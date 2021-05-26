DGAP-News: Fyber N.V. / Key word(s): Acquisition/Miscellaneous

Fyber N.V.: Announces closing of transaction between major shareholders and Digital Turbine as part of the acquisition of Fyber by Digital Turbine



26.05.2021 / 08:52

Fyber N.V. announces closing of transaction between major shareholders and Digital Turbine as part of the acquisition of Fyber by Digital Turbine



Berlin, 26 May 2021 - Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" or the "Company", FSE:FBEN) announces the successful closing of the transaction between its major shareholder Tennor Holding B.V. ("Tennor") and Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS, "Digital Turbine"), following the announcement of the signing of definitive agreements on the acquisition of Fyber by Digital Turbine by ad hoc notification on 22 March 2021.

Fyber joining the Digital Turbine group forms the largest independent growth platform for mobile app developers to expand their business. Both are leaders in their respective markets and expect to top the individual growth trajectories with synergies and strategic advantages across all group companies. By acquiring Fyber, Digital Turbine doubled down on its vertical integration strategy, underlining the company's strategy to provide comprehensive media and advertising solutions for its carrier and OEM ('Original Equipment Manufacturers') partners while enriching the mobile experience for end users through native on-device discovery. Fyber's clients are set to benefit from Digital Turbine's strategic relationships with mobile carriers and OEMs that power its vast scale of more than half a billion mobile devices containing their proprietary technology for app and content discovery.

Digital Turbine agreed on the acquisition of Tennor's complete shareholding in Fyber at a valuation of up to $600 million net for 100% of Fyber's shares, with the intention of acquiring 100% of shareholding in Fyber.

In a first step, Digital Turbine yesterday completed the acquisition of all shares in Fyber held by Tennor. The customary closing conditions have been met ahead of closing, including obtaining merger clearance in the USA and the full redemption of all outstanding senior unsecured convertible bonds issued by Fyber (ISIN XS1223161651).

Ziv Elul, CEO of Fyber, comments: "Lately, Fyber delivered the strongest yearly results with 2020 and the strongest quarter with Q4 2020 in the history of the company. Fyber monthly adjusted EBITDA has been positive since July last year and the strong revenue growth led to the increased guidance for the full year 2021 of an expected revenue between €300 million and €350 million - a plus of at least 43% compared to 2020 - at an adjusted EBITDA between €15 million and €20 million.

We are very happy and proud to top this development off with the acquisition by Digital Turbine and open the next growth chapter for Fyber and its partners. We have an ambitious product and business roadmap ahead of us for the rest of the year and are laser focused on maintaining our individual growth trajectory, while carefully assessing opportunities of integration and the realization of first synergies."

"The acquisition of Fyber completes Digital Turbine's strategy of bringing the largest, comprehensive and fast growing platform for mobile carriers and app developers to the market. Following our recent transactions acquiring AdColony and Appreciate, we are now in a position to bring together our unique client and best-in-class technology sets to form a comprehensive media and advertising solution that benefits all our partners.", says Bill Stone, CEO of Digital Turbine.

About Fyber

Fyber is a leading advertising technology company, developing a next generation platform for the programmatic trading of ads, in a data-driven environment. Our mission is to fuel the creation of quality content by empowering app developers to unlock the true value of their advertising properties through advanced technologies, innovative ad formats and data-driven decision-making. Fyber's technology platform provides an open-access platform for both digital advertisers and publishers with a global reach. Fyber has offices in Berlin, Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, London, Beijing and Seoul. The Company is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'FBEN'. For additional information visit www.fyber.com.



About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine's technology simplifies discovery and delivers relevant apps and media directly to consumer devices. The company's On-Device Platform powers frictionless app and content discovery, user acquisition and engagement, operational efficiency and monetization opportunities. Digital Turbine's technology platform has been adopted by more than 40 mobile operators and OEMs worldwide and has delivered more than three billion app preloads for tens of thousands of advertising campaigns. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Arlington, Durham, Mumbai, San Francisco, Singapore and Tel Aviv. For additional information visit www.digitalturbine.com.



Fyber Investor Contact

Sabrina Kassmannhuber

ir@fyber.com



Digital Turbine Investor Contact

Brian Bartholomew

brian.bartholomew@digitalturbine.com

