Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Meilenstein und noch “Geheiminformation”: “Eine richtig große Sensation”…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14MRK ISIN: US25400W1027 Ticker-Symbol: 4MD 
Tradegate
26.05.21
10:19 Uhr
50,92 Euro
+0,48
+0,95 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIGITAL TURBINE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIGITAL TURBINE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,3850,9210:25
50,4450,9210:26
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DIGITAL TURBINE
DIGITAL TURBINE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DIGITAL TURBINE INC50,92+0,95 %
FYBER NV0,680+7,09 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.