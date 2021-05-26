

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Matthey plc (JMAT.L) announced a Memorandum of Understanding with Plug Power, a provider of turnkey green hydrogen solutions, to accelerate the delivery of advanced materials for next-generation electrolyser technology for green hydrogen, supporting the transition to net-zero.



The collaboration would focus on the development, validation and incorporation of JM's advanced materials in Plug Power's leading electrolyser systems. Also, the companies would investigate the development of a closed loop recycling system for the critical platinum group metals or pgm used as catalysts in these systems.



Eugene McKenna, Managing Director, Green Hydrogen, Johnson Matthey, said, 'We're excited to take our relationship with Plug Power, a leader in electrolyser systems, to the next level, working together to drive the development of world leading technologies with significantly improved performance and an integrated plan for recycling key materials.'



