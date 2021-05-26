Anzeige
WKN: A1W860 ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 Ticker-Symbol: HBRN 
Frankfurt
26.05.21
08:01 Uhr
1,140 Euro
-0,008
-0,70 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
HIBERNIA REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HIBERNIA REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
26.05.2021 | 08:34
Hibernia REIT plc: Preliminary results for the -34-

DJ Hibernia REIT plc: Preliminary results for the financial year ended 31 March 2021 

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) 
Hibernia REIT plc: Preliminary results for the financial year ended 31 March 2021 
26-May-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
PRELIMINARY RESULTS 
For the financial year ended 31 March 2021 
 
26 May 2021 
 
Hibernia REIT plc ("Hibernia", the "Company" or the "Group") today announces preliminary results for the financial year 
ended 31 March 2021 (the "financial year"). Highlights include: 
Continued high rent collection rates reflecting strong tenant base 
?    99% of rent due for the financial year ended Mar-21 now received or on agreed payment terms 
?    Post financial year end, contracted rent received or on agreed payment terms is as follows: 
 - Commercial[1]: 99% for Q/E Jun-21 
 - Residential[2]: 98% for May-21; >99% for Apr-21 
Net loss due to negative property revaluations but further increase in distributable income 
?    Annual contracted rent of EUR67.1m at Mar-21, up 2.2% since Mar-20, and office WAULT of 5.8yrs, down 9.4% 
 - Six new office leases on 45,600 sq. ft. adding EUR2.6m, or EUR0.3m net of lease expiries and adjustments on let space 
 - Three rent reviews and five lease variations agreed, adding incremental rent of EUR0.7m 
 - Five bolt-on acquisitions adding EUR0.5m of new rent 
 - Diluted IFRS loss per share of 3.7 cent due to negative revaluation movement on portfolio (Mar-20: EPS of 8.8 cent) 
?    EPRA EPS[3] of 6.3 cent, up 13.4% on last year due to increase in rental income (Mar-20: 5.5 cent) 
?    Final DPS of 3.4 cent, bringing the total for the financial year to 5.4 cent, up 13.7% (Mar-20: 4.75 cent) 
Modest decline in portfolio value, mainly coming in the first quarter of our financial year 
?    Portfolio value of EUR1,427.4m, down 4.4%[4] in the financial year and down 0.7% in H2, primarily due to lower 
net ERVs and higher yields assumed on our office assets 
?    12-month Total Property Return[5] of -0.2% vs MSCI Ireland Property All Assets Index (excl. Hibernia) of -1.5% 
?    EPRA NTA per share3 of 172.7 cent, down 3.7% in the financial year but up 0.4% in H2, helped by the share 
buyback 
Robust balance sheet: flexibility and investment capacity further enhanced post year end by new US private placement 
?    Net debt of EUR278.8m, LTV3 of 19.5% (Mar-20: EUR241.4m, LTV 16.5%) 
?    EUR125m of 10- and 12-year unsecured US private placement notes with avg. coupon of 1.9% to be issued in late 
Jul-21 
?    Weighted average debt maturity of 3.4 years at Mar-21, or 5.2 years pro-forma new USPP (Mar-20: 4.4 years) 
?    Cash and undrawn facilities net of committed expenditure of EUR110m, or EUR235m pro-forma of new USPP (Mar-20: 
EUR136m) 
Disciplined capital allocation 
?    EUR16.8m in development expenditure, mainly on two schemes to deliver 62,500 sq. ft. of Grade A office space (38% 
pre-let): both expected to complete by Jul-21, following delays due to lockdowns (Mar-20: EUR21.3m) 
?    EUR11.1m invested in five bolt-on property acquisitions (Mar-20: EUR23.3m) 
?    EUR25m share buyback programme successfully executed; 23.1m shares repurchased and cancelled, an average price 
per share of EUR1.08 (Mar-20: 17.6m shares repurchased for EUR25m, an average price per share of EUR1.42) 
Progress on strategic priorities of: 
?    1) Clustering 
 - Full planning now in place for Clanwilliam and Harcourt schemes, which can be commenced in the next seven and 18 
  months, respectively, and can deliver 539,000 sq. ft. of clustered, Grade A office space 
 - These schemes will take the proportion of Hibernia's office assets by value in clusters from 39%[6] to 65%[7] 
?    2) ESG excellence 
 - Commitment to become a Net Zero Carbon business by 2030 and to align with the TCFD recommendations by 2022 
 - Real-time energy consumption monitoring system installed and operating in our managed in-place offices 
 - Received a four-star GRESB rating for the first time 2020 and a B- score in our inaugural CDP response 
 
 
Kevin Nowlan, Chief Executive Officer of Hibernia, said: 
"Our business has delivered a resilient performance in the financial year despite the extraordinary circumstances 
resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. While we recorded a net loss due to a modest decline in portfolio value, our 
continued high rent collection rates have helped deliver double-digit growth in EPRA earnings and dividends. 
"Since introducing COVID-19 safeguards in our buildings, our primary focus has been on the long-term evolution of the 
portfolio to meet changing occupier expectations. We believe asset clustering and ESG excellence will be key elements 
for us in providing the type of flexible, efficient, amenity-rich office space occupiers increasingly want and we have 
made good progress with both in the financial year. Our Clanwilliam Court and Harcourt Square schemes now have full 
planning permission and both can be started over the next 18 months; when complete they will increase the proportion of 
our office portfolio held in clusters to 65%. We have also published our Sustainability Statement of Intent, which 
sets challenging, long-term targets and outlines our commitment to becoming a net zero carbon business by 2030. 
"Our leverage remains amongst the lowest in the pan-European REIT universe, giving us substantial capacity and 
strategic flexibility for value-enhancing investment opportunities. In the financial year we invested EUR11m in small 
acquisitions to enhance our existing properties, EUR17m in development expenditure and executed a highly accretive EUR25m 
share buyback programme. Since March 2021 we have increased our available funding and average debt maturity by 
agreeing to issue EUR125m of 10- and 12-year US private placement notes. 
"With Ireland's vaccination programme gathering pace and a government roadmap for the easing of lockdown restrictions, 
optimism is growing and this is starting to be seen in active demand for office space and tenant enquiries. While the 
near-term outlook is likely to remain tied to progress on "unlocking", we are optimistic on our longer-term prospects 
given our clear strategy, exciting development pipeline, balance sheet strength and talented team." 
 
Contacts: 
Hibernia REIT plc     +353 (0)1 536 9100 
Kevin Nowlan, Chief Executive Officer 
Tom Edwards-Moss, Chief Financial Officer 
Murray Consultants 
Doug Keatinge: +353 86 037 4163, dkeatinge@murraygroup.ie 
Andrew Smith: +353 83 076 5717, asmith@murraygroup.ie 
About Hibernia REIT plc 
Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT"), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock 
Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices. 
Results presentation details 
There will be a results presentation at 10.00 a.m. Dublin time, today, 26 May 2021. If you think you will want to ask 
a question at the end, please register for the phone call as you will not be able to do this from the webcast. 
Webcast URL: https://www.investis-live.com/hibernia-reit/609bb4d933d2290a004f8bc5/iuhj 
Participants - Call pre-registration 
       To pre-register for this call, please go to the following link: 
Log-in 
instructions https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/client/7636/ 
       hibernia-reit-2021-preliminary-results/     You will receive 
       your access details via email. 
During the presentation 
                       Your line will be muted as you join the call. 
What to expect                You will have the opportunity to ask a question. To register, press 
                       *1 on your telephone keypad. To remove the question, press *2. The 
                       operator will prompt you when to speak.

Disclaimer This announcement contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties because they relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Group or the industry in which it operates to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this announcement. The Group will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revision or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events, circumstances, unanticipated events, new information or otherwise except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.

Chief executive officer's statement

At the onset of the pandemic, our key priority was safeguarding our buildings for our tenants, visitors and staff. Since then, our attention has returned to the longer term and ensuring our business is evolving to meet changing occupier expectations.

Challenging market conditions Property investment volumes and Dublin office take-up in 2020 fell by 58% and 54%, respectively, versus 2019 due to the impact of the pandemic, and the market remained subdued in Q1 2021, with COVID-19 restrictions in Ireland at their highest level. As we have noted before, the structural changes that have occurred in the Irish property market since 2007 (greater institutional ownership, less debt) have increased the market's resilience to external shocks and this, together with the strong Dublin office market fundamentals immediately prior to the pandemic and support from governments and central banks, has resulted in a relatively modest negative impact on market pricing to date despite the rise in vacancy rates. Prime central Dublin office yields have remained at around 4% since the start of the pandemic and prime headline rents stood at around EUR57.50psf at March 2021 versus EUR62.50 a year earlier.

Resilient performance Given market conditions, our leasing activity in the financial year was limited and contracted rent grew 2.2% to EUR67.1m, primarily as a result of new lettings, rent reviews and lease variations. Our rent collection rates for the financial year have averaged 99% and this, as well as leases signed in previous years, good cost control and the accretive EUR25m share buyback executed in the year, resulted in a 13.4% increase in EPRA EPS to 6.3 cent. We have proposed a final dividend per share of 3.4 cent, taking the total in respect of the financial year to 5.4 cent, an increase of 13.7%. The value of our property portfolio declined 4.4% like-for-like, with the majority of this occurring in the first quarter of the financial year, shortly after the onset of the pandemic, resulting in a net loss per share of 3.7 cent for the year and a 3.7% decrease in EPRA NTA per share to 172.7 cent.

Balance sheet strength Our leverage remains amongst the lowest in the European REIT universe, giving us significant strategic flexibility. At 31 March 2021 the LTV ratio was 19.5% and we had EUR110m of cash and undrawn facilities net of commitments. Since then, we have agreed to issue an additional EUR125m of 10- and 12-year US private placement notes with an average coupon of 1.9%, increasing our investment capacity, significantly extending our average debt term and reducing our average cost of debt. These new notes will help fund the delivery of our office clusters at Clanwilliam Court and Harcourt Square.

Responding to changing occupier expectations by focusing on clusters and ESG excellence We believe office clusters and ESG excellence will be key for us in providing the type of flexible, efficient, amenity-rich office space with strong wellness and ESG credentials that occupiers are increasingly seeking. This was our strategic direction prior to the pandemic and we had already completed our first cluster, the Windmill Quarter, and recruited a full-time Sustainability Manager to lead our ESG programme. The pandemic is accelerating many of these changes in occupier requirements and consequently we are concentrating on refining our clustering strategy and accelerating our ESG initiatives to deliver top-grade office space suited to new, agile working and wellness. We have now received full planning approval for our new office clusters at Clanwilliam Court and Harcourt Square and we are working to further enhance the active communal areas within these schemes. Both developments can be started over the next 18 months and, when complete, will increase the proportion of our office portfolio held in clusters to 65%. We have also set new, long-term targets in our recently published Sustainability Statement of Intent and committed to becoming a Net Zero Carbon business by 2030.

Portfolio rich in opportunity As well as our developments at Clanwilliam Court and Harcourt Square, which can be started in the near term, our portfolio has many other opportunities for enhancing shareholder value. We invested EUR16.8m in development expenditure in the financial year, mostly on 2 Cumberland Place and 50 City Quay. These schemes, which will deliver 62,500 sq. ft. of new office space, 62% of which is still available to let (ERV: EUR2.2m), were scheduled to complete in early 2021 but have been delayed by the shutdown of development sites and are now expected to complete in July 2021. Longer term, we are assessing our in-place office portfolio for improvement opportunities and we own 155.2 acres of land and industrial assets in Dublin with potential for rezoning in future for mixed-use schemes.

Optimistic on longer-term outlook With Ireland's vaccination programme gathering pace and a government roadmap for the easing of lockdown restrictions, optimism is growing and this is starting to be seen in active demand for office space and tenant enquiries. While the near-term outlook is likely to remain tied to progress on "unlocking", we are optimistic on our longer-term prospects. We have a clear strategy to provide occupiers with the type of office space they want, a portfolio rich in opportunity, and the financial strength and the team in place to deliver our plans.

Kevin Nowlan, Chief Executive Officer

Market review General economy

Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic and a 3.4% decline in global GDP in 2020 (source: the OECD), the Irish economy has performed very strongly, recording GDP growth of 3.3% in 2020, the fastest in the developed world. Much of this was due to the contribution of the multinational-dominated sectors, such as technology and pharmaceuticals. Irish output, as measured by Gross Value Added ("GVA"), in the foreign-owned sector increased by 18% in 2020, while other domestic industries declined by 9.5% (source: Goodbody).

The Irish Government continues to offer significant support to the labour market through pandemic payments and wage subsidy schemes: the standard measure of monthly unemployment was 5.8% in April 2021 (compared with 5.1% in January 2020), while the COVID-19 adjusted measure of unemployment was 22.4% if all claimants of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment ("PUP") were classified as unemployed (source: the CSO). Much of this emergency support is going to the hospitality and retail sectors, with office-based employment less impacted, particularly given the strong performance of many multinationals in Ireland. The labour market is expected to recover gradually as restrictions ease, in-line with the vaccine rollout in Ireland. Current Government expectations are that all adults in Ireland will be vaccinated by late summer 2021 and the unemployment rate (incl. PUP recipients) is projected to average 16.3% in 2021, 8.2% in 2022 and to reach 6.0% in 2024, a rate still above the pre-pandemic level of 5.1% (source: the DoF).

While global progress on vaccines and the new EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement ("TCA"), which came into force on 1 January 2021 and averted the threat of a no-deal Brexit, have been positive developments for the Irish economic outlook, nonetheless risks remain over the pace of recovery from the pandemic and there is additional friction to trade between Ireland and the UK as a result of the TCA. International tax reforms could negatively affect Ireland's attractiveness for foreign direct investment: while a lot remains uncertain at present, changes to the way multinationals are taxed have been discussed for some time by the OECD under the base erosion and profit shifting ("BEPS 2.0") process and the US is also discussing corporate tax reform. Irish property market overview

As we have noted before, the structural changes that have occurred in Ireland's property market since 2007, namely greater levels of institutional ownership and less debt, have given it greater resilience than existed historically. Furthermore, the Dublin office market entered the pandemic with much healthier fundamentals than it had prior to the Global Financial Crisis in 2008, due in part to the limited speculative development funding available this cycle. While prime headline quoting rents in March 2020 and March 2008 were both in excess of EUR60psf, the Dublin office vacancy rate in March 2020 was 6.5% versus 12.3% in March 2008 and the unlet office space under construction totalled 3.0m sq. ft. (6.9% of existing stock) in March 2020 versus 4.6m sq. ft. (14.9% of existing stock) in March 2008 (source: Knight Frank, Property Market Analysis). Irish property investment market

Total investment volumes in 2020 were EUR3.0bn, down 58% on the record volumes transacted in 2019 but broadly in line with volumes in 2017 (EUR2.3bn) and 2018 (EUR3.6bn). The PRS and office sectors again dominated, together accounting for 78% of volumes (2019: 77%). Irish investors (excluding Irish REITs) accounted for only 15% of investment in 2020 (2019: 18%), indicative of the continued interest from international investors in Irish property despite significant restrictions on mobility and travel (source: Knight Frank). Investment volumes remained resilient in Q1 2021 even though Ireland was at the highest level of COVID-19 restrictions throughout: investment spend amounted to EUR1.3bn (Q1 2020: EUR0.7bn). The residential and office sectors again dominated, representing 60% and 31% of total Q1 2021 volumes, respectively. International capital continues to seek opportunities to invest in Irish property, with 55% of Q1 investment acquired by overseas investors (Q1 2020: 87%) (source: Knight Frank). Top five office investment transactions (12 months to March 2021) 

Building            Price Capital value Buyer          Buyer nationality 
Project Tolka Portfolio, D2/4  EUR290m EUR994     Blackstone        American 
Bishop's Square, D2       EUR183m EUR1,003    GLL Real Estate Partners German 
28 Fitzwilliam, D2       EUR178m EUR1,309    Amundi Real Estate    French 
Baggot Plaza, D4        EUR141m EUR1,090    Deka Immobilien     German 
76 Sir John Rogerson's Quay, D2 EUR95m EUR1,026    AM Alpha         German 
Top five total         EUR887m

Source: Knight Frank.

Knight Frank reports that prime Dublin office yields have tightened to 3.75% at March 2021 (March 2020: 4%), given the level of competitive demand in the market for the best Dublin office assets, though other agents remain at c.4%. CBRE states that despite some uncertainty about the future of the office, which is unlikely to dissipate until such time as the majority of office workers return to their buildings, the office sector remains the preferred sector for institutional investors in Europe with most focussed on securing core and core-plus opportunities. PRS investment activity has continued to be robust. In 2020, the sector comprised 38% of overall investment (2019: 33%) and in the first quarter of 2021, it comprised 60% of investment (Q1 2020: 15%) (source: Knight Frank). In its Spring 2021 yield matrix, Cushman & Wakefield reports that PRS yields for prime Dublin properties remain stable within a range of 3.75-4.25%. Top five PRS investment transactions (12 months to March 2021) 

Building                    Price  Price per  Buyer                Buyer 
                            unit                       nationality 
Confidential portfolio, Dublin/Kildare     EUR450m  Confidential Ardstone              Irish 
Cheevers Court & Halliday House, Dun Laoghaire EUR195m  EUR530k per  SW3/DWS               German 
                            unit 
The Prestige Portfolio, North Dublin      EUR145m  EUR457k per  SW3/DWS               German 
                            unit 
Off-market portfolio, North, South & West    EUR140m  Confidential GIC/Orange Capital Partners     Singaporean 
Dublin suburbs 
Blackwood Square, Santry, Dublin 9       EUR124m  EUR416k    Quad Real Property Group/Roundhill Canadian 
                                   Capital 
Top five total                 EUR1,054m

Source: Knight Frank.

In the 12 months to 31 March 2021, the MSCI Ireland Property All Assets Index (the "Index") delivered a total property return of -1.5%, excluding Hibernia (March 2020: 4.4%). Over this period the Industrial sector has been the top performer in the Index, with a total return of 11.0%, followed by the "Other" sector (which includes PRS) at 4.7% (March 2020: 7.7% and 4.2%, respectively). Offices delivered a total return of 1.2% (March 2020: 6.3%). Hibernia's Total Property Return over the same period was -0.2%, outperforming the Index, excluding Hibernia, by 1.3 percentage points. Dublin office occupational market

Following a strong start to 2020, the onset of the pandemic resulted in a significant slowdown in letting activity. Total take-up was 1.5m sq. ft., a decline of 54% on 2019, with 0.8m sq. ft. of this coming in Q1 2020, before the pandemic took hold (source: Knight Frank). Unsurprisingly, demand was driven by sectors which have continued to generate economic and employment growth: 64% of take-up was from the multinational-dominated TMT sector (2019: 55%). Only five letting transactions for more than 50,000 sq. ft. occurred in 2020, compared with 12 transactions in 2019. The city centre continued to be occupiers' preferred location choice, accounting for 51% of volumes in 2020 (2019: 68%) (source: Knight Frank), and this figure was somewhat lower than usual due to one particularly large letting in the suburbs of 0.25m sq. ft. that completed in Q1 2020. With the highest level of COVID-19 restrictions in place for the whole of Q1 2021, including the closure of construction sites and a ban on property inspections, the Dublin office market saw the lowest quarterly take-up on record with <0.05m sq. ft. transacted (Q1 2020: 0.8m sq. ft) (source: Knight Frank). Top 10 office lettings (12 months to March 2021) 

Tenant    Sector Building                   Area (sq. ft.) % of total take-up 
Amazon    TMT   2 Burlington Plaza, D4            76k      10% 
Microsoft   TMT   3 Dublin Landings, D1            44k      6% 
HSE      State  1 Heuston South Quarter, D8         44k      6% 
OPW      State  1GQ, George's Quay, D2            42k      6% 
Gilead    Pharma North Dock 2, D1               31k      4% 
Ryanair    Other  230/240 Airside Business Park, North Suburbs 30k      4% 
3M      TMT   2 Cumberland Place, D2            24k      3% 
OPW      State  Paramount Place, North Suburbs        24k      3% 
Rabobank   Finance 76 Sir John Rogerson's Quay, D2       24k      3% 
Twilio    TMT   78 Sir John Rogerson's Quay, D2       20k      3% 
Top 10 total                            358k      49%

Source: Knight Frank. Please note Hibernia classifies 3M as 'healthcare' or 'other' in its industry classification.

Our active demand tracker, run in conjunction with Cushman & Wakefield, saw a c.30% fall in active demand to 2.3m sq. ft. between February 2020 and December 2020. The first signs of a recovery are now beginning to emerge, with 2.7m sq. ft. of active demand at the end of March 2021, representing a 17% increase on the position at the end of December 2020. CBRE notes that several requirements that had been on hold have been reactivated and some new requirements initiated. Although the intensity of the requirements (i.e. how soon the occupiers want the space) remains relatively low, indicating occupier caution, it is encouraging to note that CBRE is reporting approximately 0.5m sq. ft. of reserved office space at the end of March 2021, which bodes well for leasing activity as COVID-19 restrictions ease. Recent figures from the CSO show that in the final quarter of 2020, the technology sector recorded an annual increase in employment of 9%. Looking solely at Dublin, the sector saw an annual increase in employment of 4%, equating to 3,000 additional people employed. This trend is being translated into active demand for office space, with approximately 30% of active demand at March 2021 coming from the technology sector.

The overall Dublin office vacancy rate (which includes "shadow" or "grey" space) increased to 9.9% at 31 March 2021 from 6.5% at 31 March 2020. The Grade A vacancy rate in the city centre, where all of Hibernia's office portfolio is located, was 9.8%, up from 5.9% at 31 March 2020 (source: Knight Frank). Of the 3.4pp increase in overall Dublin office vacancy since 31 March 2020, 1.8pp related to 0.8m sq. ft. from un-let new buildings completing and 1.2pp related to 0.5m sq. ft. of grey space coming back into the market as tenants offered surplus space for sub-leasing: the remaining 0.4pp came from lease expiries. Knight Frank estimates that approximately 0.25m sq. ft. of space could potentially come to the grey space market in the next six to nine months, driven by space being made available by the banking and public sectors. The main agents have marked down their headline prime Dublin office rent assumptions by 7-10% and are also suggesting increased tenant incentives in some cases. Knight Frank reports that prime rents in Dublin currently stand at EUR57.50psf (Mar-20: EUR62.50psf). Office development pipeline

We currently expect 7.5m sq. ft. of gross new space to be delivered between 2021 and 2024 for the whole of Dublin (none completed thus far due to the recently lifted lockdown), of which 83% will be in the city centre. 45% of office stock under construction in Dublin has been let or reserved (46% in the city centre), meaning there is 2.6m sq. ft. under construction but not yet let (2.1m sq. ft. in the city centre). Since we reported in May 2020, the expected supply in Dublin between 2020 and 2023 is down 7% to 7.1m sq. ft. and the expected supply in the city centre over the same period is down 2% to 5.6m sq. ft. (source: Knight Frank/Hibernia). 

Year     Dublin city centre supply All Dublin supply 
2021f     1.5m sq. ft. (79% pre-let) 1.7m sq. ft. (73% pre-let) 
2022f     1.7m sq. ft. (42% pre-let) 2.1m sq. ft. (43% pre-let) 
2023f     1.6m sq. ft. (28% pre-let) 1.8m sq. ft. (26% pre-let) 
2024f     1.4m sq. ft. (28% pre-let) 1.9m sq. ft. (21% pre-let) 
Total 2021-24 6.2m sq. ft. (44% pre-let) 7.5m sq. ft. (40% pre-let)

Source: Knight Frank/Hibernia. *Note: There have been no development completions so far in 2021 due to the recently lifted lockdown. Residential/PRS

There were 20,700 new home completions in 2020, down 1.9% on 2019 (source: the ESRI). This was a good outcome given the various pandemic restrictions, but nevertheless represented the first year-on-year decline since 2012, putting Ireland even further behind the estimated natural demographic demand for at least 34,000 units per annum (source: the Central Bank of Ireland). For 2021, the restrictions in effect for the first four months of the year, under which most construction work was no longer deemed essential, are likely to have had an adverse effect on overall housing supply. The ESRI expects 15,000 units to be completed in 2021 and 16,000 in 2022. Dublin accounted for 29% of all Irish delivery in 2020, slightly below the 33% proportion recorded in 2019, and when combined with the commuter counties around Dublin, the Greater Dublin Area ("GDA") accounted for 50% of Irish completions in 2020 (2019: 55%) (source: the CSO). Within the GDA, houses accounted for 69% of completions and apartments for 31% in 2020, still far from the aspirations of the Ireland 2040 plan for compact urban growth. At 19% of total completions, apartment building in Ireland is running at the lowest level of any EU member state, with the average being 59% (source: the European Commission). Knight Frank estimates that there continues to be EUR3bn of capital looking to deploy into PRS in Ireland and this is likely to keep prime yields in the sector stable

at 3.75-4.00%.

The latest data from the Residential Tenancies Board ("RTB") for Q4 2020 show that nationally rents grew by 2.7% year-on-year and that the standardised average rent stood at EUR1,256 per month. Rents grew faster outside Dublin than within: Dublin rents grew by 2.1% year-on-year while the GDA excluding Dublin grew by 5.0% and other regions outside the GDA grew by 3.4%. Apartment rents grew 2.0% in Dublin and 2.7% outside Dublin.

Business review Progress against strategic priorities for FY21

We have made good progress with the strategic priorities set out in the 2020 Annual Report, and we summarise this in the table below. As outlined in the CEO's Statement much of our attention in the financial year has been on the longer term and ensuring our business is evolving to meet changing occupier expectations: this is the basis for our strategic focus on office clusters and ESG excellence. 

Strategic priority              Key targets             Progress in 12 months to March 2021 
                        - Let remaining space in 2     - In-place office vacancy of 7% (9% 
                         Cumberland Place          including Clanwilliam and Marine) 
                        - Get office vacancy rate to 5%   - Contracted rental income +2% to 
                         or below              EUR67.1m 
 1. Grow rental income and, where possible,   - Agree two outstanding rent    - Net rental income +8% to EUR63.3m 
  WAULTs to drive dividends per share      reviews and five rent reviews   - Three rent reviews and five lease 
                         upcoming during FY21        variations agreed, adding 
                        - Minimise impact from COVID-19    incremental rent of EUR0.7m 
                         on rental income         - Average rent collection rates 
                                           running at 99% in FY21 
                                          - 2 Cumberland Place still on 
                        - Deliver 2 Cumberland Place on    budget but completion delayed by 
                         budget in late 2020         COVID-19 site lockdowns and now 
                        - Enhance and progress pipeline    expected in Jul-21 
 2. Complete 2 Cumberland Place and work to    schemes to improve potential   - Final grant of planning obtained 
  optimise development pipeline to maximise   returns               for 152,000 sq. ft. redevelopment 
  risk-adjusted returns for shareholders   - Assess timing of upcoming      of Clanwilliam Court 
  (e.g. optimising clusters, progressing    projects in light of market    - We continue to assess our 
  re-zonings)                  conditions             upcoming schemes in the current 
                        - Assess existing in-place      market 
                         portfolio for future value-add  - We are assessing in-place 
                         opportunities            portfolio for future 
                                           opportunities 
                        - Continue to seek to dispose of  - EUR11.1m deployed in five 
                         assets which do not meet our    acquisitions adjacent to existing 
                         expectations for forward      Hibernia assets 
 3. Continue to recycle capital and make     returns              - EUR16.8m invested in development 
  selective investments to enhance Group   - Make acquisitions or        expenditure 
  returns                    investments where we see     - EUR25m share buyback programme 
                         opportunities to enhance Group   executed: 23.1m shares acquired 
                         returns in the medium term     and cancelled at an average price 
                                           of EUR1.08 
                                          - At Mar-21 cash and undrawn 
                        - Maintain sufficient cash and    facilities were EUR110m net of 
                         undrawn facilities for any     committed expenditure 
                         investment opportunities that   - In May-21 the Group agreed to 
 4. Maintain balance sheet flexibility to     arise                issue EUR125m of new 10- and 
  take advantage of investment        - Ensure level of indebtedness    12-year USPP notes, adding 
  opportunities as they arise          does not bring the Group close   financial capacity and extending 
                         to breaching any of the       the average term 
                         financial covenants in its debt  - The Group has significant 
                         facilities             headroom on all its financial 
                                           covenants (please see Financial 
                                           Review for further details) 
                                          - Real-time energy monitoring 
                                           system installed and operational 
                        - Reduce energy consumption and   - Energy consumption and GHG 
                         GHG emissions per square metre   emissions reductions of 23% and 
                         on a like-for-like and absolute   26% achieved on a like-for-like 
 5. Continue to improve environmental       basis                basis and 21% and 26% on an 
  efficiency of the portfolio         - Achieve LEED Platinum        absolute basis 
                         certification at 2 Cumberland   - On track for LEED Platinum in 2 
                         Place                Cumberland Place 
                        - Revise Sustainability Strategy  - New Sustainability Statement of 
                                           Intent published, including a 
                                           commitment to become a Net Zero 
                                           Carbon business by 2030 Disposals and acquisitions

We made no disposals (March 2020: none) and invested EUR11.1m in five acquisitions, all of which are adjacent to or within close proximity of existing Hibernia assets and were "bolt-on" in nature (March 2020: EUR23.3m). In addition, on 31 March 2021 we transferred three assets acquired as part of a loan portfolio in 2014 into investment property at a cost of EUR0.6m. We continue to review acquisition and disposal opportunities though we will be disciplined in pursuing these, assessing them against investment in the material development opportunities within our portfolio (see developments and refurbishments section below for more details). Portfolio overview

At 31 March 2021 the investment property portfolio consisted of 39 assets valued at EUR1,427.4m (March 2020: 36 assets valued at EUR1,465.2m) which can be categorised as follows: 

Value as at 
                  March 2021  % of portfolio Equivalent yield1 Passing rent Contracted rent ERV 
                  (all assets) 
1. Dublin CBD offices 
Traditional Core          EUR415m    29%      5.0%2       EUR22.6m    EUR22.7m     EUR22.7m 
IFSC                EUR178m    12%      4.8%       EUR8.3m    EUR8.3m      EUR10.9m 
South Docks            EUR546m3    38%      4.4%       EUR26.9m    EUR27.2m     EUR27.8m 
Total Dublin CBD offices      EUR1,139m3   80%      4.7%2       EUR57.9m    EUR58.2m     EUR61.4m 
2. Dublin CBD office developments4 EUR62m     4%       -         -      EUR1.5m      EUR3.6m 
3. Dublin residential5       EUR168m6    12%      3.8%7       EUR6.0m7    EUR6.0m7     EUR6.7m7 
4. Industrial/ other        EUR59m     4%       3.2%8       EUR1.5m    EUR1.5m      EUR2.2m 
Total               EUR1,427m3,6  100%      4.5%2,7,8     EUR65.3m7   EUR67.1m7     EUR73.8m7 1. Yields on unsmoothed values and excluding the adjustment for 1WML owner-occupied space. 2. Harcourt Square, Clanwilliam Court and Marine House yields are calculated as the passing rent over the total value

(after costs) which includes residual land value. Excludes Iconic Offices in Clanwilliam Court. 3. Excludes the value of space occupied by Hibernia in 1WML. 4. 2 Cumberland Place and 50 City Quay. 5. Includes 1WML residential element (Hanover Mills). 6. Valuation assuming 80% net-to-gross and purchaser costs as per C&W at Mar-21. 7. Residential income on net basis assuming Hibernia cost where asset is stabilized and 80% net-to-gross otherwise. 8. Current rental value assumed as ERV as these assets are valued using a combination of price per acre and on an

income basis.

Note: differences in summation of totals in above table are due to rounding.

The key statistics of our office portfolio, which comprised 84% of our overall property portfolio by value at 31 March 2021 and 89% by contracted rent (March 2020: 85% and 88%, respectively), are set out below. The WAULT to break/ expiry of our completed office developments (the majority of our office income) is 8.1 years. By comparison, our acquired office assets have a WAULT to break or expiry of just under three years, with those assets in our development pipeline (Marine House, Clanwilliam Court and Harcourt Square) having a WAULT of 1.3 years: this is to facilitate future redevelopment activity. 

Contracted     WAULT to WAULT to  % of rent  % of next rent   % of rent MTM2 at 
              rent    ERV   review1  break/   upwards only review cap &    next lease event 
                             expiry          collar 
              EUR26.9m   EUR26.6m       2.8yrs   15%     -         85% 
1. Acquired in-place    (EUR48psf)  (EUR47psf) 1.8yrs 
office portfolio 
 
 
              EUR9.7m   EUR9.7m 
Development pipeline                   1.3yrs   -      -         100% 
assets3          (EUR42psf)  (EUR42psf) 1.3yrs 
 
 
 
Investment assets     EUR17.2m   EUR16.9m 
                             3.7yrs   23%     -         77% 
              (EUR52psf)  (EUR51psf) 2.1yrs 
 
2. Completed office    EUR31.3m   EUR31.1m  1.9yrs  8.1yrs   -      29%        71% 
developments4       (EUR54psf)  (EUR54psf) 
Whole in-place office   EUR58.2m   EUR57.7m  1.9yrs  5.6yrs   7%      15%        78% 
portfolio         (EUR51psf)  (EUR51psf) 
              EUR1.5m   EUR1.4m 
3. Committed office-let7            5.0yrs  10.0yrs   0%      0%         100% 
              (EUR61psf)  (EUR59psf) 
              EUR59.7m   EUR59.2m 
Total office portfolio             1.9yrs  5.8yrs   7%      15%        78% 
              (EUR51psf)  (EUR51psf) 
4. Vacant in-place office -     EUR3.7m5  -     -      -      -         - 
                   (EUR47psf) 
5. Committed office-unlet6 -     EUR2.2m  -     -      -      -         - 
                   (EUR55psf) 
Whole in-place office   -     EUR65.0m  -     -      -      -         - 
portfolio (after vacancy)       (EUR51psf) 1. To earlier of review or expiry. 2. Mark-to-market. 3. Hibernia assumption that ERV of near term development pipeline is equal to current contracted rent. 4. 1 Cumberland Place, SOBO Works, 1&2DC, 1WML, 2WML, 1SJRQ. 5. Includes parking and retail in office buildings. 6. 2 Cumberland Place and 50 City Quay. 7. In Apr-20 3M signed a pre-lease in 2 Cumberland Place.

Since 31 March 2020 Group contracted rent has increased by 2.2% to EUR67.1m, with the main drivers being the pre-let to 3M in 2 Cumberland Place and the five other new leases signed, which outweighed the loss of income from the expiry of some leases in Marine House and Clanwilliam Court. Three rent reviews and five lease variations added a further EUR0.7m. The vacancy rate of the in-place office portfolio, which was 7% by lettable area in March 2020, remained 7% at 31 March 2021, excluding Marine House and Clanwilliam Court which we expect to redevelop in the near term: including these two assets it rose to 9%. For further details on the vacant space and the increase in contracted rent, please refer to the asset management section below and for further details on our plans for Marine House and Clanwilliam Court please see the developments and refurbishments section below.

At 31 March 2021 our 10 largest tenants, all of which are large, multinational companies or state entities, accounted for 54% of our Group contracted rent of EUR67.1m. By sector, technology and state entities accounted for 58% of contracted rent (please see the selected portfolio information on pages 8 to 9). As noted elsewhere in this document, our rent collection statistics have remained strong throughout the pandemic. Portfolio performance

In the financial year ended 31 March 2021 the portfolio value decreased EUR68m, or 4.4% on a like-for-like basis (i.e. excluding acquisitions, disposals and capital expenditure). In the prior financial year, the portfolio value increased EUR23m, or 2.0% on a like-for-like basis, with gains in the investment portfolio and our development assets reduced by the 1.5pp increase in the rate of commercial stamp duty in Ireland in late 2019. 

Value at March                        Value at March 
             2020*      Capex Acquis-itions H1     H2     2021*      Like-for-like 
                         1       Revaluation Revaluation         change 
             (all assets)                         (all assets) 
Traditional Core     EUR435m      EUR0.6m -       (EUR21m)   EUR1m     EUR415m      (EUR20m) (4.7%) 
IFSC           EUR205m      -   -       (EUR14m)   (EUR13m)   EUR178m      (EUR27m) (13.1%) 
South Docks        EUR555m2     EUR2.2m EUR6.9m     (EUR18m)   -      EUR546m2     (EUR17m) (3.1%) 
1. Total Dublin CBD    EUR1,194m2    EUR2.8m EUR6.9m     (EUR53m)   (EUR12m)   EUR1,139m2    (EUR64m) (5.4%) 
offices 
2. Dublin CBD office   EUR51m      EUR15.1m -       (EUR3m)    (EUR1m)    EUR62m      (EUR4m) (5.7%) 
developments 
3. Dublin residential   EUR159m      EUR0.2m EUR0.9m3    EUR4m     EUR3m     EUR168m      EUR7m  4.5% 
4. Industrial/other    EUR61m      -   EUR3.9m3    (EUR5m)    (EUR1m)    EUR59m      (EUR5m) (7.7%) 
Total           EUR1,465m2    EUR18.1m EUR11.7m    (EUR57m)   (EUR11m)   EUR1,427m2    (EUR66m) (4.4%) 1. Including acquisition costs. 2. Excludes the value of space occupied by Hibernia in 1WML. 3. Includes the internal transfer of three non-core assets into investment property.

Note: At Mar-20, 50 City Quay was included in the South Docks segment. At Sep-20, this property was undergoing a substantial refurbishment and so it was moved to Dublin CBD Office Developments.

*Note: In the Mar-20 valuation C&W included a material uncertainty clause for all assets valued, in line with RICS guidance. In the Sep-20 valuation C&W removed the material uncertainty clause for assets within the "Dublin residential" group and in the Mar-21 valuation C&W removed the material uncertainty clause for all assets within portfolio.

The valuation decrease in the portfolio during the financial year, which came mostly in the first quarter as the initial impact of the pandemic was felt, was driven by the following: - CBD offices: 5.4% reduction in value, largely due to a combination of yield expansion and lower net effective rents

applied across the office portfolio. While yields on our most prime offices and near-term developments (1SJRQ,

Harcourt Square, Clanwilliam Court and Marine House) remained unchanged, yields on other offices moved out between

5bps and 20bps. Headline office ERVs remained largely unchanged, but an additional three months rent free (over an

assumed 10-year term) was generally assumed, resulting in a c. 3% reduction in net effective rents across the

office portfolio. The value of our near-term developments (Harcourt Square, Clanwilliam Court and Marine House)

declined due to the quantum of rental income left to be paid under the current leases (prior to development)

reducing, but the residual site values remained broadly flat. - CBD office development: 5.7% reduction in value due to the same valuation assumption changes applied to the CBD

offices segment noted above. In addition, the assumed period required to let the vacant space once these properties

(2 Cumberland Place and 50 City Quay) reach practical completion was increased. - Residential: 4.5% increase in value, mainly due to yield compression driven by the weight of capital seeking

investment opportunities in Dublin PRS. - Industrial/other: 7.7% reduction in value, primarily due to lower values per acre applied to our land at Newlands.

While the industrial portfolio has experienced some yield compression and ERV growth, the value increase has been

offset by a reduction in the value attributed to future development potential as a result of the uncertainty

arising from the pandemic. Developments and refurbishments

Capital expenditure on developments in the financial year was EUR16.8m (2020: EUR21.3m) and mostly related to 2 Cumberland Place, our main active development. In August 2020 work started at 50 City Quay, a small refurbishment project in the Windmill Quarter. Both schemes have been delayed by the COVID-19 restrictions in Ireland and are expected to be completed in July 2021, delivering a total of 62,500 sq. ft. of Grade A office space, 38% of which is pre-let. In the financial year we also received a final grant of planning for the redevelopment of Clanwilliam Court. This means the three office schemes in our near-term development pipeline now have full planning permission to deliver 539,000 sq. ft. of Grade A office space, and can be started in early 2022 (Marine House & Clanwilliam Court, most likely as one project) and early 2023 (Harcourt Square). Committed development schemes

Construction is nearing completion at 2 Cumberland Place and 50 City Quay, with delivery expected in July 2021. 24,000 sq. ft. of the 58,000 sq. ft. of offices in 2 Cumberland Place was pre-let to 3M Digital Science Community Ltd, a subsidiary of the 3M Company, in April 2020. In August 2020 work commenced on the refurbishment of 50 City Quay. The 4,500 sq. ft. office building is situated in the Windmill Quarter, adjacent to 1SJRQ and faces the River Liffey. The completion of both schemes has been impacted by COVID-19 restrictions, most notably the closure of construction sites in Ireland from early January until early May 2021 and both are now expected to complete in July 2021. Nonetheless, we are not expecting material cost overruns on either scheme.

Please see further details on the schemes below: 

Total area post   Full    Est. Capex to Est. total cost    Office  Expected practical 
       completion (sq. ft.) purchase  capex complete (incl. land)   ERV1 ERV1   completion ("PC") date 
                  price 
2 Cumberland 58k office2 
Place, D2             EUR0m3    EUR35m EUR2m    EUR598psf4     EUR3.4m EUR56.65psf Jul-21 
       1k retail/café 
50 City Quay, 4.5k         EUR3m     EUR1m  EUR1m    EUR935psf     EUR0.3m EUR55.00psf Jul-21 
D2 
       62.5k office2 
Total 
committed             EUR3m3    EUR36m EUR3m    EUR617psf     EUR3.7m EUR56.53psf 
       1k retail/café 1. Per C&W headline office ERV at Mar-21. 2. In Apr-20, 24,000 sq. ft. (41%) was pre-let to 3M on a 10-year lease 3. The site forms part of Cumberland Place and at the time of acquisition of Cumberland House no value was ascribed to

it. 4. Office demise only. Development pipeline

We received a final grant of planning from An Bord Pleanála, the planning appeals board, for the 152,000 sq. ft. redevelopment of Clanwilliam Court after Dublin City Council's initial planning approval was the subject of a third-party appeal. This means we have planning permission now for the three office projects in our near-term development pipeline, Marine House, Clanwilliam Court and Harcourt Square. Together these schemes can deliver 539,000 sq. ft. of Grade A office space in Dublin's Traditional Core, a net increase of 283,000 sq. ft. and a 25% increase in the size of our current in-place office portfolio. We are also assessing the longer-term redevelopment potential of certain other assets within the portfolio.

We can start the redevelopment of Marine House and Clanwilliam Court from early 2022, when the existing leases expire, and we can start the redevelopment of Harcourt Square from early 2023. All three schemes should be profitable under most market conditions: based on the planning approvals we have in place, the valuations of the three properties at 31 March 2021 (which include the present value of the income remaining on the leases) equate to aggregate capital values of EUR306[6] per buildable sq. ft. and the estimated capital expenditure required to deliver the schemes is EUR555 per buildable sq. ft., an all-in cost of EUR861[7] per buildable sq. ft.

We continue to hold 155.2 acres of land with potential for mixed-use development schemes in the longer term: re-zoning will be necessary in all cases and consequently the timing of any future developments remains uncertain at present. 

Current area    Area post   Full 
Office    Sector            completion  purchase Comments 
                             price1 
             (sq. ft.)     (sq. ft.) 
                                   - Full planning for refurbishment and extension 
                                    of Marine House to provide 50k sq. ft. of 
                                    office accommodation 
Marine House Office   41k        50k      EUR30m 
 
                                   - Leases expire during 2021 
                                   - Redevelopment opportunity post 2021 
                      141k office        - Potential to create an office cluster similar 
Clanwilliam  Office   93k               EUR59m     to Windmill Quarter (with Marine) 
Court                    11k ancillary 
 
                                   - Final planning grant received Aug-20 
                                   - Leased to OPW until Dec-22 
                                   - Site offers potential to create cluster of 
                      337k office         office buildings with shared facilities or a 
Harcourt   Office   122k               EUR77m     major HQ 
Square 
                                   - Planning granted for 337k sq. ft. of offices 
                                    (343k incl. reception areas) 
 
Total office 
& ancillary                        EUR166m 
             256k        539k 
             Current area    Area post   Full 
Mixed-use   Sector            completion  purchase Comments 
             (sq. ft.)     (sq. ft.)   price1 
                                   - Strategic transport location 
Newlands   Industrial 143.7 acres    n/a      EUR48m2 
(Gateway)   / other                         - Potential for future mixed-use redevelopment 
                                    subject to re-zoning 
Dublin          128k on                   - Strategic transport location 
Industrial  Industrial          n/a      EUR12m    - Potential for future mixed-use development 
Estate          7.7 acres                   subject to re-zoning 
Malahide Road      66k warehouse &               - Potential for future mixed-use development 
Industrial  Industrial 17k office on 3.8 n/a      EUR8m      subject to re-zoning 
Park           acres 
Total 
mixed-use                         EUR68m 
             155.2 acres    n/a 1. Including transaction costs and capex spent to date. 2. Initial consideration. Asset management

Net capital expenditure on maintenance amounted to EUR0.7m in the financial period or EUR0.3m net of refunds (March 2020: EUR0.8m). Contracted rent increased by 2.2% to EUR67.1m (March 2020: EUR65.7m) as a result of: - Six new lettings adding EUR2.6m, including a pre-let of EUR1.5m; - Rent reviews concluded and lease variations adding EUR0.7m; - Acquisitions adding EUR0.5m; and - Lease expiries, breaks, surrenders and adjustments reducing contracted rent by EUR2.3m.

Some other key statistics at 31 March 2021: - The vacancy rate of the in-place office portfolio was 7% based on lettable area (March 2020: 7%) and this available

space had an ERV of EUR3.1m, excluding retail and parking (March 2020: EUR4.0m). Including Marine House and Clanwilliam

Court, where the leases are being allowed to expire to enable redevelopment, the vacancy rate was 9%; - Average rent across the in-place office portfolio was EUR51psf (March 2020: EUR50psf) and the ERV was also EUR51psf

(March 2020: EUR51psf); - Three office rent reviews were active over 60,000 sq. ft. of office space, with a modest (

contracted rent expected (March 2020: two rent reviews active over 30,000 sq. ft. with a

Office: - Five new offices leases agreed over 21,600 sq. ft., adding EUR1.1m per annum of gross new rent, and one pre-let on

24,000 sq. ft., adding a further EUR1.5m per annum. Net of expiries, breaks, surrenders and adjustments on let or

licensed space, the total incremental new rent was EUR0.4m per annum. The term certain of the five new leases is 4.1

years and the term certain of the pre-let is 10 years. - Two rent reviews were concluded over 30,000 sq. ft., increasing contracted rent by EUR0.6m: in aggregate the revised

rents were approximately 60% ahead of the previous contracted rents and modestly ahead of the ERV at the date of

review.

Industrial: - One rent review concluded over 22,000 sq. ft. and three lease extensions signed over 217,000 sq. ft., increasing

contracted rent by EUR0.1m per annum.

Residential: - A 3pp increase in the vacancy rate on our 334 residential units to 8% resulted in the contracted annual rent at 31

March 2021 reducing by EUR0.1m compared with 31 March 2020. - All let units are subject to the rental cap regulations. Key asset management transactions by property - Central Quay, South Docks: In November 2020 we agreed to let 12,000 sq. ft. to Hines Real Estate Ireland Limited

("Hines") on a long lease on terms in line with the June 2020 ERV. Hines previously occupied 8,000 sq. ft. in

Clanwilliam Court and its lease there was terminated. The move resulted in a net increase in Hibernia's contracted

annual rent of EUR0.2m. In January 2021 we let a 3,000 sq. ft. ground floor unit to Europ Assistance S.A. on a

10-year lease, adding EUR0.1m to contracted rent, in line with the September 2020 ERV. Separately, Invesco has served

notice to exercise a break option on its lease of 11,000 sq. ft. in the building with effect from November 2021:

this will result in a 12-month rental penalty. - 2 Cumberland Place, Traditional Core: Construction of the 58,000 sq. ft. office building is approaching completion

(see further details above). In April 2020 we agreed to lease 24,000 sq. ft. to 3M Digital Science Community Ltd, a

subsidiary of 3M Company, on a 10-year lease on terms ahead of the September 2019 ERV. - Hardwicke House, Traditional Core: In December 2020, two rent reviews over 30,000 sq. ft. were concluded modestly

ahead of ERV at the date of review, adding EUR0.6m to contracted rent. - Gateway, D22/24: In July 2020 we agreed lease extensions for two of the terminals to July 2021 and we have agreed a

rent review on another unit of the site, which is also let on short term rolling leases. In total these agreements

have increased our contracted rent by EUR0.2m per annum. - Marine House, Traditional Core: Most of the leases in the 41,000 sq. ft. office building expired in June 2020. We

have taken the decision to offer short term lease arrangements to align with the neighbouring blocks in Clanwilliam

Court, where leases mostly expire in late 2021 or early 2022. At present Marine House is 53% occupied, generating

rent of EUR0.8m per annum. Key in-place office properties with vacancy at period end

As noted above, the in-place office portfolio vacancy rate at 31 March 2020 was 7% and it remained at this level at 31 March 2021, excluding Marine House and Clanwilliam Court, where the leases are being run down to facilitate redevelopment of the properties in the near term. Including Marine House and Clanwilliam Court, the office vacancy rate at 31 March 2021 was 9%. The main office investment assets with vacancy are: - Central Quay, South Docks: 11,000 sq. ft. of office accommodation available to lease; - The Forum, IFSC: all 47,000 sq. ft. of office accommodation and 50 car parking spaces are available to lease; and - Other: 9,000 sq. ft. of available space. Future rent reviews, break options and lease expiries

The table below summarises upcoming rent reviews and lease expiries by financial year, as well as setting out the ERVs for this space, at 31 March 2021. As noted in the footnote below, only a relatively small amount of income, EUR6.0m, is subject to break options over the next five years. 

Current income                    ERV @ Mar-21 
 FY      Expiries for near term  All other lease  Rent    Expiries for near term  All other lease  Rent 
       development       expiries     review   development       expiries     review 
Mar-21    EUR0.1m          EUR0.1m       EUR2.9m   EUR0.1m          EUR0.1m       EUR3.2m 
Mar-22    EUR3.6m          EUR0.7m       EUR11.6m   EUR3.6m          EUR0.7m       EUR11.9m 
Mar-23    EUR6.0m          EUR0.7m       EUR8.8m   EUR6.0m          EUR0.5m       EUR8.2m 
Mar-24    -            EUR3.3m       EUR4.8m   -            EUR3.3m       EUR4.7m 
Mar-25    -            EUR2.9m       EUR11.4m   -            EUR2.9m       EUR11.2m 
Total     EUR9.7m          EUR7.7m       EUR39.5m1  EUR9.7m          EUR7.4m       EUR39.3m1

Note: The table above shows upcoming rent reviews and expiries: break options amount to an additional EUR6.0m over the period to Mar-25 as follows :EUR0.2m in FY22, EUR2.8m in

FY23, EUR1.4m in FY24 and EUR1.5m in FY25

1. EUR9.0m of this income is capped & collared at next review and a further EUR4.0m is subject to upward only rent review provisions.

Sustainability/ESG

Improving our sustainability performance is a key strategic priority. In the four years to December 2020 (our sustainability data is measured on a calendar year basis), we achieved a reduction of over 50% in greenhouse gas emissions intensity from landlord-obtained utilities in our managed offices on a like-for-like basis and a reduction of over 55% on an absolute basis. Our performance in 2020 (a reduction of 26% in greenhouse gas emissions intensity from landlord-obtained utilities in our managed offices on a like-for-like basis and on an absolute basis when compared against 2019) was helped by the reduction in office usage due to the pandemic and also as a result of the real-time energy monitoring system we have installed in our managed office buildings. We received our third successive EPRA Gold Award for the quality of our sustainability performance disclosures in 2020, our first four star GRESB rating and a B minus rating in our response to the CDP Climate Change questionnaire - a positive result for our first submission.

As mentioned in previous statements, a major area of focus for us in the financial year was assessing pathways towards Net Zero Carbon emissions and considering the disclosure recommendations of the TCFD. In April 2021 we published "Transforming Dublin Responsibly", our Sustainability Statement of Intent. This replaced our existing Sustainability Strategy, setting long-term targets for the business, including commitments to become a Net Zero Carbon business by 2030 and to fully align our disclosures with the TCFD recommendations by 2022. For further details please see the sustainability section of our website (https://www.hiberniareit.com/sustainability).

Financial review 

As at           31 March 2021 31 March 2020 Movement 
IFRS NAVPS         173.6c    179.8c    (3.4)% 
EPRA NTAPS1        172.7c    179.2c    (3.7)% 
Net debt1         EUR278.8m    EUR241.4m    +15.5% 
Group LTV1         19.5%     16.5%     +3.0pp 
Financial year ended    31 March 2021 31 March 2020 Movement 
(Loss)/profit after tax  (EUR25.2m)    EUR61.0m    (141.3)% 
EPRA earnings1       EUR42.2m     EUR38.1m    +10.8% 
Diluted IFRS EPS      (3.7)c    8.8c     (142.0)% 
EPRA EPS1         6.3c     5.5c     +13.4% 
Proposed final DPS1    3.4c     3.0c     +13.3% 
FY21 DPS1         5.4c     4.75c     +13.7%

1. An alternative performance measure ("APM"). The Group uses a number of such financial measures to describe its performance, which are not defined under IFRS and which are therefore considered APMs. In particular, measures defined by EPRA are an important way for investors to compare similar real estate companies. For further information see Supplementary Information at the end of this report.

The key drivers of the 6.5 cent decrease in EPRA NTA per share since 31 March 2020, were: - A 9.9 cent per share reduction due to revaluation losses on the property portfolio, including a 0.5 cent per share

reduction from active developments: 6.9 cent of these revaluation losses came in the first quarter; - A 6.3 cent per share increase from EPRA earnings; - Payment of the FY20 final dividend and FY21 interim dividend, which reduced NTA by 5.0 cent per share; and - Other items, primarily the share buy-back, which increased NTA by 2.1 cent per share.

EPRA earnings were EUR42.2m, up 10.8% (or EUR4.1m) compared with the prior financial year due to: - A full year of income from leases agreed in the prior year, which added EUR5.1m to earnings. These included leases

within completed office developments (e.g. 1SJRQ, 2WML) and leases in our office investment assets (e.g. South Dock

House, Observatory); - Activity in the current financial year, including rent reviews, new lettings, acquisitions and rent waived, which

added EUR0.8m to earnings; - Lease expiries and terminations, which reduced earnings by EUR1.2m; and - A modest increase in costs (primarily a larger finance expense due to a larger drawn debt position) which reduced

earnings by EUR0.6m.

The Group recorded an after-tax loss of EUR25.2m in the financial year, a reduction of 141.3% over the prior year profit after tax of EUR61.0m, due to revaluation losses on the investment property portfolio of EUR67.6m (2020: revaluation gain of EUR22.9m). Funding position

Group leverage target: our through-cycle target remains a loan to value ratio of 20-30%.

The Group's debt funding is fully unsecured and comprises a revolving credit facility ("RCF") and private placement notes. The weighted average maturity of the Group's debt at 31 March 2021 was 3.4 years (March 2020: 4.4 years), with no debt due before December 2023. In May 2021, the Group agreed to issue EUR125m of new private placement notes to five institutional investors, with closing occurring in late July 2021. The new notes will help finance the Group's development pipeline and provide long-term, low-cost funding. Pro-forma for the new private placement notes the weighted average maturity of the Group's debt at 31 March 2021 was 5.2 years. Please see the table below for further details on the Group's debt facilities. 

Instruments              Quantum Maturity   Interest cost            Security 
                              2.0% over EURIBOR on drawn funds 
Revolving credit facility (five year) EUR320m  December 2023                   Unsecured 
                              0.8% undrawn commitment fee (fixed) 
Private placement notes (seven year) EUR37.5m January 2026 2.36% coupon (fixed)        Unsecured 
Private placement notes (ten year)  EUR37.5m January 2029 2.69% coupon (fixed)        Unsecured 
Total at 31 March 2021        EUR395m  3.4 years 
Private placement notes (ten year)  EUR62.5m July 2031   1.88% coupon (fixed)        Unsecured 
Private placement notes (twelve year) EUR62.5m July 2033   1.92% coupon (fixed)        Unsecured 
Total including new issuance     EUR520m  5.2 years

At 31 March 2021, net debt was EUR278.8m (March 2020: EUR241.4m), equating to an LTV of 19.5% (March 2020: 16.5%). The main capital expenditure items driving the increase in net debt in the financial year were development expenditure of EUR16.8m, acquisition expenditure of EUR11.1m and the share buyback of EUR25m (please see further details below in capital management). Cash and undrawn facilities at 31 March 2021 amounted to EUR116m or EUR110m, net of committed expenditure (March 2020: EUR154m and EUR136m, respectively). Pro-forma for the new private placement notes, cash and undrawn facilities at 31 March 2021 amounted to EUR241m or EUR235m, net of committed expenditure. Assuming full investment of the available facilities in property, including the new private placement notes, the LTV, based on market values at 31 March 2021, would be c. 31%.

The Group has significant headroom on the financial covenants on its borrowings: the table below outlines the principal financial covenants and the headroom above each at 31 March 2021. 

Key covenant  Calculation        Requirement At 31 March Headroom to covenant limit 
                            21 
Loan to value  Gross debt/(portfolio<50%    20.8%1   Portfolio value would have to fall 59% before breach 
        value + cash)                   (March 2020: 65%) 
Interest cover Underlying EBIT/total   >1.5x    6.4x2    Underlying EBIT would have to fall 77% before breach 
ratio      finance costs                   (March 2020: 76%) 
Net worth    Net Asset Value      >EUR400m   EUR1,149m   Net Asset Value would have to fall 65% before breach 
                                  (March 2020: 68%) 1. Reported LTV is calculated as net debt/portfolio value, giving a ratio of 19.5%. 2. Based on 12-month historic interest cover at 31 March 2021. Interest rate hedging

Group hedging policy: to ensure the majority of the interest rate risk on drawn debt balances is fixed or hedged.

In December 2020, the Group entered interest rate caps on EUR200m of notional debt for a premium of EUR0.6m, taking advantage of the low interest rate expectations at the time. These caps have a strike rate of 0.25% EURIBOR and cover the five-year period to December 2025. The Group's existing interest rate hedging instruments on EUR125m of notional debt, which have a strike rate of 0.75% EURIBOR, are expected to expire in December 2021. At 31 March 2021 the Group's interest rate risk on its RCF drawings of EUR227m (2020: EUR187m) were mitigated by these instruments, which cover EUR325m of notional exposure (2020: EUR125m) and the Group had EUR75m of fixed coupon private placement notes (2020: EUR75m). This means 143% of the interest rate risk on the RCF drawings was hedged (2020: 67%) and 132% of the Group's overall interest rate risk on its debt was fixed or hedged (2020: 76%). The "over-hedged" position at 31 March 2021 results in no additional financial risk to the Group. Please see the table below for further details on the Group's hedging instruments at 31 March 2021. 

Instrument  Notional Strike rate Exercise date Effective date Termination date 
Cap      EUR125m  0.75%    n/a      February 2019 December 2021 
Swaption   EUR125m  0.75%    December 2021 December 2021 December 2023 
Cap      EUR200m  0.25%    n/a      December 2020 December 2025 Capital management

In August 2020, given the prevailing share price, we announced a EUR25m share buyback programme to complete the return to shareholders of the proceeds of the sale of 77 Sir John Rogerson's Quay, which were received in early 2019. The share buyback programme completed on 16 November 2020, at which point 23.1m shares had been repurchased and cancelled at an average purchase price per share of EUR1.08. The buyback programme was accretive to both EPRA NTAPS and EPRA EPS, with the effects seen particularly in the second half of the financial year, when the majority of the shares were repurchased and cancelled. No shares are being held in treasury. Rent collection

Our tenants are important stakeholders in our business, and we have been working closely with them to offer support, where needed, in the current circumstances. This has included allowing some tenants to pay rent monthly in advance rather than quarterly in advance on a temporary basis and, in a limited number of cases, rent deferrals or waivers. On average our rent collection rates in the financial year averaged 99% across our commercial and residential properties. Commercial tenants[1]

As shown in the table below, our commercial rent collection has remained strong since the start of the pandemic. 

Quarter ending 
Commercial rent                    FY21 
                   Jun-21 (Q1 FY22) 
Rent received 
Within seven days           88%       89% 
Within 14 days            92%       91% 
Within 30 days            94%       94% 
Within 60 days            97%       98.5% 
Rent received at 24 May 2021     97%       98.5% 
Rent on payment plans 
Monthly rent not yet due       2%        - 
Rent deferred             -        0.5% 
Rent on payment plans at 24 May 2021 2%        0.5% 
Rent unpaid 
Rent due               1%        0.5% 
Rent waived              -        0.5% 
Rent unpaid at 24 May 2021      1%        1% Residential tenants[2]

At close of business on 24 May 2021, 98% of the rent due for the month of May had been received and the occupancy rate in our residential units was 94%. At the same point in April, 98% of that month's contracted rent had been received and the occupancy rate was 93%. We have now received 99% of the April rent due. Across FY21 we have now received 99% of rent due and the occupancy rate averaged 94%. Dividend

Group dividend policy: to distribute 85-90% of rental profits via dividends each financial year, in compliance with the requirement of the Irish REIT legislation to distribute at least 85%. The interim dividend in a financial year will usually be 30-50% of the total ordinary dividends paid in respect of the prior financial year.

The Board has proposed a final dividend of 3.4 cent per share (March 2020: 3.0 cent), taking the total dividend for the financial year to 5.4 cent per share. This is a 13.7% increase on prior year (March 2020: 4.75 cent) and represents 86% of EPRA EPS for the financial year (March 2020: 86%). Subject to approval at the Group's AGM on 27 July 2021, the final dividend is expected to be paid on 30 July 2021 to shareholders on the register at 2 July 2021. The final dividend will be a Property Income Distribution in respect of the Group's property rental business, as defined under the Irish REIT legislation.

Selected portfolio information

1. Summary EPRA measures 

Financial year ended Financial year ended 
EPRA performance measure             Unit 
                            31 March 2021    31 March 2020 
EPRA earnings                  EUR'000 42,223        38,093 
EPRA EPS                     cent 6.3         5.5 
Diluted EPRA EPS                 cent  6.2         5.5 
EPRA cost ratio - including direct vacancy costs %   25.0%        26.8% 
EPRA cost ratio - excluding direct vacancy costs %   23.5%        25.2% 
EPRA performance measure             Unit  As at 31 March 2021 As at 31 March 2020 
EPRA Net Initial Yield ("NIY")          %   4.4%         4.1% 
EPRA "topped-up" NIY               %   4.4%         4.4% 
IFRS NAV                     EUR'000 1,148,638      1,231,149 
IFRS NAV per share                cent 173.6        179.8 
EPRA Net Reinstatement Value ("EPRA NRV")    cent 192.7        199.5 
EPRA Net Tangible Assets ("EPRA NTA")      cent 172.7        179.2

EPRA Net Disposal Value ("EPRA NDV")       cent 171.2        178.3 
EPRA vacancy rate                %   8.5%         6.9% 
Adjusted EPRA vacancy rate            %   7.3%         6.9%

Note: These EPRA measures are APMs. Please see Supplementary Information at the end of this report for further details.

2. Top 10 tenants by contracted rent and percentage of contracted rent roll1 

Top 10 tenants        EURm   %  Sector 
1       HubSpot Ireland Limited    10.5  16% Technology 
2       OPW              6.0  9%  State entity 
3       Twitter International Company 5.1  8%  Technology 
4       Zalando            2.9  4%  Technology 
5       Autodesk Ireland Operations  2.8  4%  Technology 
6       Informatica Ireland EMEA   2.1  3%  Technology 
7       Riot Games          2.0  3%  Technology 
8       Travelport Digital Limited  1.8  3%  Technology 
9       Deloitte           1.7  2%  Professional services 
10      BNY Mellon Fund Services   1.6  2%  Banking and capital markets 
       Top 10 tenants        36.5  54% 
       Remaining tenants       30.6  46% 
       Whole portfolio        67.1  100%

1. Includes net residential rents and excludes income from joint arrangement with Iconic Offices in Clanwilliam Court.

3. Contracted rent by tenant type 

Sector               EURm  % 
Technology             29.0 43% 
State entities           9.9 15% 
Insurance & Investment Management 7.1 10% 
Professional services       4.1 6% 
Other               2.6 4% 
Media               2.3 3% 
Banking & Capital Markets     1.6 2% 
Aviation              1.2 2% 
Car Parking            0.7 1% 
Retail & Leisure          0.6 1% 
Serviced offices          0.5 1% 
Energy               0.2 1% 
Industrial assets         1.5 2% 
Residential assets         6.0 9% 
Total               67.1 100%

4. In-place office contracted rent and WAULT progression 

Mar-19 Movement Mar-20 Movement Mar-21 
                    to Mar-20    to Mar-21 
All office contracted rent1   EUR50.4m +14%   EUR57.7m +3%    EUR59.7m 
In-place office contracted rent1 EUR50.4m +14%   EUR57.7m +1%    EUR58.2m 
In-place office WAULT2      7.5yrs -15%   6.4yrs -13%   5.6yrs 
In-place office vacancy3     12%  -5pp   7%   -     7%4

1. Excl. arrangement with Iconic Offices at Block 1, Clanwilliam.

2. To earlier of break or expiry.

3. By net lettable office area. Office area only (i.e. excl. retail, basement, gym, Townhall etc.).

4. Excl vacancy in near term development properties - i.e. Marine House and Clanwilliam Court. Including these the vacancy rate would be 9%.

PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

The Board has carried out a thorough assessment of the principal risks and uncertainties facing the Group, together with the potential impact on the business and the mitigating actions and controls that are in place. In dealing with COVID-19 we have focused not just on the near-term effects, but on the possible long-term impacts. The direct impact of COVID-19 on the Group's business has been relatively modest, the risks it currently presents primarily centre around how quickly economic and property market activity can recover and whether it changes occupier and/or investor behaviour to the detriment of the Group in the longer term. In 2019-20 we identified COVID-19 as an emerging risk: we now see it as an operating risk in all aspects of our business and consider its effects as part of the environment in which we operate.

The principal risks and uncertainties facing the Group are set out below on pages 19 to 23, together with the potential impact and the mitigating actions and controls in place. Further detail on the Group's approach to risk management and mitigation will be included in the 2021 Annual Report, due to be published in June 2021. The main changes to our principal risks since 31 March 2020 are:

Key risks added (excluding amalgamations): - Uncertain recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key risks removed (excluding amalgamations): - COVID-19 pandemic (we now see it as an operating risk in all aspects of our business and therefore do not treat it

as a separate risk). - Weakening economy. - Contractor or subcontractor default. - Poor asset management.

Residual impacts increased: - Ireland's attractiveness is negatively impacted. - Failure to motivate and retain team resulting in failure to execute the Group's business plan.

Residual impacts reduced: - None. 

Exposure                  Key controls and mitigants  Key activities in 2020-21 
R1: Failure to anticipate or react to market trends resulting in inappropriate business strategy 
Failure to anticipate changing trends in 
occupier and investor behaviour, resulting 
in an inappropriate business strategy and 
below target returns.                          Regular dialogue with existing/ potential 
                       - Close monitoring of    tenants. 
In our view the pandemic has accelerated    trends in the Dublin 
structural changes in the workplace, with   market and other major  Tenant survey undertaken in late 2020 with 
tenants increasingly looking for greater    international cities   positive feedback received and no indication 
flexibility, more collaborative space,    - Conversations with    of a material reduction in the office space 
better amenities, and stronger wellness    tenants and stakeholders requirements of our tenants. 
and ESG credentials.              and annual tenant survey 
                       - Regular review of     Staff attended several CPD training seminars 
                        strategy and risks    and conferences to keep informed about trends 
                       - Board and Committee    in the global market. 
Residual risk impact:             oversight of all 
                        significant investment  A strategy review was completed by the Board 
High                      and divestment      in February 2021. 
                        opportunities 
                                     Our Remuneration Policy, reviewed this year, 
                                     focuses on near- and longer-term performance 
Risk trend:                               measures to align with strategy and has an 
                                     increased focus on ESG performance measures. 
Increasing 
 
R2: Uncertain recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic 
                       - Active monitoring of 
While the initial indicators are showing a   economic and market 
rapid economic recovery from the pandemic   indicators, and regular  We have been closely monitoring our markets 
as the vaccine roll-out progresses, there   financial forecasting,  and the pace of economic recovery in Ireland 
is no certainty this will continue, and    stress testing and    and internationally. 
new strains of the virus could result in    scenario planning 
further disruption.             - Risk appetite limits are Tenant credit risk assessment is a continuing 
                        in place for key     focus: both before and during the leasing 
                        operating indicators.   relationship. The impacts of the 
                       - The Group has a talented macro-economic conditions are a particular 
Residual risk impact:             and experienced team with focus. 
                        in-depth knowledge of our 
High                      market          Relationships with professional advisers such 
                       - The Group has a low    as tax & legal advisors, property 
                        leverage (LTV of 19.5% at professionals and sustainability experts 
                        Mar-21) and long office  assist management to monitor market risk and 
Risk trend:                  WAULT (5.8 years at    international developments. 
                        Mar-21) 
New risk 
 
R3: Ireland's attractiveness is negatively impacted 
Ireland's economy is highly dependent on 
international trade and foreign direct 
investment. Regulatory or tax changes, 
either domestic or international (e.g. 
BEPS, US tax developments), could result                 The Group is a member of IIP (Irish 
in Ireland becoming less attractive for                 Institutional Property) and continues to 
investment versus other jurisdictions.    - The Group regularly    engage with government agencies and 
This in turn could reduce demand for      reviews and manages its  politicians, to promote the development of a 
Dublin offices from occupiers and       risk profile       stable, competitive real estate sector in 
investors.                  - The Group considers a   Ireland. 
                        variety of scenarios when 
The pandemic will add a considerable      considering its strategic The Group engages with government departments

strain on public sector finances for many   objectives, financial   and regulators such as the Department of 
years to come and may impact domestic     forecasting, and business Finance and Revenue on matters that directly 
politics and international regulation.     plans           impact the Group. 
                       - Use of expert advisers 
                       - The UK's exit from the EU The Group engages expert tax and legal 
                        removes one of Ireland's advisers to monitor the impact of any changes 
Residual risk impact:             key competitors as a   to government policies, and international 
                        destination for foreign  changes or trends that may impact Ireland's 
High                      direct investment to take competitiveness, for example international tax 
                        advantage of the EU    reform and US tax developments. 
                        Single Market 
 
Risk trend: 
Increasing 
 
R4: Failure to respond appropriately and sufficiently to climate change risks 
The Group fails to appropriately and 
proactively respond to climate change 
risks. This could result in a loss of                  Release of Sustainability Statement of Intent. 
value to shareholders, as well as                    This includes commitments to a Net Zero Carbon 
reputational damage and/or regulatory    - Full-time Sustainability strategy, implementation of TCFD reporting, 
issues.                    Manager          science-based targets, and several other 
                       - Sustainability Committee measures. 
The pandemic has increased the focus on    monitors our ESG 
ESG and wellness in the office         performance, risks, and  Implementation of ISO 45001/14001 standards, 
environment, thus increasing the risk of    controls         EHS management system. 
failure to respond appropriately.      - Use of external advisers 
                        where required      We have reviewed our Remuneration Policy and 
                       - Participation in industry have proposed increasing their weighting 
                        benchmarks to monitor our towards ESG performance measures. 
Residual risk impact:             ESG performance and 
                        reporting status     We have actively engaged with our main 
Medium                                  stakeholders, tenants and investors, via 
                                     meetings and a tenant survey to understand 
                                     their concerns and interests. We also carried 
                                     out our annual staff survey. 
Risk trend: 
Unchanged 
R5: Risk of tenant default 
Tenant default leading to loss of income, 
reduced cash flow and poor returns. 
The pandemic has highlighted the       - Risk indicators regarding 
importance of a robust and diverse tenant   sector, tenant and 
base and increased the risk of financial    geographic concentration The covenant strength of all major tenants has 
difficulties for some tenants.         form a key part in all  been assessed at least once in the financial 
                        leasing and investment  year. The covenant strength of all prospective 
                        decisions         tenants was assessed. 
                       - A detailed assessment of 
Residual risk impact:             the covenant strength of The Group has a strong tenant base: during 
                        commercial tenants is   FY21 rent collection rates have remained at c. 
Medium                     completed before agreeing 99% despite the pandemic. Where tenants have 
                        leases and continues to  legitimately requested assistance, the Group 
                        be assessed periodically has engaged in agreeing appropriate payment 
                                     plans. 
Risk trend: 
Decreasing 
 
R6: Poor or mistimed execution of development projects 
                       - Regular review of the 
                        pipeline and schedule 
Failure to manage the development pipeline   against portfolio 
to deliver the profits anticipated through   sectors, financing, risk 
poor management and/or misjudgement of the   appetites and market   2 Cumberland Place and 50 City Quay, our two 
property market trends resulting in poor    trends          active developments were due to complete in 
returns and leasing performance.       - Rigorous monitoring of  FY21 but have been delayed by the construction 
                        development expenditure  lockdowns in Ireland and are now expected to 
Active developments have been delayed due   against approved budgets complete in early July 2021. We are not 
to lockdowns and the letting market has   - Reputable and experienced expecting material cost overruns from the 
been less active. Future tenant        professionals and     delays. Of the 62,500 sq. ft. the two schemes 
requirements may change as a result of the   contractors are      will deliver, 38% was pre-let to 3M in early 
pandemic.                   appointed, with due    FY21 and we are currently engaging with 
                        diligence completed on  potential tenants regarding the remaining 
                        main contractors before  unlet space. 
                        signing and before each 
Residual risk impact:             payment is made to a   We have obtained full planning approval to 
                        contractor        commence the development of the Clanwilliam 
Medium                    - Incorporation of     cluster from early 2022 and the Harcourt 
                        sustainable elements in  cluster from early 2023. Both schemes have low 
                        building design      break-even rents and much of our recent focus 
                       - Marketing of properties  has been on optimising the designs for ESG and 
Risk trend:                  starts well in advance of collaborative work. We retain flexibility on 
                        completion date to    when development commences. 
Decreasing                   de-risk the development 
                        portfolio 
 
R7: Failure to motivate and retain team resulting in failure to execute the Group's business plan 
                       - Employee remuneration is 
                        strongly linked to Group 
                        and individual 
Loss of knowledge, experience and       performance and variable 
leadership could have negative impacts on   pay contains a 
the Group's ability to achieve its       significant deferred   Along with regular video calls within 
strategic priorities.             element          departments, we have a weekly all-hands video 
                       - Periodic assessment of  call to keep our staff up to date with the 
People in Ireland have been working      remuneration packages for activities of all our departments. In 
remotely for most of the year due to the    all staff is completed to addition, we have held several virtual social 
pandemic, which can cause difficulties     ensure they remain    events and training sessions. 
with team cohesion and motivation.       competitive 
                       - Employee performance and Margaret Fleming was appointed to the role of 
                        goal setting, with    Designated Non-Executive Director for 
                        regular performance    Workforce Engagement and has held several 
Residual risk impact:             reviews          workshops with staff during the year. 
                       - Succession planning at a 
Medium                     Board level is led by the The annual staff survey was completed: recent 
                        Nomination committee.   surveys have shown a high degree of employee 
                        Staff development is also satisfaction. 
                        supported to allow for 
Risk trend:                  internal promotion    The Nominations Committee considered 
                       - Team events and      succession planning as part of its remit. 
Increasing                   opportunity for feedback 
                        through surveys and team 
                        meetings 
 
R8: Disruption from external threat/event, cyber-attack, or fraud 
Damage or losses due to fraud, error,    - Business continuity and

cybercrime, or an external event may      crisis management plans  In accordance with public health guidance, our 
result in significant disruption and      are reviewed at least   head office staff have been working from home 
damage to the Group's portfolio,        annually         since mid-March 2020. The transition to remote 
reputation and/or operations.        - External IT consultants  working has been smooth, assisted by our 
                        complete regular testing cloud-based IT systems. Maintaining our 
The pandemic has resulted in the        and review of the Group's collaborative, team culture and ensuring staff 
installation of new control measures in    systems          welfare have been a key priority. 
our buildings. Working from home during   - IT and security updates 
the pandemic has increased the risk of     are issued to all staff  At the start of the pandemic, we appointed one 
cyber-attacks and fraud.            on a regular basis    of our team to oversee our COVID-19 response 
                       - Effective internal    and we have developed an individual plan for 
                        controls and fraud    each building. This has been discussed with 
                        prevention measures are  tenants and covers access control, physical 
Residual risk impact:             in place and reviewed   distancing measures, additional cleaning, 
                        regularly by staff and on sanitising and signage. 
Medium                     a scheduled basis by the 
                        Group's internal auditor, The Group has continued to improve its IT 
                        PwC            security measures during the financial year. A 
                       - Insurance policies    review of the Group's information security 
Risk trend:                  include cover for     measures was completed in 2019 by PwC, and a 
                        catastrophic events    cyber security audit is planned for early in 
Unchanged                                FY22. 
 
R9: Inappropriate capital structure/lack of funds for investment 
Failure to meet target returns due to 
funding limitations and inability to fund  - The Group has a target  In December 2020, the Group entered interest 
the development pipeline and/or invest in   loan to value ratio of  rate caps on EUR200m of notional debt. These 
accretive opportunities.            20-30% through the cycle, have a strike rate of 0.25% EURIBOR and cover 
                        which is well below debt the five-year period to December 2025. 
                        covenant limits, and the 
                        majority of interest rate 
The pandemic has had a volatile impact on   exposure fixed or hedged 
financial markets which could negatively   - All debt is unsecured and In May 2020, the Group agreed to issue EUR125m 
affect the availability of funds and      has with staggered    of new 10- and 12-year unsecured US private 
potential returns.               maturities: the weighted placement notes with average coupon of 1.9%. 
                        average maturity at    The weighted average debt maturity at Mar-21 
                        Mar-21 was 3.4 years   of 3.4 years, has increased to 5.2 years 
                       - Active monitoring and   pro-forma the new debt issue. 
Residual risk impact:             assessment of current and 
                        future financial and cash 
Low                      flow requirements and 
                        availability of funding  At 31 March 2021 the Group had cash and 
                        is maintained.      undrawn facilities net of commitments of 
                       - Board oversight      EUR110m, rising to EUR235m including the new USPP 
Risk trend:                               notes. 
 
Decreasing

Consolidated income statement For the financial year ended 31 March 2021 

Financial year ended Financial year 
                                                  ended 
                                       31 March 2021 
                                                  31 March 2020 
                                    Notes EUR'000        EUR'000 
Revenue                                 5   72,712        67,930 
Rental income                              5   66,487        61,812 
Property operating expenses                       5   (3,181)       (3,227) 
Net rental and related income                      5   63,306        58,585 
Operating expenses 
Administration expenses                         8  (13,062)       (13,246) 
Expected credit losses on financial assets                  (423)        (147) 
Total operating expenses                           (13,485)       (13,393) 
Operating profit before gains and losses                   49,821        45,192 
Gains and (losses) on investment property                7  (67,581)       22,856 
Other gains                                  81          10 
Operating (loss)/profit                            (17,679)       68,058 
Finance income                             11  1          3 
Finance expense                             11  (7,723)       (7,198) 
(Loss)/profit before income tax                        (25,401)       60,863 
Income tax credit                            12  188         180 
(Loss)/profit for the financial year attributable to owners of the      (25,213)       61,043 
parent 
 
EPRA earnings for the financial year                  14  42,223        38,093 
Earnings per share 
Basic earnings per share (cent)                     14  (3.7)        8.9 
Diluted earnings per share (cent)                    14  (3.7)        8.8 
EPRA earnings per share (cent)                     14  6.3         5.5 
Diluted EPRA earnings per share (cent)                 14  6.2         5.5

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income For the financial year ended 31 March 2021 

Financial Financial 
                                                       year   year ended 
                                                       ended 31 31 March 
                                                       March   2020 
                                                       2021 
                                                    Notes EUR'000   EUR'000 
(Loss)/profit for the financial year attributable to owners of the parent                   (25,213) 61,043 
Other comprehensive income, net of income tax 
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: 
(Loss)/gain on revaluation of land and buildings                             17  (304)   1,658 
 
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: 
Net fair value gain on hedging instruments entered into for cash flow hedges               22.b 676    54 
Total other comprehensive income                                       372    1,712 
Total comprehensive income for the financial year attributable to owners of the parent            (24,841) 62,755

Consolidated statement of financial position As at 31 March 2021 

31 March 2021 31 March 2020 
                   Notes EUR'000     EUR'000 
Assets 
Non-current assets 
Investment property         16  1,427,413   1,465,183 
Property, plant and equipment    17  7,858     8,631 
Other assets             16  -      534 
Other financial assets        19  972      34 
Trade and other receivables     20  9,210     10,215 
Total non-current assets          1,445,453   1,484,597 
Current assets 
Trade and other receivables     20  3,970     3,751 
Cash and cash equivalents      18  31,634    28,454 
Total current assets            35,604    32,205 
Total assets                1,481,057   1,516,802 
Equity and liabilities 
Capital and reserves 
Share capital            21  66,166    68,466

Share premium            21  580,444    630,276 
Capital redemption reserve fund   21  4,070     1,757 
Other reserves            22  6,638     5,379 
Retained earnings          23  491,320    525,271 
Total equity                1,148,638   1,231,149 
Non-current liabilities 
Financial liabilities        24  299,956    259,691 
Deferred tax liabilities       25  206      395 
Total non-current liabilities       300,162    260,086 
Current liabilities 
Financial liabilities        24  485      517 
Trade and other payables       26  27,997    21,873 
Contract liabilities         27  3,775     3,177 
Total current liabilities         32,257    25,567 
Total equity and liabilities        1,481,057   1,516,802 
IFRS NAV per share (cent)      15  173.6     179.8 
Diluted IFRS NAV per share (cent)  15  172.7     179.2 
EPRA NTA per share (cent)      15  172.7     179.2

Consolidated statement of cash flows For the financial year ended 31 March 2021 

Financial year ended 31    Financial year ended 31 
                               March 2021          March 2020 
                            Notes EUR'000            EUR'000 
Cash flows from operating activities 
Rent received                        70,775            64,734 
Other property income                    7,160            6,560 
Property expenses paid                    (9,291)           (8,918) 
Cash paid to and on behalf of employees           (6,554)           (6,024) 
Other administrative expenses paid              (3,818)           (5,606) 
Interest received                      1              3 
Other income                         13              10 
Income tax refund                      -              81 
Net cash from operating activities              58,286            50,840 
Cash flows from investing activities 
Purchase of investment property            28.a (7,978)           (22,675) 
Capital expenditure on investment property       28.b (20,316)           (25,266) 
Cash received from sale of investment property        136             34,503 
 
Purchase of property, plant and equipment          (61)             (2,066) 
 
Sale of property, plant and equipment            -              50 
 
Net cash flow (absorbed) by investing activities       (28,219)           (15,454) 
Cash flows from financing activities 
Dividends paid                        (33,777)           (25,866) 
 
Cash expended on share buyback                (25,035)           (25,036) 
Borrowings drawn                       42,100            57,945 
Borrowings repaid                      (2,500)           (29,968) 
Finance expenses paid                    (7,100)           (6,369) 
Purchase of derivative hedges                (561)             - 
Share issue costs                      (14)             (10) 
Net cash (outflow) from financing activities         (26,887)           (29,304) 
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents          3,180            6,082 
Cash and cash equivalents start of financial year      28,454            22,372 
Increase in cash and cash equivalents            3,180            6,082 
Net cash and cash equivalents at end of financial year    31,634            28,454

The consolidated statement of cash flows, including the comparative information, has been presented here using the direct approach under International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 7 Statement of Cash Flows. In previous financial statements the indirect approach has been presented. Further details on this change can be found in note 2.a.

Consolidated statement of changes in equity For the financial year ended 31 March 2021 

Share  Share  Capital     Property    Cash flow Share-based Retained 
              capital premium redemption   revaluation  hedge   payment   earnings  Total 
                      reserve fund  reserve    reserve  reserve 
              EUR'000  EUR'000  EUR'000      EUR'000     EUR'000   EUR'000    EUR'000   EUR'000 
Balance at 1 April 2019   69,759 624,483  -     1,889           (288)  7,556  515,140 1,218,539 
Profit for the financial   -    -     -      -             -    -   61,043  61,043 
year 
Other comprehensive income  -    -     -     1,658           54    -    -    1,712 
for the financial year 
Balance before transactions 69,759 624,483  -     3,547           (234)  7,556  576,183 1,281,294 
with shareholders 
Issue of share capital   464   5,793   -      -             -   (6,257) (10)   (10) 
Own shares acquired and 
cancelled in the financial (1,757) -    1,757    -             -    -   (25,036) (25,036) 
year 
Dividends paid        -    -     -      -             -    -   (25,866) (25,866) 
Share-based payments     -    -     -      -             -   767   -    767 
Balance at 31 March 2020  68,466 630,276  1,757    3,547           (234)  2,066  525,271 1,231,149 
(Loss) for the financial   -    -     -      -             -    -   (25,213) (25,213) 
year 
Other comprehensive income  -    -     -     (304)           676   -    -    372 
for the financial year 
Balance before transactions 68,466 630,276  1,757    3,243           442   2,066  500,058 1,206,308 
with shareholders 
Capital reorganisation    -   (50,000)  -      -             -    -   50,000  - 
Issue of share capital   13   168    -      -             -   (181)  (14)   (14) 
Own shares acquired and 
cancelled in the financial (2,313)      2,313    -             -    -   (25,035) (25,035) 
year 
Dividends paid        -    -     -      -             -    -   (33,777) (33,777) 
Share-based payments     -    -     -      -             -   1,068  88    1,156 
Balance at 31 March 2021  66,166 580,444  4,070    3,243           442   2,953  491,320 1,148,638

Section I - General

This section contains the significant accounting policies and other information that apply to the Group's financial statements as a whole. Those policies applying to individual areas such as investment property are described within the relevant note to the consolidated financial statements. This section also includes a summary of the new European Union ("EU") endorsed accounting standards, amendments and interpretations that have not yet been adopted and their expected impact on the reported results of the Group. 1. General information

Hibernia REIT plc (the "Company"), registered number 531267, together with its subsidiaries and associated undertakings (the "Group"), is engaged in property investment and development (primarily office) in the Dublin market with a view to maximising its shareholders' returns.

The Company is a public limited company and is incorporated and domiciled in Ireland. It is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland. The address of the Company's registered office is 1WML, Windmill Lane, Dublin, D02 F206, Ireland.

The ordinary shares of the Company are listed on the primary listing segment of the Official List of Euronext (the "Irish Official List") and the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority (the "UK Official List" and, together with the Irish Official List, the "Official Lists") and are traded on the regulated markets for listed securities of Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange plc. 2. Basis of preparation 2.a Statement of compliance and basis of preparation

These consolidated financial statements of Hibernia REIT plc are non-statutory consolidated financial statements for the purpose of the Companies Act 2014. The Auditor has not completed its audit but the Directors do not expect that there will be changes to the financial information between these non-statutory consolidated financial statements and the statutory financial statements that will be contained in the Annual Report. The Annual Report of the Group is expected to be published in late June 2021. The consolidated financial statements of Hibernia REIT plc have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as adopted by the EU and the Companies Act 2014. IFRS as adopted by the EU differ in certain respects from IFRS as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). The Group financial statements therefore comply with Article 4 of the EU IAS Regulation. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis, except for the revaluation of investment properties, owner-occupied buildings and derivative financial instruments that are measured at fair value at the

end of each reporting period. Historical cost is generally based on the fair value of the consideration given in exchange for goods and services. The financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2020 that are presented in the consolidated financial statements represent an abbreviated version of the full financial statements for that year on which the independent Auditor, Deloitte Ireland LLP, issued an unqualified audit report with no emphasis of matter and are not annexed to these financial statements. The consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended 31 March 2020 (the "Annual Report 2020") are available upon request from the Company Secretary or from www.hiberniareit.com. The financial statements for the financial year ended 31 March 2020 have been filed in the Companies Registration Office.

The Group has decided to adopt the direct approach in preparing the consolidated statement of cash flows in these financial statements in place of the indirect approach which has been used in prior financial periods. The consolidated cash flow statement in these consolidated financial statements is therefore presented on this basis. The comparatives have also been presented in line with this approach. The Group has chosen to make this accounting policy change in order to provide more relevant and reliable information for readers of the financial statements. The main impact of this form of presentation is to present the Group's operating cash flows in a clearer and more useful way, with no need for reconciliation to arrive at the major operating cash flows, such as cash received from rental income. No other amendments to presentation are included as this change does not impact net asset values, profitability or any other financial disclosures.

Apart from the change in presentation above, the Group has made no other amendments to its accounting policies nor has the Group early adopted any forthcoming IASB standards (note 3). 2.b Alternative performance measures ("APMs")

The Group uses alternative performance measures to present certain aspects of its performance. These are explained and, where appropriate, reconciled to equivalent IFRS measures in the Supplementary Information section (unaudited) at the end of this document. The main APMs used are those issued by the European Public Real Estate Association ("EPRA"), which is the representative body of the listed European real estate industry. EPRA issues guidelines and benchmarks for reporting both financial and sustainability measures. These are important in allowing investors to compare and measure the performance of real estate companies across Europe on a consistent basis. EPRA earnings and EPRA Net Tangible Assets ("NTA") are presented within the consolidated financial statements and are fully reconciled to IFRS as these two measures are among the key performance indicators for the Group's business. 2.c Functional and presentation currency

These consolidated financial statements are presented in euro, which is the Company's functional currency and the Group's presentation currency. 2.d Basis of consolidation

The consolidated financial statements incorporate the financial statements of the Company and entities controlled by the Company (its subsidiaries). The accounting policies of all consolidated entities are consistent with the Group's accounting policies. The financial statements of subsidiaries are included in the consolidated financial statements from the date on which control commences until the date on which control ceases. The Group controls an entity when it has power over the entity and the ability to use its power over the entity to affect the returns. All intragroup assets and liabilities, equity, income, expenses and cash flows relating to transactions between members of the Group are eliminated in full on consolidation. 2.e Assessment of going concern

The consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis.

The Board has assessed the viability of the Group over a four-year period to March 2025. It is satisfied that a forward-looking assessment of the Group for this period is sufficient to enable a reasonable assessment of viability, and also in order to opine on the appropriateness of the going concern basis of preparation of the financial statements. This assessment considers the Group's current position and the principal and emerging risks that it faces (see pages 19 to 23 for further detail). All of these risks are considered to be material in the assessment of going concern and viability. The Group has acted to mitigate the impacts recognised, and this is also summarised on pages 19 to 23.

An analysis of revenue and a disaggregation of income is outlined in notes 5 and 6. Due to the nature of rental collections, a significant portion of revenue is collected in advance of its due date and 88% of commercial rent for the quarter ending 30 June 2021 had been collected within seven days of the gale date rising to 97% within 60 days of the gale date. 98% of the residential rent due for the month of May 2021 had been collected by the date of this Statement. Information on the Group's financial assets and approach to credit risk is contained in Section IV: introduction, note 20 and note 29.d.

Detail on the financial performance and financial position of the Group is provided in the consolidated financial statements. In particular, note 29 includes details on the Group's financial risk management and exposures.

The Group has a cash balance as at 31 March 2021 of EUR32m (March 2020: EUR28m), is generating positive operating cash flows and, as discussed in note 24, has in place debt facilities with average maturity of 3.4 years, no debt maturities until December 2023, and an undrawn balance of EUR93m at 31 March 2021 (March 2020: EUR133m). In addition, the Group has agreed to issue an additional EUR125m in fixed rate private placement notes in July 2021. These bring the Group's average maturity of debt at 31 March 2021 to 5.2 years on a pro-forma basis. The Group's capital commitments at 31 March 2021 were EUR3m (March 2020: EUR18m). As at 31 March 2021, the Group's low leverage (LTV 19.5%) means it could withstand a 59% decline in its portfolio value and a 77% decline in earnings before interest and tax (60% decline in rental income) without breaching debt covenants at that date. The weighted average unexpired lease term ("WAULT") is 5.8 years (March 2020: 6.4 years) for the office portfolio. There are no reasons to expect that the Group will not be able to meet its liabilities as they fall due for the foreseeable future.

Therefore, the Directors have concluded that the going concern assumption remains appropriate. 2.f Significant judgements

Not all of the Group's accounting policies require the Directors to make difficult, subjective or complex judgements. Any judgements made are continually evaluated and are based on historical experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. The following are the significant judgements used in preparing these consolidated financial statements:

Net asset value of the Group

The Company's shares are trading at a significant discount to the net asset value per share reported in these consolidated financial statements: at 31 March 2021 the closing share price was EUR1.104 and the discount to both the IFRS NAV per share and the EPRA NTA per share was 36%. As at close of business on 25 May 2021, being the last day before the publication of these Preliminary Results, the share price was EUR1.16 and the discount to both was 33%. The Group's main assets are its investment properties, which comprise 96% of total assets or 124% of net asset value. These are independently valued at the financial year end and are measured at fair value in line with IFRS 13. More information on the valuation of the Group's investment properties can be found in below and in note 16 to these consolidated financial statements. The Group's property, plant and equipment is mainly its head office in 1WML, which is also carried at fair value and independently valued at 31 March 2021. The balance of assets are assessed for impairment under a simplified expected credit loss model. The Group carries no intangible assets or goodwill. As outlined above, the Group has sufficient headroom above its debt covenants to ensure that its financing remains in place. It is therefore the opinion of the Directors that no impairment on the net asset value of the Group is indicated, despite the discount to NAV/NTA at which its shares currently trade.

Valuation of investment property

The valuation of the Group's property portfolio is a key element of the Group's Net Asset Value as well as impacting variable executive and employee remuneration. The Directors have appointed an independent valuer (Cushman & Wakefield, the "Valuer") to perform the valuations and report to them on its opinion as to the fair value of these properties. However, the nature of the valuation process is inherently subjective and values are derived using comparable market transactions and the Valuer's assessment of market sentiment. This is therefore a significant judgement on this basis.

The Group's investment properties are held at fair value and were valued at 31 March 2021 by the Valuer. Investment property is valued in accordance with guidance in the appropriate sections of the Valuation Technical and Performance Standards ("VPS") and the Valuation Practice Guidance Applications ("VPGA") contained within the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors ("RICS") Valuation - Global Standards 2019 (the "Red Book"). Valuations are compliant with the International Valuation Standards ("IVS"). Fair value under IFRS 13 is "the price that would be received to sell an asset, or paid to transfer a liability, in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date". The Red Book confirms that the references in IFRS 13 to market participants and a sale make it clear that for most practical purposes fair value is consistent with market value. Further information on the valuations and the sensitivities is given in note 16. Property valuations are complex and involve data which is not publicly available, and a degree of judgement. The valuations are based upon the key assumptions of estimated rental values and market-based yields.

The Directors have reviewed the valuation process undertaken, changes in market conditions, recent transactions in the market, valuation movements on individual buildings and the Valuer's expectations in relation to future rental growth and yield movement. With the continued market uncertainty as a result of both the pandemic and Brexit, the Directors have also considered the extent to which this has been impacting the property investment and occupational markets in relation to both liquidity and activity. When the Valuer assessed the Group's property portfolio as at 31 March 2020, it did so on the basis of a material uncertainty clause given the initial disruption caused by the pandemic and the limited market evidence available at that date. While market conditions may move rapidly in response to changes in the control or future spread of COVID-19, the valuations are no longer subject to a material uncertainty clause: the Valuer has indicated that property markets are mostly functioning again, with transaction volumes and other relevant evidence at levels where an adequate quantum of market evidence exists on which it could base its valuation opinion as at 31 March 2021. The Directors have concluded that the valuation is suitable for inclusion in the Group's consolidated financial statements at 31 March 2021. Valuation basis of investment property

The valuation approach for each property, while generally similar, differs based on the physical and investment and/ or development attributes of the property. A judgement must be made to decide on the valuation premise appropriate for each asset as its 'highest and best use'. This judgement impacts on the valuation technique that is appropriate for the measurement, considering the availability of data with which to develop inputs that represent the assumptions that market participants would use when pricing the property. All valuations are at Level 3 in the fair value hierarchy. 'Highest and best use'

All investment properties in the Group's portfolio are valued in accordance with their current use, which is also the highest and best use except for the following: - Harcourt Square, Marine House and Clanwilliam Court Blocks 1, 2 and 5 where, in accordance with IFRS 13:27, the

valuations take into account the redevelopment potential upon expiry of the current leases which reflects the

highest and best use. It is the Directors' intention to pursue the redevelopment of these properties when the

leases expire. Planning permission is in place for these developments. These properties are valued on a combination

of an investment basis until the end of the leases and on a residual basis thereafter. - Newlands (including Gateway) which is currently partly rented on short-term leases, has been valued on a price per

acre basis as early stage plans are in place to redevelop this property in future and this approach reflects the

highest and best use of this property. - Properties in Malahide Road Industrial Park and Dublin Industrial Estate which are currently partly rented on

short-term leases, have been valued on a basis that includes recognition of their potential as redevelopment sites. - A disused building which is valued on a residual basis but with regard to city centre land values per acre. - 2 Cumberland Place is close to practical completion and therefore the valuation methodology is on an investment

basis, with outstanding capital expenditure recognised within the valuation. - 50 City Quay refurbishment is close to practical completion and therefore the valuation methodology is on an

investment basis, with outstanding capital expenditure recognised within the valuation. 2.g Analysis of sources of estimation uncertainty

Valuation of investment property

Although valuations are based on the Directors' best knowledge of the amount, event or actions, actual results may differ from those estimates. The Group's investment properties are held at fair value and were valued at 31 March 2021 by the Valuer on the basis discussed in 2.f above. Further information on the valuations and the sensitivities around the inputs used is given in note 16.

The Board conducts a detailed review of each property valuation to ensure that appropriate assumptions have been applied. The most significant estimates affecting the valuation included yields and estimated rental values ("ERVs"). For development projects, other assumptions including costs to completion and risk premium assumptions are also factored into the valuation. In accordance with the Group's policy on revenue recognition from leases, the valuation provided by the Valuer is adjusted only by the fair value of the income accruals ensuing from the recognition of lease incentives and the deferral of lease costs. The total reduction in the Valuer's investment property valuation in respect of these adjustments at 31 March 2021 was EUR8.7m (March 2020: EUR8.1m).

There were no other significant judgements or key estimates that might have a material impact on the consolidated financial statements at 31 March 2021. 2.h Treatment of tax basis in relation to properties

Asset sales

Following changes to the Irish REIT legislation introduced in October 2019, if a REIT disposes of an asset of its property rental business and does not (i) distribute the gross disposal proceeds to shareholders by way of dividend; (ii) reinvest them into other assets of its property rental business (whether by acquisition or capital expenditure) within a three-year window (being one year before the sale and two years after it); or (iii) use the disposal proceeds to repay (a) debt specifically used to acquire, enhance or develop the property sold or (b) other debt in limited circumstances, then the REIT will be liable to tax at a rate of 25% on 85% of the gross disposal proceeds, subject to having sufficient distributable reserves. No sales of assets of the Group's property rental business have happened since these rule changes took effect in October 2019. In addition, the Group has a very substantial development pipeline over the near and medium term in which to reinvest any sales proceeds. As a result, the Group does not anticipate having to pay tax on uninvested sales proceeds for the foreseeable future and no deferred tax has been provided in the Group's accounts relating to this. Recently completed commercial assets

Under the Irish REIT legislation, assets where the cost of development exceeds 30% of the market value of the asset at the date of commencement of development and which are sold within three years of practical completion of the development could be liable to tax at a rate of 25% on the profits made from the sale. In the case of Hibernia, assets which meet these criteria at 31 March 2021 are: 2WML (completed early 2019) and 1SJRQ (also completed early 2019). In addition, 2 Cumberland Place and 50 City Quay are under construction and are expected to complete in mid-2021. All these assets are held for long-term property rental and since none of these assets is expected to be sold within three years of completion, no deferred tax has been provided in the Group's accounts for this eventuality. Recently completed residential assets

Hanover Mills (completed in early 2018): this property is held for long-term property rental and was developed on this basis. VAT was payable on the construction costs which has been treated as irrecoverable and recognised as part of the capital costs of the project. If the property was sold within five years of completion, the Group would be obliged to charge VAT on the sale but would be entitled to a recovery of the VAT incurred on the construction costs on an apportioned basis according to the VAT life of the building. It is not intended to sell this property within the five-year period and, in the opinion of the Directors, no amendment to the Valuer's valuation of this asset is deemed necessary. 3. Application of new and revised International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") Changes in accounting standards

The following standards and interpretations were effective for the Group from 1 April 2020 but did not have a material impact on the results or financial position of the Group: Amendments and interpretations which became effective during the year but had no material impact on the Group's financial statements - Amendments to References to the Conceptual Framework in IFRS Standards; - Amendment to IAS 1 and IAS 8 Definition of Material; - Amendment to IFRS 3 Definition of a Business; and - Amendments to IFRS 9, IAS 39 and IFRS 7 (September 2019) Interest Rate Benchmark Reform Phase 1. Standards, amendments, and interpretations in issue but not yet effective nor adopted early

The Directors do not anticipate that these standards or amendments will have any material effect on the Group's financial statements. - Amendments to IAS 1 Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current; - Amendments to IAS 1 and IFRS Practice Statement 2 Disclosure of Accounting Policies; - IFRS 10 and IAS 28 (amended) Sale or Contribution of Assets between an investor and its Associate or Joint Venture.

This is indefinitely deferred; - Amendments to IFRS 3 Reference to the Conceptual Framework; - Amendments to IAS 8 Definition of Accounting Estimates; - Amendments to IFRS 9, IAS 39, IFRS 7, IFRS 4 and IFRS 16 Interest Rate Benchmark Reform - Phase 2; - Amendments to IAS 12 Income Taxes: Deferred Tax related to Assets and Liabilities arising from a Single

Transaction; - Amendments to IFRS 16 (amended) Covid-19-Related Rent Concessions; - Amendments to IAS 16 (amended) Property, Plant and Equipment: Proceeds before Intended Use; - Amendments to IAS 37 Onerous contracts: the Costs of Fulfilling a Contract; and - Annual Improvements to IFRS Standards 2018-2020 (May 2020).

Section II - Performance

This section includes notes relating to the performance of the Group for the year, including segmental reporting, earnings per share and Net Asset Value per share as well as specific elements of the consolidated statement of income. 4. Operating segments 4.a Basis for segmentation

The Group is organised into five business segments, against which the Group reports its segmental information. There were previously six. The 'other' category, which contained assets which were acquired as part of a portfolio purchase but were not intended for the investment property portfolio, has been discontinued as the remaining assets, which were held at a fair value of EUR0.6m, have been transferred into investment property (note 16). This segment is therefore no longer managed separately as there are no assets left in this category nor are any planned for the future. The 'industrial/land' segment was renamed 'industrial/other' as there are some immaterial assets included here that are investment property but do not readily fall into the other segment classifications.

These segments mainly represent the different investment property classes. The Group has divided its business in this manner as the various segments differ in their character and returns profiles depending on market conditions and reflect the strategic objectives that the Group has targeted. The following table briefly describes each segment: 

Reportable  Description 
segment 
       Office assets comprise central Dublin completed office buildings, which are either generating rental 
       income or are available to let. Those assets which are multi-tenanted or multi-let are mainly managed by 
Office assets the Group. Income comprises rental income and service charge income, including management fees, while 
       expenses comprise service charge expenses and other property expenses. Where only certain floors of a 
       building are undergoing refurbishment, the asset generally remains in this category. 
       Office development assets are not currently revenue generating and are the properties that the Group has 
Office    currently under development in line with its strategic objectives. Development profits, recognised in 
development  line with progress towards the completion of the projects, enhance Net Asset Value ("NAV"), Total 
assets    Accounting Return ("TAR") and Total Portfolio Return ("TPR"). Once completed these assets are transferred 
       to the office assets segment at fair value. 
Residential  This segment contains the Group's completed multi-tenanted residential assets. 
assets 
Industrial/  This segment contains industrial units, land and other minor assets, such as retail. 
other assets 
Central 
assets and  Central assets and costs include the Group head office assets and expenses. 
costs

The Board reviews the internal management reports, including budgets, at least quarterly at its scheduled meetings. There is some interaction between reportable segments, for example completed development property is transferred to income-generating segments. These transfers are made at fair value on an arm's length basis using values determined by the Group's Valuer. 4.b Information about reportable segments

The Group's key measure of underlying performance of a segment is total income after revaluation gains and losses, which comprises revenue (rental and service charge income), property outgoings, revaluation of investment properties and other gains and losses. Total income after revaluation gains and losses includes rental income, which is used as the basis to report key measures such as EPRA Net Initial Yield ("NIY") and EPRA 'topped-up' NIY. These APMs (detailed in the Supplementary Information section at the back of this report) measure the cash passing rent returns on market value of investment properties before and after an adjustment for the expiry of rent-free periods or other lease incentives, respectively.

An overview of the reportable segments is set out below: Group consolidated segment analysis

For the financial year ended 31 March 2021 

Office  Office     Residential Industrial/  Central assets Group 
                   assets  development  assets   other assets and costs   consolidated 
                        assets                         position 
                   EUR'000   EUR'000     EUR'000    EUR'000     EUR'000     EUR'000 
Total revenue             63,323   -       7,164    2,225     -       72,712 
Rental income             57,476   -       7,164    1,847     -       66,487 
Property operating expenses      (1,698)  (3)      (1,363)   (117)     -       (3,181) 
Net rental and related income     55,778  (3)      5,801    1,730     -       63,306 
Operating expenses 
Administration expenses        -     -       -      -      (12,552)    (12,552) 
Expected credit losses on 
                   (401)   -       -     (22)      -       (423) 
financial assets 
Depreciation              -     -       -      -      (510)     (510) 
Total operating expenses       (401)   -       -     (22)     (13,062)    (13,485) 
Operating profit/(loss) before gains 55,377  (3)      5,801    1,708     (13,062)    49,821 
and losses 
Gains and (losses) on investment   (65,439) (3,466)    7,132    (5,808)    -       (67,581) 
property 
Other gains              -     -       -     81       -       81 
Operating profit/(loss)        (10,062) (3,469)    12,933   (4,019)    (13,062)    (17,679) 
Net finance expense          -     -       -     -       (7,722)    (7,722) 
Profit/(loss) before income tax    (10,062) (3,469)    12,933   (4,019)    (20,784)    (25,401) 
Income tax               -     -       (41)    229      -       188 
Profit for the financial year     (10,062) (3,469)    12,892   (3,790)    (20,784)    (25,213) 
attributable to owners of the parent 
Total segment assets         1,149,928 62,170     168,242   58,878    41,839     1,481,057 
Investment property          1,138,819 62,006     167,710   58,878     -       1,427,413

For the financial year ended 31 March 2020 

Industrial 
                    Office   Office     Residential /     Central assets Group 
                    assets   development  assets         and costs   consolidated 
                         assets           other           position 
                                       assets 
                    EUR'000   EUR'000     EUR'000    EUR'000   EUR'000     EUR'000 
Total revenue             59,492   -       7,197    1,241    -       67,930 
Rental income             53,374   -       7,197    1,241    -       61,812 
Property operating expenses      (1,905)  (14)      (1,289)   (19)    -       (3,227) 
Net rental and related income     51,469   (14)      5,908    1,222    -       58,585 
Operating expenses 
Administration expenses         -     -       -      -     (12,726)    (12,726) 
Expected credit losses on financial  (147)    -       -      -     -       (147) 
assets 
Depreciation              -     -       -      -     (520)     (520) 
Total operating expenses        (147)    -       -      -     (13,246)    (13,393) 
Operating profit/(loss) before gains 
                    51,322   (14)      5,908    1,222   (13,246)    45,192 
and losses 
Gains and (losses) on investment    5,494   18,243     4,861    (5,742)   -       22,856 
property 
Other gains and (losses)        -     -       -     25     (15)      10 
Operating profit/(loss)        56,816   18,229     10,769   (4,495)  (13,261)    68,058 
Net finance expense                -       -           (7,195)    (7,195)

Profit/(loss) before income tax    56,816   18,229     10,769   (4,495)  (20,456)    60,863 
Income tax               -     -       -     152    28       180 
Profit for the financial year 
attributable to owners of the parent 
                    56,816   18,229     10,769   (4,343)  (20,428)    61,043 
Total segment assets          1,209,584 48,000     159,969   61,868   37,381     1,516,802 
Investment property          1,196,925 47,999     159,459   60,800   -       1,465,183 4.c Geographic information

All of the Group's assets, revenue, and costs are based in the Dublin area, mainly in central Dublin. 4.d Major customers

The Group closely monitors its tenants, and in particular its largest tenants, by contribution to its contracted rent roll. The top 10 tenants are presented below based on contracted rents as at the financial year end. This is concentrated on office tenants as the next largest segment, residential, consists mainly of private individuals and therefore contains no major concentration of credit risk.

The Group's top 10 tenants are as follows, expressed as a percentage of Group contracted rent:

As at 31 March 2021 

Tenant               Business sector         Contracted rent (EUR'm) 
                                              % 
HubSpot Ireland Limited       Technology            10.5         15.4% 
OPW                 State entity           6.0         8.8% 
Twitter International Company    Technology            5.1         7.5% 
Zalando               Technology            2.9         4.2% 
Autodesk Ireland Operations     Technology            2.8         4.1% 
Informatica Ireland EMEA      Technology            2.1         3.1% 
Riot Games             Technology            2.0         2.9% 
Travelport Digital Limited     Technology            1.8         2.6% 
Deloitte & Touche          Professional services       1.7         2.5% 
BNY Mellon Fund Services (Ireland) Insurance and investment     1.6         2.3% 
DAC                 management 
Top 10 tenants                            36.5         53.4% 
Remaining tenants                           31.8         46.6% 
Whole portfolio                            68.3         100.0%

1. Contracted rent includes residential rents on a gross basis. As at 31 March 2020 

Tenant               Business sector         Contracted rent (EUR'm) 
                                              % 
HubSpot Ireland Limited       Technology            10.5         15.6% 
OPW                 State entity           6.0          8.9% 
Twitter International Company    Technology            5.1          7.6% 
Zalando               Technology            2.9          4.3% 
Autodesk Ireland Operations     Technology            2.8          4.2% 
Informatica Ireland EMEA      Technology            2.1          3.1% 
Riot Games             Technology            2.0          3.0% 
Electricity Supply Board      State entity           1.9          2.8% 
Travelport Digital Limited     Technology            1.8          2.7% 
BNY Mellon Fund Services (Ireland) Insurance and investment     1.6          2.4% 
DAC                 management 
Top 10 tenants                            36.7         54.6% 
Remaining tenants                           30.4         45.4% 
Whole portfolio                            67.1         100.0% 5.       Revenue and net rental and related income Accounting policy

The Group recognises revenue from the following major sources: - Rental income; - Service charge income; and - Other ad-hoc income such as surrender premia and fees from other activities associated with the Group's property

business.

Revenue is measured based on the consideration to which the Group expects to be entitled in a contract with a customer and excludes amounts collected on behalf of third parties. The Group recognises revenue when it transfers control of a product or service to a customer.

Rental income

Rental income is the Group's major source of income and arises from properties under operating leases. Rental income, including fixed rental uplifts, is recognised in the consolidated income statement on a straight-line basis over the period of the lease until the next break or expiry. All incentives given to tenants under lease arrangements are recognised as an integral part of the net consideration agreed for the use of the leased asset and are therefore recognised on the same straight-line basis. Contingent rents, being lease payments that are not fixed at the inception of a lease, such as turnover rents, are recorded as income in the period in which they are earned.

Lease modifications, a change in the scope or consideration for the lease, result in the commencement of a new lease and rental income is recognised including any changes to the lease terms, from the date of the modification over the remaining period of the lease.

Service charge income

The Group manages the majority of its multi-let buildings under service contracts. These contracts operate for rolling one-year periods over which the Group provides communal services such as security, cleaning, waste and other occupation services to the tenants in its buildings. The tenants pay a service charge, based on the area they occupy, which is collected in advance based on budgeted costs. This income stream is recognised as revenue in accordance with the policy described under 'Property-related income and expenses' below.

Other income

All other income is recognised in accordance with the following model:

1. Identify the contract with a customer.

2. Identify all the individual performance obligations within the contract.

3. Determine the transaction price.

4. Allocate the price to the performance obligations.

5. Recognise revenue as the performance obligations are fulfilled.

Property-related income and expenses

Property-related income and expenses comprise service charge income (revenue from contracts with customers) and service charge expenses (costs of goods and services) as well as other property expenses. The Group enters into property management arrangements with tenants as part of its activities. These arrangements constitute a separate performance obligation to the obligations under the rental leases. Buildings with multiple tenants share the costs of common areas and pooled services under these arrangements. The Group manages these costs for tenants and earns a management fee for the provision of shared services on a cost-plus basis. As a landlord, costs of vacant areas are absorbed by the Group and included in other property expenses.

The service charge income stream is accounted for as a single performance obligation which is satisfied over time because the tenant simultaneously receives and consumes the benefits of the Group's activities in providing services under the agreement. Service charge income and expenditure is therefore recognised on an input basis. Tenants reimburse expenses in advance based on budgets, with over and under spends reconciled and settled annually. Service charge accounts are maintained for each managed building and the application and management of funds are independently reviewed on the tenants' behalf.

Property operating expenses comprise expenses relating to properties that are not recharged to tenants, i.e. void costs, residential management costs and other related property expenses. Revenue can be analysed as follows: 

Financial year ended Financial year ended 
 
                    31 March 2021    31 March 2020 
                    EUR'000        EUR'000 
Gross rental income1          66,157         59,937 
Rental incentives           330           1,875 
Rental income             66,487         61,812 
Revenue from contracts with customers2 6,225          6,118 
Total revenue             72,712         67,930 
 1. Gross rental income includes EUR0.9m relating to variable rents (March 2020: EUR1.1m). 2. Revenue from contracts with customers is service charge income. Net rental and related income 
               Financial year ended 31 March 2021 Financial year ended 31 March 2020 
                EUR'000               EUR'000 
Total revenue         72,712               67,930 
Costs of goods and services1 (6,150)              (6,183) 
Property expenses       (3,256)              (3,162) 
Net rental and related income 63,306               58,585 1. Costs of goods and services are service charge expenses.

Further information on the sources and characteristics of revenue and rental income is provided in note 6.

Included in property expenses is an amount of EUR0.9m (March 2020: EUR1.0m) relating to void costs on office properties, i.e. costs relating to properties which were available to let but were not income-generating for at least part of the financial year. Property operating expenses 

Financial year ended Financial year ended 
 
               31 March 2021     31 March 2020 
               EUR'000        EUR'000 
Service charge income    6,225        6,118 
Service charge expenses   (6,150)       (6,183) 
Property expenses      (3,256)       (3,162) 
Property operating expenses (3,181)       (3,227) 6.       Disaggregation of revenue and rental income

The Group's business is the rental of its investment properties, the development of properties for its investment portfolio and the provision of managed multi-let buildings to its tenants. The Group's revenue consists of rental income, service charge income and other ad-hoc receipts from its property business such as surrender premia. The majority of its contracts are longer-term, with some being 10 years or greater, excluding residential tenancy arrangements which are generally one year in duration. Service charge arrangements are generally provided for under the lease contract but constitute a different performance obligation, the conditions attaching to which are negotiated annually.

Note 4 'Operating segments' discloses the analysis of revenue and income and expense in line with the Group's business model, i.e. by investment property category. In order to complete the disaggregation of revenue by categories that depict how the nature, amount, timing and uncertainty of revenue and cash flows are affected by economic factors, analyses of the revenue for the period by duration of lease contracts (to next break date) and by tenant industry sector are provided below. Additional information on portfolio characteristics that impact on income is set out in the business review. Total revenue by duration of lease contract (based on next break date or expiry)

Service charge income is included within the one-year segment as these arrangements, while provided for under the lease contracts, are generally negotiated on an annual basis. Other income is once-off in nature and is recognised in the one year or less duration. Financial year ended 31 March 2021 

Lease contracts:     One year or less            Between one and five   Greater than five   Total 
                                years          years 
             EUR'000                 EUR'000          EUR'000         EUR'000 
Office assets      12,211                 19,342          32,227         63,780 
Office development                      - -            -           - 
assets 
Residential assets    6,854                 310            -           7,164 
Industrial/other assets 1,330                 438            -           1,768 
Total segmented revenue 20,395                 20,090          32,227         72,712 Financial year ended 31 March 2020 
 
Lease contracts: 
             One year or less    Between one and five years Greater than five years Total 
 
              EUR'000          EUR'000           EUR'000         EUR'000 
Office assets       8,379          23,205           27,747         59,331 
Office development assets -            -             -            - 
Residential assets    6,769          428            -            7,197 
Industrial/other assets  1,307          95             -            1,402 
Total segmented revenue  16,455         23,728           27,747         67,930 
 Gross rental income by tenant industry sector

During the financial year the tenant industry sectors were reviewed and amended to provide greater clarity. The comparative information has also been updated. 

Financial year ended Financial year ended 
 
                   31 March 2021    31 March 2020 
                  EUR'000    %    EUR'000    % 
Technology             28,588   43.1   25,185    40.9 
State entities           9,797    14.8   10,263    16.6 
Residential             7,164    10.8   7,197    11.6 
Insurance and investment management 6,748    10.1   7,126    11.5 
Professional services        4,473    6.7   3,761    6.1 
Media                2,203    3.3   2,044    3.3 
Industrial assets          1,680    2.5   1,623    2.6 
Serviced offices          1,342    2.0   1,424    2.3 
Aviation              1,189    1.8   1,189    1.9 
Real estate             1,049    1.6   309     0.5 
Banking and capital markets     829     1.2   440     0.7 
Car parking             680     1.0   662     1.1 
Retail               555     0.8   401     0.6 
Other                190     0.3   188     0.3 
Total                66,487   100.0  61,812    100 7.       Gains and (losses) on investment property 
                      Financial year ended Financial year ended 
                     31 March 2021     31 March 2020 
                      EUR'000         EUR'000 
Gains and (losses) on investment property (67,581)       22,856

There were no sales of investment property during this or the prior financial year. 8. Administration expenses Accounting policy

Administration expenses are recognised on an accruals basis in the consolidated income statement.

Operating profit for the financial year has been stated after charging: 

Financial year ended 31 March 2021 Financial year ended 31 March 2020 
                EUR'000                EUR'000 
Non-Executive Directors' costs 612                 561 
Staff costs          7,325                6,829 
Professional fees - property  688                 1,100 
Professional fees - corporate 2,073                1,967 
Independent Valuer's fees   346                 285 
Depository fees        283                 315 
Depreciation          510                 520 
Other administration expenses 1,225                1,669 
Administration expenses    13,062               13,246

All fees paid to Non-Executive Directors are for services as Directors of the Company. Non-Executive Directors receive no other benefits. Annualised Non-Executive Directors' fees are EUR565k (March 2020: EUR625k).

'Professional fees - property' are those incurred in relation to legal and other expenses associated with acquisitions/ disposals/lettings which did not proceed, planning consulting in relation to future development projects and other similar expenses relating to property. 'Professional fees - corporate' are various fees relating to legal, internal audit, tax and other consulting services not relating directly to property.

Fees are paid to the Valuer in return for its services in providing independent valuations of the Group's investment properties on an at least twice-yearly basis. The fees are charged on a fixed rate per property valuation. Auditor's remuneration (excluding VAT) 

Financial year ended Financial year ended 
                               31 March 2020 
                    31 March 2021 
                                EUR'000 
                     EUR'000 
Audit of the Group financial statements 120          117 
Other assurance services1        61          68 
Tax advisory services          -          - 
Other non-audit services        -           - 
Total                  181          185 1. Other assurance services include the review of the Interim Report and audit of Group subsidiary financial

statements. 9. Employment

The average monthly number of persons (including Executive Directors) directly employed during the financial year in the Group was 35 (March 2020: 36).

Total employees at financial year end: 

Financial year ended Financial year ended 
               31 March 2021    31 March 2020 
               Number        Number 
At financial year end: 
Administration        26          27 
Building management services 
Head office staff       4          4 
On-site staff         5          5 
               9          9 
Total employees        35          36

No amount of staff costs was capitalised into investment properties.

The staff costs for the above employees were: 

Financial year ended Financial year ended 
                      31 March 2021    31 March 2020 
 
                      EUR'000        EUR'000 
Wages and salaries (including bonuses)   5,858        5,543 
Social insurance costs           644         653 
Employee share-based payment expense    1,455        1,252 
Pension costs - defined contribution plan  343         376 
Total                    8,300        7,824

Staff costs are allocated to the following expense headings: 

Financial year ended Financial year ended 
 
              31 March 2021    31 March 2020 
              EUR'000        EUR'000 
Administration expenses  7,325        6,829 
Net property expenses1   975         995 
Total           8,300        7,824 1. Part of this is recovered directly from tenants via the service charge arrangements within Hibernia managed

buildings. 10. Share-based payments Accounting policy

The Group has a number of share-based payment arrangements in place. These share-based payments are transactions in which the Group receives services in exchange for its equity instruments or by incurring liabilities for cash amounts based on the price of the Group's shares. The equity-settled share-based payment awards granted under these arrangements are measured at the fair value of the award at the date of grant. The cost of the award is charged to the consolidated income statement over the vesting period of the awards based on the probable number of awards that will eventually vest, with a corresponding credit to shareholders' equity.

The impact of the revision of the original estimates, if any, is recognised in profit or loss such that the cumulative expense reflects the revised estimate, with a corresponding adjustment to the share-based payment reserve. When these shares vest they are assessed for tax purposes at the current market share price and employee taxes are generally settled through payroll in cash. Employees therefore receive the number of shares net of taxes at vesting date. Share-based payments that are cash-settled are remeasured at fair value at each accounting date. At the end of each reporting period, the Group revises its estimate of the number of equity instruments expected to vest.

Movements in share-based payments during the financial year by scheme

Financial year ended 31 March 2021 

Balance outstanding at start Settled during Provided during   Balance outstanding at end 
              of financial year              financial year   of financial year 
                             financial year 
               EUR'000  '000 Shares     EUR'000 '000   EUR'000 '000 Shares  EUR'000  '000 Shares 
                                Shares 
a. Annual bonus       358    310        -   -    480  420     838    730 
b. Long-term incentive    621    411        -   -   879   715     1,500   1,126 
payments 
c. Employee incentives -   1,087   769        (568) (391)  96   64      615    442 
previous arrangements 
Total            2,066   1,490       (568) (391)  1,455  1,199    2,953   2,298

Financial year ended 31 March 2020 

Balance outstanding at   Settled during Provided during  Balance outstanding at 
                start of financial year           financial year   end of financial year 
                              financial year 
                      '000          '000 
                EUR'000            EUR'000 Shares  EUR'000 '000 Shares EUR'000  '000 Shares 
                       Shares 
a. Annual bonus        23      17       -    -   335  293     358   310 
b. Long-term incentive     -      -       -    -   621  411     621   411 
payments 
c. IMA performance-related   6,069    4,495     (6,107) (4,519) 38   24      -    - 
payments payable to Vendors 
c. Employee incentives -    1,464    1,087     (635)  (476)  258  158     1,087  769 
previous arrangements 
Total             7,556    5,599     (6,742) (4,995) 1,252 886     2,066  1,490

Remuneration Policy

This policy was introduced in 2018 and was described in full in the 2018 Annual Report and is available on our website. A revised remuneration policy will be published in our 2021 Annual Report and put to shareholders at the 2021 AGM.

Remuneration consists of the following:

1. Basic pay

2. Annual bonus

3. Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP")

The split between personal and Group performance targets is set depending on an employee's ability to influence Group outcomes, but all employees have an element of Group performance within their targets. We have also started to include ESG criteria within certain employees' targets. All Group employees are eligible to participate in the Annual Bonus scheme while the LTIP applies to Executive Directors and to members of the Senior Management Team, other than in exceptional circumstances. 10.a Annual Bonus

Two thirds of any annual bonus award is usually settled in cash and one third in the grant of shares in the Company, subject to a three-year service condition. The deferred shares awarded under the annual bonus are subject only to continued employment. The fair value of the share award is therefore the number of shares granted at the closing share price on the date of grant. An allowance in relation to expected departures is made and the amount amortised over the vesting period. 848k share awards were calculated as potentially due in respect of the financial year ended at 31 March 2021, subject to approval by the Remuneration Committee (March 2020: 930k). At 31 March 2021, 1,074k shares remained to be provided for in respect of the 2019, 2020 and 2021 financial years. 10.b Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP")

The LTIP commenced during the financial year ended 31 March 2020 with the first grant on 31 July 2019. This award consists of nil-cost options which vest after three years. Under the LTIP, recipients are granted a variable number of equity instruments depending on market and other conditions as illustrated below. 

LTIP conditions          Weighting Reference Performance condition type 
Service condition              SC    n/a 
Relative Total Property Return  33%    TPR    Non-market 
Total Accounting Return      33%    TAR    Non-market 
Relative Total Shareholder Return 33%    TSR    Market

There is a two-year restricted holding period post vesting, but this is not subject to measurement as all conditions terminate on vesting. The LTIP awards are measured as follows:

Non-market-based conditions: The fair value of the shares to be issued is determined using the grant date market price. The expected number of shares is calculated based on the expectations of the number of shares which may vest at the vesting date and amortised over the vesting period. At each accounting date, the calculation of the number of shares is revised according to current expectations or performance. The number of shares is discounted using an estimate of the expected employee departure rate.

Market-based condition: The relative TSR performance condition measures the Company's TSR performance against the constituents of the FTSE EPRA NAREIT Developed Europe index. The expected performance of Hibernia REIT plc shares over the vesting period is calculated using a Monte Carlo simulation of 10,000 possible outcomes which are then averaged. Inputs are share price volatility and the average growth rate of comparators. These inputs are calculated with reference to relevant historic data and financial models. It should be recognised that the assumption of an average growth rate is not a prediction of the actual level of returns that will be achieved. The volatility assumption in the distribution gives a measure of the range of outcomes that may occur on either side of this average value. This is used to amortise the fair value of an expected cost over the vesting period. The service condition is ignored for this calculation but applied in accruing the amounts due. On vesting, any difference in amounts accrued versus actual outcomes is amended through reserves.

At 31 March 2021 

Total awards 
                                made                    Balance 
                 Grant   Share price at          Share equivalents provided  provided 
                 date   grant date     at maximum  '000 shares 
                                vesting                   EUR'000 
                                '000 shares 
LTIP dated 31 July 2019     31 July  1.51         1,853    600              906 
                 2019 
LTIP dated 29 July 2020     29 July  1.13        2,438     526              594 
                 2020 
Total LTIP awards as at                    4,291     1,126             1,500 
financial year end

DJ Hibernia REIT plc: Preliminary results for the -19-

At 31 March 2020 

Total awards 
                                made                    Balance 
                 Grant   Share price at          Share equivalents provided  provided 
                 date   grant date     at maximum  '000 shares 
                                vesting                   EUR'000 
                                '000 shares 
LTIP dated 31 July 2019     31 July  1.51         1,853    411              621 
                 2019 
Total LTIP awards as at                    1,853     411              621 
financial year end

One-third of each award made is subject to a relative TSR measure against the constituents of the FTSE EPRA NAREIT Developed Europe Index. One-third each is made against TPR and TAR measures. 600k shares were provided for the TPR element as at 31 March 2021 (March 2020: 190k), 173k shares (March 2020: 130k) were provided against the TAR element based on the performance for the period and 353k shares (March 2020: 92k) were provided against the TSR element based on the fair value calculated using a TSR pricing model as described above. Results and inputs are summarised in the table below. 

TSR Valuation: LTIP awards dated:                          31 July 2019 
                                    29 July 2020 
Fair value per award (TSR tranche) (EUR per share)            0.81     1.06 
Inputs                      Source 
Risk free interest rate (%)           European Central Bank (0.12)    (0.80) 
Expected volatility Hibernia (%)         Datastream      27.7     17.1 
Average comparator volatility (%)        Datastream      31.7     18.6 
Average comparator correlation (%)        Datastream      40.5     20.8 
                                    Median 0.94  Median 1.01 
Averaging factors                Datastream 
                                    Hibernia 1.15 Hibernia 1.16 10.c Employee incentives - previous arrangements

Investment Management Agreement ("IMA") performance-related payments to Vendors and staff

IMA performance-related payments refer to those payments that were made under the IMA for each financial year and settled mainly in shares of the Company until the expiry of the agreement on 26 November 2018. These arrangements expired with the introduction of the 2018 Remuneration Scheme and all remaining balances have been settled since 31 March 2021.

Employee incentives - interim arrangements

This covered employees who were providing services that were not part of the original IMA. This arrangement expired with the introduction of the 2018 Remuneration Scheme and the final vesting date was 31 March 2021. The remaining balances have been settled since 31 March 2021. 11. Finance income and expense Accounting policy

Finance expenses directly attributable to the construction of investment properties, which take a considerable length of time to prepare for rental to tenants, are added to the costs of those properties until such time as the properties are substantially ready for use. All other finance expenses and income are recognised in the income statement as they occur using the effective interest method. The effective interest method is a method of calculating the amortised cost of a financial asset or financial liability (or group of financial assets or financial liabilities) and of allocating the interest income, interest expense and fees paid and received over the relevant period.

The effective interest expense on borrowings arises as a result of the recognition of interest expense, commitment fees and arrangement fees.

Finance income is interest earned on the Group's cash deposits. 

Financial year ended 31    Financial year ended 31 
                              March 2021          March 2020 
                               EUR'000             EUR'000 
Interest on revolving credit facility            5,753                         5,230 
Interest on private placement notes             1,888                         1,894 
Other finance costs                     334                          215 
Gross finance expense                    7,975                         7,339 
Less: Capitalised interest at an average rate of 2.1%    (252)                         (141) 
(March 2020: 2.1%) 
Finance expense                       7,723                         7,198

Interest costs capitalised in the financial year were EUR0.3m (March 2020: EUR0.1m) in relation to the Group's development and refurbishment projects. The capitalisation rate used is the effective interest rate on the cost of borrowing applied to the portion of investment that is financed from borrowings. 12. Income tax expense Accounting policy

Income tax expense comprises current and deferred tax. It is recognised in profit or loss except insofar as it applies to business combinations or to items recognised in other comprehensive income.

Current tax: Current tax is the expected tax payable or receivable on the taxable income or loss for the year, using tax rates enacted or substantively enacted at the reporting date, and any adjustment to tax payable in respect of previous years. Hibernia REIT plc has elected for Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") status under section 705E of the Taxes Consolidation Act, 1997. As a result, the Group does not pay Irish corporation tax on the profits and gains from its qualifying rental business in Ireland provided it meets certain conditions. With certain exceptions, corporation tax is still payable in the normal way in respect of income and gains from a Group's residual business that is, its non-property rental business. Reconciliation of the income tax expense for the financial year: 

Financial year ended Financial year ended 
                              31 March 2021     31 March 2020 
 
                              EUR'000         EUR'000 
Profit before tax                     (25,401)        60,863 
Tax charge on profit at standard rate of 12.5%       (3,175)        7,608 
Non-taxable revaluation surplus              8,365         (2,931) 
REIT tax-exempt profits                  (5,534)        (4,737) 
Other (including additional tax rate on residual income)  173          (402) 
Over provision in respect of prior periods         (17)         282 
Income tax (credit) for the financial year         (188)         (180)

The Directors confirm that the Group has remained in full compliance with the Irish REIT rules and regulations up to and including the date of this report. 13. Dividends Accounting policy

Interim dividends are recognised as a liability of the Company when the Board of Directors resolves to pay the dividend and the shareholders have been notified in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association. Final dividends of the Company are recognised as a liability when they have been approved by the Company's shareholders at the AGM. 

Financial year Financial year 
                                             ended     ended 
 
                                             31 March 2021 31 March 2020 
                                             EUR'000     EUR'000 
Interim dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2021 of 2.0 cent per share (March 13,234     11,982 
2020: 1.75 cent per share) 
Proposed final dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2021 of 3.4 cent per share 22,502     20,543 
1 (March 2020: 3.0 cent per share) 
Total                                          35,736     32,525

1. Based on shares in issue at close of business at 25 May 2021 of 661.8m.

The Board has proposed a final dividend of 3.4 cent per share (March 2020: 3.0 cent) which is subject to approval by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 27 July 2021 and has therefore not been included as a liability in these consolidated financial statements. This dividend is expected to be paid on 30 July 2021 to shareholders on the register at 2 July 2021. All of this proposed final dividend of 3.4 cent per share will be a Property Income Distribution in respect of the Group's property rental business (March 2020: 3.0 cent). The total dividend, interim paid and final proposed for the financial year ended 31 March 2021 is 5.4 cent per share (March 2020: 4.75 cent per share) or EUR35.7m (March 2020: EUR32.5m).

Under the REIT regime, the Company is required to distribute a minimum of 85% of the Group's property rental business profits annually and the Group's dividend policy is to pay out 85-90% of its property rental business profits annually. The Company has complied with this requirement; the total dividends for the year ended March 2021 equate to 87% of property rental income (March 2020: 85%). 14. Earnings per share

There are no convertible instruments, options, or warrants on ordinary shares in issue as at 31 March 2021, other than those dealt with under note 10 above, 'Share-based payments'. The Company has established a reserve of EUR3.0m (March 2020: EUR2.1m) which is mainly for the issue of ordinary shares relating to the payment of share-based payments. It is estimated that approximately 3.4m ordinary shares (March 2020: 2.4m shares) will be issued in total, 2.3m of which are provided for at 31 March 2021 and a further 1.1m of which will be recognised over the next three years. The dilutive effect of these shares is disclosed below.

The calculations are as follows: Weighted average number of shares 

Financial year ended 31  Financial year ended 31 
                                   March 2021        March 2020 
                                Notes '000           '000 
Issued share capital at beginning of financial year         684,657          697,589 
Shares purchased and cancelled during the financial year       (23,125)         (17,573) 
Shares issued during the financial year               125            4,641 
Shares in issue at financial year end             21  661,657          684,657 
Weighted average number of shares                  673,618          688,759 
Number of shares to be issued under share-based schemes       3,372           2,375 
Diluted number of shares                       676,990          691,134 
 
                                   Financial year ended 31  Financial year ended 31 
                                   March 2021        March 2020 
                                   '000           '000 
Number of shares due to issue under share-based schemes     10  2,298           1,490 
recognised at financial year end 
Number of shares due to issue under share-based schemes not     1,074           885 
recognised at financial year end1 
Number of shares to be issued under share-based schemes       3,372           2,375 1. Included here are all amounts from share-based payments described in note 10 which are either granted at the

year-end or shortly after and which have not been recognised at year-end but will be recognised over the next two

to three years Basic and diluted earnings per share (IFRS) 

Financial year 
                                    Financial year ended 31 March ended 
                                   2021 
                                                    31 March 2020 
                                    EUR'000              EUR'000 
(Loss)/profit for the financial year attributable to the owners 
                                        (25,213)        61,043 
of the parent 
 
                                        '000          '000 
Weighted average number of ordinary shares (basic)               673,618        688,759 
Weighted average number of ordinary shares (diluted)1             673,618        691,134 
Basic earnings per share (cent)                        (3.7)         8.9 
Diluted earnings per share (cent)                       (3.7)         8.8 
 1. In a loss making scenario, potential shares are only applied dilutive if they increase the losses under IAS 33. 
 
 
                               Financial year ended 31  Financial year ended 
                               March 2021 
 EPRA earnings                    Note               31 March 2020 
                               '000 
                                             '000 
Group (loss)/profit for the financial year              (25,213)         61,043 
Less: 
Gains and (losses) on investment property         16     67,581          (22,856) 
Gain on other assets                         (69)           - 
Deferred tax in respect of EPRA adjustments         12    (188)          (152) 
Changes in fair value of financial instruments and          112           58 
associated close-out costs 
EPRA earnings                             42,223          38,093 
 
 EPRA earnings per share and diluted EPRA earnings 
                                    '000           '000 
per share 
Weighted average number of ordinary shares (basic)          673,618         688,759 
Weighted average number of ordinary shares (diluted)         676,990         691,134 
EPRA earnings per share (cent)                    6.3           5.5 
Diluted EPRA earnings per share (cent)                6.2           5.5

1. EPRA earnings and EPRA earnings per share are alternative performance measures and are calculated in accordance with the EPRA Best Practices Recommendations Guidelines October 2019. EPRA earnings, earnings from operational activities, are presented as they are a key measure of the Group's underlying operating result and an indication of the extent to which current dividend payments are supported by earnings. Unrealised changes in valuation, gains or losses on disposals of properties and certain other items are excluded as they are not considered to be part of the core activity of an investment property company. 15. IFRS NAV, EPRA NTA per share and Total Accounting Return ("TAR")

The IFRS NAV is calculated as the value of the Group's assets less the value of its liabilities based on IFRS measures and is equal to total equity. 

As at 31 March 2021 As at 31 March 2020 
                               EUR'000        EUR'000 
IFRS net assets at end of financial year           1,148,638      1,231,149 
Ordinary shares in issue ('000)               661,657       684,657 
IFRS NAV per share (cent)                  173.6        179.8 
 
                            Note '000        '000 
Ordinary shares in issue                   661,657       684,657 
Number of shares to be issued under share-based schemes 14  3,372        2,375 
Diluted number of shares                   665,029       687,032 
 
Diluted IFRS NAV per share (cent)              172.7        179.2

EPRA NTA1 

As at 31 March 2021 As at 31 March 2020 
                        EUR'000        EUR'000 
IFRS NAV                    1,148,638      1,231,149 
Include: 
Revaluation of other non-current investments  -          - 
Diluted NAV at fair value           1,148,638      1,231,149 
Exclude: 
Fair value of financial instruments      (442)        234 
NTA                      1,148,196      1,231,383 
Diluted number of shares at financial year end 665,029       687,032 
NTA per share at financial year end (cent)   172.7        179.2 1. EPRA Net Tangible Assets ("EPRA NTA") (which is an APM) is calculated in accordance with EPRA Best Practices

Recommendations Guidelines October 2019. The underlying assumption behind the EPRA NTA calculation assumes entities

buy and sell assets, thereby crystallising certain levels of deferred tax liability.

Total Accounting Return ("TAR")

Total Accounting Return, a key performance indicator and APM, is calculated as the increase in EPRA Net Tangible Assets ("NTA") per share for the period over the previous period-end EPRA NTA per share and adding back dividends per share paid during the period, expressed as a percentage of opening EPRA NTA per share. 

As at 31 March 2021 As at 31 March 20201 
Opening EPRA NTA per share         179.2c       173.3c 
Closing EPRA NTA per share         172.7c       179.3c 
(Decrease)/Increase in EPRA NTA per share (6.5)c       6.0c 
Dividends per share paid in financial year 5.0c        3.8c 
Total return                (1.5)c       9.8c 
Total Accounting Return ("TAR")      (0.9)%       5.7% 1. The TAR calculation was based on EPRA NAV in the financial year ended 31 March 2020 under the EPRA 2016 guidelines. 2. TAR is an APM.

Section III - Tangible assets

This section contains information on the Group's investment properties and other tangible assets. All investment properties are fully owned by the Group. The Group's investment properties are carried at fair value and its other tangible assets at depreciated cost, except for land and buildings which are adjusted to fair value. 16. Investment property Accounting policy

Investment properties are properties held to earn rental income and/or for capital appreciation (including property under construction for such purposes). Properties are treated as acquired at the point at which the Group assumes the significant risks and rewards of ownership. This occurs when:

1. It is probable that the future economic benefits that are associated with the investment property will flow to the Group;

2. There are no material conditions which could affect completion of the acquisition; and

3. The cost of the investment property can be measured reliably.

Investment properties are measured initially at cost, including transaction costs. After initial recognition, investment properties are measured at fair value. Gains and losses arising from changes in the fair value of investment properties are included in the consolidated income statement in the period in which they arise.

Investment properties and properties under development are professionally valued on a twice-yearly basis, or as required, by qualified external valuers using inputs that are observable either directly or indirectly for the asset in addition to unobservable inputs and are therefore classified at Level 3. The valuation of investment properties is further discussed above under notes 2.f and 2.g.

The valuations of investment properties and investment properties under development are prepared in accordance with the appropriate sections of the Professional Standards, the Valuation Technical and Performance Standards ("VPS") and the Valuation Applications ("VPGA") contained within the RICS Valuation - Global Standards 2019 (the "Red Book"). It follows that the valuations are compliant with the International Valuation Standards. When the Group begins to redevelop an existing investment property, or property acquired as an investment property, for future use as an investment property the property remains an investment property and is accounted for as such. Expenditure on investment properties is capitalised only when it increases the future economic benefits associated with the property. All other expenditure is charged to the consolidated income statement. Interest and other outgoings, less any income, on properties under development are capitalised. Borrowing costs, that is interest and other costs incurred in connection with borrowing funds, are recognised as part of the costs of an investment property where directly attributable to the purchase or construction of that property. Borrowing costs are capitalised in accordance with the policy described in note 11.

In accordance with the Group's policy on revenue recognition (note 5), the value of accrued income in relation to the recognition of lease incentives under operating leases over the term of the lease is adjusted in the fair value assessment of the investment property to which the accrual relates.

Where amounts are received from departing tenants in respect of dilapidations, i.e. compensation for works that the tenant was expected to carry out at the termination of a lease but the tenant, in agreement with the Group, pays a compensatory sum in lieu of carrying out this work, the Group applies these amounts to the cost of the property. The value of the work to be done is therefore reflected in the fair value assessment of the property when it is assessed at the end of the period.

An investment property is derecognised on disposal, i.e. when the significant risks and rewards of ownership are transferred outside the Group's control, or when the investment property is permanently removed from use and no future economic benefits are anticipated from the disposal. Any gain or loss arising on derecognition of the property (calculated as the difference between the net disposal proceeds and the carrying amount of the asset) is included in the consolidated income statement in the period in which the property is derecognised. At 31 March 2021 

Office development Residential Industrial/other Total 
                     Office assets assets       assets   assets 
Fair value category            Level 3                            Level 3 
                     EUR'000     Level 3      Level 3  Level 3     EUR'000 
                            EUR'000       EUR'000    EUR'000 
Carrying value at 1 April 2020      1,196,925   47,999       159,459   60,800      1,465,183 
Additions: 
Property purchases            6,900     -         366     3,833      11,099 
Development and refurbishment expenditure 2,9331    14,973       203     -        18,109 
Transferred between segments2       (2,500)    2,500       -      -        - 
Transferred from other assets3       -       -         550     53        603 
Revaluations included in income statement (65,439)   (3,466)      7,132    (5,808)     (67,581) 
Carrying value at 31 March 2021      1,138,819   62,006       167,710   58,8784     1,427,413 1. This includes capital expenditure on previously completed developments after their transfer to the office segment. 2. 50 City Quay is undergoing redevelopment and has been recognised as a development property from 30 September 2020. 3. Three assets remaining from a historical portfolio purchase have been recognised at fair value as investment

property at 31 March 2021 (see note 4 in relation to the change in operating segments). 4. On 9 November 2018 the Group agreed to acquire 92.5 acres adjacent to its holdings in Newlands from the Irish Rugby

Football Union (the "IRFU") for an initial consideration of EUR27m. If rezoning is achieved before November 2028 the

IRFU will be due additional consideration equating to 44% of the value of Hibernia's total land interests of 143.7

acres in the Newlands site at rezoning, less the initial consideration. At 31 March 2020 

Office      Residential Industrial/ 
                         Office assets development    assets   other      Total 
Fair value category               Level 3    assets            assets 
                         EUR'000              Level 3           Level 3 
                                Level 3      EUR'000    Level 3    EUR'000 
                                EUR'000             EUR'000 
Carrying value at 1 April 2019          1,173,140   16,199      153,079   53,000     1,395,418 
Additions: 
Property purchases                8,741     -        694     13,385     22,8201 
Development and refurbishment expenditure    9,0972    13,557      825     157       23,636 
Revaluations included in income statement    5,494     18,243      4,861    (5,742)     22,856 
Transferred from property, plant and equipment  6,210     -         -      -       6,210 
3 
Transferred to property, plant and equipment3  (5,757)    -         -      -       (5,757) 
Carrying value at 31 March 2020         1,196,925   47,999      159,459   60,8004     1,465,183

1. A VAT refund of EUR0.5m was accounted for during the financial year arising as a result of the grant of VAT inclusive leases within a redeveloped property in 2DC, following its refurbishment. Gross acquisitions in the financial year were therefore EUR23.3m.

2. This includes capital expenditure on 1WML, SJRQ and 2WML after their transfer to the office segment.

3. The Group moved to a new head office in 1WML in late 2019. The space previously occupied by the Group in South Dock House has been leased to a tenant during the financial year and was transferred to investment property at fair value on the date on which it changed in use.

4. On 9 November 2018 the Group agreed to acquire 92.5 acres adjacent to its holdings in Newlands from the Irish Rugby Football Union (the "IRFU") for an initial consideration of EUR27m. If rezoning is achieved before November 2028 the IRFU will be due additional consideration equating to 44% of the value of Hibernia's total land interests of 143.7 acres in the Newlands site at rezoning, less the initial consideration.

There were no transfers between fair value levels during the financial year. Approximately EUR0.3m of financing costs were capitalised at an effective interest rate of 2.1% in relation to the Group's developments and major refurbishments (March 2020: EUR0.1m). No other operating expenses were capitalised during the financial year. Valuations as at 31 March 2021

The valuations used to determine fair value for the investment properties in the consolidated financial statements are determined by the Group's Valuer and are in accordance with the provisions of IFRS 13. C&W has agreed to the use of its valuations for this purpose. As discussed in notes 2.f and 2.g, property valuations are inherently subjective as they are made on the basis of assumptions made by the Valuer and therefore are classified as Level 3.

Valuations are completed on the Group's investment property portfolio on at least a half-yearly basis and, in accordance with the appropriate sections of the Professional Standards, the Valuation Technical and Performance Standards ("VPS") and the Valuation Practice Applications ("VPGA") contained within the RICS Valuation - Global Standards 2019 (the "Red Book"). It follows that the valuations are compliant with the International Valuation Standards. Fair value under IFRS 13 is "the price that would be received to sell an asset, or paid to transfer a liability, in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date". The Red Book confirms that the references in IFRS 13 to market participants and a sale make it clear that for most practical purposes fair value is consistent with market value.

The method that is applied for fair value measurements categorised within Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy is the yield methodology using market rental values capitalised with a market capitalisation rate or yield or other applicable valuation technique. Using this approach for the Group's investment properties, values of investment properties are arrived at by discounting forecasted net cash flows at market derived capitalisation rates. This approach includes future estimated costs associated with refurbishment or development, together with the impact of rental incentives allowed to tenants. Thus development properties are assessed using a residual method in which the completed development property is valued using income and yield assumptions and deductions are made for the estimated costs to complete, including finance costs and developers' profit, to arrive at the current valuation estimate. In effect, this values the development as a proportion of the completed property.

In the financial year ended 31 March 2021, for most properties the highest and best use is the current use except as discussed in note 2.f. In these instances, the Group may need to achieve vacant possession before redevelopment or refurbishment may take place and the valuation of the property takes account of any remaining occupancy period on existing leases. The table below summarises the methods applied for each investment property segment and highlights properties where the approach has been varied in this financial year. 

Description  Fair value of                                      Changes in the 
of investment the investment                                      fair value 
property   property    Narrative description of the techniques used               technique during 
asset class                                              the financial 
       EUR'm                                           year 
               Yield methodology using market rental values capitalised with a market 
               capitalisation rate. 
               Exceptions to this: 
                - Harcourt Square is valued on an investment basis until the end of   No change in 
Office assets 1,139       the current lease (2022) and on a residual basis thereafter.     valuation 
                - Marine House and Clanwilliam Court Blocks 1, 2 and 5 are valued on  technique. 
                 an investment basis until the end of the current leases (which 
                 expire over the period 2021 to 2022) and on a residual basis 
                 thereafter. 
                - The Forum is planned for refurbishment and the valuation 
                 methodology is on an investment basis with outstanding capital 
                 expenditure recognised within the valuation. 
               Residual method, i.e. Gross Development Value less Total Development 
               Cost less Profit equals Fair Value 
                - Gross Development Value ("GDV"): the fair value of the completed 
                 proposed development (arrived at by capitalising the market rent or 
                 estimated rental value ("ERV") with an appropriate yield, 
                 allowances for purchasers' costs, assumptions for voids and/or rent  No change in 
Office              free periods). The appropriate yield is based on the Valuer's     valuation 
development  62         opinion of the most likely tenant covenant achievable for the     technique. 
assets              property and the most likely lease terms. 
                - Total Development Cost ("TDC"): this includes, but is not limited 
                 to, construction costs, land acquisition costs, professional fees, 
                 levies, marketing costs and finance costs. 
                - Developer's profit which is measured as a percentage of the TDC 
                 (including the site value). It also takes account of letting risk. 
               For developments close to completion the investment yield methodology 
               with outstanding capital expenditure recognised is usually applied. 
Residential         Yield methodology using rental values capitalised with a market      No change in 
assets    168      capitalisation rate. Alternatively, the comparable sales method of    valuation 
               valuation is used to value some residential assets.            technique. 
               Yield methodology using market rental values capitalised with a market 
               capitalisation rate. 
                - The Newlands site, including the Gateway industrial park, is valued 
                 as an early stage development site on a price per acre basis.     No change in 
Industrial/  58        - Properties in Dublin Industrial Estate and Malahide Road Industrial  valuation 
other assets           Estate are valued using market rental values capitalised with a    technique. 
                 market capitalisation rate. The values are benchmarked to capital 
                 values per sq. ft. to take account of their current condition and 
                 development potential. 
                - A disused building is valued on a residual basis with reference to 
                 city centre land values per acre. EPRA capital expenditure

Capital expenditure ("capex") during the financial year is analysed below according to the EPRA Best Practices Recommendation Guidelines. All amounts are from the IFRS financial statements of the Group without adjustment and are reconciled below. 1. Acquisitions: amounts spent for the purchase of investment properties including purchase costs capitalised. 2. Development: amounts spent on investment properties under construction or recently completed and related project

costs capitalised, including internal costs allocated. 3. 'In-place' investment properties: amounts spent on the completed operational portfolio including:

a. Incremental lettable area: amounts spent to add additional lettable space to 'in-place' investment property;

b. No incremental lettable space: amounts spent to enhance the property without increasing lettable areas; and

c. Tenant incentives: any amounts spent on the investment property as incentive for tenants. 4. Capitalised interest: capitalised finance costs which are added to the carrying value of investment properties.

The Group has no joint ventures; all of its properties are located in the Dublin area. Expenditure is therefore analysed into portfolio property type only. 

As at 31 March 2021 
                                                Industrial 
                         Office assets Office development Residential      Total 
                         EUR'000     assets       assets   /other   EUR'000 
                                EUR'000       EUR'000    assets 
                                                EUR'000 
Acquisitions                   6,900     -         366     3,833   11,099 
Development1                   1,808     14,721       -      -     16,529 
'In-place' investment properties 
Incremental lettable space            -       -         -      -     - 
No incremental lettable space2          98       -         203     -     301 
Tenant incentives                 -       -         -      -     - 
Expenditure on properties due for 
                         1,027     -         -      -     1,027 
re-development/refurbishment 
Other material non-allocated types of expenditure -       -         -      -     - 
                         9,833     14,721       569     3,833   28,956 
Capitalised interest3               -      252         -      -     252 
Total capex                    9,833     14,973       569     3,833   29,208 
Conversion from accrual to cash basis       (1,844)    821        113     (4)    (914)

Total capex on cash basis             7,989     15,794       682     3,829   28,294 
 1. Capex relating to mainly development/refurbishment of 2 Cumberland Place and 50 City Quay. 2.   Amounts are stated after taking account of dilapidation payments received from vacating tenants. 3.   Financing expenses capitalised and expenditure on existing properties in relation to future planning for redevelopment. 
                         As at 31 March 2020 
                         Office assets Office development Residential Industrial/other Total 
                         EUR'000     assets       assets   assets      EUR'000 
                                EUR'000       EUR'000    EUR'000 
Acquisitions                   8,741     -         694     13,385      22,8201 
Development2                   7,787     13,416       -      -        21,203 
'In-place' investment properties 
Incremental lettable space            -       -         -      -        - 
No incremental lettable space          (446)3     -         825     -        379 
Tenant incentives                 -       -         -      -        - 
Expenditure on properties due for 
                         1,756     -         -     157       1,913 
re-development/refurbishment 
Other material non-allocated types of       -       -         -      -        - 
expenditure 
                         17,838    13,416       1,519    13,542      46,315 
Capitalised interest4               -      141         -      -        141 
Total capex                   17,838    13,557       1,519    13,542      46,456 
Conversion from accrual to cash basis      (173)     2,001       (220)    (123)      1,485 
Total capex on cash basis            17,665    15,558       1,299    13,419      47,941 1. A VAT refund of EUR0.5m was accounted for during the financial year arising as a result of the grant of VAT inclusive

leases within a redeveloped property in 2DC, following its refurbishment. Gross acquisitions in the financial year

were therefore EUR23.3m. 2. Capex relating to development or major refurbishment of 1SJRQ, 1&2WML, and 2 Cumberland Place. 3. Amounts are stated after taking account of dilapidation payments received from vacating tenants. 4. Financing expenses capitalised and expenditure on existing properties in relation to future planning for

redevelopment.

Reconciliation of the Valuer's valuation report amount to the carrying value of investment property in the consolidated statement of financial position: 

As at 31 March 2021 As at 31 March 2020 
                           Note  EUR'000        EUR'000 
Valuation per Valuer's certificate              1,442,788     1,480,360 
Owner-occupied                    17   (6,647)      (7,089) 
Income recognition adjustment1                (8,728)      (8,088) 
Investment property balance at end of financial year     1,427,413     1,465,183 1. Income recognition adjustment: this relates to the difference in valuation that arises as a result of property

valuations using a cash flow based approach while income recognition for accounting purposes spreads tenant

incentives and lease related costs over the lease term. Information about fair value measurements using unobservable inputs (Level 3)

The valuation techniques used in determining the fair value for each of the categories of assets is market value as defined by VPS 4 of the Red Book, being the estimated amount for which an asset or liability should exchange on the valuation date between a willing buyer and a willing seller in an arm's length transaction after proper marketing wherein the parties had acted knowledgeably, prudently and without compulsion, and is in accordance with IFRS 13. Included in the inputs for the valuations above are future development costs, where applicable, and sensitivity data is provided on these.

As outlined above, the main inputs in using a market-based capitalisation approach are the ERV and equivalent yields. ERVs, apart from in multi-family residential properties, are not generally directly observable and therefore classified as Level 3. Yields depend on the Valuer's assessment of market capitalisation rates and are therefore Level 3 inputs. The tables below summarise the key unobservable inputs used in the valuation of the Group's investment properties at 31 March 2021. There are interrelationships between these inputs as they are both determined by market conditions and the valuation result in any one period depends on the balance between them. The Group's residential properties are mainly multi-family units and therefore ERVs are based on current market rents observed for units rented within the property. ERV is included in the below table for completeness. Key unobservable inputs used in the valuation of the Group's investment property

31 March 2021 

Market value Estimated rental value Equivalent 
                            yield 
          EUR'000    Low     High    Low   High 
Office       1,138,819  EUR25.00psf  EUR62.50psf  3.99%  7.17% 
Office development 62,006    EUR40.00psf  EUR60.75psf  4.46%  5.60% 
Residential1    167,710   EUR13,896pa  EUR31,200pa  3.55%  5.19% 
Industrial/land  58,578    EUR5.25psf  EUR9.00psf  6.27%  8.38% 1. Average ERV based on a two-bedroom apartment. Residential yields are based on the contracted income after deducting

operating expenses.

31 March 2020 

Market value Estimated rental value           Equivalent yield 
          EUR'000       Low               High Low            High 
Office       1,196,925  EUR25.00psf       EUR62.50psf       3.99%      6.65% 
Office development 47,999    EUR30.00psf       EUR62.00psf       4.42%      4.42% 
Residential1    159,459   EUR25,200pa       EUR32,400pa       3.70%      5.06% 
Industrial/land  60,800    EUR5.00psf        EUR9.00psf       7.65%      7.94% 1. Average ERV based on a two-bedroom apartment. Residential yields are based on the contracted income after deducting

operating expenses. Sensitivity data

The sensitivities below illustrate the impact of movements in key unobservable inputs on the fair value of investment properties. These are ERV, equivalent yields and development construction costs (residual appraisals). To calculate these impacts only the movement in one unobservable input is changed as if there is no impact on the other. In reality there may be some impact on yields from an ERV shift and vice versa. However, this gives an assessment of the maximum impact of shifts in each variable. The tables illustrate the impacts from a 5% or 10% ERV and a 25bp or 50bp shift in equivalent yield on the valuations as included in the consolidated financial statements at 31 March 2021 and 31 March 2020. ERV and equivalent yields

31 March 2021 

Impact on market value of a Impact on market value of a Impact on market value of Impact on market value of 
       5% change in the estimated 10% change in the estimated a 25bp change in the   a 50bp change in the 
       rental value        rental value        equivalent yield     equivalent yield 
Sensitivities Increase EUR'm Decrease EUR'm Increase EUR'm Decrease EUR'm Increase EUR'm Decrease EUR'm Increase EUR'm Decrease EUR'm 
Office     52.4     (52.4)     104.6    (104.6)    (72.8)   81.6     (138.1)   173.4 
Office     2.6     (2.6)     5.1     (5.1)     (3.6)    3.9     (6.7)    8.3 
development 
Residential  8.3     (8.3)     16.4     (16.4)     (10.6)   12.3     (19.8)   26.3 
Industrial/  0.6     (0.6)     1.4     (1.4)     (0.7)    0.7     (1.4)    1.5 
other 
Total     63.9     (63.9)     127.5    (127.5)    (87.7)    98.5     (166.0)   209.5

31 March 2020 

Impact on market value of a Impact on market value of a Impact on market value of Impact on market value of 
       5% change in the estimated 10% change in the estimated a 25bp change in the   a 50bp change in the 
       rental value        rental value        equivalent yield     equivalent yield 
Sensitivities Increase EUR'm Decrease EUR'm Increase EUR'm Decrease EUR'm Increase EUR'm Decrease EUR'm Increase EUR'm Decrease EUR'm 
Office    58.6     (58.6)    116.9     (116.9)    (83.4)    93.2     (158.3)   198.7 
Office    2.8      (2.8)     5.7      (5.7)     (3.8)    4.3     (7.3)    9.2 
development 
Residential  8.0      (8.0)     15.8     (15.8)    (9.9)    11.2     (18.6)    24.1 
Industrial/  0.3      (0.3)     0.6      (0.6)     (0.3)    0.3     (0.5)    0.6 
other 
Total     69.7     (69.7)    139.0     (139.0)    (97.4)    109.0    (184.7)   232.6 Development construction costs

A 5% decrease or increase in construction costs would result in a decrease or increase in the total value of the portfolio of EUR10m as at 31 March 2021 (March 2020: EUR10m). Development construction costs are an unobservable input to residual appraisals which are used in valuing those properties that are pipeline development assets. 17. Property, plant and equipment Accounting policy

Owned property which is occupied by the Group for its own purposes is derecognised as investment property at the date occupation commenced and recognised as owner-occupied property within property, plant and equipment at its fair value at that date. Similarly, property which ceases to be occupied by the Group is derecognised as property, plant and equipment and recognised as investment property at fair value on the date of change of use. Property used for administration purposes is stated in the consolidated statement of financial position at its revalued amount. Revaluations are performed with sufficient regularity such that the carrying amounts do not differ materially from those that would be determined using fair values at the end of each accounting period.

Any revaluation increase from this property is recognised in other comprehensive income and accumulated in equity, except to the extent that it reverses a revaluation decrease for the same asset previously recognised in profit or loss, in which case the increase is credited to profit or loss to the extent of the decrease previously expensed. A decrease in the carrying amount of this property arising on revaluation is recognised in profit or loss to the extent that it exceeds the balance, if any, held in the property's revaluation reserve relating to a previous revaluation of that asset. On derecognition, the accumulated reserve for that property remains in reserves until the asset is either sold or decommissioned, at which date the accumulated reserve relating to that asset is released directly to revenue reserves.

Depreciation on revalued property is recognised in profit or loss. On the subsequent sale or retirement of a revalued property, the attributable revaluation reserve is transferred directly to retained earnings.

Fixtures and fittings are stated at cost less accumulated depreciation and impairment losses.

Depreciation is recognised to write off the cost or value of assets less their residual value over their useful lives. The estimated useful lives, residual values and depreciation method are reviewed at the end of each reporting period, with the effect of any changes in estimate accounted for on a prospective basis.

The estimated useful lives for the main asset categories are: 

Land and buildings              50 years 
Fixtures and fittings/leasehold improvements 5 years 
Office and computer equipment         3 years

As at 31 March 2021 

Land and   Office and computer  Leasehold improvements and fixtures Total 
                    buildings   equipment       and fittings 
                    EUR'000     EUR'000         EUR'000                EUR'000 
Cost or valuation 
At 1 April 2020            7,155     171          1,647                8,973 
Additions               -       22          19                  41 
Revaluation recognised in other    (304)     -           -                 (304) 
comprehensive income 
At 31 March 2021            6,851     193          1,666                8,710 
Depreciation 
At 1 April 2020            (66)     (100)         (176)                (342) 
Charge for the financial year     (138)     (39)         (333)                (510) 
At 31 March 2021            (204)     (139)         (509)                (852) 
Carrying amount at 31 March 2021    6,647     54          1,157                7,858

At 31 March 2020 

Land and   Office and computer  Leasehold improvements and fixtures Total 
                    buildings   equipment       and fittings 
                    EUR'000     EUR'000         EUR'000                EUR'000 
Cost or valuation 
At 1 April 2019            5,942     207          596                 6,745 
Additions: 
Purchases               366      71           1,649                2,086 
Transferred from investment property1 5,757     -           -                  5,757 
Disposals: 
Sales2                 -      (107)         (598)                (705) 
Transferred to investment property1  (6,568)    -           -                 (6,568) 
Revaluation recognised in other    1,658     -           -                 1,658 
comprehensive income 
At 31 March 2020            7,155     171          1,647                8,973 
Depreciation 
At 1 April 2019            (299)     (152)         (392)                (843) 
Charge for the financial year     (125)     (35)          (360)                (520) 
Disposals                -      87           576                 663 
Transferred to investment property1  358      -           -                 358 
At 31 March 2020            (66)     (100)         (176)                (342) 
Carrying amount at 31 March 2020    7,089     71           1,471                8,631 1. The Group relocated its head office from South Dock House to 1WML during the financial year. South Dock House has

now been leased to a tenant and so is recognised in investment property. The space in 1WML now occupied by the

Group has now been recognised in land and buildings as owner-occupied property. 2. Disposals relate to furniture and fittings in South Dock House.

Land and buildings: The Group's head office at 1WML was revalued by the Group's Valuer in accordance with the valuation approach described under note 16. It was measured at fair value at the financial year end using a yield methodology using market rental values capitalised with a market capitalisation rate. These fair value measurements use significant unobservable inputs. The inputs used are disclosed in the table below. 

Valuation inputs  31 March 2021  31 March 2020 
ERV per sq. ft.   EUR51.0      EUR55.0 
Equivalent yield  4.20%      4.25%

Section IV - Financing including equity and working capital

This section focuses on the financing of the Group's activities, including the equity capital, bank borrowings and working capital. It also covers financial risk management. Financial instruments

A financial instrument is any contract that gives rise to a financial asset of one entity and a financial liability of another entity. The Group has identified financial assets and liabilities in its financial position and the accounting policy for these is summarised in this note. Financial instruments may be further analysed between current and non-current depending on whether these will fall due within 12 months after the balance sheet date or beyond.

Financial assets: This classification depends on the business model and the contractual terms of the cash flows. Financial assets that are held to collect contractual cash flows where those cash flows represent solely payments of principal or interest are measured at amortised cost. At initial recognition the Group measures the financial assets at fair value plus (except for those at fair value through profit or loss) transaction costs. The difference between the recognition value and the redemption value is recognised in the income statement over the contractual terms using the effective interest rate method.

On initial recognition the Group classifies its financial assets in the following measurement categories: - Those to be measured subsequently at fair value (either through other comprehensive income or through profit or

loss). - Those to be measured subsequently at amortised cost.

The Group de-recognises a financial asset when the contractual rights to the cash flows from the financial asset expire or it transfers the rights to receive the contractual cash flows in a transaction in which substantially all of the risks and rewards of ownership of the financial asset are transferred or in which the Group neither transfers nor retains substantially all of the risks and rewards of ownership and it does not retain control of the financial asset. On de-recognition of a financial asset, the difference between the carrying amount of the asset and the sum of (i) the consideration received (including any new asset obtained less any new liability assumed) and (ii) any cumulative gain or loss that had been recognised in other comprehensive income is recognised in profit or loss. Relevant costs incurred with the disposal of a financial asset are deducted in computing the gain or loss on disposal.

The Group's financial assets comprise cash and cash equivalents at bank, trade and other receivables, and derivative instruments.

Financial liabilities: These are initially recognised at the fair value of the considerations received less directly attributable transaction costs. Subsequent to initial recognition, financial liabilities are recognised at amortised cost. The difference between the recognition value and the redemption value is recognised in the income statement over the contractual terms using the effective interest rate method. This category includes trade and other payables and borrowings. Financial liabilities are derecognised in full when the Group is discharged from its obligation, they expire, or they are replaced by a new liability with substantially modified terms.

The Group's non-equity financing is all unsecured and comprises a revolving credit facility and private placement notes. The majority of this debt is fixed rate or hedged through derivatives to protect against major rises in interest rates.

The Group's financial assets and liabilities and the methods used to calculate fair value are listed in note 29.b.

Effective interest method: The Group uses the effective interest method of calculating the amortised cost of a debt instrument and of allocating interest income and expense over the relevant period. The effective interest rate is the rate that exactly discounts estimated future cash receipts or payments (including all fees and points paid or received that form an integral part of the effective interest rate, transaction costs and other premiums or discounts) through the expected life of the financial asset or liability, or, where appropriate, a shorter period, to the gross carrying amount of a financial asset or the amortised cost of a financial liability.

Impairment of financial assets: The Group recognises a loss allowance for expected credit losses on debt instruments, trade receivables and other financial assets. The amount of expected credit loss ("ECL") is updated at each reporting date to reflect changes in credit risk since initial recognition of the respective financial instrument. IFRS 9 allows entities to apply a 'simplified approach' for trade receivables, contract assets and lease receivables. The simplified approach must be used for trade receivables with no significant financing approach and the Group has chosen to apply this to all trade receivables as only some minor receivables have a financing component. The simplified approach allows the recognition of lifetime ECL on all these assets without the need to identify significant increases in credit risk (see note 20). Lifetime ECL represents the ECL that will result from all possible default events over the expected life of a financial instrument. The Group uses a provision matrix to calculate these ECL.

In order to perform this assessment, the Group classifies its assessment into three stages: - Step 1: Group trade receivables: The Group has chosen to use a tenant risk assessment which is based on the

tenant's industry, its knowledge of its payment history and other factors as relevant to group financial assets

into credit risk categories. - Steps 2 to 4: The Group uses the period since inception to gather loss data. As only minor losses have occurred,

the Group has used forward looking economic factors to determine appropriate loss rates to apply to each sub-group

determined in step 1 as divided into past due categories, thus creating a matrix for provision of ECL. - Stage 5: The ECL for each sub-group determined in step 1 is calculated by multiplying the loss rate calculated in

steps 2 to 4 to the balance of each age-band for the receivables in each group. Once ECL of each age-band for the

receivables has been calculated, total ECL of the portfolio is provided.

A financial asset is considered to be credit-impaired where payments are past due and there is no engagement with the Group to make arrangements to bring the payment schedule up to date. A financial asset is considered to be in default if the debtor has failed to pay all rent and other charges due for a period of three months, has failed to agree payment terms for the clearance of the balance and there are no legal grounds for suspended payment or the debtor has failed to engage or has moved out of the property and is considered a high-risk debtor. Each circumstance is individual and Management may use discretion when deciding if such amounts are recoverable. Rent continues to be recognised in rental income, with the appropriate ECL being recognised, until the financial asset is considered to be in default. Once in default, these amounts are still due but not recognised in profit or loss. Amounts considered to be in default are fully impaired. When legal proceedings are instigated to recover the debt, the costs of these are charged to profit or loss. 18. Cash and cash equivalents 

As at 31 March 2021 As at 31 March 2020 
 
              EUR'000        EUR'000 
Cash and cash equivalents 31,634       28,454

Cash and cash equivalents includes cash at bank in current accounts and deposits held on call with banks. EUR8.4m is held in accounts for service charges prepaid, sinking fund contributions and rent deposits from tenants. The management of cash and cash equivalents is discussed in note 29. Please also refer to note 24.b on the net debt calculations. In addition, the Company holds funds in excess of its regulatory minimum capital requirement at all times. 19. Other financial assets Accounting policy

Derivatives: The Group utilises derivative financial instruments to hedge interest rate risks on its borrowings. Derivatives designated as hedges against interest rate risks are accounted for as cash flow hedges. Hedge relationships are documented at inception. This documentation identifies the hedge, the item being hedged, the nature of the risks being hedged and how the effectiveness is measured during its duration. Hedges are measured for effectiveness at each accounting date and the accounting treatment of changes in fair value revised accordingly. The Group's cash flow hedges are against variability in interest costs and the effective portion is recognised in equity in the hedging reserve, with the ineffective portion being recognised in profit or loss within finance expenses. 

As at 31 March 2021 As at 31 March 2020 
 
                      EUR'000        EUR'000 
Opening balance              34         34 
Purchases of financial derivatives     561         - 
Amortised to profit and loss        (299)        - 
Net fair value gain on hedging instruments 
                      676         - 
entered into for cash flow hedges 
Closing balance at financial year end   972         34

Cash flow hedges are the Group's hedging instruments on its borrowings. The Group has a policy of having the majority of its interest rate exposure on its debt hedged or fixed. As at 31 March 2021, as well as having EUR75m of fixed coupon private placement notes, it has hedged the interest rate exposure on EUR325m of its revolving credit facility (March 2020: EUR125m) using a combination of caps and swaptions to limit the EURIBOR element of interest payable to 0.75% on EUR125m of notional debt and 0.25% on EUR200m of notional debt. This means that at 31 March 2021 all of the Group's drawn debt is either fixed or hedged (March 2020: 76%). 20. Trade and other receivables Accounting policy

Trade and other receivables are initially recognised when they are originated. Trade and other receivables that do not contain significant financing components, which is assessed at initial recognition, are measured at the transaction price. Trade and other receivables which do contain a significant financing component are recognised at fair value at the recognition date and subsequently measured at amortised cost using the effective interest rate method. 

As at 31 March 2021 As at 31 March 2020 
                        EUR'000        EUR'000 
Non-current 
Property income receivables          8,876        9,590 
Recoverable capital expenditure        364         661 
Expected credit loss allowance         (30)        (36) 
Balance at end of financial year - non-current 9,210        10,215 
Current 
Property income receivables          3,447        1,955 
Recoverable capital expenditure        369         460 
Expected credit loss allowance         (489)        (61) 
                        3,327        2,354 
Receivable from investment property sales    -         136 
Prepayments                  484         985 
Income tax refund due             -          2 
VAT refundable                 159         274 
Balance at end of financial year - current   3,970        3,751 
Balance at end of financial year - total    13,180       13,966 
Of which are classified as financial assets  1,265        1,591

The non-current balance is mainly non-financial in nature; EUR0.4m (March 2020: EUR0.7m) relates to amounts receivable from tenants in relation to capital expenditure funded initially by the Group to be recovered over the relevant lease term, with the balance consisting of deferred income and expenditure amounts relating to the lease incentives and deferred lease costs. These amounts, as they are receivable over the term of the lease, have a financing element. The Group has chosen to apply the simplified ECL model to these. The Group introduced an internal rating system for tenants in the 2020 financial year in order to ensure proactive management of amounts due. Tenants that are potentially at risk are discussed on a weekly basis. The Group has a diverse range of tenants, many of which are large multinational companies, and our rent collection statistics have remained strong (note 2.e).The current balance of trade and other receivables has no concentration of credit risk as it comprises mainly prepayments (note 29.d). The ECL allowance is calculated according to the provision matrix and totals EUR519k (March 2020: EUR97k). In addition, ECL of EURnil (March 2020: EUR50k) were realised in the year. 21. Issued capital and share premium Accounting policy

The equity of the Company consists of ordinary shares issued. Shares issued are recorded at the date of issuance. The par value of the issued shares is recorded in the share capital account. The excess of proceeds received over the par value is recorded in the share premium account. Direct issue costs in respect of the issue of shares are accounted for in the retained earnings reserve, net of any related tax deduction.

At 31 March 2021 

No. of shares in  Share   Share premium   Capital redemption  Total Company 
                issue       capital  reserve      reserve        capital 
                 '000       EUR'000   EUR'000       EUR'000         EUR'000 
Balance at beginning of     684,657      68,466   630,276      1,757         700,499 
financial year 
Shares cancelled during     (23,125)      (2,313)   -        2,313         - 
financial year 
Capital reorganisation (note   -         -     (50,000)      -          (50,000) 
23) 
Shares issued during the    125        13     168        -          181 
financial year 
Balance at end of financial   661,657      66,166   580,444      4,070         650,680 
year

At 31 March 2020 

No. of         Share  Capital redemption Total 
                      shares  Share capital premium fund        Company 
                      in issue                      capital 
                      '000  EUR'000     EUR'000  EUR'000       EUR'000 
Balance at beginning of financial year   697,589 69,759    624,483  -         694,242 
Shares cancelled during the financial year (17,573) (1,757)    -    1,757        - 
Shares issued during the financial year  4,641  464      5,793   -         6,257 
Balance at end of financial year      684,657 68,466    630,276 1,757       700,499 Shares issued during the financial year

0.1m ordinary shares with a nominal value of EUR0.10 were issued on 23 April 2020 in settlement of share-based payments relating to remuneration (see further details below). 4.6m ordinary shares were issued in the financial year ended 31 March 2020 in settlement of share-based payments totalling EUR6.2m. Shares cancelled during the financial year - share buyback programme

On 7 August 2020, the Company commenced a EUR25m share buyback programme which completed on 16 November 2020. This EUR25m share buyback was accretive to net asset value per share and earnings per share and completed the return to shareholders of the proceeds from the sale of 77 Sir John Rogerson's Quay, which started with the EUR25m share buyback programme undertaken in the 2020 financial year. In total, 23.1m shares were acquired and cancelled in this financial year at an average price of EUR1.08 per share. In the financial year ended 31 March 2020, 17.5m shares were acquired and cancelled at an average price of EUR1.42 per share. Share-based payments

The Group's remuneration scheme includes awards which are made in shares or nil-cost share options and which are payable to employees only after fulfilling service and/or performance conditions. Amounts provided for at 31 March 2021 were 2.3m shares and a maximum of a further 1.1m potential shares remain to be accrued as at the financial year end. Amounts due at 31 March 2020 were 1.5m shares and a further 0.9m potential shares remained to be accrued.

On 29 July 2020 conditional awards of the Company's ordinary shares of EUR0.10 cent each ("LTIP Shares") under the LTIP were granted to Executive Directors and other key management personnel totalling 2.4m shares. These vest after three years subject to performance and service conditions. Share capital

Ordinary shares of EUR0.10 each: 

Financial year ended Financial year ended 
                  31 March 2021    31 March 2020 
                  '000 of shares    '000 of shares 
Authorised             1,000,000      1,000,000 
Allotted, called up and fully paid 661,657       684,657 
In issue at end of financial year 661,657       684,657

There are no shares issued which are not fully paid. 22. Other reserves 

As at 31 March 2021 As at 31 March 2020 
                  EUR'000        EUR'000 
Property revaluation        3,243        3,547 
Cash flow hedging         442         (234) 
Share-based payment reserve    2,953        2,066 
Balance at end of financial year  6,638        5,379 22.a Property revaluation reserve 
                             As at 31 March 2021 As at 31 March 2020 
                             EUR'000        EUR'000 
Balance at beginning of financial year          3,547        1,889 
(Decrease)/increase arising on revaluation of properties (304)        1,658 
Balance at end of financial year             3,243        3,547

The Group's head office is carried at fair value and the remeasurement of this property is made through other comprehensive income or loss (note 17). If disposed of, the property revaluation reserve relating to the premises sold will be transferred directly to retained earnings. 22.b Cash flow hedging reserve

The cash flow hedging reserve represents the cumulative effective portion of gains or losses arising on changes in fair value of hedging instruments entered into for cash flow hedges. The cumulative gain or loss arising on changes in fair value of the hedging instruments that are recognised and accumulated under the heading of cash flow hedging reserve is reclassified to profit or loss when the hedged transaction affects the profit or loss consistent with the Group's accounting policy.

No income tax arises on this item.

Cumulative gains or losses arising on changes in fair value of hedging instruments that have been tested as ineffective and reclassified from equity into profit or loss during the financial year are included in the following line items: 

As at 31 March 2021 As at 31 March 2020 
                                         EUR'000        EUR'000 
Balance at beginning of financial year                      (234)        (288) 
Gain arising on fair value of hedging instruments entered into for cash flow   676         54 
hedges 
Balance at end of financial year                         442         (234) 22.c Share-based payment reserve 
                      As at 31 March 2021 As at 31 March 2020 
                      EUR'000        EUR'000 
Balance at beginning of financial year   2,066        7,556 
Performance-related payments provided   1,455        1,252 
Settlement of performance-related payments (568)        (6,742) 
Balance at end of financial year      2,953        2,066

The share-based payment reserve comprises amounts reserved for the issue of shares in respect of variable remuneration. These are discussed further in note 10. 23. Retained earnings, distributable reserves, and dividends on equity instruments Retained earnings 

As at 31 March 2021 As at 31 March 2020 
                    EUR'000        EUR'000 
Balance at beginning of financial year 525,271       515,140 
(Loss)/profit for financial year    (25,213)      61,043 
Share issuance costs          (14)        (10) 
Capital reorganisation         50,000        - 
Share buyback             (25,035)      (25,036) 
Other                 88          - 
Dividends paid             (33,777)      (25,866) 
Balance at end of financial year    491,320       525,271

The following table is included to show the amount of retained earnings available for distribution to the owners of the parent company at the end of the financial year. Distributable reserves - Company only 

As at 31 March 2021 As at 31 March 2020 
                             EUR'000        EUR'000 
Retained earnings at end of financial year (Company only) 409,725       444,029 
Deduct: unrealised gains and losses1           (348,927)      (408,513) 
Distributable reserves                  60,798       35,516 1. Unrealised intercompany profits arising on the transfer of investment properties to subsidiaries of the Company

have been eliminated for the purpose of the above calculation

In August 2020, a final dividend of 3.0 cent per share (EUR20.5m) and in January 2021 an interim dividend of 2.0 cent per share (EUR13.2m) were paid to the holders of fully paid ordinary shares. A final dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2021 of 3.4 cent per share (c. EUR22.5m) has been proposed (March 2020: 3.0 cent per share or EUR20.5m) (note 13).

On 9 April 2020, EUR50m in share premium was converted to distributable reserves on foot of a capital reorganisation which took place during the financial year.

The Directors confirm that the Company continues to comply with the dividend payment obligations contained within the Irish REIT legislation. 24. Financial liabilities Accounting policy

A financial instrument is classified as a financial liability where it contains an obligation to repay. These are accounted for at amortised cost. Financial liabilities that are classified as amortised cost are initially measured at fair value minus any transaction costs. Accounting at amortised cost means that any difference between the proceeds (net of transaction costs) and the redemption value is recognised in profit or loss or capitalised into investment property over the period of the borrowings using the effective interest method (see Section IV: introduction). 24.a Borrowings 

As at 31 March 2021 As at 31 March 2020 
                 EUR'000        EUR'000 
Non-current 
Unsecured bank borrowings     225,317       185,109 
Unsecured private placement notes 74,639       74,582 
Total non-current borrowings   299,956       259,691 
Current 
Unsecured bank borrowings     132         159 
Unsecured private placement notes 353         358 
Total current borrowings     485         517 
Total borrowings         300,441       260,208 
The maturity of non-current borrowings is as follows: As at 31 March 2021 As at 31 March 2020 
                           EUR'000        EUR'000 
Less than one year                  485         517 
Between one and two years               -          - 
Between two and five years              262,637       185,109 
Over five years                    37,319       74,582 
Total                         300,441       260,208

Movements in borrowings during the financial year: 

As at 31 March 2021 As at 31 March 2020 
                    EUR'000        EUR'000 
Balance at beginning of financial year 260,208       231,555 
Bank finance drawn           42,100       57,945 
Bank finance repaid          (2,500)       (29,968) 
Interest payable            633         676 
Balance at end of financial year    300,441       260,208

The Group has a stated policy of not incurring debt above 40% of the market value of its property assets and has a through-cycle leverage target of 20-30% loan to value ("LTV"). Under the Irish REIT rules the LTV ratio must remain under 50%.

The Group has an unsecured revolving credit facility ("RCF") of EUR320m provided by Bank of Ireland, Wells Fargo, Barclays Bank Ireland and Allied Irish Banks. This facility, which expires in December 2023, is denominated in euro and is subject to a margin of 2.0% over three-month EURIBOR. The Group has entered into derivative instruments so EUR200m of its EURIBOR exposure is capped at 0.25% and the balance at 0.75% as at the financial year end, in accordance with the Group's hedging policy (note 29.d.ii).

The Group also has EUR75m of private placement notes with an average maturity of 6.3 years as at 31 March 2021 (March 2020: 7.3 years) which are held by two institutional investors. Coupons of 2.525% are fixed so long as the Group's credit rating remains investment grade. An additional EUR125m in 10- and 12-year senior private placement will be issued on 23 July 2021 bringing the average maturity of fixed debt to 9.3 years as at that date. These new notes will also be unsecured, with an average fixed coupon of 1.9%.

Where debt is drawn to finance material refurbishments and developments that take a substantial period of time to take into use, the interest cost of this debt is capitalised. Approximately EUR252k of financing costs were capitalised at an effective interest rate of 2.1% in relation to the Group's developments and major refurbishments during the financial year (March 2020: EUR141k).

All costs related to financing arrangements are amortised using the effective interest rate. The Directors confirm that all covenants have been complied with and are kept under review. There is significant headroom on the financial covenants (note 2.e). 24.b Net debt reconciliation and LTV

Net debt and LTV are key metrics in the Group. Net debt is redemption value of borrowings as adjusted by cash available for use. LTV is the ratio of net debt to investment property value at the measurement date. 

As at 31 March 2021 As at 31 March 2020 
                     EUR'000        EUR'000 
Cash and cash equivalents         31,634       28,454 
Cash reserved1              (8,442)       (7,457) 
Gross debt - fixed interest rates     (75,000)      (75,000) 
Gross debt - variable interest rates   (226,990)      (187,390) 
Net debt at financial year end      (278,798)      (241,393) 
Investment property at financial year end 1,427,413      1,465,183 
Loan to value ratio            19.5%        16.5% 1. Cash is reduced by the amounts held in relation to rent deposits, sinking funds and similar arrangements as these

balances are not viewed as available funds for the purposes of the above calculation.

Reconciliation of opening to closing net debt: 

Assets               Liabilities              Total 
                                              Private 
                  Unreserved cash and cash      Unsecured      placement      Net debt 
                  equivalents             borrowings 
                                              notes 
                  EUR'000                EUR'000        EUR'000       EUR'000 
As at 1 April 2019         17,322               (159,413)      (75,000)      (217,091) 
Loan drawdowns           -                 (57,945)       -         (57,945) 
Loan repayments           -                 29,968        -         29,968 
Increase in cash and cash     6,082                -          -         6,082 
equivalents 
Decrease in cash reserved 1    (2,407)               -          -         (2,407) 
As at 31 March 2020        20,997               (187,390)      (75,000)      (241,393) 
Loan drawdowns           -                 (42,100)       -         (42,100) 
Loan repayments           -                 2,500        -         2,500 
Increase in cash and cash     3,180                -          -         3,180 
equivalents 
(Increase) in cash reserved 1   (985)                -          -         (985) 
As at 31 March 2021        23,192               (226,990)      (75,000)      (278,798)

1. Cash is reduced by the amounts held in relation to rent deposits, sinking funds and similar arrangements as these balances are not viewed as available funds for the purposes of the above calculation. 25. Deferred tax liabilities Accounting policy

Deferred tax is recognised in respect of temporary differences between the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities for financial reporting purposes and the amounts used for taxation purposes. Deferred tax assets are only recognised where it is probable that the amounts will be recoverable.

The Group is not generally liable for direct corporate taxes as it has REIT status (see note 12). Where it is anticipated that certain assets may not qualify as assets of the property rental business (defined in legislation) or where tax may be due on assets of the property rental business, deferred tax liabilities may be recognised on unrealised gains recognised on these assets as future taxes may be payable on these gains. There were no unrecognised deferred tax assets in the financial year that might be available to offset against these liabilities. 

As at 31 March 2021 As at 31 March 2020 
 
                               EUR'000        EUR'000 
The balance comprises temporary differences attributable to: 
Unrealised gains on residual business            206         395 26.      Trade and other payables Accounting policy

Trade payables are initially measured at fair value and subsequently measured at amortised cost using the effective interest rate method. 

As at 31 March 2021 As at 31 March 2020 
                         EUR'000        EUR'000 
Current 
Purchase of investment property         3,121        - 
Investment property payable           1,830        4,037 
Rent prepaid                   12,850       8,631 
Rent deposits and other amounts due to tenants  3,438        2,543 
Sinking funds                  2,091        1,975 
Trade and other payables             4,464        4,470 
PAYE/PRSI payable                203         217 
Balance at end of financial year         27,997       21,873 
Of which are classified as financial instruments 5,220        2,240

Cash is held against balances due for service charges prepaid and sinking fund contributions, EUR5.8m (March 2020: EUR3.7m), and rental deposits from tenants, EUR2.7m (March 2020: EUR2.5m). Sinking funds are monies put aside from annual service charges collected from tenants as contributions towards expenditure on larger maintenance items that occur at irregular intervals in buildings managed by Hibernia. Trade and other payables are interest free and have settlement dates within one year. The Directors consider that the carrying value of the trade and other payables approximates to their fair value. 27. Contract liabilities Accounting policy

Contract liabilities arise as a result of service charge contracts, the accounting for which is discussed in note 5.

Contract liabilities arise from service charge payables. Service charge arrangements form a single performance obligation under which the Group purchases services for multi-let buildings and recharges them to tenants. The movements for the purchase of services and income relating to these activities are presented below. 

Contract liabilities 
                             EUR'000 
Contract liabilities at 1 April 2019           2,008 
(Revenue)/expense recognised during the financial year  (133) 
Amounts received from customers under contracts     6,661 
Amounts paid to suppliers                (5,359) 
Contract liabilities at 31 March 2020          3,177 
(Revenue)/expense recognised during the financial year  (233) 
Amounts received from customers under contracts     7,157 
Amounts paid to suppliers                (6,326) 
Contract liabilities at 31 March 2021                             3,775

Service charge arrangements are typically managed over a calendar year. Tenants are issued budgets in advance of each year and charged quarterly in advance with their lease rental payments. This performance obligation is met on an ongoing basis by the provision of services under the agreements and the payment of suppliers, for the most part, on a monthly basis for which funds are in place quarterly in advance from the occupiers. Any excess funds received are held in service charge accounts until they are used or refunded. At the end of each year, service charge accounts are independently audited and any under or over expenditure for that year is refunded or charged to the tenant. Service charge amounts typically cover operating expenses for the multi-let buildings. 28. Cash flow information 28.a Purchase of investment property 

Financial year ended Financial year ended 
 
                          31 March 2021    31 March 2020 
                      Notes EUR'000        EUR'000 
Property purchases             16  11,099        22,820 
Deposit paid on investment property        -          (145) 
Purchase of investment property outstanding    (3,121)       - 
Cash purchases of investment properties      7,978        22,675 28.b Cash expenditure on investment property 
                        Financial year ended Financial year ended 
 
                        31 March 2021     31 March 2020 
                     Notes EUR'000        EUR'000 
Development and refurbishment expenditure 16  18,109        23,636 
Decrease in investment property costs payable  2,207        1,630 
Cash expenditure on investment property     20,316        25,266 29.      Financial instruments and risk management 29.a Financial risk management objectives and policy

The Group takes calculated risks to realise its strategic goals and this exposes the Group to a variety of financial risks. These include, but are not limited to, market risk (including interest and price risk), liquidity risks and credit risk. These financial risks are managed in an overall risk framework by the Board, in particular by the Chief Financial Officer, and monitored and reported on by the Risk & Compliance Officer. The Group monitors market conditions with a view to minimising the volatility of the funding costs of the Group. The Group uses derivative financial instruments such as interest rate caps and swaptions to manage some of the financial risks associated with the underlying business activities of the Group. 29.b Financial assets and financial liabilities

The following table shows the Group's financial assets and liabilities and the methods used to calculate fair value. 

Asset/    Carrying    Fair value 
liability   value   Level calculation  Assumptions 
               technique 
Trade and   Amortised    Discounted  Most trade receivables are very short-term, the majority less than one 
other     cost   3   cash flow   month, and therefore face value approximated fair value on a discounted 
receivables                 basis. 
Financial   Amortised    Discounted  The fair value of financial liabilities held at amortised cost has been 
liabilities  cost   3   cash flow   calculated by discounting the expected cash flows at prevailing interest 
                      rates. 
Derivative  Fair      Calculated  The fair value of derivative financial instruments is calculated using 
financial   value   2   fair value  pricing based on observable inputs from financial markets. 
instruments          price 
Trade and   Amortised    Discounted  All trade and other payables that could be classified as financial 
other     cost   3   cash flow   instruments are very short-term, the majority less than one month, and 
payables                  therefore face value approximated fair value on a discounted basis. 
Contract   Amortised    Discounted  All contract liabilities classified as financial instruments are very 
liabilities  cost   3   cash flow   short-term, the majority less than one month, and therefore face value 
                      approximated fair value on a discounted basis. 29.c Fair value hierarchy

Fair value is the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date.

For financial reporting purposes, fair value measurements are categorised into Level 1, 2 or 3 based on the degree to which inputs to the fair value measurements are observable and the significance of the inputs to the fair value measurement in its entirety, which are described as follows:

Level 1: quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities.

Level 2: valuation techniques for which the lowest level of inputs which have a significant effect on the recorded fair value are observable, either directly or indirectly.

Level 3: valuation techniques for which the lowest level of inputs that have a significant effect on the recorded fair value are not based on observable market data.

The following tables present the classification of financial assets and liabilities within the fair value hierarchy and the changes in fair values measurements at Level 3 estimated for the purposes of making the above disclosure. As at 31 March 2021 

Of which are assessed as Measured at  Measured at  Total financial Fair value 
        Level Total   financial instruments   fair value  amortised cost instruments   financial 
                                                    instruments 
           EUR'000   EUR'000           EUR'000    EUR'000      EUR'000      EUR'000 
Trade and other 3   13,180   1,265           -      1,265      1,265      1,265 
receivables 
Derivatives at 2   972    972            972     -        972       972 
fair value 
Borrowings   3   (300,441) (300,441)         -      (300,441)    (300,441)    (310,341) 
Trade and other 3   (27,997)  5,220           -      5,220      5,220      5,220 
payables 
Contract    3   (3,775)  (3,775)          -      (3,775)     (3,775)     (3,775) 
liabilities 
           (318,061) (296,759)         972     (297,731)    (296,759)    (306,659) As at 31 March 2020 
                Of which are assessed as Measured at  Measured at  Total financial Fair value 
        Level Total   financial instruments   fair value  amortised cost instruments   financial 
                                                    instruments 
           EUR'000   EUR'000           EUR'000    EUR'000      EUR'000      EUR'000 
Trade and other 3   13,966  1,591           -      1,591      1,591      1,591 
receivables 
Derivatives at 2   34    34            34      -        34       34 
fair value 
Borrowings   3   (260,208) (260,208)         -      (260,208)    (260,208)    (266,559) 
Trade and other 3   (21,873) (2,240)          -      (2,240)     (2,240)     (2,240) 
payables 
Contract    3   (3,177)  (3,177)          -      (3,177)     (3,177)     (3,177) 
liabilities 
           (271,258) (264,000)         34      (264,034)    (264,000)    (270,351)

Movements of assets measured at fair value in Level 3

This reconciliation includes investment property measured at fair value. Measurement of these assets is described in note 16 'Investment property' and in the table at the start of this note. 

As at 31 March 2021 As at 31 March 2020 
 
                         EUR'000       EUR'000 
Balance at beginning of financial year     1,465,183      1,395,418 
Transfers out of level 3            -          - 
Purchases, sales, issues and settlement 
Purchases1                   29,208       46,456 
Transfer from other assets           603         - 
Transfer to/from property, plant and equipment -          453 
Fair value movement              (67,581)      22,856 
Balance at end of financial year        1,427,413      1,465,183

1. Includes development, refurbishment and remedial expenditure. 29.d Financial risk management

This note explains the Group's exposure to financial risks and how these risks could affect the Group's future financial performance. 

Risk       Exposure arising from           Measurement            Management 
Market risk -                                         Derivative products - cap 
interest rate   Long-term borrowings at variable rates  Sensitivity analysis       /swaption arrangements 
risk 
                                               Cash investment policy 
         Cash and cash equivalents, trade     Ageing analysis, credit ratings  with minimum ratings 
Credit risk    receivables, derivative financial     where applicable 
         instruments                                 Diversification of 
                                               deposits where merited 
Liquidity risk  Borrowings and other liabilities     Cash flow forecasts are completed Availability of borrowing 
                              as part of budgeting process   facilities

The policies for managing each of these and the principal effects of these policies on the results for the financial year are summarised below: i. Risk management framework

The Group's Board has overall responsibility for the establishment and oversight of the Group's risk management framework. The Audit Committee is responsible for developing and monitoring the Group's risk management policies. Risk management policies are established to identify and analyse the risks faced by the Group, to set appropriate risk limits and controls and to monitor risks and adherence to limits. All of these policies are regularly reviewed in order to reflect changes in the market conditions and the Group's activities. The Audit Committee is assisted in its work by internal audit, conducted by PwC Ireland, which undertakes periodic reviews of different elements of risk management controls and procedures. ii. Market risk

Market risk is the risk that the fair value or cash flows of a financial instrument will fluctuate due to changes in market prices. Market risk reflects interest rate risk, currency risk and other price risks. The Group has no financial assets or liabilities denominated in foreign currencies. The Group's financial assets mainly comprise cash and cash equivalents, and trade receivables. Financial liabilities comprise short-term payables, private placement notes and bank borrowings. Therefore the primary market risk is interest rate risk.

Interest rate risk: The Group's policy is to ensure the majority of the interest rate risk on its drawn debt is fixed or hedged. Only eligible hedging instruments (external interest rate swaptions and caps) are used against eligible hedged items (interest rates payable on financial liabilities that are reliably measurable). There is a formal designation and documentation in place for the hedging relationship and the risk management objective and this is reviewed on an at least annual basis.

The Group has both fixed and variable rate borrowings. Variable rate borrowings consist of an unsecured revolving credit facility which is referenced to EURIBOR and the Group has hedged against increases in EURIBOR by entering into interest rate caps and swaptions to restrict EURIBOR on EUR200m of notional debt to 0.25% and on a further EUR125m of notional debt to 0.75%. The following therefore illustrates the potential impact on profit and loss for the financial year of a 1% or 2% increase in EURIBOR. The table below illustrates the hedges in place and their impact under a 1% and 2% increase in EURIBOR based on variable rate drawn balances at the financial year end.

As at 31 March 2021 

Principal Impact on profit +1% EURIBOR   Impact on profit +2% EURIBOR 
                          Increase             Increase 
                     EUR'000   EUR'000              EUR'000 
Amount drawn               (226,990) (2,270)             (4,540) 
Hedging (caps) 
EUR200m cap expires December 2025: strike  200,000  1,500              3,500 
0.25% 
EUR125m cap expires December 2021: strike  125,000  67                337 
0.75%1 
Impact on profit after hedging           (703)              (703) 
 1. Assumes the most favourable hedge is utilised first - so the balance is against the hedge expiring in December

2021. As at 31 March 2020 

Principal Impact on profit +1% EURIBOR    Impact on profit +2% EURIBOR 
                         Increase              Increase 
 
                    EUR'000   EUR'000                EUR'000 
Amount drawn              (187,390) (1,874)               (3,748) 
Hedging (caps) 
EUR125m expires December 2021: strike  125,000  313                 1,563 
0.75% 
Impact on profit after hedging          (1,561)               (2,185)

Exposure to interest rates is limited to the exposure of the Group's interest expense from borrowings. Variable rate borrowings were EUR227m (March 2020: EUR187m) and gross debt was EUR302m in total at the financial year end of which EUR75m was fixed rate private placement notes (March 2020: EUR262m of which EUR75m was fixed). The Group's drawings under its facilities were based on a EURIBOR rate of 0% throughout the financial year. iii. Credit risk

Credit risk is the risk of loss of principal or loss of a financial reward stemming from a counterparty's failure to repay a loan or otherwise meet a contractual obligation. Credit risk is therefore, for the Group and Company, the risk that the counterparties underlying its assets default.

The Group has the following types of financial assets and cash that are subject to credit risk:

Cash and cash equivalents: These are held with major Irish and European institutions. The Board has established a cash management policy for these funds which it monitors regularly. This policy includes ratings restrictions, BB or better, and related investment thresholds, maximum balances of EUR25-50m with individual institutions dependent on rating, to avoid concentration risks with any one counterparty. The Group has also engaged the services of a Depository to ensure the security of the cash assets.

Trade and other receivables: Rents are generally received in advance from tenants and therefore there tends to be a low level of credit risk associated with this asset class. As part of the Group's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a credit rating system was introduced for tenants. This is used, together with an analysis of past loss patterns and future expectations of economic impacts, to create a matrix for the calculation and provision of ECL (note 20). Included in trade receivables is a net amount of EUR0.7m relating to expenditure on fit-outs that is recoverable from tenants over the duration of the lease (March 2020: EUR1.0m). This amount is monitored closely in the current economic environment due to its long-term nature. Otherwise, the Group has small balances in trade receivables which are immaterial in the context of credit risk.

Trade receivables are managed under a 'held-to-collect' business model as described in note 20. ECL on financial and contract assets recognised during the financial year were EUR423k (March 2020: EUR147k). Details on the Group's policy on providing ECL can be found in the introduction to Section IV. The Group has a diverse range of tenants, many of which are large multinational companies, (57% of its contracted rent is from the technology sector and state entities), and to date our rent collection statistics have remained strong (note 2.e).

The maximum amount of credit exposure is therefore: 

As at 31 March 2021     As at 31 March 2020 
 
                 EUR'000            EUR'000 
Other financial assets                  972              34 
Trade and other receivables             13,180            13,966 
Cash and cash equivalents              31,634            28,454 
Balance at end of financial year          45,786            42,454 iv. Liquidity risk

Liquidity risk is the risk that the Group will not be able to meet its financial obligations as they fall due. The Group ensures that it has sufficient available funds to meet obligations as they fall due. Net current assets, a measure of the Group's ability to meet its current liabilities, at the financial year end were: 

As at 31 March 2021 As at 31 March 2020 
 
                        EUR'000        EUR'000 
Net current assets at the financial year    3,347        6,638 
end

The nature of the Group's activities means that the management of cash is particularly important and is managed over a four-year period. The budget and forecasting process includes cash forecasting, capital and operational expenditure projections, cash inflows and dividend payments on a quarterly basis over the four-year horizon. This allows the Group to monitor the adequacy of its financial arrangements.

In addition to a cash balance of EUR23m (excludes cash from sinking funds and tenant deposits) (March 2020: EUR21m), the Group had access at 31 March 2021 to EUR93m (March 2020: EUR133m) in undrawn amounts under its revolving credit facility (note 24.a), which matures in December 2023. In July 2021, the Group will receive an additional EUR125m from the issue of US private placement debt (note 34.3)

Exposure to liquidity risk

Listed below are the contractual cash flows of the Group's financial liabilities. This includes contractual maturity in relation to borrowings which is also the earliest maturity of the facilities assuming that covenants are not breached. Covenants are reviewed quarterly and scenario analyses performed as to the circumstances under which these covenants could be breached in order to monitor going concern and viability (see also note 2.e). Only trade and other payables relating to cash expenditure are included; the balance relates either to non-cash items or deferred income. These include interest margins payable and contracted repayments. EURIBOR is assumed at 0% throughout the financial year.

At 31 March 2021 

Carrying amount Contractual cash flows 6 months or less 6-12 months 1-2 years 2-5 years >5 years 
           EUR'000      EUR'000         EUR'000      EUR'000    EUR'000   EUR'000   EUR'000 
Non-derivatives 
Borrowings      300,441     324,473        3,217      3,217    6,434   271,247  40,358 
Trade payables    27,997     27,997         27,997      -      -     -     - 
Contract liabilities 3,775      3,775         3,775      -      -     -     - 
Total        332,213     356,245        34,989      3,217    6,434   271,247  40,358

At 31 March 2020 

Carrying amount Contractual 6 months 6-12  1-2  2-5   >5 
                   cash flows or less months years years  years 
           EUR'000      EUR'000    EUR'000  EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000  EUR'000 
Non-derivatives 
Borrowings      260,208     285,517   2,821  2,821 5,642 194,629 79,604 
Trade payables    2,240      2,240    2,240  -   -   -    - 
Contract liabilities 3,177      3,177    3,177  -   -   -    - 
Total         265,625     290,934   8,238  2,821 5,642 194,629 79,604 v. Capital management

The Group's objectives when managing capital are to: - safeguard its ability to continue as a going concern, so that it can continue to provide returns for shareholders

and benefits for other stakeholders; and - maintain an optimal capital structure to minimise the cost of its capital,

In order to manage its capital, the Group may adjust the amount of dividends paid to shareholders (while ensuring it remains compliant with the dividend distribution requirements of the Irish REIT regime), return capital to shareholders, issue new shares or sell assets to reduce debt. On 7 August 2020, the Company commenced a EUR25m share buyback programme which completed on 16 November 2020 (note 21). The Group is also obliged to distribute at least 85% of its property rental income annually via dividends under the REIT regime regulations.

Capital comprises share capital, retained earnings and other reserves, as disclosed in the consolidated statement of changes in equity. At 31 March 2021 the total capital of the Group was EUR1,148m (March 2020: EUR1,231m).

The key performance indicators used in evaluating the achievement of strategic objectives, and as performance measurements for remuneration, are as follows: - Total Property Return ("TPR") %: Measures the relative performance of the Company's investment property portfolio

versus the Irish property market, as calculated by MSCI. - Total Accounting Return ("TAR") %: Measures the absolute growth in the Group's EPRA NTA per share plus any ordinary

dividends paid during the financial year. - EPRA earnings per share (cent): Measures the profit after tax excluding revaluations and gains and losses on

disposals and associated taxation (if any) on a per share basis. For property companies it is a key measure of a

company's operational performance and capacity to pay dividends. - Total Shareholder Return ("TSR") %: Measures growth in share value over a period assuming dividends are reinvested

in the purchase of shares. Allows comparison of performance against other companies in the Group's listed peer

group.

The Group seeks to leverage its equity capital in order to enhance returns (note 24.a). The loan to value ratio ("LTV") is expressed as net debt (note 24.b) divided by total investment property value (as shown in the balance sheet). The Group's policy is to maintain an LTV ratio of 20-30% on a through cycle basis and not to incur debt above an LTV ratio of 40% (see note 24.b). Key loan covenants

Under the terms of the major borrowing facilities, the Group is required to comply with the following key financial covenants: - The LTV ratio must not exceed 50% - Interest cover must be greater than 1.5 times on both a 12-month historical and forward basis - The net worth (Net Asset Value) of the Group must exceed EUR400m at all times

The Group has complied with these key covenants throughout the reporting period. Other

In addition, the LTV ratio must remain under 50% under the rules of the Irish REIT regime.

The Company's share capital is publicly traded on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange.

As the Company is authorised under the Alternative Investment Fund regulations it is required to maintain a minimum of 25% of its annual fixed overheads as capital. This is managed through the Company's risk management process. The limit was monitored throughout the financial year and no breaches occurred.

Section V - Other

This section contains notes that do not belong in any of the previous categories. 30. Operating lease receivables

Future aggregate minimum rentals receivable (to the next break date) under non-cancellable operating leases are: 

As at 31 March 2021 As at 31 March 2020 
 
                  EUR'000        EUR'000 
Operating lease receivables due in: 
Less than one year         65,552       64,206 
Between two and five years     169,348       178,678 
Greater than five years       117,043       142,282 
 Total               351,943       385,166

The Group leases its investment properties under operating leases. The weighted average unexpired lease term based ("WAULT") of the office portfolio at 31 March 2021, based on the earlier of lease break or expiry date was 5.8 years (March 2020: 6.4 years).

These calculations are based on all leases in place at 31 March 2021, i.e. including leases that are in place but have not yet commenced. 31. Capital commitments

The Group has entered into a number of development contracts to develop buildings in its portfolio. The total capital expenditure commitment in relation to these is approximately EUR3m (March 2020: EUR18m). 32. Contingent liabilities Accounting policy

Contingent liabilities are possible obligations depending on whether some uncertain future event occurs, or present obligations where payment is not probable, or the amount cannot be measured reliably. Contingent liabilities are not recognised but are disclosed unless the possibility of an outflow of economic resources is remote.

The Group has not identified any contingent liabilities which are required to be disclosed in the financial statements. 33. Related parties 33.a Subsidiaries

All transactions between the Company and its subsidiaries are eliminated on consolidation.

The following are the major subsidiaries of the Group: 

Shareholding 
        Registered address/  / 
Name                       Directors           Company     Nature of business 
        Country of      Number of                 Secretary 
        incorporation 
                   shares held 
                         Justin Dowling 
Hibernia REIT 1WML 
Holding    Windmill Lane           Thomas Edwards-Moss              Holding property 
Company    Dublin D02 F206    100%/1                   Sean O'Dwyer  interests 
Limited                      Kevin Nowlan 
        Ireland 
                         Frank O'Neill 
                         Justin Dowling 
Hibernia REIT 1WML 
Holdco One   Windmill Lane     100%/1    Thomas Edwards-Moss Kevin   Sean O'Dwyer  Holding property 
Limited    Dublin D02 F206          Nowlan                    interests 
        Ireland 
                         Frank O'Neill 
        1WML                Edwina Governey 
Hibernia REIT Windmill Lane 
Holdco Two   Dublin D02 F206    100%/1    Kevin Nowlan         Sean O'Dwyer  General partner 
Limited    Ireland 
                         Mark Pollard 
Hibernia REIT 1WML                Justin Dowling 
Holdco Three  Windmill Lane     100%/1                   Sean O'Dwyer  Property development 
Limited    Dublin D02 F206          Thomas Edwards-Moss Frank 
        Ireland              O'Neill 
Hibernia REIT 1WML                Justin Dowling 
Holdco Four  Windmill Lane     100%/1                   Sean O'Dwyer  Holding property 
Limited    Dublin D02 F206          Thomas Edwards-Moss Frank           interests 
        Ireland              O'Neill 
Hibernia REIT                   Justin Dowling 
Building    1WML 
Management   Windmill Lane     100%/1    Thomas Edwards-Moss Kevin   Sean O'Dwyer  Property management 
Services    Dublin D02 F206          Nowlan 
Limited    Ireland 
                         Frank O'Neill 
WK Nowlan REIT 1WML                Thomas Edwards-Moss Kevin 
Management   Windmill Lane     100%/300,000 Nowlan            Sean O'Dwyer  Investment 
Limited    Dublin D02 F206                                 holding company 
        Ireland              Frank O'Neill 33.b Other related party transactions

Thomas Edwards-Moss (CFO) rented an apartment from the Group at market rent and paid EUR33k in rent during the financial year (March 2020: EUR14k).

Stewart Harrington (Non-Executive Director) rented an apartment from the Group for part of the financial year at market rent and paid EUR17k in rent during the financial year (March 2020: EUR9k). 33.c Key management personnel

In addition to the Executive and Non-Executive Directors, the following are the key management personnel of the Group:

Justin Dowling Director of Property

Edwina Governey Chief Investment Officer

Sean O'Dwyer Company Secretary and Risk & Compliance Officer

Frank O'Neill Director of Operations

Gerard Doherty Director of Development

The remuneration of the above key management personnel paid during the financial year was as follows: 

Financial year ended 
                         Financial year ended 31 March 2020 
               31 March 2021 
                         EUR'000 
               EUR'000 
Short-term benefits     3,751        3,385 
Post-employment benefits   288         262 
Other long-term benefits   -          - 
Share-based payments     222         367 
Total for the financial year 4,261        4,014

The remuneration of Executive Directors and key management is determined by the Remuneration Committee, having regard to the performance of individuals, of the Group and market trends. 34. Events after the financial year end 1. On 22 April 2021, 154,349 ordinary shares were issued pursuant to the settlement of performance-related

remuneration awards for the year ended 31 March 2019. Following the transaction, the issued share capital of the

Company is 661,811,141 ordinary shares of EUR0.10 each. 2. The Directors have proposed a final dividend of 3.4 cent per share that is subject to approval at the AGM to be

held on 27 July 2021. 3. On 20 May 2021 the Group announced the issue of EUR125m senior unsecured fixed rate notes which will be funded on 23

July 2021 in two series as follows:

- EUR62.5m 1.88% due July 2031

- EUR62.5m 1.92% due July 2033

Pro-forma for this debt issuance, the weighted average term of the Group's debt at 31 March 2021 would have been 5.2 years, up from 3.4 years excluding the issue.

Supplementary information i. Five-year record

Based on the Group's consolidated financial statements for the financial years ended 31 March: 

Consolidated statement of financial position 2021 2020  2019  2018  2017 
 
                       EUR'm  EUR'm  EUR'm  EUR'm  EUR'm 
 
Investment property             1,427 1,465 1,395 1,309 1,167 
Other assets                 54  52   77   44   43 
Financial liabilities            (300) (260) (231) (219) (171) 
Other liabilities              (32) (26)  (23)  (22)  (25) 
Net assets                  1,149 1,231 1,218 1,112 1,014 
Financed by: 
Share capital                650  700  694  687  678 
Reserves                   499  531  524  425  336 
Total equity                 1,149 1,231 1,218 1,112 1,014 
IFRS NAV per share (cent)          173.6 179.8 174.7 160.6 147.9 
 
EPRA NTA per share (cent)1          172.7 179.2 173.3 159.1 146.3 
 
Consolidated income statement        2021 2020  2019  2018  2017 
                       EUR'm  EUR'm  EUR'm  EUR'm  EUR'm 
Net rental income              63  59   53   46   40 
Gains and (losses) on investment property  (67) 23   98   88   104 
Other gains and losses            -   -   -   -   2 
Total operating expenses           (13) (14)  (19)  (21)  (21) 
Operating profit/(loss)           (17) 68   132  113  125 
Net finance expense             (8)  (7)  (8)  (6)  (6) 
Profit/(loss) for the financial year     (25) 61   124  107  119 
Basic earnings per share (cent)       (3.7) 8.9  17.8  15.5  17.3 
Diluted earnings per share (cent)      (3.7) 8.8  17.6  15.4  17.2 
EPRA earnings per share (cent)        6.3  5.5  4.0  2.8  2.2 
Diluted EPRA earnings per share (cent)    6.2  5.5  3.9  2.8  2.2 
Dividend per share (cent)          5.4  4.8  3.5  3.0   2.2 1. For 2019 and prior years EPRA NAV is presented, under the 2016 EPRA BPR. EPRA updated these in October 2019 and we

present EPRA NTA from then onwards (see iii.f EPPRA NAV measures for more information). There is no material change

between EPRA NAV an EPRA NTA for Hibernia. ii. Alternative performance measures

The Group has applied the European Securities and Markets Authority ("ESMA") 'Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures' in this document. An alternative performance measure ("APM") is a measure of financial or future performance, position or cash flows of the Group which is not a measure defined by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The main APMs presented are European Public Real Estate Association ("EPRA") performance measures as set out in EPRA's Best Practices Recommendations Guidelines 2019 ("BPR"). These measures are defined by EPRA in order to encourage comparability with the real estate sector in Europe (see Section iii).

The following are the APMs used in this report together with information on their calculation and relevance. 

APM       Reconciled to IFRS measure:     Reference Definition 
Contracted rent                        Contracted rent under the lease agreements, and 
roll       n/a                 n/a    excluding all incentives or rent abatements, for the 
                                portfolio as at the reporting date. 
                                Calculated using all administrative and operating 
EPRA cost ratios IFRS operating expenses       iii.c   expenses under IFRS, net of service fees. It is 
                                calculated including and excluding direct vacancy costs. 
                                As EPRA earnings is used to measure the operational 
         IFRS (loss)/profit for the          performance of the Group, it excludes all components not 
EPRA earnings  financial year attributable to   iii.a   relevant to the underlying net income performance of the 
         owners of the parent             portfolio, such as the change in value of the underlying 
                                investments and any gains or losses from the sales of 
                                investment properties. 
EPRA earnings                    Note 14 
per share ("EPRA IFRS earnings per share            EPRA earnings on a per share basis. 
EPS")                        iii.a 
EPRA                              Like-for-like rental growth compares the growth of the 
like-for-like                         net rental income of the portfolio that has been 
rental growth  n/a                 iii.b   consistently in operation, and not under development, 
reporting                           during the two full preceding periods that are 
                                described. 
EPRA Net     Total assets less total liabilities      This assumes that entities never sell assets and aims to 
Reinstatement  as calculated under IFRS (IFRS NAV) iii.f   represent the value required to rebuild the entity. 
Value ("NRV") 
EPRA Net 
Reinstatement  Total assets less total liabilities iii.f   EPRA NRV calculated on a diluted basis 
Value ("NRV")  as calculated under IFRS (IFRS NAV) 
per share 
EPRA Net     Total assets less total liabilities      Assumes that entities buy and sell assets, thereby 
Tangible Assets as calculated under IFRS (IFRS NAV) iii.f   crystallising certain levels of unavoidable deferred 
("NTA")                            tax. 
EPRA Net 
Tangible Assets Total assets less total liabilities iii.f   EPRA NTA calculated on a diluted basis. 
("NTA") per   as calculated under IFRS (IFRS NAV) 
share 
EPRA Net                            Represents the shareholders' value under a disposal 
Disposal Value  Total assets less total liabilities iii.f   scenario, where deferred tax, financial instruments and 
("NDV")     as calculated under IFRS (IFRS NAV)      certain other adjustments are calculated to the full 
                                extent of their liability, net of any resulting tax. 
EPRA Net 
Disposal Value  Total assets less total liabilities iii.f   EPRA NDV calculated on a diluted basis. 
("NDV") per   as calculated under IFRS (IFRS NAV) 
share 
EPRA Net Initial 
Yield      n/a                 iii.e   Inherent yield of the completed portfolio using passing 
                                rent at the reporting date. 
("EPRA NIY") 
EPRA 'topped-up' 
Net Initial                          Inherent yield of the completed portfolio using 
Yield ("EPRA   n/a                 iii.e   contracted rent at the reporting date. 
'topped-up' 
NIY") 
EPRA vacancy   n/a                 iii.d   ERV of the vacant space over the total ERV of the 
rate                              completed portfolio. 
         Total assets less total liabilities 
IFRS net asset  as calculated under IFRS 
value ("IFRS   (equivalent to total equity per the Note 15 
NAV")      consolidated statement of financial 
         position) 
Loan to value  n/a                 Note 24.b Net debt as a proportion of the value of investment 
("LTV")                            properties. 
Final and                           Number of cent to be distributed to shareholders in 
interim dividend Dividend per share         Note 13  dividends. 
per share 
                                Financial liabilities net of cash balances (as reduced 
Net debt     Financial liabilities        Note 24.b by the amounts collected from tenants for deposits, 
                                sinking funds and similar) available. 
Passing rent   n/a                 n/a    Annualised gross property rent receivable on a cash 
                                basis as at the reporting date. 
Property-related Amounts expended on investment        Property-related capital expenditure analysed so as to 
capital     property, i.e. property purchases  Note 16  illustrate the element of such expenditure that is 
expenditure   and development and refurbishment       'maintenance' rather than investment. 
         expenditure 
Reversionary   n/a                 iii.g.iii Potential rent uplift available from leases with break 
potential                           dates, expiring or review events in future periods. 
         Indirectly through EPRA NTA per        Measures the absolute growth in the Group's EPRA NTA per 
Total Accounting share (Calculated through EPRA NAV Note 15  share plus any ordinary dividends paid in the accounting 
Return ("TAR")  per share in financial year ended       period. 
         31 March 2020) 
Total Property                         TPR is the return for the period of the property 
Return ("TPR")  n/a                 n/a    portfolio (capital and income) as calculated by MSCI, 
                                the producers of the MSCI Ireland Property Index. iii. European Public Real Estate Association ("EPRA") performance measures

EPRA performance measures presented here and summarised on page 17 of this statement are calculated according to the EPRA BPR. EPRA performance measures are used in order to enhance transparency and comparability with other public real estate companies in Europe.

EPRA earnings, EPRA NTA and EPRA capex measures are also included within the financial statements, in which they are audited, as they are important key performance indicators for variable remuneration. All measures are presented on a consolidated basis only and, where relevant, are reconciled to IFRS figures as presented in the consolidated financial statements. iii.a EPRA earnings

EPRA earnings, earnings from operational activities, are presented as they are a key measure of the Group's underlying operating result and an indication of the extent to which current and proposed dividend payments are supported by earnings. Unrealised changes in valuation, gains or losses on disposals of properties and certain other items are excluded as they are not considered to be part of the core activity of an investment property company. 

Financial year 
                                   ended        Financial year ended 31 March 
                                            2020 
                                   31 March 2021 
                                Note EUR'000       EUR'000 
(Loss)/profit for the financial year attributable to owners of    (25,213)      61,043 
the parent 
Adjusted for: 
(Gains) and losses on investment property            16  67,581       (22,856) 
(Gains) on other assets                       (69)        - 
Deferred tax in respect of EPRA adjustments             (188)       (152) 
Changes in fair value of financial instruments and associated 
                                   112        58 
close-out costs 
EPRA earnings                            42,223       38,093 
 
EPRA earnings per share and diluted EPRA earnings per share      '000        '000

Weighted average number of ordinary shares (basic)       14  673,618      688,759 
Weighted average number of ordinary shares (diluted)      14  676,990      691,134 
EPRA earnings per share (cent)                    6.3        5.5 
Diluted EPRA earnings per share (cent)                6.2        5.5 iii.b EPRA like-for-like ("L-f-L") rental growth

L-f-L net rental growth compares the growth of the net rental income of the portfolio that has been consistently in operation by the Group, and not under development, during the two full preceding periods that are described. Information on the growth in rental income, other than from acquisitions and disposals, allows stakeholders to arrive at an estimate of organic growth. This can be used to measure whether the reversions feed through as anticipated, and whether the vacancy rates are changing. This is presented on a segmented basis by portfolio type. All properties are in Dublin therefore a geographic spread is not included.

Financial year ended 31 March 2021 

Whole portfolio             Like-for-like portfolio 
         Value -   Net rental VALUE L-f-L Net rental income L-f-L   Net rental income L-f-L  Growth in 
Segment     all assets income   assets   assets current year     assets prior year     net rental 
                                                      income 
         EUR'm     EUR'm    EUR'm     EUR'm             EUR'm            EUR'm  % 
 
Office assets  1,138.8   55.4    1,125.4   55.3            51.4            3.9  7.5 
Residential   167.7    5.8    166.8    5.8             5.9            (0.1) (1.1) 
assets 
Industrial/other 58.9    2.1    16.3    1.3             1.1            0.1  11.8 
assets 
Total 'in-place' 1,365.4   63.3    1,308.5   62.4            58.4            3.9  6.7 
portfolio 
Development   62.0     - 
assets 
Assets sold    -     - 
Total portfolio 1,427.4   63.3

Buildings excluded from L-f-L as at 31 March 2021

Developments in progress/sites: 2 Cumberland Place, 50 City Quay, Newlands.

Properties acquired: 2021: Docklands office asset, units in Dublin Industrial Estate; 2020: Docklands office asset, units in Dublin Industrial Estate, Industrial unit Malahide Road.

Financial year ended 31 March 2020 

Whole portfolio             Like-for-like portfolio 
         Value -   Net rental VALUE L-f-L Net rental income L-f-L   Net rental income L-f-L  Growth in 
Segment     all assets  income   assets   assets current year     assets prior year     net rental 
                                                      income 
         EUR'm     EUR'm    EUR'm     EUR'm             EUR'm            EUR'm  % 
 
Office assets  1,196.9   51.5    963.2    45.7            44.1            1.6  3.7 
Residential   159.5    5.9    147.7    5.9             5.6            0.3  6.0 
assets 
Industrial/other 60.8     1.2    13.0    0.7             0.7            0.0  (0.9) 
assets 
Total 'in-place' 1,417.2   58.6    1,123.9   52.3            50.4            1.9  3.9 
portfolio 
Development   48.0     - 
assets 
Assets sold    -      - 
Total portfolio 1,465.2   58.6

Buildings excluded from L-f-L as at 31 March 2020

Developments/refurbishments concluded in prior year: 1SJRQ, 2WML, Cannon Place (residential).

Developments in progress/sites: 2 Cumberland Place, Newlands.

Properties acquired: 2020: Docklands office asset, all units in Dublin Road Industrial Estate, Industrial unit Malahide Road; 2019: 50 City Quay, 129 Slaney Road Industrial Park, Clanwilliam Apartments.

Properties sold: 2020: None; 2019: New Century House, 77 Sir John Rogerson's Quay. iii.c EPRA cost ratios

A key measure to enable meaningful measurement and comparison of the changes in a company's operating costs. 

Financial year ended Financial year ended 31 March 2020 
                        31 March 2021 
                                   EUR'000 
                        EUR'000 
Total operating expenses under IFRS      13,485        13,393 
Property expenses1               3,174         3,051 
Net service charge costs/fees         (75)         65 
EPRA costs including direct vacancy costs   16,584        16,509 
Direct vacancy costs              (984)         (964) 
EPRA costs excluding direct vacancy costs   15,600        15,545 
Gross rental income1              66,405        61,701 
EPRA cost ratio including direct vacancy costs 25.0%         26.8% 
EPRA cost ratio excluding direct vacancy costs 23.5%         25.2% 
 1. Adjusted for costs recovered through rents and, under IFRS, accounted for on a gross basis.

The Group has not capitalised any overheads in the current or the prior financial year. Property expenses are reduced by the costs which are reimbursed through rental receipts. iii.d EPRA vacancy rate

This provides comparable and consistent vacancy data for investors based on the Valuer's assessment of gross ERV. The EPRA vacancy rate measures the ERV of vacant space expressed as a percentage of the total ERV of the completed portfolio.

EPRA vacancy rate: Calculated as recommended excluding current developments/refurbishments projects underway:

2 Cumberland Place and 50 City Quay. 

Financial year ended Financial year ended 
                  31 March 2021    31 March 2020 
                  EUR'000        EUR'000 
Annualised ERV vacant units1    6,143        5,208 
Annualised ERV completed portfolio 72,348        75,173 
EPRA vacancy rate         8.5%         6.9% 1. The ERV from vacant units includes the vacant units within the Group's residential assets at the financial year

end.

Adjusted EPRA vacancy rate: Calculated as above but also excluding the Clanwilliam Court properties (Clanwilliam Blocks 1,2 and 5 and Marine House) which are scheduled to move to the development portfolio segment in the next 12 months and therefore will be unavailable to rent when the current leases expire: 

Financial year ended Financial year ended 
                  31 March 2021    31 March 2020 
                  EUR'000        EUR'000 
Annualised ERV vacant units    4,895        5,208 
Annualised ERV completed portfolio 67,311        75,173 
EPRA vacancy rate         7.3%         6.9% iii.e EPRA Net Initial Yield ("EPRA NIY") and EPRA 'topped-up' Net Initial Yield

This measures the inherent yield of the portfolio according to set guidelines to allow investors to compare real estate investment companies across Europe on a consistent basis, using current cash passing rent. EPRA 'topped-up' NIY: this measures the yield based on rents adjusted for the expiration of lease incentives, i.e. on a contracted rent basis.

At 31 March 2021 

Office Residential Industrial/other Total Development Total 
 
                       EUR'm  EUR'm     EUR'm       EUR'm  EUR'm     EUR'm 
Investment property at fair value       1,139 168     58        1,365 62     1,427 
Less: Development/refurbishment        -    -     (30)1      (30) (62)    (92) 
Completed property portfolio         1,139 168     28        1,335 -      1,335 
Allowance for purchasers' costs2       113  7      3        123 
Gross up of completed property portfolio (A) 1,252 175     31        1,458 
Annualised cash passing rental income3    58   7      2        67 
Property outgoings              (1)  (1)     (1)       (3) 
Annualised net rents (B)           57   6      1        64 
Expiry of lease incentives and fixed uplifts4 -    -      -        - 
'Topped-up' annualised net rent (C)      57   6      1        64 
EPRA NIY (B/A)                4.5%  3.3%    4.6%       4.4% 
EPRA 'Topped-up' NIY (C/A)          4.5%  3.3%    4.6%       4.4%

1. Lands at Newlands are excluded as held for future development and were undeveloped at 31 March 2021.

2. Purchasers' costs are 9.96% for commercial property and 4.46% for residential.

3. Cash passing rent includes residential rents gross as property outgoings are included separately.

4. Expiry of lease incentives and fixed uplifts are mainly within one year.

At 31 March 2020 

Office Residential Industrial/other Total Development Total 
 
                       EUR'm  EUR'm     EUR'm       EUR'm  EUR'm     EUR'm 
Investment property at fair value       1,197 159     61        1,417 48     1,465 
Less: Development/refurbishment        -   -     (33)1      (33)  (48)    (81) 
Completed property portfolio         1,197 159     28        1,384  -     1,384 
Allowance for purchasers' costs2       119  7      3        129 
Gross up of completed property portfolio (A) 1,316 166     31        1,513 
Annualised cash passing rental income3    55   7      2        64 
Property outgoings              (1)  (1)     -        (2) 
Annualised net rents (B)           54   6      2        62 
Expiry of lease incentives and fixed uplifts4 4    -      -        4 
'Topped-up' annualised net rent (C)      58   6      2        66 
EPRA NIY (B/A)                4.2%  3.7%    5.2%       4.1% 
EPRA 'Topped-up' NIY (C/A)          4.4%  3.7%    6.1%       4.4%

1. Lands at Newlands are excluded as held for future development and were undeveloped at 31 March 2020.

2. Purchasers' costs are 9.96% for commercial property and 4.46% for residential.

3. Cash passing rent includes residential rents gross as property outgoings are included separately and rents from the Iconic office arrangement in Clanwilliam.

4. Expiry of lease incentives and fixed uplifts are mainly within one year. iii.f EPRA NAV measures

Net Asset Value ("NAV") is a key performance measure for real estate companies. EPRA has introduced a number of measures to enhance investors' understanding. EPRA has defined three measures in the 2019 Guidelines as below.

EPRA Net Reinstatement Value ("NRV") highlights the value of net assets on a long-term basis. This assumes that entities never sell assets and aims to represent the value required to rebuild the entity.

EPRA Net Tangible Assets ("NTA") assumes that entities buy and sell assets, thereby crystallising certain levels of unavoidable deferred tax.

EPRA Net Disposal Value ("NDV") represents the shareholders' value under a disposal scenario, where deferred tax, financial instruments and certain other adjustments are calculated to the full extent of their liability, net of any resulting tax. 

Financial year ended 31 March 
                                  2021 
 
                                  EPRA NRV     EPRA NTA1    EPRA NDV2,5 
                                  EUR'000      EUR'000      EUR'000 
 
IFRS NAV                              1,148,638    1,148,638    1,148,638 
Include: 
Revaluation of other non-current investments            -        -        - 
Diluted NAV at fair value3 
Exclude: 
Deferred tax in relation to unrealised gains on investment     206        -        - 
property 
Fair value of financial instruments                (442)      (442)      - 
Include: 
Fair value of fixed interest rate debt               -        -        (9,900) 
Real estate transfer tax4                     132,997     -        - 
NAV performance measure                      1,281,399    1,148,196    1,138,738 
Diluted number of shares at financial year end           665,029     665,029     665,029 
NAV per share at financial year end (cent)             192.7      172.7      171.2

Footnotes: see below 2020 table. 

Financial year ended 31 March 
                                  2020 
 
                                  EPRA NRV     EPRA NTA1    EPRA NDV2,5 
                                  EUR'000      EUR'000      EUR'000 
 
IFRS NAV                              1,231,149    1,231,149    1,231,149 
Include: 
Revaluation of other non-current investments            -        -        - 
Diluted NAV at fair value3                     1,231,149    1,231,149    1,231,149 
Exclude: 
Deferred tax in relation to unrealised gains on investment     395       -        - 
property 
Fair value of financial instruments                234       234       - 
Include: 
Fair value of fixed interest rate debt               -        -        (6,380) 
Real estate transfer tax4                     138,545      -        - 
NAV performance measure                      1,370,323    1,231,383    1,224,769 
Diluted number of shares at financial year end           687,032     687,032     687,032 
NAV per share at financial year end                199.5      179.2      178.3 1. Following changes to the Irish REIT legislation introduced in October 2019, if a REIT disposes of an asset of its

property rental business and does not (i) distribute the gross disposal proceeds to shareholders by way of

dividend; (ii) reinvest them into other assets of its property rental business (whether by acquisition or capital

expenditure) within a three-year window (being one year before the sale and two years after it); or (iii) use the

disposal proceeds to repay (a) debt specifically used to acquire, enhance or develop the property sold or (b) other

debt in limited circumstances, then the REIT will be liable to tax at a rate of 25% on 85% of the gross disposal

proceeds, subject to having sufficient distributable reserves. For the purposes of EPRA NTA we have assumed any

such sales proceeds are reinvested within the required three-year window. 2. Deferred tax is assumed as per the IFRS balance sheet. To the extent that an orderly sale of the Group's assets was

undertaken over a period of several years, during which time (i) the Group remained a REIT; (ii) no new assets were

acquired or sales proceeds reinvested; (iii) any developments completed were held for three years from completion;

and (iv) those assets sold were sold at the financial year end valuations, the sales proceeds would need to be

distributed to shareholders by way of dividend within the required timeframe or else a tax liability amounting to

up to 25% of distributable reserves plus current unrealised revaluation gains could arise for the Group. 3. The Group uses the fair value option under IAS 40 and has no hybrid instruments or tenant leases held as finance

leases. 4. The Group has no goodwill or intangibles. This is the purchasers' costs amount as provided in the valuation

certificate. Purchasers' costs consist of items such as stamp duty on legal transfer and other purchase fees that

may be incurred, and which are deducted from the gross value in arriving at the fair value of investment and owner

occupied property for IFRS purposes. Purchasers' costs are in general estimated at 9.96% (up from 8.46% from

October 2019) for commercial and 4.46% for residential. 5. Following changes to the Irish REIT legislation introduced in October 2019, if the Group ceases to be a REIT, as

defined under Irish legislation, within 15 years of it originally becoming a REIT then a potential tax liability

could arise for the Group. iii.g Portfolio information

Portfolio information can be generally found in the business review section of this report. Below is further information based on the guidelines issued by EPRA. i. Additional analysis of rental income

All rents are denominated in Euro. 

Financial year ended Financial year ended 
                        31 March 2021    31 March 2020 
                        EUR'm         EUR'm 
Properties owned throughout last two last years 66.0         54.8 
Acquisitions                  0.5         0.8 
Disposals                    -          - 
Developed/refurbished property1         -          6.2 
Gross rental income               66.5         61.8 
Less: property operating expenses        (3.2)        (3.2) 
Net rental income                63.3         58.6 1. 2020: 1SJRQ and 2WML

