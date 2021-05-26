Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Sipiem Court Hearing Update
PR Newswire
London, May 26
26 May 2021
Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc
("QBT" or "the Company")
Sipiem Court Hearing Update
The Board of Quantum Blockchain Technologies (AIM: QBT) wishes to inform shareholders that the Court Hearing originally planned for the 26 of May at the Court of Venice (as announced on 11 March) has been delayed by one day to the 27 May 2021.
The Company will make further updates as appropriate.
