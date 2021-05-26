Pieces of solar panels were found in an area of ??several kilometers around the warehouse. The local municipality has urged farmers to prevent livestock from eating the fragments. An expert on fires in PV arrays, however, told pv magazine that these fragments are not dangerous for the animals.The Municipality of Tytsjerksteradiel, in the province of Friesland in the Netherlands, has reported that a major fire occurred on May 20 at a warehouse located in the nearby village of Noardburgum. According to a press release issued by the municipality, The municipality said in a press release that it had ...

