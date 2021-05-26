Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.05.2021
Meilenstein und noch "Geheiminformation": "Eine richtig große Sensation"…
WKN: A1CYK3 ISIN: GB00B50P5B53 Ticker-Symbol: BYA1 
Frankfurt
26.05.21
08:44 Uhr
0,026 Euro
+0,015
+126,09 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QUANTUM BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUANTUM BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
26.05.2021 | 08:52
Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Sipiem Court Hearing Update

PR Newswire

London, May 26

26 May 2021

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc
("QBT" or "the Company")

Sipiem Court Hearing Update

The Board of Quantum Blockchain Technologies (AIM: QBT) wishes to inform shareholders that the Court Hearing originally planned for the 26 of May at the Court of Venice (as announced on 11 March) has been delayed by one day to the 27 May 2021.

The Company will make further updates as appropriate.

For further information please contact:

Clear Leisure Plc
Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman
+39 335 296573

SP Angel Corporate Finance
(Nominated Adviser & Broker)
Jeff Keating

+44 (0)20 3470 0470

Leander (Financial PR)
Christian Taylor-Wilkinson
+44 (0) 7795 168 157


© 2021 PR Newswire
