financial position of the Group: Amendments and interpretations which became effective during the year but had no material impact on the Group's financial statements - Amendments to References to the Conceptual Framework in IFRS Standards; - Amendment to IAS 1 and IAS 8 Definition of Material; - Amendment to IFRS 3 Definition of a Business; and - Amendments to IFRS 9, IAS 39 and IFRS 7 (September 2019) Interest Rate Benchmark Reform Phase 1. Standards, amendments, and interpretations in issue but not yet effective nor adopted early
The Directors do not anticipate that these standards or amendments will have any material effect on the Group's financial statements. - Amendments to IAS 1 Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current; - Amendments to IAS 1 and IFRS Practice Statement 2 Disclosure of Accounting Policies; - IFRS 10 and IAS 28 (amended) Sale or Contribution of Assets between an investor and its Associate or Joint Venture.
This is indefinitely deferred; - Amendments to IFRS 3 Reference to the Conceptual Framework; - Amendments to IAS 8 Definition of Accounting Estimates; - Amendments to IFRS 9, IAS 39, IFRS 7, IFRS 4 and IFRS 16 Interest Rate Benchmark Reform - Phase 2; - Amendments to IAS 12 Income Taxes: Deferred Tax related to Assets and Liabilities arising from a Single
Transaction; - Amendments to IFRS 16 (amended) Covid-19-Related Rent Concessions; - Amendments to IAS 16 (amended) Property, Plant and Equipment: Proceeds before Intended Use; - Amendments to IAS 37 Onerous contracts: the Costs of Fulfilling a Contract; and - Annual Improvements to IFRS Standards 2018-2020 (May 2020).
Section II - Performance
This section includes notes relating to the performance of the Group for the year, including segmental reporting, earnings per share and Net Asset Value per share as well as specific elements of the consolidated statement of income. 4. Operating segments 4.a Basis for segmentation
The Group is organised into five business segments, against which the Group reports its segmental information. There were previously six. The 'other' category, which contained assets which were acquired as part of a portfolio purchase but were not intended for the investment property portfolio, has been discontinued as the remaining assets, which were held at a fair value of EUR0.6m, have been transferred into investment property (note 16). This segment is therefore no longer managed separately as there are no assets left in this category nor are any planned for the future. The 'industrial/land' segment was renamed 'industrial/other' as there are some immaterial assets included here that are investment property but do not readily fall into the other segment classifications.
These segments mainly represent the different investment property classes. The Group has divided its business in this manner as the various segments differ in their character and returns profiles depending on market conditions and reflect the strategic objectives that the Group has targeted. The following table briefly describes each segment:
The Board reviews the internal management reports, including budgets, at least quarterly at its scheduled meetings. There is some interaction between reportable segments, for example completed development property is transferred to income-generating segments. These transfers are made at fair value on an arm's length basis using values determined by the Group's Valuer. 4.b Information about reportable segments
The Group's key measure of underlying performance of a segment is total income after revaluation gains and losses, which comprises revenue (rental and service charge income), property outgoings, revaluation of investment properties and other gains and losses. Total income after revaluation gains and losses includes rental income, which is used as the basis to report key measures such as EPRA Net Initial Yield ("NIY") and EPRA 'topped-up' NIY. These APMs (detailed in the Supplementary Information section at the back of this report) measure the cash passing rent returns on market value of investment properties before and after an adjustment for the expiry of rent-free periods or other lease incentives, respectively.
An overview of the reportable segments is set out below: Group consolidated segment analysis
For the financial year ended 31 March 2021
For the financial year ended 31 March 2020
All of the Group's assets, revenue, and costs are based in the Dublin area, mainly in central Dublin. 4.d Major customers
The Group closely monitors its tenants, and in particular its largest tenants, by contribution to its contracted rent roll. The top 10 tenants are presented below based on contracted rents as at the financial year end. This is concentrated on office tenants as the next largest segment, residential, consists mainly of private individuals and therefore contains no major concentration of credit risk.
The Group's top 10 tenants are as follows, expressed as a percentage of Group contracted rent:
As at 31 March 2021
1. Contracted rent includes residential rents on a gross basis. As at 31 March 2020
The Group recognises revenue from the following major sources: - Rental income; - Service charge income; and - Other ad-hoc income such as surrender premia and fees from other activities associated with the Group's property
business.
Revenue is measured based on the consideration to which the Group expects to be entitled in a contract with a customer and excludes amounts collected on behalf of third parties. The Group recognises revenue when it transfers control of a product or service to a customer.
Rental income
Rental income is the Group's major source of income and arises from properties under operating leases. Rental income, including fixed rental uplifts, is recognised in the consolidated income statement on a straight-line basis over the period of the lease until the next break or expiry. All incentives given to tenants under lease arrangements are recognised as an integral part of the net consideration agreed for the use of the leased asset and are therefore recognised on the same straight-line basis. Contingent rents, being lease payments that are not fixed at the inception of a lease, such as turnover rents, are recorded as income in the period in which they are earned.
Lease modifications, a change in the scope or consideration for the lease, result in the commencement of a new lease and rental income is recognised including any changes to the lease terms, from the date of the modification over the remaining period of the lease.
Service charge income
The Group manages the majority of its multi-let buildings under service contracts. These contracts operate for rolling one-year periods over which the Group provides communal services such as security, cleaning, waste and other occupation services to the tenants in its buildings. The tenants pay a service charge, based on the area they occupy, which is collected in advance based on budgeted costs. This income stream is recognised as revenue in accordance with the policy described under 'Property-related income and expenses' below.
Other income
All other income is recognised in accordance with the following model:
1. Identify the contract with a customer.
2. Identify all the individual performance obligations within the contract.
3. Determine the transaction price.
4. Allocate the price to the performance obligations.
5. Recognise revenue as the performance obligations are fulfilled.
Property-related income and expenses
Property-related income and expenses comprise service charge income (revenue from contracts with customers) and service charge expenses (costs of goods and services) as well as other property expenses. The Group enters into property management arrangements with tenants as part of its activities. These arrangements constitute a separate performance obligation to the obligations under the rental leases. Buildings with multiple tenants share the costs of common areas and pooled services under these arrangements. The Group manages these costs for tenants and earns a management fee for the provision of shared services on a cost-plus basis. As a landlord, costs of vacant areas are absorbed by the Group and included in other property expenses.
The service charge income stream is accounted for as a single performance obligation which is satisfied over time because the tenant simultaneously receives and consumes the benefits of the Group's activities in providing services under the agreement. Service charge income and expenditure is therefore recognised on an input basis. Tenants reimburse expenses in advance based on budgets, with over and under spends reconciled and settled annually. Service charge accounts are maintained for each managed building and the application and management of funds are independently reviewed on the tenants' behalf.
Property operating expenses comprise expenses relating to properties that are not recharged to tenants, i.e. void costs, residential management costs and other related property expenses. Revenue can be analysed as follows:
Further information on the sources and characteristics of revenue and rental income is provided in note 6.
Included in property expenses is an amount of EUR0.9m (March 2020: EUR1.0m) relating to void costs on office properties, i.e. costs relating to properties which were available to let but were not income-generating for at least part of the financial year. Property operating expenses
The Group's business is the rental of its investment properties, the development of properties for its investment portfolio and the provision of managed multi-let buildings to its tenants. The Group's revenue consists of rental income, service charge income and other ad-hoc receipts from its property business such as surrender premia. The majority of its contracts are longer-term, with some being 10 years or greater, excluding residential tenancy arrangements which are generally one year in duration. Service charge arrangements are generally provided for under the lease contract but constitute a different performance obligation, the conditions attaching to which are negotiated annually.
Note 4 'Operating segments' discloses the analysis of revenue and income and expense in line with the Group's business model, i.e. by investment property category. In order to complete the disaggregation of revenue by categories that depict how the nature, amount, timing and uncertainty of revenue and cash flows are affected by economic factors, analyses of the revenue for the period by duration of lease contracts (to next break date) and by tenant industry sector are provided below. Additional information on portfolio characteristics that impact on income is set out in the business review. Total revenue by duration of lease contract (based on next break date or expiry)
Service charge income is included within the one-year segment as these arrangements, while provided for under the lease contracts, are generally negotiated on an annual basis. Other income is once-off in nature and is recognised in the one year or less duration. Financial year ended 31 March 2021
During the financial year the tenant industry sectors were reviewed and amended to provide greater clarity. The comparative information has also been updated.
There were no sales of investment property during this or the prior financial year. 8. Administration expenses Accounting policy
Administration expenses are recognised on an accruals basis in the consolidated income statement.
Operating profit for the financial year has been stated after charging:
All fees paid to Non-Executive Directors are for services as Directors of the Company. Non-Executive Directors receive no other benefits. Annualised Non-Executive Directors' fees are EUR565k (March 2020: EUR625k).
'Professional fees - property' are those incurred in relation to legal and other expenses associated with acquisitions/ disposals/lettings which did not proceed, planning consulting in relation to future development projects and other similar expenses relating to property. 'Professional fees - corporate' are various fees relating to legal, internal audit, tax and other consulting services not relating directly to property.
Fees are paid to the Valuer in return for its services in providing independent valuations of the Group's investment properties on an at least twice-yearly basis. The fees are charged on a fixed rate per property valuation. Auditor's remuneration (excluding VAT)
statements. 9. Employment
The average monthly number of persons (including Executive Directors) directly employed during the financial year in the Group was 35 (March 2020: 36).
Total employees at financial year end:
No amount of staff costs was capitalised into investment properties.
The staff costs for the above employees were:
Staff costs are allocated to the following expense headings:
buildings. 10. Share-based payments Accounting policy
The Group has a number of share-based payment arrangements in place. These share-based payments are transactions in which the Group receives services in exchange for its equity instruments or by incurring liabilities for cash amounts based on the price of the Group's shares. The equity-settled share-based payment awards granted under these arrangements are measured at the fair value of the award at the date of grant. The cost of the award is charged to the consolidated income statement over the vesting period of the awards based on the probable number of awards that will eventually vest, with a corresponding credit to shareholders' equity.
The impact of the revision of the original estimates, if any, is recognised in profit or loss such that the cumulative expense reflects the revised estimate, with a corresponding adjustment to the share-based payment reserve. When these shares vest they are assessed for tax purposes at the current market share price and employee taxes are generally settled through payroll in cash. Employees therefore receive the number of shares net of taxes at vesting date. Share-based payments that are cash-settled are remeasured at fair value at each accounting date. At the end of each reporting period, the Group revises its estimate of the number of equity instruments expected to vest.
Movements in share-based payments during the financial year by scheme
Financial year ended 31 March 2021
Financial year ended 31 March 2020
Remuneration Policy
This policy was introduced in 2018 and was described in full in the 2018 Annual Report and is available on our website. A revised remuneration policy will be published in our 2021 Annual Report and put to shareholders at the 2021 AGM.
Remuneration consists of the following:
1. Basic pay
2. Annual bonus
3. Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP")
The split between personal and Group performance targets is set depending on an employee's ability to influence Group outcomes, but all employees have an element of Group performance within their targets. We have also started to include ESG criteria within certain employees' targets. All Group employees are eligible to participate in the Annual Bonus scheme while the LTIP applies to Executive Directors and to members of the Senior Management Team, other than in exceptional circumstances. 10.a Annual Bonus
Two thirds of any annual bonus award is usually settled in cash and one third in the grant of shares in the Company, subject to a three-year service condition. The deferred shares awarded under the annual bonus are subject only to continued employment. The fair value of the share award is therefore the number of shares granted at the closing share price on the date of grant. An allowance in relation to expected departures is made and the amount amortised over the vesting period. 848k share awards were calculated as potentially due in respect of the financial year ended at 31 March 2021, subject to approval by the Remuneration Committee (March 2020: 930k). At 31 March 2021, 1,074k shares remained to be provided for in respect of the 2019, 2020 and 2021 financial years. 10.b Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP")
The LTIP commenced during the financial year ended 31 March 2020 with the first grant on 31 July 2019. This award consists of nil-cost options which vest after three years. Under the LTIP, recipients are granted a variable number of equity instruments depending on market and other conditions as illustrated below.
There is a two-year restricted holding period post vesting, but this is not subject to measurement as all conditions terminate on vesting. The LTIP awards are measured as follows:
Non-market-based conditions: The fair value of the shares to be issued is determined using the grant date market price. The expected number of shares is calculated based on the expectations of the number of shares which may vest at the vesting date and amortised over the vesting period. At each accounting date, the calculation of the number of shares is revised according to current expectations or performance. The number of shares is discounted using an estimate of the expected employee departure rate.
Market-based condition: The relative TSR performance condition measures the Company's TSR performance against the constituents of the FTSE EPRA NAREIT Developed Europe index. The expected performance of Hibernia REIT plc shares over the vesting period is calculated using a Monte Carlo simulation of 10,000 possible outcomes which are then averaged. Inputs are share price volatility and the average growth rate of comparators. These inputs are calculated with reference to relevant historic data and financial models. It should be recognised that the assumption of an average growth rate is not a prediction of the actual level of returns that will be achieved. The volatility assumption in the distribution gives a measure of the range of outcomes that may occur on either side of this average value. This is used to amortise the fair value of an expected cost over the vesting period. The service condition is ignored for this calculation but applied in accruing the amounts due. On vesting, any difference in amounts accrued versus actual outcomes is amended through reserves.
At 31 March 2021
At 31 March 2020
One-third of each award made is subject to a relative TSR measure against the constituents of the FTSE EPRA NAREIT Developed Europe Index. One-third each is made against TPR and TAR measures. 600k shares were provided for the TPR element as at 31 March 2021 (March 2020: 190k), 173k shares (March 2020: 130k) were provided against the TAR element based on the performance for the period and 353k shares (March 2020: 92k) were provided against the TSR element based on the fair value calculated using a TSR pricing model as described above. Results and inputs are summarised in the table below.
Investment Management Agreement ("IMA") performance-related payments to Vendors and staff
IMA performance-related payments refer to those payments that were made under the IMA for each financial year and settled mainly in shares of the Company until the expiry of the agreement on 26 November 2018. These arrangements expired with the introduction of the 2018 Remuneration Scheme and all remaining balances have been settled since 31 March 2021.
Employee incentives - interim arrangements
This covered employees who were providing services that were not part of the original IMA. This arrangement expired with the introduction of the 2018 Remuneration Scheme and the final vesting date was 31 March 2021. The remaining balances have been settled since 31 March 2021. 11. Finance income and expense Accounting policy
Finance expenses directly attributable to the construction of investment properties, which take a considerable length of time to prepare for rental to tenants, are added to the costs of those properties until such time as the properties are substantially ready for use. All other finance expenses and income are recognised in the income statement as they occur using the effective interest method. The effective interest method is a method of calculating the amortised cost of a financial asset or financial liability (or group of financial assets or financial liabilities) and of allocating the interest income, interest expense and fees paid and received over the relevant period.
The effective interest expense on borrowings arises as a result of the recognition of interest expense, commitment fees and arrangement fees.
Finance income is interest earned on the Group's cash deposits.
Interest costs capitalised in the financial year were EUR0.3m (March 2020: EUR0.1m) in relation to the Group's development and refurbishment projects. The capitalisation rate used is the effective interest rate on the cost of borrowing applied to the portion of investment that is financed from borrowings. 12. Income tax expense Accounting policy
Income tax expense comprises current and deferred tax. It is recognised in profit or loss except insofar as it applies to business combinations or to items recognised in other comprehensive income.
Current tax: Current tax is the expected tax payable or receivable on the taxable income or loss for the year, using tax rates enacted or substantively enacted at the reporting date, and any adjustment to tax payable in respect of previous years. Hibernia REIT plc has elected for Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") status under section 705E of the Taxes Consolidation Act, 1997. As a result, the Group does not pay Irish corporation tax on the profits and gains from its qualifying rental business in Ireland provided it meets certain conditions. With certain exceptions, corporation tax is still payable in the normal way in respect of income and gains from a Group's residual business that is, its non-property rental business. Reconciliation of the income tax expense for the financial year:
The Directors confirm that the Group has remained in full compliance with the Irish REIT rules and regulations up to and including the date of this report. 13. Dividends Accounting policy
Interim dividends are recognised as a liability of the Company when the Board of Directors resolves to pay the dividend and the shareholders have been notified in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association. Final dividends of the Company are recognised as a liability when they have been approved by the Company's shareholders at the AGM.
1. Based on shares in issue at close of business at 25 May 2021 of 661.8m.
The Board has proposed a final dividend of 3.4 cent per share (March 2020: 3.0 cent) which is subject to approval by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 27 July 2021 and has therefore not been included as a liability in these consolidated financial statements. This dividend is expected to be paid on 30 July 2021 to shareholders on the register at 2 July 2021. All of this proposed final dividend of 3.4 cent per share will be a Property Income Distribution in respect of the Group's property rental business (March 2020: 3.0 cent). The total dividend, interim paid and final proposed for the financial year ended 31 March 2021 is 5.4 cent per share (March 2020: 4.75 cent per share) or EUR35.7m (March 2020: EUR32.5m).
Under the REIT regime, the Company is required to distribute a minimum of 85% of the Group's property rental business profits annually and the Group's dividend policy is to pay out 85-90% of its property rental business profits annually. The Company has complied with this requirement; the total dividends for the year ended March 2021 equate to 87% of property rental income (March 2020: 85%). 14. Earnings per share
There are no convertible instruments, options, or warrants on ordinary shares in issue as at 31 March 2021, other than those dealt with under note 10 above, 'Share-based payments'. The Company has established a reserve of EUR3.0m (March 2020: EUR2.1m) which is mainly for the issue of ordinary shares relating to the payment of share-based payments. It is estimated that approximately 3.4m ordinary shares (March 2020: 2.4m shares) will be issued in total, 2.3m of which are provided for at 31 March 2021 and a further 1.1m of which will be recognised over the next three years. The dilutive effect of these shares is disclosed below.
The calculations are as follows: Weighted average number of shares
year-end or shortly after and which have not been recognised at year-end but will be recognised over the next two
to three years Basic and diluted earnings per share (IFRS)
1. EPRA earnings and EPRA earnings per share are alternative performance measures and are calculated in accordance with the EPRA Best Practices Recommendations Guidelines October 2019. EPRA earnings, earnings from operational activities, are presented as they are a key measure of the Group's underlying operating result and an indication of the extent to which current dividend payments are supported by earnings. Unrealised changes in valuation, gains or losses on disposals of properties and certain other items are excluded as they are not considered to be part of the core activity of an investment property company. 15. IFRS NAV, EPRA NTA per share and Total Accounting Return ("TAR")
The IFRS NAV is calculated as the value of the Group's assets less the value of its liabilities based on IFRS measures and is equal to total equity.
EPRA NTA1
Recommendations Guidelines October 2019. The underlying assumption behind the EPRA NTA calculation assumes entities
buy and sell assets, thereby crystallising certain levels of deferred tax liability.
Total Accounting Return ("TAR")
Total Accounting Return, a key performance indicator and APM, is calculated as the increase in EPRA Net Tangible Assets ("NTA") per share for the period over the previous period-end EPRA NTA per share and adding back dividends per share paid during the period, expressed as a percentage of opening EPRA NTA per share.
Section III - Tangible assets
This section contains information on the Group's investment properties and other tangible assets. All investment properties are fully owned by the Group. The Group's investment properties are carried at fair value and its other tangible assets at depreciated cost, except for land and buildings which are adjusted to fair value. 16. Investment property Accounting policy
Investment properties are properties held to earn rental income and/or for capital appreciation (including property under construction for such purposes). Properties are treated as acquired at the point at which the Group assumes the significant risks and rewards of ownership. This occurs when:
1. It is probable that the future economic benefits that are associated with the investment property will flow to the Group;
2. There are no material conditions which could affect completion of the acquisition; and
3. The cost of the investment property can be measured reliably.
Investment properties are measured initially at cost, including transaction costs. After initial recognition, investment properties are measured at fair value. Gains and losses arising from changes in the fair value of investment properties are included in the consolidated income statement in the period in which they arise.
Investment properties and properties under development are professionally valued on a twice-yearly basis, or as required, by qualified external valuers using inputs that are observable either directly or indirectly for the asset in addition to unobservable inputs and are therefore classified at Level 3. The valuation of investment properties is further discussed above under notes 2.f and 2.g.
The valuations of investment properties and investment properties under development are prepared in accordance with the appropriate sections of the Professional Standards, the Valuation Technical and Performance Standards ("VPS") and the Valuation Applications ("VPGA") contained within the RICS Valuation - Global Standards 2019 (the "Red Book"). It follows that the valuations are compliant with the International Valuation Standards. When the Group begins to redevelop an existing investment property, or property acquired as an investment property, for future use as an investment property the property remains an investment property and is accounted for as such. Expenditure on investment properties is capitalised only when it increases the future economic benefits associated with the property. All other expenditure is charged to the consolidated income statement. Interest and other outgoings, less any income, on properties under development are capitalised. Borrowing costs, that is interest and other costs incurred in connection with borrowing funds, are recognised as part of the costs of an investment property where directly attributable to the purchase or construction of that property. Borrowing costs are capitalised in accordance with the policy described in note 11.
In accordance with the Group's policy on revenue recognition (note 5), the value of accrued income in relation to the recognition of lease incentives under operating leases over the term of the lease is adjusted in the fair value assessment of the investment property to which the accrual relates.
Where amounts are received from departing tenants in respect of dilapidations, i.e. compensation for works that the tenant was expected to carry out at the termination of a lease but the tenant, in agreement with the Group, pays a compensatory sum in lieu of carrying out this work, the Group applies these amounts to the cost of the property. The value of the work to be done is therefore reflected in the fair value assessment of the property when it is assessed at the end of the period.
An investment property is derecognised on disposal, i.e. when the significant risks and rewards of ownership are transferred outside the Group's control, or when the investment property is permanently removed from use and no future economic benefits are anticipated from the disposal. Any gain or loss arising on derecognition of the property (calculated as the difference between the net disposal proceeds and the carrying amount of the asset) is included in the consolidated income statement in the period in which the property is derecognised. At 31 March 2021
property at 31 March 2021 (see note 4 in relation to the change in operating segments). 4. On 9 November 2018 the Group agreed to acquire 92.5 acres adjacent to its holdings in Newlands from the Irish Rugby
Football Union (the "IRFU") for an initial consideration of EUR27m. If rezoning is achieved before November 2028 the
IRFU will be due additional consideration equating to 44% of the value of Hibernia's total land interests of 143.7
acres in the Newlands site at rezoning, less the initial consideration. At 31 March 2020
1. A VAT refund of EUR0.5m was accounted for during the financial year arising as a result of the grant of VAT inclusive leases within a redeveloped property in 2DC, following its refurbishment. Gross acquisitions in the financial year were therefore EUR23.3m.
2. This includes capital expenditure on 1WML, SJRQ and 2WML after their transfer to the office segment.
3. The Group moved to a new head office in 1WML in late 2019. The space previously occupied by the Group in South Dock House has been leased to a tenant during the financial year and was transferred to investment property at fair value on the date on which it changed in use.
4. On 9 November 2018 the Group agreed to acquire 92.5 acres adjacent to its holdings in Newlands from the Irish Rugby Football Union (the "IRFU") for an initial consideration of EUR27m. If rezoning is achieved before November 2028 the IRFU will be due additional consideration equating to 44% of the value of Hibernia's total land interests of 143.7 acres in the Newlands site at rezoning, less the initial consideration.
There were no transfers between fair value levels during the financial year. Approximately EUR0.3m of financing costs were capitalised at an effective interest rate of 2.1% in relation to the Group's developments and major refurbishments (March 2020: EUR0.1m). No other operating expenses were capitalised during the financial year. Valuations as at 31 March 2021
The valuations used to determine fair value for the investment properties in the consolidated financial statements are determined by the Group's Valuer and are in accordance with the provisions of IFRS 13. C&W has agreed to the use of its valuations for this purpose. As discussed in notes 2.f and 2.g, property valuations are inherently subjective as they are made on the basis of assumptions made by the Valuer and therefore are classified as Level 3.
Valuations are completed on the Group's investment property portfolio on at least a half-yearly basis and, in accordance with the appropriate sections of the Professional Standards, the Valuation Technical and Performance Standards ("VPS") and the Valuation Practice Applications ("VPGA") contained within the RICS Valuation - Global Standards 2019 (the "Red Book"). It follows that the valuations are compliant with the International Valuation Standards. Fair value under IFRS 13 is "the price that would be received to sell an asset, or paid to transfer a liability, in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date". The Red Book confirms that the references in IFRS 13 to market participants and a sale make it clear that for most practical purposes fair value is consistent with market value.
The method that is applied for fair value measurements categorised within Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy is the yield methodology using market rental values capitalised with a market capitalisation rate or yield or other applicable valuation technique. Using this approach for the Group's investment properties, values of investment properties are arrived at by discounting forecasted net cash flows at market derived capitalisation rates. This approach includes future estimated costs associated with refurbishment or development, together with the impact of rental incentives allowed to tenants. Thus development properties are assessed using a residual method in which the completed development property is valued using income and yield assumptions and deductions are made for the estimated costs to complete, including finance costs and developers' profit, to arrive at the current valuation estimate. In effect, this values the development as a proportion of the completed property.
In the financial year ended 31 March 2021, for most properties the highest and best use is the current use except as discussed in note 2.f. In these instances, the Group may need to achieve vacant possession before redevelopment or refurbishment may take place and the valuation of the property takes account of any remaining occupancy period on existing leases. The table below summarises the methods applied for each investment property segment and highlights properties where the approach has been varied in this financial year.
Capital expenditure ("capex") during the financial year is analysed below according to the EPRA Best Practices Recommendation Guidelines. All amounts are from the IFRS financial statements of the Group without adjustment and are reconciled below. 1. Acquisitions: amounts spent for the purchase of investment properties including purchase costs capitalised. 2. Development: amounts spent on investment properties under construction or recently completed and related project
costs capitalised, including internal costs allocated. 3. 'In-place' investment properties: amounts spent on the completed operational portfolio including:
a. Incremental lettable area: amounts spent to add additional lettable space to 'in-place' investment property;
b. No incremental lettable space: amounts spent to enhance the property without increasing lettable areas; and
c. Tenant incentives: any amounts spent on the investment property as incentive for tenants. 4. Capitalised interest: capitalised finance costs which are added to the carrying value of investment properties.
The Group has no joint ventures; all of its properties are located in the Dublin area. Expenditure is therefore analysed into portfolio property type only.
leases within a redeveloped property in 2DC, following its refurbishment. Gross acquisitions in the financial year
were therefore EUR23.3m. 2. Capex relating to development or major refurbishment of 1SJRQ, 1&2WML, and 2 Cumberland Place. 3. Amounts are stated after taking account of dilapidation payments received from vacating tenants. 4. Financing expenses capitalised and expenditure on existing properties in relation to future planning for
redevelopment.
Reconciliation of the Valuer's valuation report amount to the carrying value of investment property in the consolidated statement of financial position:
valuations using a cash flow based approach while income recognition for accounting purposes spreads tenant
incentives and lease related costs over the lease term. Information about fair value measurements using unobservable inputs (Level 3)
The valuation techniques used in determining the fair value for each of the categories of assets is market value as defined by VPS 4 of the Red Book, being the estimated amount for which an asset or liability should exchange on the valuation date between a willing buyer and a willing seller in an arm's length transaction after proper marketing wherein the parties had acted knowledgeably, prudently and without compulsion, and is in accordance with IFRS 13. Included in the inputs for the valuations above are future development costs, where applicable, and sensitivity data is provided on these.
As outlined above, the main inputs in using a market-based capitalisation approach are the ERV and equivalent yields. ERVs, apart from in multi-family residential properties, are not generally directly observable and therefore classified as Level 3. Yields depend on the Valuer's assessment of market capitalisation rates and are therefore Level 3 inputs. The tables below summarise the key unobservable inputs used in the valuation of the Group's investment properties at 31 March 2021. There are interrelationships between these inputs as they are both determined by market conditions and the valuation result in any one period depends on the balance between them. The Group's residential properties are mainly multi-family units and therefore ERVs are based on current market rents observed for units rented within the property. ERV is included in the below table for completeness. Key unobservable inputs used in the valuation of the Group's investment property
31 March 2021
operating expenses.
31 March 2020
operating expenses. Sensitivity data
The sensitivities below illustrate the impact of movements in key unobservable inputs on the fair value of investment properties. These are ERV, equivalent yields and development construction costs (residual appraisals). To calculate these impacts only the movement in one unobservable input is changed as if there is no impact on the other. In reality there may be some impact on yields from an ERV shift and vice versa. However, this gives an assessment of the maximum impact of shifts in each variable. The tables illustrate the impacts from a 5% or 10% ERV and a 25bp or 50bp shift in equivalent yield on the valuations as included in the consolidated financial statements at 31 March 2021 and 31 March 2020. ERV and equivalent yields
31 March 2021
31 March 2020
A 5% decrease or increase in construction costs would result in a decrease or increase in the total value of the portfolio of EUR10m as at 31 March 2021 (March 2020: EUR10m). Development construction costs are an unobservable input to residual appraisals which are used in valuing those properties that are pipeline development assets. 17. Property, plant and equipment Accounting policy
Owned property which is occupied by the Group for its own purposes is derecognised as investment property at the date occupation commenced and recognised as owner-occupied property within property, plant and equipment at its fair value at that date. Similarly, property which ceases to be occupied by the Group is derecognised as property, plant and equipment and recognised as investment property at fair value on the date of change of use. Property used for administration purposes is stated in the consolidated statement of financial position at its revalued amount. Revaluations are performed with sufficient regularity such that the carrying amounts do not differ materially from those that would be determined using fair values at the end of each accounting period.
Any revaluation increase from this property is recognised in other comprehensive income and accumulated in equity, except to the extent that it reverses a revaluation decrease for the same asset previously recognised in profit or loss, in which case the increase is credited to profit or loss to the extent of the decrease previously expensed. A decrease in the carrying amount of this property arising on revaluation is recognised in profit or loss to the extent that it exceeds the balance, if any, held in the property's revaluation reserve relating to a previous revaluation of that asset. On derecognition, the accumulated reserve for that property remains in reserves until the asset is either sold or decommissioned, at which date the accumulated reserve relating to that asset is released directly to revenue reserves.
Depreciation on revalued property is recognised in profit or loss. On the subsequent sale or retirement of a revalued property, the attributable revaluation reserve is transferred directly to retained earnings.
Fixtures and fittings are stated at cost less accumulated depreciation and impairment losses.
Depreciation is recognised to write off the cost or value of assets less their residual value over their useful lives. The estimated useful lives, residual values and depreciation method are reviewed at the end of each reporting period, with the effect of any changes in estimate accounted for on a prospective basis.
The estimated useful lives for the main asset categories are:
As at 31 March 2021
At 31 March 2020
now been leased to a tenant and so is recognised in investment property. The space in 1WML now occupied by the
Group has now been recognised in land and buildings as owner-occupied property. 2. Disposals relate to furniture and fittings in South Dock House.
Land and buildings: The Group's head office at 1WML was revalued by the Group's Valuer in accordance with the valuation approach described under note 16. It was measured at fair value at the financial year end using a yield methodology using market rental values capitalised with a market capitalisation rate. These fair value measurements use significant unobservable inputs. The inputs used are disclosed in the table below.
Section IV - Financing including equity and working capital
This section focuses on the financing of the Group's activities, including the equity capital, bank borrowings and working capital. It also covers financial risk management. Financial instruments
A financial instrument is any contract that gives rise to a financial asset of one entity and a financial liability of another entity. The Group has identified financial assets and liabilities in its financial position and the accounting policy for these is summarised in this note. Financial instruments may be further analysed between current and non-current depending on whether these will fall due within 12 months after the balance sheet date or beyond.
Financial assets: This classification depends on the business model and the contractual terms of the cash flows. Financial assets that are held to collect contractual cash flows where those cash flows represent solely payments of principal or interest are measured at amortised cost. At initial recognition the Group measures the financial assets at fair value plus (except for those at fair value through profit or loss) transaction costs. The difference between the recognition value and the redemption value is recognised in the income statement over the contractual terms using the effective interest rate method.
On initial recognition the Group classifies its financial assets in the following measurement categories: - Those to be measured subsequently at fair value (either through other comprehensive income or through profit or
loss). - Those to be measured subsequently at amortised cost.
The Group de-recognises a financial asset when the contractual rights to the cash flows from the financial asset expire or it transfers the rights to receive the contractual cash flows in a transaction in which substantially all of the risks and rewards of ownership of the financial asset are transferred or in which the Group neither transfers nor retains substantially all of the risks and rewards of ownership and it does not retain control of the financial asset. On de-recognition of a financial asset, the difference between the carrying amount of the asset and the sum of (i) the consideration received (including any new asset obtained less any new liability assumed) and (ii) any cumulative gain or loss that had been recognised in other comprehensive income is recognised in profit or loss. Relevant costs incurred with the disposal of a financial asset are deducted in computing the gain or loss on disposal.
The Group's financial assets comprise cash and cash equivalents at bank, trade and other receivables, and derivative instruments.
Financial liabilities: These are initially recognised at the fair value of the considerations received less directly attributable transaction costs. Subsequent to initial recognition, financial liabilities are recognised at amortised cost. The difference between the recognition value and the redemption value is recognised in the income statement over the contractual terms using the effective interest rate method. This category includes trade and other payables and borrowings. Financial liabilities are derecognised in full when the Group is discharged from its obligation, they expire, or they are replaced by a new liability with substantially modified terms.
The Group's non-equity financing is all unsecured and comprises a revolving credit facility and private placement notes. The majority of this debt is fixed rate or hedged through derivatives to protect against major rises in interest rates.
The Group's financial assets and liabilities and the methods used to calculate fair value are listed in note 29.b.
Effective interest method: The Group uses the effective interest method of calculating the amortised cost of a debt instrument and of allocating interest income and expense over the relevant period. The effective interest rate is the rate that exactly discounts estimated future cash receipts or payments (including all fees and points paid or received that form an integral part of the effective interest rate, transaction costs and other premiums or discounts) through the expected life of the financial asset or liability, or, where appropriate, a shorter period, to the gross carrying amount of a financial asset or the amortised cost of a financial liability.
Impairment of financial assets: The Group recognises a loss allowance for expected credit losses on debt instruments, trade receivables and other financial assets. The amount of expected credit loss ("ECL") is updated at each reporting date to reflect changes in credit risk since initial recognition of the respective financial instrument. IFRS 9 allows entities to apply a 'simplified approach' for trade receivables, contract assets and lease receivables. The simplified approach must be used for trade receivables with no significant financing approach and the Group has chosen to apply this to all trade receivables as only some minor receivables have a financing component. The simplified approach allows the recognition of lifetime ECL on all these assets without the need to identify significant increases in credit risk (see note 20). Lifetime ECL represents the ECL that will result from all possible default events over the expected life of a financial instrument. The Group uses a provision matrix to calculate these ECL.
In order to perform this assessment, the Group classifies its assessment into three stages: - Step 1: Group trade receivables: The Group has chosen to use a tenant risk assessment which is based on the
tenant's industry, its knowledge of its payment history and other factors as relevant to group financial assets
into credit risk categories. - Steps 2 to 4: The Group uses the period since inception to gather loss data. As only minor losses have occurred,
the Group has used forward looking economic factors to determine appropriate loss rates to apply to each sub-group
determined in step 1 as divided into past due categories, thus creating a matrix for provision of ECL. - Stage 5: The ECL for each sub-group determined in step 1 is calculated by multiplying the loss rate calculated in
steps 2 to 4 to the balance of each age-band for the receivables in each group. Once ECL of each age-band for the
receivables has been calculated, total ECL of the portfolio is provided.
A financial asset is considered to be credit-impaired where payments are past due and there is no engagement with the Group to make arrangements to bring the payment schedule up to date. A financial asset is considered to be in default if the debtor has failed to pay all rent and other charges due for a period of three months, has failed to agree payment terms for the clearance of the balance and there are no legal grounds for suspended payment or the debtor has failed to engage or has moved out of the property and is considered a high-risk debtor. Each circumstance is individual and Management may use discretion when deciding if such amounts are recoverable. Rent continues to be recognised in rental income, with the appropriate ECL being recognised, until the financial asset is considered to be in default. Once in default, these amounts are still due but not recognised in profit or loss. Amounts considered to be in default are fully impaired. When legal proceedings are instigated to recover the debt, the costs of these are charged to profit or loss. 18. Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents includes cash at bank in current accounts and deposits held on call with banks. EUR8.4m is held in accounts for service charges prepaid, sinking fund contributions and rent deposits from tenants. The management of cash and cash equivalents is discussed in note 29. Please also refer to note 24.b on the net debt calculations. In addition, the Company holds funds in excess of its regulatory minimum capital requirement at all times. 19. Other financial assets Accounting policy
Derivatives: The Group utilises derivative financial instruments to hedge interest rate risks on its borrowings. Derivatives designated as hedges against interest rate risks are accounted for as cash flow hedges. Hedge relationships are documented at inception. This documentation identifies the hedge, the item being hedged, the nature of the risks being hedged and how the effectiveness is measured during its duration. Hedges are measured for effectiveness at each accounting date and the accounting treatment of changes in fair value revised accordingly. The Group's cash flow hedges are against variability in interest costs and the effective portion is recognised in equity in the hedging reserve, with the ineffective portion being recognised in profit or loss within finance expenses.
Cash flow hedges are the Group's hedging instruments on its borrowings. The Group has a policy of having the majority of its interest rate exposure on its debt hedged or fixed. As at 31 March 2021, as well as having EUR75m of fixed coupon private placement notes, it has hedged the interest rate exposure on EUR325m of its revolving credit facility (March 2020: EUR125m) using a combination of caps and swaptions to limit the EURIBOR element of interest payable to 0.75% on EUR125m of notional debt and 0.25% on EUR200m of notional debt. This means that at 31 March 2021 all of the Group's drawn debt is either fixed or hedged (March 2020: 76%). 20. Trade and other receivables Accounting policy
Trade and other receivables are initially recognised when they are originated. Trade and other receivables that do not contain significant financing components, which is assessed at initial recognition, are measured at the transaction price. Trade and other receivables which do contain a significant financing component are recognised at fair value at the recognition date and subsequently measured at amortised cost using the effective interest rate method.
The non-current balance is mainly non-financial in nature; EUR0.4m (March 2020: EUR0.7m) relates to amounts receivable from tenants in relation to capital expenditure funded initially by the Group to be recovered over the relevant lease term, with the balance consisting of deferred income and expenditure amounts relating to the lease incentives and deferred lease costs. These amounts, as they are receivable over the term of the lease, have a financing element. The Group has chosen to apply the simplified ECL model to these. The Group introduced an internal rating system for tenants in the 2020 financial year in order to ensure proactive management of amounts due. Tenants that are potentially at risk are discussed on a weekly basis. The Group has a diverse range of tenants, many of which are large multinational companies, and our rent collection statistics have remained strong (note 2.e).The current balance of trade and other receivables has no concentration of credit risk as it comprises mainly prepayments (note 29.d). The ECL allowance is calculated according to the provision matrix and totals EUR519k (March 2020: EUR97k). In addition, ECL of EURnil (March 2020: EUR50k) were realised in the year. 21. Issued capital and share premium Accounting policy
The equity of the Company consists of ordinary shares issued. Shares issued are recorded at the date of issuance. The par value of the issued shares is recorded in the share capital account. The excess of proceeds received over the par value is recorded in the share premium account. Direct issue costs in respect of the issue of shares are accounted for in the retained earnings reserve, net of any related tax deduction.
At 31 March 2021
At 31 March 2020
0.1m ordinary shares with a nominal value of EUR0.10 were issued on 23 April 2020 in settlement of share-based payments relating to remuneration (see further details below). 4.6m ordinary shares were issued in the financial year ended 31 March 2020 in settlement of share-based payments totalling EUR6.2m. Shares cancelled during the financial year - share buyback programme
On 7 August 2020, the Company commenced a EUR25m share buyback programme which completed on 16 November 2020. This EUR25m share buyback was accretive to net asset value per share and earnings per share and completed the return to shareholders of the proceeds from the sale of 77 Sir John Rogerson's Quay, which started with the EUR25m share buyback programme undertaken in the 2020 financial year. In total, 23.1m shares were acquired and cancelled in this financial year at an average price of EUR1.08 per share. In the financial year ended 31 March 2020, 17.5m shares were acquired and cancelled at an average price of EUR1.42 per share. Share-based payments
The Group's remuneration scheme includes awards which are made in shares or nil-cost share options and which are payable to employees only after fulfilling service and/or performance conditions. Amounts provided for at 31 March 2021 were 2.3m shares and a maximum of a further 1.1m potential shares remain to be accrued as at the financial year end. Amounts due at 31 March 2020 were 1.5m shares and a further 0.9m potential shares remained to be accrued.
On 29 July 2020 conditional awards of the Company's ordinary shares of EUR0.10 cent each ("LTIP Shares") under the LTIP were granted to Executive Directors and other key management personnel totalling 2.4m shares. These vest after three years subject to performance and service conditions. Share capital
Ordinary shares of EUR0.10 each:
There are no shares issued which are not fully paid. 22. Other reserves
The Group's head office is carried at fair value and the remeasurement of this property is made through other comprehensive income or loss (note 17). If disposed of, the property revaluation reserve relating to the premises sold will be transferred directly to retained earnings. 22.b Cash flow hedging reserve
The cash flow hedging reserve represents the cumulative effective portion of gains or losses arising on changes in fair value of hedging instruments entered into for cash flow hedges. The cumulative gain or loss arising on changes in fair value of the hedging instruments that are recognised and accumulated under the heading of cash flow hedging reserve is reclassified to profit or loss when the hedged transaction affects the profit or loss consistent with the Group's accounting policy.
No income tax arises on this item.
Cumulative gains or losses arising on changes in fair value of hedging instruments that have been tested as ineffective and reclassified from equity into profit or loss during the financial year are included in the following line items:
The share-based payment reserve comprises amounts reserved for the issue of shares in respect of variable remuneration. These are discussed further in note 10. 23. Retained earnings, distributable reserves, and dividends on equity instruments Retained earnings
The following table is included to show the amount of retained earnings available for distribution to the owners of the parent company at the end of the financial year. Distributable reserves - Company only
have been eliminated for the purpose of the above calculation
In August 2020, a final dividend of 3.0 cent per share (EUR20.5m) and in January 2021 an interim dividend of 2.0 cent per share (EUR13.2m) were paid to the holders of fully paid ordinary shares. A final dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2021 of 3.4 cent per share (c. EUR22.5m) has been proposed (March 2020: 3.0 cent per share or EUR20.5m) (note 13).
On 9 April 2020, EUR50m in share premium was converted to distributable reserves on foot of a capital reorganisation which took place during the financial year.
The Directors confirm that the Company continues to comply with the dividend payment obligations contained within the Irish REIT legislation. 24. Financial liabilities Accounting policy
A financial instrument is classified as a financial liability where it contains an obligation to repay. These are accounted for at amortised cost. Financial liabilities that are classified as amortised cost are initially measured at fair value minus any transaction costs. Accounting at amortised cost means that any difference between the proceeds (net of transaction costs) and the redemption value is recognised in profit or loss or capitalised into investment property over the period of the borrowings using the effective interest method (see Section IV: introduction). 24.a Borrowings
Movements in borrowings during the financial year:
The Group has a stated policy of not incurring debt above 40% of the market value of its property assets and has a through-cycle leverage target of 20-30% loan to value ("LTV"). Under the Irish REIT rules the LTV ratio must remain under 50%.
The Group has an unsecured revolving credit facility ("RCF") of EUR320m provided by Bank of Ireland, Wells Fargo, Barclays Bank Ireland and Allied Irish Banks. This facility, which expires in December 2023, is denominated in euro and is subject to a margin of 2.0% over three-month EURIBOR. The Group has entered into derivative instruments so EUR200m of its EURIBOR exposure is capped at 0.25% and the balance at 0.75% as at the financial year end, in accordance with the Group's hedging policy (note 29.d.ii).
The Group also has EUR75m of private placement notes with an average maturity of 6.3 years as at 31 March 2021 (March 2020: 7.3 years) which are held by two institutional investors. Coupons of 2.525% are fixed so long as the Group's credit rating remains investment grade. An additional EUR125m in 10- and 12-year senior private placement will be issued on 23 July 2021 bringing the average maturity of fixed debt to 9.3 years as at that date. These new notes will also be unsecured, with an average fixed coupon of 1.9%.
Where debt is drawn to finance material refurbishments and developments that take a substantial period of time to take into use, the interest cost of this debt is capitalised. Approximately EUR252k of financing costs were capitalised at an effective interest rate of 2.1% in relation to the Group's developments and major refurbishments during the financial year (March 2020: EUR141k).
All costs related to financing arrangements are amortised using the effective interest rate. The Directors confirm that all covenants have been complied with and are kept under review. There is significant headroom on the financial covenants (note 2.e). 24.b Net debt reconciliation and LTV
Net debt and LTV are key metrics in the Group. Net debt is redemption value of borrowings as adjusted by cash available for use. LTV is the ratio of net debt to investment property value at the measurement date.
balances are not viewed as available funds for the purposes of the above calculation.
Reconciliation of opening to closing net debt:
1. Cash is reduced by the amounts held in relation to rent deposits, sinking funds and similar arrangements as these balances are not viewed as available funds for the purposes of the above calculation. 25. Deferred tax liabilities Accounting policy
Deferred tax is recognised in respect of temporary differences between the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities for financial reporting purposes and the amounts used for taxation purposes. Deferred tax assets are only recognised where it is probable that the amounts will be recoverable.
The Group is not generally liable for direct corporate taxes as it has REIT status (see note 12). Where it is anticipated that certain assets may not qualify as assets of the property rental business (defined in legislation) or where tax may be due on assets of the property rental business, deferred tax liabilities may be recognised on unrealised gains recognised on these assets as future taxes may be payable on these gains. There were no unrecognised deferred tax assets in the financial year that might be available to offset against these liabilities.
Trade payables are initially measured at fair value and subsequently measured at amortised cost using the effective interest rate method.
Cash is held against balances due for service charges prepaid and sinking fund contributions, EUR5.8m (March 2020: EUR3.7m), and rental deposits from tenants, EUR2.7m (March 2020: EUR2.5m). Sinking funds are monies put aside from annual service charges collected from tenants as contributions towards expenditure on larger maintenance items that occur at irregular intervals in buildings managed by Hibernia. Trade and other payables are interest free and have settlement dates within one year. The Directors consider that the carrying value of the trade and other payables approximates to their fair value. 27. Contract liabilities Accounting policy
Contract liabilities arise as a result of service charge contracts, the accounting for which is discussed in note 5.
Contract liabilities arise from service charge payables. Service charge arrangements form a single performance obligation under which the Group purchases services for multi-let buildings and recharges them to tenants. The movements for the purchase of services and income relating to these activities are presented below.
Service charge arrangements are typically managed over a calendar year. Tenants are issued budgets in advance of each year and charged quarterly in advance with their lease rental payments. This performance obligation is met on an ongoing basis by the provision of services under the agreements and the payment of suppliers, for the most part, on a monthly basis for which funds are in place quarterly in advance from the occupiers. Any excess funds received are held in service charge accounts until they are used or refunded. At the end of each year, service charge accounts are independently audited and any under or over expenditure for that year is refunded or charged to the tenant. Service charge amounts typically cover operating expenses for the multi-let buildings. 28. Cash flow information 28.a Purchase of investment property
The Group takes calculated risks to realise its strategic goals and this exposes the Group to a variety of financial risks. These include, but are not limited to, market risk (including interest and price risk), liquidity risks and credit risk. These financial risks are managed in an overall risk framework by the Board, in particular by the Chief Financial Officer, and monitored and reported on by the Risk & Compliance Officer. The Group monitors market conditions with a view to minimising the volatility of the funding costs of the Group. The Group uses derivative financial instruments such as interest rate caps and swaptions to manage some of the financial risks associated with the underlying business activities of the Group. 29.b Financial assets and financial liabilities
The following table shows the Group's financial assets and liabilities and the methods used to calculate fair value.
Fair value is the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date.
For financial reporting purposes, fair value measurements are categorised into Level 1, 2 or 3 based on the degree to which inputs to the fair value measurements are observable and the significance of the inputs to the fair value measurement in its entirety, which are described as follows:
Level 1: quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities.
Level 2: valuation techniques for which the lowest level of inputs which have a significant effect on the recorded fair value are observable, either directly or indirectly.
Level 3: valuation techniques for which the lowest level of inputs that have a significant effect on the recorded fair value are not based on observable market data.
The following tables present the classification of financial assets and liabilities within the fair value hierarchy and the changes in fair values measurements at Level 3 estimated for the purposes of making the above disclosure. As at 31 March 2021
Movements of assets measured at fair value in Level 3
This reconciliation includes investment property measured at fair value. Measurement of these assets is described in note 16 'Investment property' and in the table at the start of this note.
1. Includes development, refurbishment and remedial expenditure. 29.d Financial risk management
This note explains the Group's exposure to financial risks and how these risks could affect the Group's future financial performance.
The policies for managing each of these and the principal effects of these policies on the results for the financial year are summarised below: i. Risk management framework
The Group's Board has overall responsibility for the establishment and oversight of the Group's risk management framework. The Audit Committee is responsible for developing and monitoring the Group's risk management policies. Risk management policies are established to identify and analyse the risks faced by the Group, to set appropriate risk limits and controls and to monitor risks and adherence to limits. All of these policies are regularly reviewed in order to reflect changes in the market conditions and the Group's activities. The Audit Committee is assisted in its work by internal audit, conducted by PwC Ireland, which undertakes periodic reviews of different elements of risk management controls and procedures. ii. Market risk
Market risk is the risk that the fair value or cash flows of a financial instrument will fluctuate due to changes in market prices. Market risk reflects interest rate risk, currency risk and other price risks. The Group has no financial assets or liabilities denominated in foreign currencies. The Group's financial assets mainly comprise cash and cash equivalents, and trade receivables. Financial liabilities comprise short-term payables, private placement notes and bank borrowings. Therefore the primary market risk is interest rate risk.
Interest rate risk: The Group's policy is to ensure the majority of the interest rate risk on its drawn debt is fixed or hedged. Only eligible hedging instruments (external interest rate swaptions and caps) are used against eligible hedged items (interest rates payable on financial liabilities that are reliably measurable). There is a formal designation and documentation in place for the hedging relationship and the risk management objective and this is reviewed on an at least annual basis.
The Group has both fixed and variable rate borrowings. Variable rate borrowings consist of an unsecured revolving credit facility which is referenced to EURIBOR and the Group has hedged against increases in EURIBOR by entering into interest rate caps and swaptions to restrict EURIBOR on EUR200m of notional debt to 0.25% and on a further EUR125m of notional debt to 0.75%. The following therefore illustrates the potential impact on profit and loss for the financial year of a 1% or 2% increase in EURIBOR. The table below illustrates the hedges in place and their impact under a 1% and 2% increase in EURIBOR based on variable rate drawn balances at the financial year end.
As at 31 March 2021
2021. As at 31 March 2020
Exposure to interest rates is limited to the exposure of the Group's interest expense from borrowings. Variable rate borrowings were EUR227m (March 2020: EUR187m) and gross debt was EUR302m in total at the financial year end of which EUR75m was fixed rate private placement notes (March 2020: EUR262m of which EUR75m was fixed). The Group's drawings under its facilities were based on a EURIBOR rate of 0% throughout the financial year. iii. Credit risk
Credit risk is the risk of loss of principal or loss of a financial reward stemming from a counterparty's failure to repay a loan or otherwise meet a contractual obligation. Credit risk is therefore, for the Group and Company, the risk that the counterparties underlying its assets default.
The Group has the following types of financial assets and cash that are subject to credit risk:
Cash and cash equivalents: These are held with major Irish and European institutions. The Board has established a cash management policy for these funds which it monitors regularly. This policy includes ratings restrictions, BB or better, and related investment thresholds, maximum balances of EUR25-50m with individual institutions dependent on rating, to avoid concentration risks with any one counterparty. The Group has also engaged the services of a Depository to ensure the security of the cash assets.
Trade and other receivables: Rents are generally received in advance from tenants and therefore there tends to be a low level of credit risk associated with this asset class. As part of the Group's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a credit rating system was introduced for tenants. This is used, together with an analysis of past loss patterns and future expectations of economic impacts, to create a matrix for the calculation and provision of ECL (note 20). Included in trade receivables is a net amount of EUR0.7m relating to expenditure on fit-outs that is recoverable from tenants over the duration of the lease (March 2020: EUR1.0m). This amount is monitored closely in the current economic environment due to its long-term nature. Otherwise, the Group has small balances in trade receivables which are immaterial in the context of credit risk.
Trade receivables are managed under a 'held-to-collect' business model as described in note 20. ECL on financial and contract assets recognised during the financial year were EUR423k (March 2020: EUR147k). Details on the Group's policy on providing ECL can be found in the introduction to Section IV. The Group has a diverse range of tenants, many of which are large multinational companies, (57% of its contracted rent is from the technology sector and state entities), and to date our rent collection statistics have remained strong (note 2.e).
The maximum amount of credit exposure is therefore:
Liquidity risk is the risk that the Group will not be able to meet its financial obligations as they fall due. The Group ensures that it has sufficient available funds to meet obligations as they fall due. Net current assets, a measure of the Group's ability to meet its current liabilities, at the financial year end were:
The nature of the Group's activities means that the management of cash is particularly important and is managed over a four-year period. The budget and forecasting process includes cash forecasting, capital and operational expenditure projections, cash inflows and dividend payments on a quarterly basis over the four-year horizon. This allows the Group to monitor the adequacy of its financial arrangements.
In addition to a cash balance of EUR23m (excludes cash from sinking funds and tenant deposits) (March 2020: EUR21m), the Group had access at 31 March 2021 to EUR93m (March 2020: EUR133m) in undrawn amounts under its revolving credit facility (note 24.a), which matures in December 2023. In July 2021, the Group will receive an additional EUR125m from the issue of US private placement debt (note 34.3)
Exposure to liquidity risk
Listed below are the contractual cash flows of the Group's financial liabilities. This includes contractual maturity in relation to borrowings which is also the earliest maturity of the facilities assuming that covenants are not breached. Covenants are reviewed quarterly and scenario analyses performed as to the circumstances under which these covenants could be breached in order to monitor going concern and viability (see also note 2.e). Only trade and other payables relating to cash expenditure are included; the balance relates either to non-cash items or deferred income. These include interest margins payable and contracted repayments. EURIBOR is assumed at 0% throughout the financial year.
At 31 March 2021
At 31 March 2020
The Group's objectives when managing capital are to: - safeguard its ability to continue as a going concern, so that it can continue to provide returns for shareholders
and benefits for other stakeholders; and - maintain an optimal capital structure to minimise the cost of its capital,
In order to manage its capital, the Group may adjust the amount of dividends paid to shareholders (while ensuring it remains compliant with the dividend distribution requirements of the Irish REIT regime), return capital to shareholders, issue new shares or sell assets to reduce debt. On 7 August 2020, the Company commenced a EUR25m share buyback programme which completed on 16 November 2020 (note 21). The Group is also obliged to distribute at least 85% of its property rental income annually via dividends under the REIT regime regulations.
Capital comprises share capital, retained earnings and other reserves, as disclosed in the consolidated statement of changes in equity. At 31 March 2021 the total capital of the Group was EUR1,148m (March 2020: EUR1,231m).
The key performance indicators used in evaluating the achievement of strategic objectives, and as performance measurements for remuneration, are as follows: - Total Property Return ("TPR") %: Measures the relative performance of the Company's investment property portfolio
versus the Irish property market, as calculated by MSCI. - Total Accounting Return ("TAR") %: Measures the absolute growth in the Group's EPRA NTA per share plus any ordinary
dividends paid during the financial year. - EPRA earnings per share (cent): Measures the profit after tax excluding revaluations and gains and losses on
disposals and associated taxation (if any) on a per share basis. For property companies it is a key measure of a
company's operational performance and capacity to pay dividends. - Total Shareholder Return ("TSR") %: Measures growth in share value over a period assuming dividends are reinvested
in the purchase of shares. Allows comparison of performance against other companies in the Group's listed peer
group.
The Group seeks to leverage its equity capital in order to enhance returns (note 24.a). The loan to value ratio ("LTV") is expressed as net debt (note 24.b) divided by total investment property value (as shown in the balance sheet). The Group's policy is to maintain an LTV ratio of 20-30% on a through cycle basis and not to incur debt above an LTV ratio of 40% (see note 24.b). Key loan covenants
Under the terms of the major borrowing facilities, the Group is required to comply with the following key financial covenants: - The LTV ratio must not exceed 50% - Interest cover must be greater than 1.5 times on both a 12-month historical and forward basis - The net worth (Net Asset Value) of the Group must exceed EUR400m at all times
The Group has complied with these key covenants throughout the reporting period. Other
In addition, the LTV ratio must remain under 50% under the rules of the Irish REIT regime.
The Company's share capital is publicly traded on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange.
As the Company is authorised under the Alternative Investment Fund regulations it is required to maintain a minimum of 25% of its annual fixed overheads as capital. This is managed through the Company's risk management process. The limit was monitored throughout the financial year and no breaches occurred.
Section V - Other
This section contains notes that do not belong in any of the previous categories. 30. Operating lease receivables
Future aggregate minimum rentals receivable (to the next break date) under non-cancellable operating leases are:
The Group leases its investment properties under operating leases. The weighted average unexpired lease term based ("WAULT") of the office portfolio at 31 March 2021, based on the earlier of lease break or expiry date was 5.8 years (March 2020: 6.4 years).
These calculations are based on all leases in place at 31 March 2021, i.e. including leases that are in place but have not yet commenced. 31. Capital commitments
The Group has entered into a number of development contracts to develop buildings in its portfolio. The total capital expenditure commitment in relation to these is approximately EUR3m (March 2020: EUR18m). 32. Contingent liabilities Accounting policy
Contingent liabilities are possible obligations depending on whether some uncertain future event occurs, or present obligations where payment is not probable, or the amount cannot be measured reliably. Contingent liabilities are not recognised but are disclosed unless the possibility of an outflow of economic resources is remote.
The Group has not identified any contingent liabilities which are required to be disclosed in the financial statements. 33. Related parties 33.a Subsidiaries
All transactions between the Company and its subsidiaries are eliminated on consolidation.
The following are the major subsidiaries of the Group:
Thomas Edwards-Moss (CFO) rented an apartment from the Group at market rent and paid EUR33k in rent during the financial year (March 2020: EUR14k).
Stewart Harrington (Non-Executive Director) rented an apartment from the Group for part of the financial year at market rent and paid EUR17k in rent during the financial year (March 2020: EUR9k). 33.c Key management personnel
In addition to the Executive and Non-Executive Directors, the following are the key management personnel of the Group:
Justin Dowling Director of Property
Edwina Governey Chief Investment Officer
Sean O'Dwyer Company Secretary and Risk & Compliance Officer
Frank O'Neill Director of Operations
Gerard Doherty Director of Development
The remuneration of the above key management personnel paid during the financial year was as follows:
The remuneration of Executive Directors and key management is determined by the Remuneration Committee, having regard to the performance of individuals, of the Group and market trends. 34. Events after the financial year end 1. On 22 April 2021, 154,349 ordinary shares were issued pursuant to the settlement of performance-related
remuneration awards for the year ended 31 March 2019. Following the transaction, the issued share capital of the
Company is 661,811,141 ordinary shares of EUR0.10 each. 2. The Directors have proposed a final dividend of 3.4 cent per share that is subject to approval at the AGM to be
held on 27 July 2021. 3. On 20 May 2021 the Group announced the issue of EUR125m senior unsecured fixed rate notes which will be funded on 23
July 2021 in two series as follows:
- EUR62.5m 1.88% due July 2031
- EUR62.5m 1.92% due July 2033
Pro-forma for this debt issuance, the weighted average term of the Group's debt at 31 March 2021 would have been 5.2 years, up from 3.4 years excluding the issue.
Supplementary information i. Five-year record
Based on the Group's consolidated financial statements for the financial years ended 31 March:
present EPRA NTA from then onwards (see iii.f EPPRA NAV measures for more information). There is no material change
between EPRA NAV an EPRA NTA for Hibernia. ii. Alternative performance measures
The Group has applied the European Securities and Markets Authority ("ESMA") 'Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures' in this document. An alternative performance measure ("APM") is a measure of financial or future performance, position or cash flows of the Group which is not a measure defined by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The main APMs presented are European Public Real Estate Association ("EPRA") performance measures as set out in EPRA's Best Practices Recommendations Guidelines 2019 ("BPR"). These measures are defined by EPRA in order to encourage comparability with the real estate sector in Europe (see Section iii).
The following are the APMs used in this report together with information on their calculation and relevance.
EPRA performance measures presented here and summarised on page 17 of this statement are calculated according to the EPRA BPR. EPRA performance measures are used in order to enhance transparency and comparability with other public real estate companies in Europe.
EPRA earnings, EPRA NTA and EPRA capex measures are also included within the financial statements, in which they are audited, as they are important key performance indicators for variable remuneration. All measures are presented on a consolidated basis only and, where relevant, are reconciled to IFRS figures as presented in the consolidated financial statements. iii.a EPRA earnings
EPRA earnings, earnings from operational activities, are presented as they are a key measure of the Group's underlying operating result and an indication of the extent to which current and proposed dividend payments are supported by earnings. Unrealised changes in valuation, gains or losses on disposals of properties and certain other items are excluded as they are not considered to be part of the core activity of an investment property company.
